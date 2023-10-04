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This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

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Car Theft Survey and Statistics 2023

Young man locks his car using a remote key in the car park
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

4 October 2023 | See disclaimer

In 2023, the number of car thefts in Australia has continued to rise.

We surveyed 1,003 Australians aged 18 years and over to find out about Australians’ experiences and beliefs towards car theft in our latest survey.

We also compared these results to our Car Theft Survey and Statistics 2022 to understand trends from the previous year when a similar survey was conducted.

For insight into what Australians think about car theft, check out our survey results below.

Quick Stats

  • Nearly 25% of Australians surveyed had their belongings stolen from their car.

  • Of the Australians surveyed, 44% had their car, belongings or both stolen by someone breaking a window or breaking in through a door to gain entry.

  • More than 45% of Australians surveyed did not make a claim after their theft event, or if they did submit a claim, it wasn’t accepted.

Car Thefts in Australia

In 2022, Australian police recorded 55,037 victims of car theft, an increase of 11% from 2021. [1]

By State or Territory

Location

Percentage of Car Thefts

Australian Capital Territory

2.15%

New South Wales

18.00%

Northern Territory

1.82%

Queensland

33.06%

South Australia

6.56%

Tasmania

2.73%

Victoria

23.47%

Western Australia

12.21%

According to the ABS, the number of car thefts in Queensland increased by 25% since 2021. [1]

By Location^

Location

Percentage of Car Thefts

Residential land/outbuilding

56.52%

Educational

0.27%

Transport (including car parks and transport vehicles)

5.73%

Open spaces

0.67%

Street/footpath

22.54%

Other community locations

0.41%

Administrative/professional

2.35%

Retail (including service stations)

4.68%

Recreational

1.23%

Other(s)

3.74%

^The figures in this table add up to 98.14%. The remaining 1.86% are car theft victims whose locations weren’t identified.

More than half of the stolen cars were taken from residential land or an outbuilding (including a shed or barn) that belongs to a main building, such as a house or a farm.

Car Theft Survey Results^

Have you ever had a car stolen and/or belongings stolen from a car you owned?

Australia

Gender

Female

Male

Yes, I’ve had both stolen

6.56%

9.69%

Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car

23.55%

25.36%

Yes, I’ve had a car stolen

5.21%

4.74%

No, neither

64.67%

60.21%

Age

18-27

28-37

38-47

48-57

58-67

68-75

Yes, I’ve had both stolen

7.19%

7.04%

6.34%

9.34%

13.58%

3.92%

Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car

19.42%

26.29%

27.32%

25.82%

19.75%

26.47%

Yes, I’ve had a car stolen

3.60%

0.94%

4.39%

5.49%

7.41%

11.76%

No, neither

69.78%

65.73%

61.95%

59.34%

59.26%

57.84%

State

NSW

Vic

Qld

WA

SA

Yes, I’ve had both stolen

8.33%

10.26%

6.19%

7.69%

8.22%

Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car

22.33%

24.18%

23.81%

30.77%

27.40%

Yes, I’ve had a car stolen

5.00%

6.59%

3.33%

3.85%

5.48%

No, neither

64.33%

58.97%

66.67%

57.69%

58.90%

2022

2023

Yes, I’ve had both stolen

5.20%

8.08%

Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car

18.20%

24.43%

Yes, I’ve had a car stolen

7.40%

4.99%

No, neither

69.10%

62.51%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly 25% of Australians surveyed had their belongings stolen from their car.

More than 30% of Western Australians surveyed had their belongings stolen.

There was a 6.23% increase in the number of Australian respondents who had their belongings stolen from their car since 2022. [2]

Which methods do you think car thieves are most likely to use to steal a car?

Australia

Gender

Female

Male

Hot-wiring

42.47%

32.37%

Stealing spare keys from the owner’s home

33.20%

41.65%

Car-jacking

20.85%

20.41%

Finding dropped/lost keys in a public area

3.47%

5.57%

Age

18-27

28-37

38-47

48-57

58-67

68-75

Hot-wiring

37.41%

30.05%

40.00%

45.05%

38.89%

33.33%

Stealing spare keys from the owner’s home

24.46%

41.78%

36.59%

32.42%

40.12%

50.98%

Car-jacking

29.50%

21.60%

18.54%

19.78%

19.14%

14.71%

Finding dropped/lost keys in a public area

8.63%

6.57%

4.88%

2.75%

1.85%

0.98%

State

NSW

Vic

Qld

WA

SA

Hot-wiring

47.00%

35.53%

23.81%

34.62%

49.32%

Stealing spare keys from the owner’s home

29.00%

32.60%

57.14%

37.50%

36.99%

Car-jacking

19.33%

25.64%

16.67%

23.08%

12.33%

Finding dropped/lost keys in a public area

4.67%

6.23%

2.38%

4.81%

1.37%

Car Theft History

Yes, I’ve had both stolen.

Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car

Yes, I’ve had a car stolen

No, neither

Hot-wiring

56.00%

35.00%

70.00%

34.00%

Stealing spare keys from the owner’s home

37.00%

40.00%

20.00%

37.00%

Car-jacking

7.00%

19.00%

10.00%

24.00%

Finding dropped/lost keys in a public area

0.00%

6.00%

0.00%

5.00%

2022

2023

Hot-wiring

40.70%

37.59%

Stealing spare keys from the owner’s home

40.40%

37.29%

Car-jacking

13.80%

20.64%

Finding dropped/lost keys in a public area

5.10%

4.49%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly 40% of Australians surveyed think that thieves are most likely to steal a car by hot-wiring.

Almost two-thirds of Queenslanders surveyed think that thieves are most likely to steal spare keys from the owner’s home to steal their car.

The majority of surveyed Australians (70%) who had their car stolen, believe that thieves were more likely to ‘hotwire’ their car before stealing it. Whereas 40% of respondents (who had their belongings stolen) thought that thieves were most likely to steal spare keys from the car owner’s home.

Nearly a quarter of respondents who hadn’t had their car or belongings stolen thought that car-jacking was most likely the method of theft.

In 2022, the majority of Australians thought their car was stolen using hot-wiring or using spare keys stolen from their home. This trend has continued in 2023. [2]

When your car/belongings were stolen, how did the thief gain access to your car?*

Australia

Gender

Female

Male

They broke a window/door to gain entry

37.16%

50.26%

They picked the lock

38.80%

28.50%

It was unlocked - they opened the door

14.00%

13.00%

They stole the keys

3.83%

5.18%

Other

6.01%

3.11%

Age

18-27

28-37

38-47

48-57

58-67

68-75

They broke a window/door to gain entry

38.10%

41.10%

42.31%

36.49%

51.52%

58.14%

They picked the lock

42.86%

28.77%

30.77%

37.84%

34.85%

27.91%

It was unlocked - they opened the door

10.00%

22.00%

15.00%

18.00%

5.00%

7.00%

They stole the keys

7.14%

6.85%

5.13%

1.35%

4.55%

2.33%

Other

2.38%

1.37%

6.41%

6.76%

4.55%

4.65%

State

NSW

Vic

Qld

WA

SA

They broke a window/door to gain entry

42.99%

34.82%

44.29%

72.73%

33.33%

They picked the lock

35.51%

46.43%

28.57%

9.09%

30.00%

It was unlocked - they opened the door

14.00%

13.00%

16.00%

9.00%

13.00%

They stole the keys

3.74%

3.57%

10.00%

2.27%

3.33%

Other

3.74%

2.68%

1.43%

6.82%

20.00%

Car Theft History

Yes, I’ve had both stolen.

Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car

Yes, I’ve had a car stolen

They broke a window/door to gain entry

55.00%

44.00%

26.00%

They picked the lock

33.00%

29.00%

56.00%

It was unlocked - they opened the door

6.00%

19.00%

0.00%

They stole the keys

5.00%

3.00%

10.00%

Other

1.00%

5.00%

8.00%

2022

2023

They broke a window/door to gain entry

42.10%

43.88%

They picked the lock

33.20%

33.51%

It was unlocked - they opened the door

12.50%

13.56%

They stole the keys

5.90%

4.52%

Other

6.30%

4.52%

*Only participants who had a car stolen, belongings from their car stolen or a car and their belongings stolen answered this question.

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 2 in 5 Australians surveyed had their car, belongings or both stolen by someone breaking a window or breaking in through a door to gain entry. While over a third of Australians had their lock picked so the thief could gain access to the vehicle.

More than 50% of male participants had broken windows or doors when their car, belongings or both were stolen.

The majority of Western Australian (70%) participants had their car, belongings or both stolen by someone breaking a window or breaking in through a door to gain entry.

Half of the participants who had their cars stolen had their lock picked, while 44% of respondents had their belongings stolen via a broken window or door to gain entry.

What year was the theft-affected car manufactured?*

Australia

Gender

Female

Male

1980s

18.03%

20.73%

1990s

26.78%

20.21%

2000s

21.86%

34.72%

2010s

27.32%

21.24%

2020s

6.01%

3.11%

Age

18-27

28-37

38-47

48-57

58-67

68-75

1980s

4.76%

4.11%

10.26%

20.27%

39.39%

44.19%

1990s

2.38%

13.70%

26.92%

28.38%

28.79%

37.21%

2000s

45.24%

26.03%

39.74%

28.38%

18.18%

11.63%

2010s

38.10%

46.58%

19.23%

21.62%

10.61%

6.98%

2020s

9.52%

9.59%

3.85%

1.35%

3.03%

0.00%

State

NSW

Vic

Qld

WA

SA

1980s

18.69%

24.11%

20.00%

6.82%

26.67%

1990s

27.10%

23.21%

25.71%

13.64%

13.33%

2000s

29.91%

25.89%

22.86%

34.09%

33.33%

2010s

20.56%

20.54%

27.14%

40.91%

26.67%

2020s

3.74%

6.25%

4.29%

4.55%

0.00%

Car Theft History

Yes, I’ve had both stolen.

Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car

Yes, I’ve had a car stolen

1980s

20.00%

16.00%

36.00%

1990s

22.00%

21.00%

36.00%

2000s

35.00%

28.00%

18.00%

2010s

19.00%

30.00%

8.00%

2020s

4.00%

5.00%

2.00%

2022

2023

1980s

22.90%

19.41%

1990s

24.00%

23.40%

2000s

23.20%

28.46%

2010s

16.20%

24.20%

2020s

1.80%

4.52%

*Only participants who had a car stolen, belongings from their car stolen or a car and their belongings stolen answered this question.

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly a third of Australians surveyed owned cars manufactured in the 2000s.

Over 45% of 28-37-year-old participants owned cars manufactured in the 2010s.

More than 2 in 5 Western Australians owned cars manufactured in the 2010s.

More than 70% of respondents who had a car stolen owned a car manufactured in the 1980s and 1990s.

Did car insurance cover your theft event?*

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Car Theft History

Yes, I’ve had both stolen.

Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car

Yes, I’ve had a car stolen

Yes

68.00%

29.00%

64.00%

No, I didn’t make a claim or it wasn’t accepted.

22.00%

59.00%

18.00%

No, I didn’t have car insurance cover

10.00%

12.00%

18.00%

2022

2023

Yes

39.10%

42.02%

No, I didn’t make a claim or it wasn’t accepted.

41.70%

45.48%

No, I didn’t have car insurance cover

19.20%

12.50%

*Only participants who had a car stolen, belongings from their car stolen or a car and their belongings stolen answered this question.

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 45% of Australians surveyed didn’t make a claim after their theft event, or if they did submit a claim, it wasn’t accepted.

Nearly 60% of Western Australian participants didn’t make a claim, or their claim wasn’t accepted.

The majority of respondents (70%) who had both their car and belongings stolen were covered by car insurance, compared to only a third of respondents who had their belongings stolen.

In 2023, the number of respondents who had car insurance only increased by 3% from 2022. [2]

Did you recover the vehicle/belongings stolen?*

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Car Theft History

Yes, I’ve had both stolen.

Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car

Yes, I’ve had a car stolen

No

46.00%

77.00%

32.00%

Partially

42.00%

18.00%

12.00%

Yes

12.00%

5.00%

56.00%

2022

2023

No

72.00%

64.36%

Partially

15.10%

22.34%

Yes

12.90%

13.00%

*Only participants who had a car stolen, belongings from their car stolen or a car and their belongings stolen answered this question.

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly two-thirds of Australians did not recover the stolen vehicle, belongings or both.

Over 45% of 18-27 year old participants recovered only part of what was stolen.

More than half of respondents who had their car stolen recovered the stolen car, compared to the 5% of respondents who had their belongings stolen.

In 2023, there was a 7.24% increase in the number of Australian respondents who recovered only part of what was stolen in 2022. [2]

Do you personally know anyone (other than yourself) who has had a car stolen in the last two years?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Car Theft History

Yes, I’ve had both stolen.

Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car

Yes I’ve had a car stolen

No, neither

Yes

46.00%

29.00%

14.00%

14.00%

No

54.00%

71.00%

86.00%

86.00%

2022

2023

Yes

16.90%

20.34%

No

83.10%

79.66%

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 1 in 5 Australian participants knew someone who had their car stolen in the past two years.

Nearly 30% of Queenslanders surveyed knew someone who had their car stolen during this period.

Key Takeaways

Car Theft in Queensland

Over the last two years, nearly 30% of Queenslanders surveyed knew someone who had their car stolen. While only 3.33% of Queenslanders in our survey responded that their car was stolen, the ABS has reported that car thefts have increased by 25% since 2021 in Queensland. [1]

Car Insurance Cover

Almost 70% of respondents who had their car and belongings stolen were covered by car insurance. More than two-thirds of respondents who had their car stolen and a third who had their belongings stolen were also covered.

See More Research

Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2023, Recorded Crime - Victims
  2. Budget Direct, 2022, Car Theft Survey and Statistics 2022

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in September 2023. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1,003, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+). Specific results from participants in the Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and the Northern Territory were omitted from survey analysis, due to less-than-optimal sample sizes. All other data on this website is the latest available from the named sources in this article, and was obtained in October 2023. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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