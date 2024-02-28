Fuel Consumption Survey and Statistics 2023

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
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§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
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  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Fuel Consumption Survey and Statistics 2023

Group of girl friends standing next to packed car at sunset in field
Rachael Rosel

Rachael Rosel

Content Strategist

28 February 2024 | See disclaimer

From the coast to the country, there are sights to see all over Australia. But with so much land to cover, it’s no wonder Australians go through their fair share of fuel.

To better understand how Australians consume fuel, we surveyed more than 1,000 Australian drivers aged 18 and over.

We gathered data and analysed trends from Budget Direct’s Fuel Consumption Statistics and Survey 2022 to explore the role that a vehicle’s fuel consumption plays in everyday life.

Quick Stats

  • It costs Australians an average of $73.10 to refuel a car in 2023, which is almost $5 more than what it was reported to cost in 2022.

  • Diesel cars, utes and 4x4s are the most expensive cars to fill up costing a reported average of over $100 per refuel.

  • Since 2022, more respondents said they would opt for a more fuel-efficient car or electric vehicle if fuel prices continue to rise.

Fuel Consumption in Australia

From different cars to different driving habits, there are a number of reasons why some drivers use slightly more fuel than others.

While it might not seem like a big deal at the time, factors such as city driving or driving an SUV can make a huge difference to a car’s fuel consumption in the long run.

To help improve your car’s fuel consumption, you could:

  • Reduce the weight of your car by removing heavy items or bulky roof racks etc.

  • Stop or reduce the use of the air conditioner

  • Avoid speeding and over-revving the engine

  • Make sure your car is regularly maintained and serviced

Fuel Use

Australians have been using less fuel now than they were before the pandemic, with petrol sales in 2023 dropping below what they were in 2019.

Australia’s quarterly average petrol sales dropped to 2,206 million litres in the first three quarters of 2023.

This was around 3% lower than the quarterly average sales in 2022 and around 9% lower than the quarterly average sales in 2019. [1]

Quarterly Average Petrol Sales

The volume of petrol being sold to Australian drivers still hasn’t returned to what it was before the pandemic. This could be due to:

  • Increasing hybrid and electric vehicles on Australian roads

  • More people working from home rather than commuting to work

  • Newer cars becoming more fuel-efficient

Fuel Emissions

A ‘green vehicle’ is considered to have a CO2 emission intensity of 120 g/km or less. [2]

In 2022, passenger cars and light SUVs had average tailpipe emissions of 131.1 g/km, which was a 10.5% decrease from the year prior.

Meanwhile, heavy SUVs and light commercial vehicles had an average of 212.8 g/km CO2 emissions in 2022.

From 2021 to 2022, medium passenger cars saw a 57% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, which saw it become the car class with the lowest average emissions that year.

The major drop in emissions could possibly be linked to the rise in Tesla and Polestar vehicles, both of which predominantly sell fully electric medium passenger cars. [2]

Average CO2 Emissions in 2022

Fuel efficiency is on the rise in Australia with more people choosing to lower their carbon emissions by investing in the green vehicle market.

In Australia, battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles made up 16.2% of all new vehicles purchased in 2023. [3]

In the past 12 months, the percentage of battery-electric vehicles sold in Australia almost doubled, increasing from 3.1% of all new vehicles bought in 2022 to 7.2% in 2023. [3] [4]

Fuel Cost

In Australia, petrol prices are made up of the international cost of refined petrol, taxes and other costs and margins. The price is measured in cents per litre (cpl) and can increase and decrease depending on several factors.

In the September quarter of 2023, the average cost of petrol in the five largest cities in Australia (Brisbane, Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide) was 195.6 cpl. This was up 12.7 cpl from the previous quarter when the average cost of petrol was 182.9 cpl. [1]

Average Fuel Cost Breakdown 2023

Meanwhile, the cost of diesel was also up in Australia in the September 2023 quarter with the average coming in at 201.7 cpl in the five largest cities of the country.

This was an increase of 15.1 cpl when compared to the June quarter when the average was 186.6 cpl. [1]

Fuel Consumption Survey Results

To better understand how Australians feel about the state of fuel in Australia we surveyed 1,000 Australian drivers.

We then compared these results to our previous findings from our Fuel Consumption Survey and Statistics 2022 report to uncover ongoing trends in the industry.

What fuel does your primary, everyday car usually take?^

Australia

By State

By Age

By Vehicle Type

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Unleaded petrol was the most common fuel choice for those surveyed with half saying they used Unleaded 95 and under, while one in five used Unleaded 98+.

Respondents from Queensland and New South Wales were the most likely to use Unleaded E10 in their vehicles. They were also some of the most likely states to use diesel, just behind respondents from Western Australia, where 16.4% said it was their go-to fuel type.

Meanwhile, more than two-thirds of those surveyed who drove 4x4 cars and utes said their vehicles ran on diesel, while a quarter of those who chose ‘other’ as their vehicle type said they used electricity, LPG or other fuel types.

In 2023, 2.6% of respondents said their cars ran on electricity, LPG or other forms of fuel. This result has risen since 2022 when just 0.4% gave the same response. [5]

How much would you usually pay to refuel your primary, everyday car?

Australia

Average Refill Cost

Australia

$73.06

NSW

$75.63

Vic

$72.14

Qld

$69.71

SA

$71.49

WA

$73.61

Fuel Type

Vehicle Type

According to our respondents, it costs an average of $73.10 to refuel a car in Australia.

The reported cost to fuel up has increased by almost $5 since 2022 when those surveyed said it cost them $68.94 on average to fill their car tanks. [5]

In Australia, car fuel prices rose by 7.9% in the 12 months to September 2023. They also increased by 7.2% in the September quarter, making it the largest quarterly increase since March 2022. [6]

For our respondents, fuel costs were the highest for diesel drivers, 4x4 owners and ute owners where the cost to refuel exceeded $100 on average.

Meanwhile, respondents who drove vehicles powered by electricity, LPG or other fuel types recorded the lowest average refuel cost at just $31.65.

Prices were the highest for those surveyed in New South Wales at $75.63 and the lowest for respondents in Queensland at $69.71.

Which timeframe best describes how often you would refuel your primary, everyday car?^

Australia

By State

By Vehicle Type

By Fuel Type

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

The majority of those surveyed said they refuelled their car once a fortnight. This was closely followed by 30.7% saying they refuelled once a week.

In South Australia, 14.9% of respondents said they refuelled their cars once or twice a week, which was more than all other states.

Meanwhile, those surveyed who owned a ute were the most likely to fill their cars more frequently with 7.5% saying they were fuelling up more than twice a week.

Almost a quarter of respondents who said they owned an electricity, LPG or any other fuel type car, said they fuelled their car up less than once a month.

Since 2022, respondents have been filling up their cars more regularly. The percentage of those saying they filled up once a week rose from 24.6% in 2022 to 30.7% in 2023.

Meanwhile, respondents who said they filled up once a month dropped from 19.8% in 2022 to 14.1% in 2023. [5]

How much fuel do you use now, compared to 12 months ago?^

Australia

By State

By Age

By Fuel Type

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Just under half of those surveyed said they are using the same amount of fuel now as they were 12 months ago, while almost one in three said they are using less or far less.

More than a quarter of those surveyed in Western Australia said they are using less fuel now than they were 12 months ago, while 21.1% of those in Victoria said they are now using more.

Those aged 38 to 47 who were surveyed were the most likely age group to spend more time on the road this year with 19.3% saying they used more fuel than a year ago and 6.1% saying they’d used far more.

Meanwhile, almost a quarter of those who drove vehicles with electric, LPG or other fuel types said they used far less fuel in the past 12 months.

If fuel prices were to rise by $1 per litre, would you consider replacing your car with something more fuel-efficient or electric?^

Australia

By State

By Age

By Vehicle Type

By Fuel Type

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

When compared to our previous survey, more respondents said they would opt for better fuel efficiency or an electric vehicle if fuel prices rose by $1 per litre.

The percentage of respondents who said they would consider the change increased from 43.8% in 2022 to 49.3% in 2023. [5]

Victoria was the only state where the majority of those surveyed said they would choose a more fuel-efficient car if prices continued to rise, according to 52.2% of respondents.

Meanwhile, 59.5% of those surveyed aged 38 to 27 said they would choose a more fuel-efficient car, while around two-thirds of respondents aged 58 to 75 said they wouldn’t consider changing cars if fuel prices rose.

Despite having the most expensive average refuel cost, diesel car owners were the least likely respondents to say they would consider making the change to something more fuel-efficient.

Key Takeaways

Motorists Face Rising Fuel Prices

The average cost to refuel a car has increased since 2022. Respondents said filling their cars in 2023 cost them almost $5 more on average than it did the year prior.

On average, those surveyed said they spent $73.10 on fuel for their car, which was up from $68.94 in 2022.

Respondents with the most expensive fuel costs included those who owned 4x4s at $111.99 per refuel, followed by diesel car owners at $103.04 a tank and ute owners at $102.65.

Overall, the cost of vehicle fuel in Australia rose by 7.9% in the year to September 2023. [6]

Green Vehicles on the Rise

Since 2022, an increasing number of respondents said they would opt for a more fuel-efficient car or an electric vehicle if fuel prices rose by $1 per litre.

Meanwhile, 2.6% of respondents said their cars ran on electricity, LPG or other forms of fuel in 2023. This percentage has increased since 2022 when just 0.4% gave the same response.

In Australia, green vehicles are on the rise with 16.2% of all new vehicles purchased in 2023 being either battery-electric or hybrid. [3]

Less Fuel Used on Australian Roads

Almost one in three respondents said they were either using less or far less fuel now than they were 12 months ago.

In 2023, there was 9% less petrol sold in Australia when compared to pre-COVID levels.

The reduced volume of petrol purchased by drivers can potentially be linked to the rise in fuel-efficient, electric and hybrid vehicles on the road as well as more people working from home rather than driving into the office. [1]

See More Research

Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, 2023, Report on the Australian petroleum market
  2. National Transport Commission, 2023, Carbon Dioxide Emissions Intensity for New Australian Light Vehicles 2022
  3. Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, 2024, Australia breaks all-time new vehicle sales in 2023
  4. Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, 2023, FCAI releases 2022 new car sales data
  5. Budget Direct, 2022, Fuel Consumption Survey & Statistics 2022
  6. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2023, CPI rose 1.2 per cent in the September 2023 quarter

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in December 2023. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1004, weighted and representative of all Australian adults aged 18 to 75. Specific results from the Northern Territory, Australian Capital Territory and Tasmania were not included in the survey analysis, due to less-than-optimal sample sizes. All other data on this website are the latest available from the named sources in this article and were obtained in January 2024. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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