Car Theft Survey and Statistics 2023

In 2023, the number of car thefts in Australia has continued to rise.
We surveyed 1,003 Australians aged 18 years and over to find out about Australians’ experiences and beliefs towards car theft in our latest survey.
We also compared these results to our Car Theft Survey and Statistics 2022 to understand trends from the previous year when a similar survey was conducted.
For insight into what Australians think about car theft, check out our survey results below.
Quick Stats
-
Nearly 25% of Australians surveyed had their belongings stolen from their car.
-
Of the Australians surveyed, 44% had their car, belongings or both stolen by someone breaking a window or breaking in through a door to gain entry.
-
More than 45% of Australians surveyed did not make a claim after their theft event, or if they did submit a claim, it wasn’t accepted.
Car Thefts in Australia
In 2022, Australian police recorded 55,037 victims of car theft, an increase of 11% from 2021. [1]
By State or Territory
Location
Percentage of Car Thefts
Australian Capital Territory
2.15%
New South Wales
18.00%
Northern Territory
1.82%
Queensland
33.06%
South Australia
6.56%
Tasmania
2.73%
Victoria
23.47%
Western Australia
12.21%
According to the ABS, the number of car thefts in Queensland increased by 25% since 2021. [1]
By Location^
Location
Percentage of Car Thefts
Residential land/outbuilding
56.52%
Educational
0.27%
Transport (including car parks and transport vehicles)
5.73%
Open spaces
0.67%
Street/footpath
22.54%
Other community locations
0.41%
Administrative/professional
2.35%
Retail (including service stations)
4.68%
Recreational
1.23%
Other(s)
3.74%
More than half of the stolen cars were taken from residential land or an outbuilding (including a shed or barn) that belongs to a main building, such as a house or a farm.
Car Theft Survey Results^
Have you ever had a car stolen and/or belongings stolen from a car you owned?
Australia
Gender
Female
Male
Yes, I’ve had both stolen
6.56%
9.69%
Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car
23.55%
25.36%
Yes, I’ve had a car stolen
5.21%
4.74%
No, neither
64.67%
60.21%
Age
18-27
28-37
38-47
48-57
58-67
68-75
Yes, I’ve had both stolen
7.19%
7.04%
6.34%
9.34%
13.58%
3.92%
Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car
19.42%
26.29%
27.32%
25.82%
19.75%
26.47%
Yes, I’ve had a car stolen
3.60%
0.94%
4.39%
5.49%
7.41%
11.76%
No, neither
69.78%
65.73%
61.95%
59.34%
59.26%
57.84%
State
NSW
Vic
Qld
WA
SA
Yes, I’ve had both stolen
8.33%
10.26%
6.19%
7.69%
8.22%
Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car
22.33%
24.18%
23.81%
30.77%
27.40%
Yes, I’ve had a car stolen
5.00%
6.59%
3.33%
3.85%
5.48%
No, neither
64.33%
58.97%
66.67%
57.69%
58.90%
Trends Over Time
2022
2023
Yes, I’ve had both stolen
5.20%
8.08%
Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car
18.20%
24.43%
Yes, I’ve had a car stolen
7.40%
4.99%
No, neither
69.10%
62.51%
^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%
Nearly 25% of Australians surveyed had their belongings stolen from their car.
More than 30% of Western Australians surveyed had their belongings stolen.
There was a 6.23% increase in the number of Australian respondents who had their belongings stolen from their car since 2022. [2]
Which methods do you think car thieves are most likely to use to steal a car?
Australia
Gender
Female
Male
Hot-wiring
42.47%
32.37%
Stealing spare keys from the owner’s home
33.20%
41.65%
Car-jacking
20.85%
20.41%
Finding dropped/lost keys in a public area
3.47%
5.57%
Age
18-27
28-37
38-47
48-57
58-67
68-75
Hot-wiring
37.41%
30.05%
40.00%
45.05%
38.89%
33.33%
Stealing spare keys from the owner’s home
24.46%
41.78%
36.59%
32.42%
40.12%
50.98%
Car-jacking
29.50%
21.60%
18.54%
19.78%
19.14%
14.71%
Finding dropped/lost keys in a public area
8.63%
6.57%
4.88%
2.75%
1.85%
0.98%
State
NSW
Vic
Qld
WA
SA
Hot-wiring
47.00%
35.53%
23.81%
34.62%
49.32%
Stealing spare keys from the owner’s home
29.00%
32.60%
57.14%
37.50%
36.99%
Car-jacking
19.33%
25.64%
16.67%
23.08%
12.33%
Finding dropped/lost keys in a public area
4.67%
6.23%
2.38%
4.81%
1.37%
Car Theft History
Yes, I’ve had both stolen.
Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car
Yes, I’ve had a car stolen
No, neither
Hot-wiring
56.00%
35.00%
70.00%
34.00%
Stealing spare keys from the owner’s home
37.00%
40.00%
20.00%
37.00%
Car-jacking
7.00%
19.00%
10.00%
24.00%
Finding dropped/lost keys in a public area
0.00%
6.00%
0.00%
5.00%
Trends Over Time
2022
2023
Hot-wiring
40.70%
37.59%
Stealing spare keys from the owner’s home
40.40%
37.29%
Car-jacking
13.80%
20.64%
Finding dropped/lost keys in a public area
5.10%
4.49%
^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%
Nearly 40% of Australians surveyed think that thieves are most likely to steal a car by hot-wiring.
Almost two-thirds of Queenslanders surveyed think that thieves are most likely to steal spare keys from the owner’s home to steal their car.
The majority of surveyed Australians (70%) who had their car stolen, believe that thieves were more likely to ‘hotwire’ their car before stealing it. Whereas 40% of respondents (who had their belongings stolen) thought that thieves were most likely to steal spare keys from the car owner’s home.
Nearly a quarter of respondents who hadn’t had their car or belongings stolen thought that car-jacking was most likely the method of theft.
In 2022, the majority of Australians thought their car was stolen using hot-wiring or using spare keys stolen from their home. This trend has continued in 2023. [2]
When your car/belongings were stolen, how did the thief gain access to your car?*
Australia
Gender
Female
Male
They broke a window/door to gain entry
37.16%
50.26%
They picked the lock
38.80%
28.50%
It was unlocked - they opened the door
14.00%
13.00%
They stole the keys
3.83%
5.18%
Other
6.01%
3.11%
Age
18-27
28-37
38-47
48-57
58-67
68-75
They broke a window/door to gain entry
38.10%
41.10%
42.31%
36.49%
51.52%
58.14%
They picked the lock
42.86%
28.77%
30.77%
37.84%
34.85%
27.91%
It was unlocked - they opened the door
10.00%
22.00%
15.00%
18.00%
5.00%
7.00%
They stole the keys
7.14%
6.85%
5.13%
1.35%
4.55%
2.33%
Other
2.38%
1.37%
6.41%
6.76%
4.55%
4.65%
State
NSW
Vic
Qld
WA
SA
They broke a window/door to gain entry
42.99%
34.82%
44.29%
72.73%
33.33%
They picked the lock
35.51%
46.43%
28.57%
9.09%
30.00%
It was unlocked - they opened the door
14.00%
13.00%
16.00%
9.00%
13.00%
They stole the keys
3.74%
3.57%
10.00%
2.27%
3.33%
Other
3.74%
2.68%
1.43%
6.82%
20.00%
Car Theft History
Yes, I’ve had both stolen.
Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car
Yes, I’ve had a car stolen
They broke a window/door to gain entry
55.00%
44.00%
26.00%
They picked the lock
33.00%
29.00%
56.00%
It was unlocked - they opened the door
6.00%
19.00%
0.00%
They stole the keys
5.00%
3.00%
10.00%
Other
1.00%
5.00%
8.00%
Trends Over Time
2022
2023
They broke a window/door to gain entry
42.10%
43.88%
They picked the lock
33.20%
33.51%
It was unlocked - they opened the door
12.50%
13.56%
They stole the keys
5.90%
4.52%
Other
6.30%
4.52%
*Only participants who had a car stolen, belongings from their car stolen or a car and their belongings stolen answered this question.
^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%
More than 2 in 5 Australians surveyed had their car, belongings or both stolen by someone breaking a window or breaking in through a door to gain entry. While over a third of Australians had their lock picked so the thief could gain access to the vehicle.
More than 50% of male participants had broken windows or doors when their car, belongings or both were stolen.
The majority of Western Australian (70%) participants had their car, belongings or both stolen by someone breaking a window or breaking in through a door to gain entry.
Half of the participants who had their cars stolen had their lock picked, while 44% of respondents had their belongings stolen via a broken window or door to gain entry.
What year was the theft-affected car manufactured?*
Australia
Gender
Female
Male
1980s
18.03%
20.73%
1990s
26.78%
20.21%
2000s
21.86%
34.72%
2010s
27.32%
21.24%
2020s
6.01%
3.11%
Age
18-27
28-37
38-47
48-57
58-67
68-75
1980s
4.76%
4.11%
10.26%
20.27%
39.39%
44.19%
1990s
2.38%
13.70%
26.92%
28.38%
28.79%
37.21%
2000s
45.24%
26.03%
39.74%
28.38%
18.18%
11.63%
2010s
38.10%
46.58%
19.23%
21.62%
10.61%
6.98%
2020s
9.52%
9.59%
3.85%
1.35%
3.03%
0.00%
State
NSW
Vic
Qld
WA
SA
1980s
18.69%
24.11%
20.00%
6.82%
26.67%
1990s
27.10%
23.21%
25.71%
13.64%
13.33%
2000s
29.91%
25.89%
22.86%
34.09%
33.33%
2010s
20.56%
20.54%
27.14%
40.91%
26.67%
2020s
3.74%
6.25%
4.29%
4.55%
0.00%
Car Theft History
Yes, I’ve had both stolen.
Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car
Yes, I’ve had a car stolen
1980s
20.00%
16.00%
36.00%
1990s
22.00%
21.00%
36.00%
2000s
35.00%
28.00%
18.00%
2010s
19.00%
30.00%
8.00%
2020s
4.00%
5.00%
2.00%
Trends Over Time
2022
2023
1980s
22.90%
19.41%
1990s
24.00%
23.40%
2000s
23.20%
28.46%
2010s
16.20%
24.20%
2020s
1.80%
4.52%
*Only participants who had a car stolen, belongings from their car stolen or a car and their belongings stolen answered this question.
^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%
Nearly a third of Australians surveyed owned cars manufactured in the 2000s.
Over 45% of 28-37-year-old participants owned cars manufactured in the 2010s.
More than 2 in 5 Western Australians owned cars manufactured in the 2010s.
More than 70% of respondents who had a car stolen owned a car manufactured in the 1980s and 1990s.
Did car insurance cover your theft event?*
Australia
Gender
Age
State
Car Theft History
Yes, I’ve had both stolen.
Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car
Yes, I’ve had a car stolen
Yes
68.00%
29.00%
64.00%
No, I didn’t make a claim or it wasn’t accepted.
22.00%
59.00%
18.00%
No, I didn’t have car insurance cover
10.00%
12.00%
18.00%
Trends Over Time
2022
2023
Yes
39.10%
42.02%
No, I didn’t make a claim or it wasn’t accepted.
41.70%
45.48%
No, I didn’t have car insurance cover
19.20%
12.50%
*Only participants who had a car stolen, belongings from their car stolen or a car and their belongings stolen answered this question.
^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%
More than 45% of Australians surveyed didn’t make a claim after their theft event, or if they did submit a claim, it wasn’t accepted.
Nearly 60% of Western Australian participants didn’t make a claim, or their claim wasn’t accepted.
The majority of respondents (70%) who had both their car and belongings stolen were covered by car insurance, compared to only a third of respondents who had their belongings stolen.
In 2023, the number of respondents who had car insurance only increased by 3% from 2022. [2]
Did you recover the vehicle/belongings stolen?*
Australia
Gender
Age
State
Car Theft History
Yes, I’ve had both stolen.
Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car
Yes, I’ve had a car stolen
No
46.00%
77.00%
32.00%
Partially
42.00%
18.00%
12.00%
Yes
12.00%
5.00%
56.00%
Trends Over Time
2022
2023
No
72.00%
64.36%
Partially
15.10%
22.34%
Yes
12.90%
13.00%
*Only participants who had a car stolen, belongings from their car stolen or a car and their belongings stolen answered this question.
^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%
Nearly two-thirds of Australians did not recover the stolen vehicle, belongings or both.
Over 45% of 18-27 year old participants recovered only part of what was stolen.
More than half of respondents who had their car stolen recovered the stolen car, compared to the 5% of respondents who had their belongings stolen.
In 2023, there was a 7.24% increase in the number of Australian respondents who recovered only part of what was stolen in 2022. [2]
Do you personally know anyone (other than yourself) who has had a car stolen in the last two years?
Australia
Gender
Age
State
Car Theft History
Yes, I’ve had both stolen.
Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car
Yes I’ve had a car stolen
No, neither
Yes
46.00%
29.00%
14.00%
14.00%
No
54.00%
71.00%
86.00%
86.00%
Trends Over Time
2022
2023
Yes
16.90%
20.34%
No
83.10%
79.66%
^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%
More than 1 in 5 Australian participants knew someone who had their car stolen in the past two years.
Nearly 30% of Queenslanders surveyed knew someone who had their car stolen during this period.
Key Takeaways
Car Theft in Queensland
Over the last two years, nearly 30% of Queenslanders surveyed knew someone who had their car stolen. While only 3.33% of Queenslanders in our survey responded that their car was stolen, the ABS has reported that car thefts have increased by 25% since 2021 in Queensland. [1]
Car Insurance Cover
Almost 70% of respondents who had their car and belongings stolen were covered by car insurance. More than two-thirds of respondents who had their car stolen and a third who had their belongings stolen were also covered.See More Research