Australian Roads, Safer or More Dangerous than Ever?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Australian Roads, Safer or More Dangerous than Ever?

27 August 2021 | See disclaimer

There's a newer version of this article.

Australian Road Safety Survey and Statistics 2025

Nearly 70% of Australians surveyed think that our roads have gotten more dangerous in the last decade and nearly a quarter (23.8%) of the respondents think the roads are much more dangerous. But is this actually the case?

Do you think roads have gotten safer or more dangerous over the last decade?

National results

pie graph with survey results on how dangerous respondents think Australian roads are

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that road accident fatalities in Australia have actually decreased in the past decade by 14.7%[1]. And to make this reduction in fatalities even more impressive is the fact that there are now more vehicles travelling on our roads than ever before. In the decade from 2008 to 2017, the total number of vehicle registrations increased by 23%[1].

So it could be more accurate to say that our roads are ranked between ‘somewhat less dangerous’ and ‘much less dangerous’ than they were a decade ago, but only 23.4% of respondents felt that Australian roads are safer now.

Interestingly, 8.2% of all the respondents said that they didn’t feel that Australian roads were dangerous at all. While the reality of the safety of our roads might be better than the average person might think, they are by no means perfect, with 12,920 fatalities happening on our roads since 2008[2].

Year NSW VIC QLD SA WA TAS NT ACT AUS
2008 374 303 328 99 205 39 75 14 1437
2009 454 290 331 119 191 63 31 12 1491
2010 405 288 249 118 193 31 50 19 1353
2011 364 287 269 103 179 24 45 6 1277
2012 369 282 280 94 183 31 49 12 1300
2013 333 243 271 98 162 36 37 7 1187
2014 307 248 223 108 183 33 39 10 1150
2015 350 252 243 102 160 34 49 15 1205
2016 380 290 241 86 193 37 45 11 1293
2017 393 254 248 101 159 36 31 5 1226

New South Wales and South Australia were the only states to see increases in the amount of fatalities from 2008 and they were not large increases, with New South Wales seeing a 5% increase and South Australia a 2% increase. Neither of these states however reported above the country’s average response rate though of thinking the roads were more dangerous now.

Do you think roads have gotten safer or more dangerous over the last decade?

scale graph with survey results on how dangerous respondents think Australian roads are in each state

The Northern Territory and the ACT saw their fatality numbers more than halved in the decade from 2008, which justified the Northern Territory’s well below average response of only 40% of respondents thinking the roads were more dangerous. Interestingly, the Northern Territory had 50% of respondents say that the roads were not dangerous at all, compared with the national average of 8.2%.

The Northern Territory, while having the smallest percentage of Australia’s population (1%), had 3.5% of all Australian road fatalities in 2017[2]. The rate of road deaths per 100,000 vehicles is also four times higher in the Northern Territory than the national average[3].

The ACT on the other hand, had the highest average response with 81.8% of those surveyed thinking the roads were more dangerous now, which contradicts their dramatic reduction in road fatalities in the last decade.

When looking at the results broken down by age group, an interesting trend emerged. 71.7% of younger drivers aged between 18-24 said they felt the roads were more dangerous now than they were in the preceding decade. This was in spite of the fact that most of the respondents would not have been driving themselves in the preceding decade, or only driving for two or less years for the older respondents. This could indicate that these drivers have only become aware of potential dangers on the road after having gotten their license and started driving.

Do you think roads have gotten safer or more dangerous over the last decade?

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The ‘more dangerous’ response rates dropped down to 63.5% for the respondents aged 25-34 and then down again to 60.3% for the 35-44 year olds, which was the lowest percentage for any age group. This suggests that growing familiarity with driving increases the driver’s confidence in handling dangerous road situations, therefore changing the way they perceive how dangerous the roads actually are.

The older age groups however, were more likely to respond that they felt the roads were more dangerous now than they were a decade ago. Both 71.6% of the 45-54 year olds and the 55-64 year old age groups said that roads now were in the ‘more dangerous’ categories. The over 65 age group also had the highest percentage of respondents feeling that the roads are more dangerous now than they were a decade ago at 74.1%.

A potential reason for this higher response rate from older drivers could be the fact that there are notably more vehicles travelling on our roads now. This might be more perceptible to older drivers who have the most experience driving on Australian roads.

Do you think roads have gotten safer or more dangerous over the last decade?

[,,,]

Women were also 12% more likely than men to think that the roads have become more dangerous to travel on. They were also on average 4% less likely than men to respond that the roads posed no threat and were not dangerous at all.

So what potentially is influencing the public’s perception that roads are actually getting more dangerous?

There is a common perception that people are becoming more pessimistic than they were before and this misconception about the safety of our roads could be just one case of this.

Worldwide, trends in overall lifestyle and health are in better shape than at any other point in human history, child mortality is lower, education and literacy rates are higher than ever before and less extreme poverty[4]. But still people all over the world are under the impression that the world is in the worst state it has ever been in.

There is the popular theory that the media are to blame, that they put too much emphasis on the negative aspects and details of modern life without highlighting the good[5]. ‘Bad news sells’ and ‘if it bleeds it leads’ can seem to be the mottos of every newspaper, news program and article that appears on social media. Whereas positive developments and improvements are often gradual and slow to happen. With the media’s focus on single events, the good news can often be overlooked.

But the important takeaway is the fact that our roads are in fact safer than they were a decade ago thanks to the implementation of more comprehensive road safety plans being carried out across the nation. And with the steadily decreasing trend of fatalities averaging a 2% reduction each year[6], there are strong indications that this decrease in fatalities will continue.

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in May 2018. All figures are from this research unless stated otherwise. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1,000 weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+).

See More Research

Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. Australian Government, Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics, 2018, Road Trauma Australia—Annual Summaries
  2. Budget Direct, 2024, Speeding Survey and Statistics 2024
  3. Australian Government, Productivity Commission, 2018, Report on Government Services
  4. Our World in Data, 2017, A History of Global Living Conditions in 5 Charts
  5. Cato Institute, 2015, If Everything Is Getting Better, Why Are People So Pessimistic?
  6. Australian Government, Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics, 2018, Road Trauma Australia 2017 Statistical Summary

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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