Using a Mobile Phone While Driving: Australian Survey 2020

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Using a Mobile Phone While Driving: Australian Survey 2020

14 November 2022 | See disclaimer

There's a newer version of this article.

Using Mobile Phones While Driving Survey and Statistics 2025
  • Younger motorists less confident using a phone while driving than they were two years ago
  • Checking phone while stopped at a traffic light and changing song on playlist most common uses
  • Texting while driving considered more likely to cause a fatality than drink driving.

In January 2020 Budget Direct asked 1,000 Australian adults about their attitudes and behaviours when it comes to using a mobile phone while driving.

Here’s what they told us:

Do you/would you feel confident driving while using your phone?

This question is the same as one we asked in 2018. So you can compare how confidence levels have shifted over the past two years.

Australia

Nationwide, there was a slight fall in motorists’ confidence in their ability —actual or perceived – to drive while using a mobile phone.

By state

NSW

VIC

QLD

WA

SA

ACT

TAS

NT

In most states, there was a drop in motorists’ confidence in their ability —actual or perceived – to drive while using a mobile phone.

New South Wales was the exception, with confidence levels remaining steady.

(The small sample sizes in ACT, Tasmania and the Northern Territory make comparisons over time less reliable.)

By age

18-24

25-34

35-44

45-54

55-64

65+

Younger motorists’ confidence in their ability —actual or perceived – to drive while using a mobile phone has fallen sharply over the past two years.

In the 18–24 and 25–34 age groups, the number of people who said they were confident declined by 58.7% and 70.8% respectively.

It’s difficult to pinpoint why, however greater public awareness of the dangers of distracted driving may have played a role.

The falls in younger motorists’ confidence levels was offset by rises in those of older drivers.

By gender

Male

Female

Men and — more so — women are less confident than they were two years ago in their ability (actual or perceived) to drive while using a mobile phone.

What’s the main way you’ve used your mobile phone while driving in the past two weeks?

Checking it while stopped at traffic lights was the main way people used their phones.

This is perhaps partly explained by some people’s mistaken belief that it’s OK to use your phone if your car is stationary.

What’s the main reason you used your phone while driving in the past two weeks?

The main reason respondents gave for using their phones over the previous two weeks was that they felt safe and capable of doing so. Force of habit was another prime reason.

Which of these scenarios is most acceptable — with the phone out of its cradle?

Surprisingly, with a phone out of its cradle, more respondents thought it acceptable to reply to a text in a moving car than to check the phone in a stationary one.

Which of these scenarios is most acceptable — with the phone in its cradle?

With a phone in its cradle, a majority of respondents said any type of use was unacceptable. They were more relaxed about using a phone out of its cradle (see question above).

Which of these factors is most likely to result in a road fatality?

That texting and drink driving are considered comparable risks squares with research showing the response times of distracted drivers and drunk drivers are similar.

What would be the most effective way of deterring people from texting while driving?

These responses will be music to the ears of the New South Wales and Queensland governments, who have introduced mobile-detection cameras and increased penalties respectively.

Penalty for illegally using a mobile phone while driving

StateFineDemerit Points
QLD$1,0004
NSW$3445
VIC$4964
TAS$3363
ACT$4803
SA$5343
WA$4003
NT$5003

Of these deterrents, which one would be most likely to stop you from texting while driving?

That heavy fines and demerit points are considered the biggest deterrents to texting while driving appears to justify the Queensland Government’s tougher penalty. Still, more than a quarter of respondents are unmoved by sanctions of any kind.

In some jurisdictions (e.g. Victoria), it’s illegal to use your phone to pay for food (or other items) at a drive-thru unless your car’s engine is turned off. In others (e.g. NSW), it’s OK to leave the engine running. A large minority of respondents think it should be legal, period.

How to stop your phone distracting you

Find out how to set your mobile phone to ‘Do Not Disturb’ while driving.

Traffic offences and car insurance

If you get caught illegally using your mobile phone while driving, you’ll not only be penalised by the authorities, your car insurance premium may go up.

That’s because your driving history is one of the factors we use when calculating your premium.

It’s important you honestly answer any questions we ask you about your driving history.

Not only when you buy insurance, but also when you renew your policy or vary, extend or reinstate your insurance.

Contact details

For any questions or additional details on the survey and its data, please contact mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au.

See More Research

Explore our other research on this topic

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Google Surveys on behalf of Budget Direct in January 2020. All figures are from this research unless stated otherwise. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1,000 weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+).

§ If you're caught using a mobile phone in a school zone in NSW the fine increases to $457. In the ACT, if you're caught doing anything more on your phone than speaking, the penalty increases to a $589 fine and 4 demerit points.

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