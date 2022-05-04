Distracted Driving Survey & Statistics 2022

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Distracted Driving Survey & Statistics 2022

Driving while distracted by mobile phone

4 May 2022 | See disclaimer

There's a newer version of this article.

Distracted Driving Survey and Statistics 2023

Are we becoming more distracted on the roads? To explore both how common and dangerous distracted driving can be, we’ve combined government statistics with our own first-hand research.

Quick Stats

  • Despite it being illegal, over 20% of drivers in our survey aged 18-34 feel comfortable using their mobile phone when driving.

  • 38% of Australian respondents feel there are times when using a mobile phone is appropriate when driving. (such as in emergencies, or when stuck at traffic lights)

  • 64% of Australian participants never use the ‘Do Not Disturb’ feature on their phone when driving.

Fatigue, alcohol, and drugs all have the potential to impair your focus and vision. But what if your eyes aren’t on the road at all? The Queensland Government suggests that someone distracted is just as dangerous on the road as a drink driver.

To find out just how distractions occur and how common they are across Australian drivers, we’ve surveyed 811 Australians 18+ (with registered cars, and active drivers licences), and collected government data to uncover:

1.0 What are the common distractions for drivers?

2.0 The Risks of Distracted Driving

3.0 Distracted Driving Survey Results

4.0 What You Should Consider on the Road

1.0 What are the common distractions for drivers?

With all the features of modern cars, technology, and life we are presented with more distractions than ever. The common distractions Australian drivers face include:

  • texting/mobile messaging

  • eating and drinking

  • smoking/vaping

  • applying makeup

  • hair styling

  • changing music or audio

  • reading a map/navigation app

  • changing clothes.

Any of these can take a driver’s eyes off the road for several seconds, which is more than enough for hazards or accidents to become unavoidable.

2.0 The Risks of Distracted Driving

2.1 Added dangers of distracted driving

Plenty of research and studies have proven the dangers of distracted driving. Some of the key findings from around Australia include:

25

people die on Queensland roads each year, due to distracted driving.

1235

people are seriously injured on Queensland roads each year, due to distracted driving.

As you would expect, each state and territory has firm laws on distracted driving – particularly the use of a mobile phone. Fines around Australia can range from as low as $344 in Tasmania, up to $1,000 in Queensland or Western Australia.

FineDemerit points
Queensland$1,0004
New South Wales$3495
Victoria$4964
Western Australia$1,0004
South Australia$5443
Tasmania$3443
Northern Territory$5003
Australian Capital Territory$4803

3.0 Distracted Driving Survey Results

3.1 Australians are growing less comfortable using their mobile phones while driving

Do you feel comfortable driving while using your phone?

Australia

By State

By Gender

By Age

When compared to the survey we conducted in 2021 of 1,008 Australians 18+ with driver’s licences, respondents in 2022 were less inclined to feel comfortable using a phone while driving.

Western Australian and Tasmanian respondents were the most comfortable using phones, although strong majorities of each state’s respondents still suggested they aren’t comfortable using a phone while driving. South Australian respondents were particularly wary of mobile phone use - recording the lowest levels of comfort out of any Australian state.

Male respondents were significantly more comfortable using a phone while driving when compared to females. But again, a majority of both men and women aren’t comfortable driving distracted.

Around 21% of survey participants aged 18-34 felt comfortable driving while using their mobile phone. As survey participants grew older, they were less inclined to be comfortable using a mobile phone while driving.

3.2 Almost 50% of participants aged 18-24 feel it’s okay to use a mobile while driving, if there’s an emergency

When do you think it would be appropriate to use a mobile phone while driving?*

Australia

By Age

In an emergency

In standstill traffic

At a traffic light

While moving, if it is safe to do so

Never

18-24

47.1%

11.8%

8.8%

2.9%

41.2%

25-34

41.4%

22.1%

21.4%

4.8%

44.1%

35-44

36.8%

15.1%

10.3%

1.6%

53.5%

45-54

21.2%

9.6%

4.1%

1.4%

73.3%

55-64

29.6%

8.9%

6.7%

5.2%

67.4%

65+

20.5%

5.4%

3.0%

3.6%

77.1%

By Comfort Using Phone

In an emergency

In standstill traffic

At a traffic light

While moving, if it is safe to do so

Never

Not comfortable when driving

27.4%

8.5%

5.5%

0.7%

66.6%

Comfortable when driving

55.2%

39.6%

35.4%

21.9%

28.1%

*Participants were able to select all options that applied to them, except for “Never”, which was mutually exclusive. Percentages may not add to 100%.

28% of drivers who said in Q3.1 they were comfortable using a mobile phone when driving believed that phones are never appropriate to use when driving. However, over 35% of that same cohort believed that phones were okay to use at traffic lights, or in standstill traffic.

Again, a strong correlation appeared between opinions of mobile phone use, and age. 47% of participants aged 18-24 believe mobile phones are okay to use in an emergency. Over 21% of those aged 25-34 believe mobile phones are appropriate when you’re at a traffic light, or in standstill traffic.

Around Australia, only 62% of Australian participants agreed that phones are never appropriate for use.

3.3 Queenslanders surveyed as the most likely to use the “Do Not Disturb” feature when driving

How often do you set your phone to “do not disturb” while driving?

Australia

By State

By Age

64% of Australian respondents said they never use the ‘Do Not Disturb’ feature when driving. Only 13% responded by saying they use it every time.

Participants aged 18-24 were more likely than any other age group to use their phone’s ‘Do Not Disturb’ when driving. Over 65s were the next most likely, with drivers aged 35-44 showing as the least likely to use the feature in our survey.

Queenslanders were also the most likely to use the feature, averaging well above the national average. Tasmanians responded with the lowest rates of using the feature.

3.4 A majority of Australian respondents agree that texting is more distracting than reading a printed map

Which of these actions do you feel is the most distracting while driving?

4.0 What You Should Consider on the Road

Prepare Your Phone Before You Set Off

A lot of us use our phones for navigation, which is a fair and legal thing to do if it’s held in a hands-free mount and arranged prior to setting off. However, arranging navigation (or otherwise using your phone) while driving not only risks a hefty fine, it severely increases your risks of being in an accident and causing harm to yourself or other road users.

Don’t Let Your Phone Distract You

It’s not unusual for your phone to buzz while you’re on the move. But if you’re prepared and accept that will happen, it’s easier to make the decision simply not to check it.

Or better yet, you can avoid the temptation to check your phone by putting it on “Do Not Disturb” mode as you take off. For a quick and simple guide to setting this up, check out our interactive guide for turning on Do Not Disturb.

Consider How Much Time Distractions Will Cost You

There are some handheld foods that can be consumed that will almost never need you to take your eyes off the road. Others might take a little more attention away, increasing your risk of an accident.

This comes down to you using your best judgement as a driver. If something (like applying makeup) is going to take your eyes off the road for even a moment a little too long, it’s worth either waiting until you arrive, or pulling the car over.

See More Research

References

  1. Queensland Government,, 2022, Get the facts.
  2. Western Australian Government,, 2022,, Mobile phones and distractions.

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in April 2022. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 811, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+) who own a registered car, and have a valid Australian driver’s licence. 2021 survey data were produced by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in April 2021. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1,008, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+) with driver’s licences. All other data on this website are the latest available from the named sources in this article, and were obtained in April 2022. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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