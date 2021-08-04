^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Australian road rage survey & statistics 2021

4 August 2021 | See disclaimer

There's a newer version of this article.

Road Rage Survey and Statistics 2023

Find out how common road rage acts are, how Australians express their anger on the roads, how trends have changed over time, and our potential solutions to road rage in our latest survey results.

Quick stats

  • 45% of Australians surveyed have admitted to showing signs of road rage and aggression toward another road user in the previous year
  • Around 72% of Australians have had another driver shout, swear, or rudely gesture at them in the previous 12 months
  • 27% of Australians believe they drive less aggressively if they have a passenger with them in the car
  • Only 22% of drivers would act less aggressively toward a car with a “Baby on Board” sticker.

One of the most common threats we face on the roads is the aggression of other motorists. Road rage is far too common, and can not only affect the mood and mindset of other motorists, it can increase the risks of damage and harm.

To truly understand the landscape of road rage in Australia, we have conducted our own research to bring you:

1.0. What counts as “road rage”

2.0. Risks of road rage

3.0. Australian road rage survey results

3.1. How often do you drive a car or motor vehicle?

3.2. When driving, which types of road rage have you experienced from another road user?

3.3. When driving, which types of road rage have you directed toward another road user?

3.4. Which of the following situations would commonly cause you to feel angry or annoyed while driving?

3.5. Do your road rage behaviours change when you have a passenger in the car with you?

3.6. Does the music you listen to affect your likelihood of acting aggressively toward other road users?

3.7. Do you feel like certain makes/models of car make a driver more likely to be aggressive on the roads?

3.8. Which of these signs in cars would make you less likely to be aggressive to the driver?

3.9. Do you use any mindfulness, breathing, or calming strategies if you find yourself aggravated by other road users?

3.10. Do you think the police should do more to respond urgently to complaints of road rage?

4.0. Tips for avoiding road rage

1.0 What counts as “road rage”?

Road rage will vary a little by each person’s definition, but generally, it’s the showing of aggression toward another driver. This might be done by:

In most states of Australia, road rage can often infringe on road safety laws, and could even be deemed assault[1]

  • swearing
  • shouting
  • rudely gesturing
  • threatening another road user
  • harming another road user
  • damaging someone else’s vehicle.

2.0. Risks of road rage

Direct damage

The consequences of a road rage incident can easily be a collision, damage to your car, or even physical harm.

Distraction

If you’re paying more attention to another motorist, that’s less attention you have on the road.

Mental well-being

Stressful situations can easily take their toll on your mental welfare. Road rage often leaves motorists rattled and upset.

3.0 Australian road rage survey results

3.1 How often do you drive a car or motor vehicle?

State

Age

Gender

Over 80% of Australians surveyed over the age of 18 drive a car or motor vehicle every week. Only around 10% never drive a motor vehicle, or drive at least less frequently than a few times a year. Western Australians had the highest rate of drivers, with almost 90% indicating they drive at least once a week.

3.2 During the past 12 months, when driving, which types of road rage have you experienced from another road user?*

State

 Shouted, cursed or made rude gestures at meA cyclist showed aggression towards me or others with me

Intentionally hurt or threatened to hurt me or others with me

Intentionally damaged or attempted to damage the vehicle I was in

None of the above
NSW78.2%14.9%10.9%8.9%13.9%
Vic75.0%12.0%6.5%5.4%19.6%
Qld69.7%10.1%2.3%5.6%22.5%
WA61.5%3.9%11.5%3.9%34.6%
SA67.7%12.9%3.2%6.5%22.6%
Tas77.8%11.1%0.0%0.0%22.2%
Aus72.6%11.8%6.7%6.2%20.5%

Age

 Shouted, cursed or made rude gestures at meA cyclist showed aggression towards me or others with me

Intentionally hurt or threatened to hurt me or others with me

Intentionally damaged or attempted to damage the vehicle I was in

None of the above
18-2476.7%16.7%13.3%6.7%13.3%
25-3467.0%16.5%11.0%9.9%23.1%
35-4478.4%14.9%6.8%1.4%13.5%
45-5476.1%4.5%6.0%4.5%20.9%
55-6466.0%8.0%2.0%8.0%30.0%
65+73.0%8.9%0.0%6.7%20.0%
Total72.6%11.8%6.7%6.2%20.5%

Gender

 Shouted, cursed or made rude gestures at meA cyclist showed aggression towards me or others with me

Intentionally hurt or threatened to hurt me or others with me

Intentionally damaged or attempted to damage the vehicle I was in

None of the above
Female71.6%10.9%7.1%6.6%20.8%
Male73.6%12.6%6.3%5.8%20.1%
Total72.6%11.8%6.7%6.2%20.5%

Trend over time

 20202021
Shouted, cursed or made rude gestures at me65%73%

A cyclist showed aggression towards me or others with me

36%12%

Intentionally hurt or threatened to hurt me or others with me

23%7%

Intentionally damaged or attempted to damage the vehicle I was in

21%6%

*Users were able to select multiple answers, meaning values may not add up to 100%.

Over 70% of Australians surveyed have had another driver shout, swear, or rudely gesture at them while on the road in the previous 12 months. Western Australians were the least likely to have not experienced any signs of road rage, with 34% suggesting that none of the listed scenarios had happened to them in the past year.

Over time, more Australians have experienced shouting, swearing or rude gestures than they had in our 2020 survey. However, since that survey was conducted in September 2020, the rate of Australians having been intentionally hurt, harmed or threatened has decreased significantly.

3.3 During the past 12 months, when driving, which types of road rage have you directed toward another road user?*

State

 Shouted, cursed or made rude gestures at them

Intentionally hurt or threatened to hurt them or others with them

Intentionally damaged or attempted to damage the vehicle they were in

Showed aggression toward a cyclistNone of the above
NSW41.6%5.0%5.9%4.0%50.5%
Vic39.1%3.3%4.4%4.4%58.7%
Qld38.2%2.3%0.0%2.3%58.4%
WA57.7%3.9%3.9%0.0%38.5%
SA35.5%3.2%3.2%6.5%58.1%
Tas33.3%0.0%0.0%0.0%66.7%
Aus40.3%3.4%3.4%3.4%55.2%

Age

 Shouted, cursed or made rude gestures at them

Intentionally hurt or threatened to hurt them or others with them

Intentionally damaged or attempted to damage the vehicle they were in

Showed aggression toward a cyclistNone of the above
18-2446.7%16.7%6.7%10.0%36.7%
25-3445.1%4.4%5.5%3.3%49.5%
35-4454.1%1.4%4.1%4.1%41.9%
45-5431.3%1.5%3.0%3.0%65.7%
55-6434.0%2.0%0.0%2.0%64.0%
65+24.4%0.0%0.0%0.0%75.6%
Total40.3%3.4%3.4%3.4%55.2%

Gender

 Shouted, cursed or made rude gestures at them

Intentionally hurt or threatened to hurt them or others with them

Intentionally damaged or attempted to damage the vehicle they were in

Showed aggression toward a cyclistNone of the above
Female41.0%3.3%3.8%1.6%54.6%
Male39.7%3.5%2.9%5.2%55.8%
Total40.3%3.4%3.4%3.4%55.2%

Trend over time

 20202021
Shouted, cursed or made rude gestures at them45%40%
Showed aggression toward a cyclist12%3%

Intentionally hurt or threatened to hurt them or others with them

12%3%

Intentionally damaged or attempted to damage the vehicle they were in

12%3%

*Users were able to select multiple answers, meaning values may not add up to 100%.

Men and women tended to have very similar behaviours when it comes to road rage, with around 55% suggesting that they hadn’t done any of the usual signs of aggression on the roads. There was also a correlation between the likelihood of someone acting aggressively on the roads and their age, with younger drivers more likely to have committed road rage acts than older drivers.

A comparison to the results of our survey in 2020 also shows that Australian respondents are admitting to less acts of road rage than they had the previous year. This correlates to the less reported instances of road rage, shown in 3.2.

3.4 Which of the following situations would commonly cause you to feel angry or annoyed while driving?*

State

 

Potentially dangerous behaviour by other road users (e.g. cutting in front, tail-gating)

Direct aggression from other road users (e.g. shouting, rude gestures)

Rudeness or discourtesy from other road users (e.g. failing to indicate, not giving a ‘thank you’ wave)

Travel delays
NSW73.9%60.4%49.4%23.6%
Vic78.4%57.6%51.5%26.0%
Qld84.1%57.8%50.0%23.7%
WA82.3%49.4%59.5%13.9%
SA77.4%59.3%33.3%22.2%
Tas74.1%59.3%33.3%22.2%
Aus78.1%56.8%51.5%23.7%

Age

 

Potentially dangerous behaviour by other road users (e.g. cutting in front, tail-gating)

Direct aggression from other road users (e.g. shouting, rude gestures)

Rudeness or discourtesy from other road users (e.g. failing to indicate, not giving a ‘thank you’ wave)

Travel delays
18-2471.8%52.1%52.1%38.0%
25-3474.3%58.0%57.5%26.6%
35-4480.0%60.0%52.3%24.6%
45-5476.6%50.5%48.9%21.7%
55-6479.8%56.1%46.2%23.1%
65+84.1%61.6%50.3%14.6%
Aus78.1%56.8%51.5%23.7%

Gender

 

Potentially dangerous behaviour by other road users (e.g. cutting in front, tail-gating)

Direct aggression from other road users (e.g. shouting, rude gestures)

Rudeness or discourtesy from other road users (e.g. failing to indicate, not giving a ‘thank you’ wave)

Travel delays
Female80.1%56.7%52.1%23.0%
Male75.7%57.0%50.8%24.5%
Total78.1%56.8%51.5%23.7%

Trend over time

 20202021

Potentially dangerous behaviour by other road users

93%78%
Direct aggression from other road users86%57%
Rudeness or discourtesy from other road users93%52%
Travel delays90%24%

*Users were able to select multiple answers, meaning values may not add up to 100%.

People seem mostly made to feel angry or annoyed on the road by other human behaviour, such as dangerous driving, aggression, or rudeness from other motorists. Travel delays seem far less impactful on our state of mind behind the wheel.

Collectively, Tasmanians were the least irritable, based on combining the situations that make people feel angry or annoyed. On the other hand, Queensland drivers turned out to be the most irritable in Australia.

Over time, drivers seem far less irritable than they did in our September 2020 survey. This significant drop in triggers for anger might correlate to the reduced rate of road rage observed in 3.2 and 3.3.

3.5 Do your road rage behaviours change when you have a passenger in the car with you?

State

Age

Gender

Younger drivers were the most likely to change their behaviour due to having a passenger in the car, with around 41% indicating they would drive less aggressively. However, as drivers get older, their odds of changing their driving style and aggression become smaller and smaller, with over 80% of surveyed drivers aged 65 or above suggesting their aggression wouldn’t change, regardless of whether they had a passenger or not.

New South Wales and Victoria were the states also most likely to decrease their aggression on the roads with a passenger, with Tasmanians the least likely to change their behaviour.

3.6 Does the music you listen to affect your likelihood of acting aggressively toward other road users?

State

Age

Gender

Similarly to driving with a passenger, music tends to change the behaviour of younger drivers more than it does older groups. Again, sampled New South Wales drivers were the most likely to have their aggression be influenced by music, whereas Tasmanians were again the least likely.

3.7 Do you feel like certain makes/models of car make a driver more likely to be aggressive on the roads?

Results indicate that Australians carry biases on the roads, believing certain makes and models of car to be driven by more aggressive drivers. This could lead to premeditated, or prejudiced aggression on the roads.

3.8 Which of these signs in cars would make you less likely to be aggressive to the driver?*

State

 

None of the above, I would treat every motorist the same way

L PlatesDisability stickerBaby on BoardP Plates
NSW49.4%36.8%26.7%25.8%16.6%
Vic51.1%37.7%22.9%22.1%14.4%
Qld58.2%32.3%22.8%17.7%10.3%
WA48.1%36.7%25.3%26.6%19.0%
SA53.6%34.5%27.4%21.4%10.7%
Tas48.2%44.4%22.2%14.8%22.2%
Aus52.2%35.7%24.8%22.3%14.3%

Age

 

None of the above, I would treat every motorist the same way

L PlatesDisability stickerBaby on BoardP Plates
18-2439.4%40.9%26.8%19.7%22.5%
25-3448.2%34.5%30.5%26.1%13.7%
35-4451.8%36.4%19.5%22.6%15.9%
45-5456.0%31.0%21.2%24.5%12.0%
55-6450.3%42.2%23.7%16.8%11.6%
65+62.3%32.5%27.8%21.2%15.2%
Total52.2%35.7%24.8%22.3%14.3%

Gender

 

None of the above, I would treat every motorist the same way

L PlatesDisability stickerBaby on BoardP Plates
Female54.7%35.8%22.1%19.0%11.7%
Male49.2%35.5%28.0%26.3%17.4%
Total52.2%35.7%24.8%22.3%14.3%

*Users were able to select multiple answers, meaning values may not add up to 100%.

Around 50% of drivers wouldn’t change their aggression toward other motorists, no matter if they had a special consideration sign on their car. L-plates were the most likely sign to change another driver’s behaviour, with around 36% of drivers indicating they would be less aggressive toward a learner.

Younger drivers (aged 18 to 24) tend to be more forgiving of learners, however have less sympathy for a driver with a baby on board.

3.9 Do you use any mindfulness, breathing, or calming strategies if you find yourself aggravated by other road users?

Only 30% of Australians surveyed have strategies in place to calm themselves if they get aggravated by other road users. This leaves around 70% most likely holding onto anger, and more susceptible to disturbances as their journey continues.

3.10 Do you think the police should do more to respond urgently to complaints of road rage?

State

Age

Gender

Most Australians feel the police need to do more to combat road rage. Particularly Australians aged over 65, where over 92% felt this way. Queenslanders (85%) and Tasmanians (89%) also had higher-than-average rates of wanting more police input on road rage issues.

4.0 Tips for avoiding road rage

Carpooling

Having calm people with you might persuade you to let go of anger on the road. If someone is more likely to keep you calm on the road, they’re worth having around.

Consider breathing and mindfulness exercises

Apps such as Calm or Headspace can help you learn tips and tricks for improving your state of mind, and reducing your anger on the roads.

Try not to make eye contact

To avoid setting other drivers off, you’re often best to avoid eye contact. Looking directly at them can make them feel threatened, and more likely to express anger toward you.

See More Research

References

  1. Shine Lawyers,, 2021, Dealing with Road Rage: What Should and Shouldn't You Do?

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in July 2021. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1,000, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+). All other data on this website is the latest available from the named sources in this article, and was obtained in June 2021. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

Best Electric Cars Available in Australia

Best Used Midsize Sedans

How to Get a Car Loan