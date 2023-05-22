Car Accidents Survey and Statistics 2023

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§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

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  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Car Accidents Survey and Statistics 2023

Man takes photo for insurance after car crash
Rachael Rosel

Rachael Rosel

Content Strategist

22 May 2023 | See disclaimer

There's a newer version of this article.

Car Accidents Survey and Statistics 2024

Quick Stats

  • More than half of those surveyed said they believed speeding was the number one cause of car crashes.

  • Most Australians who were surveyed said they felt safest driving on motorways and freeways.

  • More than one-third of respondents said they had never been in a crash before.

  • One in ten people surveyed said they drove on congested roads every day.

Car crashes are an unfortunate but common part of everyday life. Sadly in Australia, there were 1,194 road crash deaths in 2022 which was a 5.8% increase from the year prior. [1]

Rather than avoiding driving entirely, staying safe on the road can be as simple as understanding driving habits and staying vigilant every time you get behind the wheel.

To help understand how road crashes affect the lives of everyday Australians, we collected government statistics and surveyed 978 Australian drivers to get a better perspective on the issue.

We also compared our data gathered in 2023 with similar data gathered in our Car Accidents Survey and Statistics 2021 to see trends and changes throughout the years.

Common Causes of Car Accidents

Speeding

Speeding is either travelling faster than the legal limit or faster than road conditions allow.

Read our Speeding Survey and Statistics to learn more.

Distracted Driving

Drivers can be easily distracted by phones, eating, drinking, smoking, vaping, applying makeup and plenty of other common day-to-day things.

Read our Distracted Driving Survey and Statistics to learn more.

Fatigued Driving

Fatigued driving can be due to a lack of quality sleep, too much driving, a lack of stimulation, or a busy social or work schedule.

Read our Fatigued Driving Survey and Statistics to learn more.

Drink Driving

One to two standard drinks can be all it takes to push people over the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit.

Read our Drink Driving Survey and Statistics to learn more.

Australian Car Accident Statistics

Road Death Toll by State

NSW

Vic

Qld

SA

WA

Tas

NT

ACT

Australia

2022

293

242

297

71

175

51

47

18

1194

% change from 2021

+6.5%

+4.8%

+7.2%

-28.3%

+5.4%

+45.7%

+34.3%

+63.6%

+5.8%

Although the rate of road deaths on national roads has remained largely flat over the past decade, the road death toll in 2022 saw an annual rise of 5.8%. [1]

There were also some significant year-on-year rises of road deaths across states and territories with Tasmania seeing a 45.7% annual increase and the Australian Capital Territory having a 63.6% rise over 12 months.

Road deaths by posted speed limit in 2022

In 2022, there were 1,194 deaths on Australian roads, with the majority happening in the 100 km per hour speed zone. [1]

The second most common speed where crashes happened in 2022 was between the 60 and 70 km per hour mark followed by 80 to 90 km per hour.

Speeding continues to be one the leading causes of car crashes in Australia, accounting for a third of all road deaths in Queensland in 2022 followed by drinking and drug driving. [3]

Meanwhile, it was a similar situation in New South Wales where 38.9% of road deaths in 2022 were speeding-related, while almost one in five road deaths were due to fatigue. [4]

Car Accident Survey Results

How frequently do you drive on congested roads? (i.e. stop start traffic) ^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Almost half of all respondents in Australia said they drove on congested roads at least once a week. Meanwhile, one in 10 of those surveyed said they drove on congested roads every day.

Those surveyed aged 50 to 54 were the most likely to be stuck in traffic with 21.3% saying they drove on congested roads every day.

Which roads do you feel safest driving on? (rank or select all that apply)

Australia

Ranking

Road Type

1st

Motorways/Freeways

2nd

Main roads (multiple traffic light intersections)

3rd

Country/rural roads

4th

Suburban streets

Ranking

2021 [5]

2023

1st

Motorways/Freeways

Motorways/Freeways

2nd

Suburban streets

Main roads (multiple traffic light intersections)

3rd

Main roads (multiple traffic light intersections)

Country/rural roads

4th

Country/rural roads

Suburban streets

Most of those surveyed in Australia felt safest driving on motorways and freeways with 48% putting this as their first choice.

Main roads were the next safest choice for those surveyed followed by country and rural roads. Suburban streets were where those surveyed felt the least safe driving with 34% ranking it last.

This dropped significantly from the results found in 2021 when suburban streets were rated the second safest place to drive by those who were surveyed.

What do you believe to be the leading cause of car accidents? (rank these in order)

Australia

Ranking

Causes of Car Accidents

1st

Speeding

2nd

Tailgating/aggressive driving

3rd

Poorly designed roads/intersections

4th

Failure to give way

5th

Driving through a red light

6th

Distracted driving

7th

Driving tired

8th

Driving drunk

Ranking

2021 [5]

2023

1st

Speeding

Speeding

2nd

Distracted driving

Tailgating/aggressive driving

3rd

Tailgating/aggressive driving

Poorly designed roads/intersections

4th

Driving drunk

Failure to give way

5th

Driving tired

Driving through a red light

6th

Failing to give way

Distracted driving

7th

Driving through red lights

Driving tired

8th

Poorly designed roads/intersections

Driving drunk

The majority of those surveyed (60%) said they believed speeding was the top cause of car collisions, with tailgating or aggressive driving coming in second (37%).

Those surveyed said poorly designed roads and intersections would be the third most likely reason for car crashes according to 28% of respondents.

This is up from the responses of those surveyed in 2021 where poorly designed roads and intersections were ranked the least likely cause of crashes.

Failing to give way and driving through red lights were ranked fourth and fifth most likely causes of crashes for those surveyed in 2023.

This ranked higher than distracted driving, driving tired and driving drunk which those surveyed said they believed were the three least likely causes of most road crashes.

How many car accidents have you been in? (regardless of if you were driving or if you were at fault) ^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Rate of congested driving

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

More than one in three respondents (34.6%) said they had never been in a crash, while the minority (2.6%) said they’d been in five or more crashes.

More than half of those aged between 18 to 24 (55.8%) and 25 to 29 (52.48%) who were surveyed said they had never been in a car crash. This is compared to 23.2% of those aged 60 to 64 and 28.21% of those aged 50 to 54 who were surveyed who said they’d never been in a crash.

Which of the following types of car collisions have you been involved in?^*

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Rate of congested driving

^Respondents could choose all the responses that applied to them.

*Only those who said they had been in a collision responded to this question.

The large majority of those who were surveyed who said they had been in a collision said it was a nose-to-tail collision (87.2%).

The second most common form of car collision in those who were surveyed was being side-swiped (57.6%), while 40.6% said they had a collision with a stationary object or vehicle.

Those aged 18 to 24 who were surveyed were most likely to have a collision with a stationary object (34.2%), while those aged 30 to 34 (62.7%) and those aged 50 to 54 (65.4%) who were surveyed were the most likely to have a nose-to-tail collision.

Western Australian respondents were most likely to be side-swiped according to 41.3% of the respondents, while those in New South Wales who were surveyed were most likely to have a collision while reversing (18.6%).

Those who drove in congested areas more than five times a week and those who drove in congestion every day were the most likely to be in nose-to-tail incidents with more than 60% of each group who were surveyed saying it happened to them.

When compared to the findings in 2021, the number of people surveyed who said they’d been involved in any type of crash increased across the board.

Key Takeaways

Speeding continues to be a leading cause of crashes

In 2022, there was a 5.8% increase in the annual number of road deaths on Australian roads compared to the year prior. One of the leading causes of road deaths, in some states, continues to be the level of speeding.

The majority of the road deaths in 2021 happened in the 100 km per hour speed zone. While in Queensland and New South Wales, more than a third of all road deaths in each state were due to speeding.

Most of those who were surveyed (60%) said they believed speeding was the number one cause of crashes in Australia, with tailgating and aggressive driving ranking second.

Nose-to-tail crashes were the most common

The majority of those surveyed said they had never been in a crash. However, for those surveyed who had been in a crash, nose-to-tail incidents were the most likely type of collision.

Those surveyed who drove in congested areas more than five times a week were the most likely to be in nose-to-tail incidents with more than 60% saying it happened to them.

Motorways and freeways continue to be where drivers feel safest

The majority of those surveyed said they felt safest driving on motorways and freeways, which was the same response found in our 2021 survey.

In 2023, those who were surveyed said they felt least safe driving on suburban streets which was a significant drop from 2021 when it was rated the second safest place to drive by those surveyed.

See More Research

Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. BITRE, 2023, Road Trauma Australia - Annual Summaries
  2. BITRE, 2023, Road Deaths - Calendar Year
  3. Queensland Government, 2023, Queensland Road Crash Weekly Report
  4. New South Wales Government, 2021, Crash and casualty statistics
  5. Budget Direct, 2021, Car accident survey & statistics

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in May 2023. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 978, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+) with driver’s licences. All other data on this website is the latest available from the named sources in this references above, and was obtained in May 2023. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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