Car Theft Survey and Statistics 2023

In 2023, the number of car thefts in Australia has continued to rise.

We surveyed 1,003 Australians aged 18 years and over to find out about Australians’ experiences and beliefs towards car theft in our latest survey.

We also compared these results to our Car Theft Survey and Statistics 2022 to understand trends from the previous year when a similar survey was conducted.

For insight into what Australians think about car theft, check out our survey results below.

Quick Stats

Nearly 25% of Australians surveyed had their belongings stolen from their car.

Of the Australians surveyed, 44% had their car, belongings or both stolen by someone breaking a window or breaking in through a door to gain entry.

More than 45% of Australians surveyed did not make a claim after their theft event, or if they did submit a claim, it wasn’t accepted.

Car Thefts in Australia

In 2022, Australian police recorded 55,037 victims of car theft, an increase of 11% from 2021. [1]

By State or Territory By Location^ By State or Territory Location Percentage of Car Thefts Australian Capital Territory 2.15% New South Wales 18.00% Northern Territory 1.82% Queensland 33.06% South Australia 6.56% Tasmania 2.73% Victoria 23.47% Western Australia 12.21% According to the ABS, the number of car thefts in Queensland increased by 25% since 2021. [1] By Location^ Location Percentage of Car Thefts Residential land/outbuilding 56.52% Educational 0.27% Transport (including car parks and transport vehicles) 5.73% Open spaces 0.67% Street/footpath 22.54% Other community locations 0.41% Administrative/professional 2.35% Retail (including service stations) 4.68% Recreational 1.23% Other(s) 3.74% ^The figures in this table add up to 98.14%. The remaining 1.86% are car theft victims whose locations weren’t identified. More than half of the stolen cars were taken from residential land or an outbuilding (including a shed or barn) that belongs to a main building, such as a house or a farm.

Car Theft Survey Results^

Have you ever had a car stolen and/or belongings stolen from a car you owned?

Australia Gender Age State Trends Over Time Australia Gender Female Male Yes, I’ve had both stolen 6.56% 9.69% Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car 23.55% 25.36% Yes, I’ve had a car stolen 5.21% 4.74% No, neither 64.67% 60.21% Age 18-27 28-37 38-47 48-57 58-67 68-75 Yes, I’ve had both stolen 7.19% 7.04% 6.34% 9.34% 13.58% 3.92% Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car 19.42% 26.29% 27.32% 25.82% 19.75% 26.47% Yes, I’ve had a car stolen 3.60% 0.94% 4.39% 5.49% 7.41% 11.76% No, neither 69.78% 65.73% 61.95% 59.34% 59.26% 57.84% State NSW Vic Qld WA SA Yes, I’ve had both stolen 8.33% 10.26% 6.19% 7.69% 8.22% Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car 22.33% 24.18% 23.81% 30.77% 27.40% Yes, I’ve had a car stolen 5.00% 6.59% 3.33% 3.85% 5.48% No, neither 64.33% 58.97% 66.67% 57.69% 58.90% Trends Over Time 2022 2023 Yes, I’ve had both stolen 5.20% 8.08% Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car 18.20% 24.43% Yes, I’ve had a car stolen 7.40% 4.99% No, neither 69.10% 62.51%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly 25% of Australians surveyed had their belongings stolen from their car.

More than 30% of Western Australians surveyed had their belongings stolen.

There was a 6.23% increase in the number of Australian respondents who had their belongings stolen from their car since 2022. [2]

Which methods do you think car thieves are most likely to use to steal a car?

Australia Gender Age State Car Theft History Trends Over Time Australia Gender Female Male Hot-wiring 42.47% 32.37% Stealing spare keys from the owner’s home 33.20% 41.65% Car-jacking 20.85% 20.41% Finding dropped/lost keys in a public area 3.47% 5.57% Age 18-27 28-37 38-47 48-57 58-67 68-75 Hot-wiring 37.41% 30.05% 40.00% 45.05% 38.89% 33.33% Stealing spare keys from the owner’s home 24.46% 41.78% 36.59% 32.42% 40.12% 50.98% Car-jacking 29.50% 21.60% 18.54% 19.78% 19.14% 14.71% Finding dropped/lost keys in a public area 8.63% 6.57% 4.88% 2.75% 1.85% 0.98% State NSW Vic Qld WA SA Hot-wiring 47.00% 35.53% 23.81% 34.62% 49.32% Stealing spare keys from the owner’s home 29.00% 32.60% 57.14% 37.50% 36.99% Car-jacking 19.33% 25.64% 16.67% 23.08% 12.33% Finding dropped/lost keys in a public area 4.67% 6.23% 2.38% 4.81% 1.37% Car Theft History Yes, I’ve had both stolen. Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car Yes, I’ve had a car stolen No, neither Hot-wiring 56.00% 35.00% 70.00% 34.00% Stealing spare keys from the owner’s home 37.00% 40.00% 20.00% 37.00% Car-jacking 7.00% 19.00% 10.00% 24.00% Finding dropped/lost keys in a public area 0.00% 6.00% 0.00% 5.00% Trends Over Time 2022 2023 Hot-wiring 40.70% 37.59% Stealing spare keys from the owner’s home 40.40% 37.29% Car-jacking 13.80% 20.64% Finding dropped/lost keys in a public area 5.10% 4.49%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly 40% of Australians surveyed think that thieves are most likely to steal a car by hot-wiring.

Almost two-thirds of Queenslanders surveyed think that thieves are most likely to steal spare keys from the owner’s home to steal their car.

The majority of surveyed Australians (70%) who had their car stolen, believe that thieves were more likely to ‘hotwire’ their car before stealing it. Whereas 40% of respondents (who had their belongings stolen) thought that thieves were most likely to steal spare keys from the car owner’s home.

Nearly a quarter of respondents who hadn’t had their car or belongings stolen thought that car-jacking was most likely the method of theft.

In 2022, the majority of Australians thought their car was stolen using hot-wiring or using spare keys stolen from their home. This trend has continued in 2023. [2]

When your car/belongings were stolen, how did the thief gain access to your car?*

Australia Gender Age State Car Theft History Trends Over Time Australia Gender Female Male They broke a window/door to gain entry 37.16% 50.26% They picked the lock 38.80% 28.50% It was unlocked - they opened the door 14.00% 13.00% They stole the keys 3.83% 5.18% Other 6.01% 3.11% Age 18-27 28-37 38-47 48-57 58-67 68-75 They broke a window/door to gain entry 38.10% 41.10% 42.31% 36.49% 51.52% 58.14% They picked the lock 42.86% 28.77% 30.77% 37.84% 34.85% 27.91% It was unlocked - they opened the door 10.00% 22.00% 15.00% 18.00% 5.00% 7.00% They stole the keys 7.14% 6.85% 5.13% 1.35% 4.55% 2.33% Other 2.38% 1.37% 6.41% 6.76% 4.55% 4.65% State NSW Vic Qld WA SA They broke a window/door to gain entry 42.99% 34.82% 44.29% 72.73% 33.33% They picked the lock 35.51% 46.43% 28.57% 9.09% 30.00% It was unlocked - they opened the door 14.00% 13.00% 16.00% 9.00% 13.00% They stole the keys 3.74% 3.57% 10.00% 2.27% 3.33% Other 3.74% 2.68% 1.43% 6.82% 20.00% Car Theft History Yes, I’ve had both stolen. Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car Yes, I’ve had a car stolen They broke a window/door to gain entry 55.00% 44.00% 26.00% They picked the lock 33.00% 29.00% 56.00% It was unlocked - they opened the door 6.00% 19.00% 0.00% They stole the keys 5.00% 3.00% 10.00% Other 1.00% 5.00% 8.00% Trends Over Time 2022 2023 They broke a window/door to gain entry 42.10% 43.88% They picked the lock 33.20% 33.51% It was unlocked - they opened the door 12.50% 13.56% They stole the keys 5.90% 4.52% Other 6.30% 4.52%

*Only participants who had a car stolen, belongings from their car stolen or a car and their belongings stolen answered this question.

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 2 in 5 Australians surveyed had their car, belongings or both stolen by someone breaking a window or breaking in through a door to gain entry. While over a third of Australians had their lock picked so the thief could gain access to the vehicle.

More than 50% of male participants had broken windows or doors when their car, belongings or both were stolen.

The majority of Western Australian (70%) participants had their car, belongings or both stolen by someone breaking a window or breaking in through a door to gain entry.

Half of the participants who had their cars stolen had their lock picked, while 44% of respondents had their belongings stolen via a broken window or door to gain entry.

What year was the theft-affected car manufactured?*

Australia Gender Age State Car Theft History Trends Over Time Australia Gender Female Male 1980s 18.03% 20.73% 1990s 26.78% 20.21% 2000s 21.86% 34.72% 2010s 27.32% 21.24% 2020s 6.01% 3.11% Age 18-27 28-37 38-47 48-57 58-67 68-75 1980s 4.76% 4.11% 10.26% 20.27% 39.39% 44.19% 1990s 2.38% 13.70% 26.92% 28.38% 28.79% 37.21% 2000s 45.24% 26.03% 39.74% 28.38% 18.18% 11.63% 2010s 38.10% 46.58% 19.23% 21.62% 10.61% 6.98% 2020s 9.52% 9.59% 3.85% 1.35% 3.03% 0.00% State NSW Vic Qld WA SA 1980s 18.69% 24.11% 20.00% 6.82% 26.67% 1990s 27.10% 23.21% 25.71% 13.64% 13.33% 2000s 29.91% 25.89% 22.86% 34.09% 33.33% 2010s 20.56% 20.54% 27.14% 40.91% 26.67% 2020s 3.74% 6.25% 4.29% 4.55% 0.00% Car Theft History Yes, I’ve had both stolen. Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car Yes, I’ve had a car stolen 1980s 20.00% 16.00% 36.00% 1990s 22.00% 21.00% 36.00% 2000s 35.00% 28.00% 18.00% 2010s 19.00% 30.00% 8.00% 2020s 4.00% 5.00% 2.00% Trends Over Time 2022 2023 1980s 22.90% 19.41% 1990s 24.00% 23.40% 2000s 23.20% 28.46% 2010s 16.20% 24.20% 2020s 1.80% 4.52%

*Only participants who had a car stolen, belongings from their car stolen or a car and their belongings stolen answered this question.

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly a third of Australians surveyed owned cars manufactured in the 2000s.

Over 45% of 28-37-year-old participants owned cars manufactured in the 2010s.

More than 2 in 5 Western Australians owned cars manufactured in the 2010s.

More than 70% of respondents who had a car stolen owned a car manufactured in the 1980s and 1990s.

Did car insurance cover your theft event?*

Australia Gender Age State Car Theft History Trends Over Time Australia Gender Age State Car Theft History Yes, I’ve had both stolen. Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car Yes, I’ve had a car stolen Yes 68.00% 29.00% 64.00% No, I didn’t make a claim or it wasn’t accepted. 22.00% 59.00% 18.00% No, I didn’t have car insurance cover 10.00% 12.00% 18.00% Trends Over Time 2022 2023 Yes 39.10% 42.02% No, I didn’t make a claim or it wasn’t accepted. 41.70% 45.48% No, I didn’t have car insurance cover 19.20% 12.50%

*Only participants who had a car stolen, belongings from their car stolen or a car and their belongings stolen answered this question.

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 45% of Australians surveyed didn’t make a claim after their theft event, or if they did submit a claim, it wasn’t accepted.

Nearly 60% of Western Australian participants didn’t make a claim, or their claim wasn’t accepted.

The majority of respondents (70%) who had both their car and belongings stolen were covered by car insurance, compared to only a third of respondents who had their belongings stolen.

In 2023, the number of respondents who had car insurance only increased by 3% from 2022. [2]

Did you recover the vehicle/belongings stolen?*

Australia Gender Age State Car Theft History Trends Over Time Australia Gender Age State Car Theft History Yes, I’ve had both stolen. Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car Yes, I’ve had a car stolen No 46.00% 77.00% 32.00% Partially 42.00% 18.00% 12.00% Yes 12.00% 5.00% 56.00% Trends Over Time 2022 2023 No 72.00% 64.36% Partially 15.10% 22.34% Yes 12.90% 13.00%

*Only participants who had a car stolen, belongings from their car stolen or a car and their belongings stolen answered this question.

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly two-thirds of Australians did not recover the stolen vehicle, belongings or both.

Over 45% of 18-27 year old participants recovered only part of what was stolen.

More than half of respondents who had their car stolen recovered the stolen car, compared to the 5% of respondents who had their belongings stolen.

In 2023, there was a 7.24% increase in the number of Australian respondents who recovered only part of what was stolen in 2022. [2]

Do you personally know anyone (other than yourself) who has had a car stolen in the last two years?

Australia Gender Age State Car Theft History Trends Over Time Australia Gender Age State Car Theft History Yes, I’ve had both stolen. Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car Yes I’ve had a car stolen No, neither Yes 46.00% 29.00% 14.00% 14.00% No 54.00% 71.00% 86.00% 86.00% Trends Over Time 2022 2023 Yes 16.90% 20.34% No 83.10% 79.66%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 1 in 5 Australian participants knew someone who had their car stolen in the past two years.

Nearly 30% of Queenslanders surveyed knew someone who had their car stolen during this period.

Key Takeaways

Car Theft in Queensland

Over the last two years, nearly 30% of Queenslanders surveyed knew someone who had their car stolen. While only 3.33% of Queenslanders in our survey responded that their car was stolen, the ABS has reported that car thefts have increased by 25% since 2021 in Queensland. [1]

Car Insurance Cover

Almost 70% of respondents who had their car and belongings stolen were covered by car insurance. More than two-thirds of respondents who had their car stolen and a third who had their belongings stolen were also covered.

See More Research