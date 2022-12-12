Average Kilometres Driven in Australia

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
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  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Average Kilometres Driven in Australia

Smiling young couple drives in rural Australia
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

12 December 2022 | See disclaimer

Find out the latest available government-sourced statistics on the average number of kilometres driven in Australia.

Quick Stats

  • On average, Australians travelled 12,100 km across all vehicles

  • Australians travelled 238,499 million kilometres in 2020

  • In 2020, petrol prices were the lowest in 22 years [2]

1.0 Average Kilometres Travelled 2010-2020

2.0 Number of Vehicles by Type of Vehicle

3.0 Average Kilometres Travelled 2020

4.0 Fuel Consumption

5.0 Average Distance Travelled by Electric Vehicles

6.0 Key Findings

Over the years, the average number of kilometres driven in Australia has decreased. We drive less, but do we change our habits as a result of economic factors or are we just influenced by them?

To find out more, we’ve collected the latest available government-sourced data from 2020 on the average kilometres driven in Australia.

1.0 Average Kilometres Travelled 2010-2020

Year

Average kilometres per vehicle

2010

14,100

2012

14,000

2014

13,800

2016

13,716

2018

13,400

2020

12,100

Over the span of ten years, the average number of kilometres driven has continued to decrease year on year. In 2020, the average number of kilometres dropped significantly and this is likely due to extensive restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Australians driving less, this also meant that the cost of petrol and the amount of fuel consumption were at an all time low. In Australia, annual average retail prices for petrol in most major cities (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth) were 129.7 cents per litre (cpl). The last time petrol prices were lower was in 1998; 22 years prior. [3]

However, as of September 2022, automotive fuel prices have risen by 18% in the most recent quarter. [4]

2.0 Number of Vehicles by Type of Vehicle

Type of vehicle

Number of vehicles

Percentage of total vehicles

Passenger vehicles

14,726,967

74.5%

Motor cycles

893,484

4.5%

Light commercial vehicles

3,412,459

17.3%

Rigid trucks

521,255

2.6%

Articulated trucks

104,442

0.5%

Non-freight carrying trucks

23,518

0.1%

Buses

86,393

0.4%

Total

19,768,518

100%

The majority of Australia’s vehicles in 2020 were passenger vehicles. The second largest group were light commercial vehicles. In Australia, light commercial vehicles are classed as motor vehicles to carry goods or specialised equipment with a gross vehicle weight of no more than 3.5 metric tonnes. [4]

3.0 Average Kilometres Travelled 2020

In 2020, Australians travelled a total of 238,499 million kilometres across all vehicle types. And the average vehicle in Australia travelled 12,100 km per year, or 33.2 km per day.

By State/Territory

By Type of Vehicle

Type of vehicle

Average kilometres travelled

Passenger vehicles

11,100

Motor cycles

1,900

Light commercial vehicles

15,300

Rigid trucks

21,100

Articulated trucks

78,300

Non-freight carrying trucks

13,700

Buses

24,600

By Type of Freight Vehicle

Type of Freight Vehicle

Average tonne kilometres

Light commercial vehicles

5,200

Rigid trucks

94,600

Articulated trucks

1,835,700

Drivers from the Northern Territory travelled the highest average number of kilometres in all of Australia.

Articulated trucks both travelled the highest average kilometres and carried the highest average tonnes per kilometre. These types of trucks are used to transport large amounts of loose materials like dirt, sand, gravel and demolition waste.

Did you know?

Drivers who travel long distances are more likely to experience a microsleep or another form of

fatigued driving

4.0 Fuel Consumption

In 2020, for the first time ever, 33,019 megalitres of fuel were consumed with equal parts petrol and diesel.

Type of vehicle by type of fuel

Type of vehicle

Petrol (ml)

Diesel (ml)

Passenger carrying vehicles (passenger vehicles, motor cycles and buses)

14,578

3,658

Freight carrying vehicles (light commercial vehicles, rigid trucks and articulated trucks)

1,592

12,479

Total (includes non-freight carrying trucks)

16,170

16,211

Type of vehicle

Type of vehicle

Litres per 100 kilometres

Passenger vehicles

11.1

Motorcycles

6.1

Light commercial vehicles

12.8

Rigid trucks

28.6

Articulated trucks

53.1

Non-freight carrying trucks

23.2

Buses

27.8

Passenger carrying vehicles consumed the most petrol while freight carrying vehicles consumed the most diesel.

Articulated trucks, on average, had the highest rate of fuel consumption per vehicle (53.1 litres per 100 km) compared to the average rate of fuel consumption per passenger vehicle which was 11.1 litres per 100 km.

5.0 Average Distance Travelled by Electric Vehicles

In the 12 months ending on the 30th of June 2020, electric passenger vehicles registered in Australia had travelled 69 million kilometres. ?[6]

By fuel type and state/territory of registration

By area of operation by fuel type

Area of Operation

Petrol ( km)

Diesel ( km)

Electric ( km)

Capital city

9,500

8,600

9,800

Other urban areas

6,900

6,800

6,400

Other areas

8,600

12,000

5,000

Total intrastate

10,600

13,300

11,100

Interstate

5,300

8,800

6,900

Australia

10,900

14,300

11,300

On average, drivers from the Australian Capital Territory travelled further in electric passenger vehicles than all other states and territories.

On the contrary, drivers from the Northern Territory travelled the furthest in vehicles fuelled by diesel averaging 17,500 km during 2020.

Drivers in capital cities travelled further in electric passenger vehicles over those who live in other urban areas and other areas.

6.0 Key Findings

Australians drove less in 2020

With the number of average kilometres Australians travelled decreasing steadily from 2010, it came as no surprise that Australians drove less in 2020 than they did in 2018. However, the COVID-19 pandemic did accelerate the reduction in average number of kilometres driven significantly.

Passenger carrying vehicles consumed the most petrol

Passenger vehicles, motorcycles and buses consumed 14,578 ml of petrol; more than any other type of vehicle.

Adopting zero emissions vehicle technologies

While the average distance travelled by electric vehicles was only 0.6 thousand km further than vehicles that use petrol; this is likely to change in the coming years [6]. And as of 2021 there were 23,000 electric vehicle registrations and a 62.3% increase on the previous year. [7]

The Australian Capital Territory government is committed to reducing transport emissions by transitioning the Australian Capital Territory’s vehicle fleet to zero emissions vehicles such as electric cars. By 2030, the Australian Capital Territory wants to be the leading jurisdiction in the adoption of zero emissions vehicle technologies.

See More Research

References

  1. Pixdeluxe, 2022, Just one more stop and we’re there - stock photo
  2. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2020, Survey of Motor Vehicle Use, Australia
  3. Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, 2021, Australian petrol prices in 2020-21 were lowest in 22 years
  4. Australian Bureau of Statistics,, 2022,, Consumer Price Index, Australia
  5. Australian Government Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development, 2017, Light commercial vehicle safety
  6. Australian Bureau of Statistics,, 2021,, Electric passenger vehicle use, experimental estimates
  7. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2021, Motor Vehicle Census

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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