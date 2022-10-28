Car Theft Survey & Statistics 2022

Is your car at risk of being stolen? We’ve gathered recent data on car thefts in Australia, as well as our own survey data, to find out just how car theft is affecting Australians. Due to COVID-19’s impact on these results, we expect that these outcomes are likely to change in 2023.

Quick Stats

A passenger/light commercial vehicle is stolen approximately every 11 minutes in Australia. [2]

38,187 passenger/light commercial vehicles were stolen in 2021 [1]

Nearly 70% of Australians have never had their car or any belongings from their car stolen

40% of Australians surveyed either did not make a claim after their car was stolen or made a claim that wasn’t accepted by their insurer - leaving the average car theft victim $5000 out of pocket [2]

Car theft might not be the most common threat we think of to our cars – not compared to everyday collisions and storm damage. But the rates and risks of car theft are higher than you might think.

To find out just how Australians are impacted by car theft, we’ve sourced recent information on theft rates across Australia, and conducted our own research to bring you:

1.0 Australian car theft statistics

2.0 Causes of car theft

3.0 Car theft survey results

4.0 Key Findings

1.0 Australian car theft statistics

1.1 Passenger/light commercial vehicle thefts in 2021

Data from the National Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council (NMVTRC) [2] shows the amount of passenger/light commercial vehicle thefts in the 2021 calendar year, as well as the rate of thefts per 1,000 registrations.

Queensland had the highest amount of individual car thefts, with over 11,000 cases in 2021. Owing largely to their smaller populations, Tasmania, the Northern Territory, and the Australian Capital Territory had the lowest totals of car theft.

However, the Northern Territory had the highest rate of car thefts, averaging 4.15 thefts per 1,000 registrations. New South Wales and South Australia were among the safest states across Australia, each with close to 1.6 thefts per 1,000 registrations.

1.2 Passenger/light commercial vehicle thefts over the last 5 calendar years

The NMVTRC [1] also shows that the theft of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles decreased significantly in 2021. This was likely due to the introduction of lockdowns by the Australian government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 5 years prior, there was no obvious trend of thefts either increasing in regularity or reducing in frequency. As such, predicting 2023 rates of theft from existing data is near impossible.

1.3 Top 10 motor vehicle theft targets in 2021

For the third consecutive year, data from the NMVTRC [2] show that the Holden Commodore VE MY06_13 was the most stolen single model of car in Australia. As a collective model of car, the Toyota Hilux and Holden Commodore were two of the most targeted cars in 2021.

2.0 Causes of car theft

Easy-to-steal keys

One of the most common causes of car theft is the owner not adequately protecting their keys. Typically, the thief will sneak into a person’s home via an unlocked door or open window, take the keys, and simply drive away. The NMVTRC [2] reports that 70% of cars are stolen with their own keys and half are stolen from their home.

Sneak thefts

A ‘sneak theft’ is when a criminal will steal a car while the owner is home. They will typically use the same method of stealing keys – accessing them through an open window or unguarded door. According to the NMVTRC[2], in 95% of ‘sneak theft’ attempts, there is no confrontation between the car’s owner and the thief.

Putting your details on your keyring

A good idea to reduce risk is to avoid putting your name and address on your car keys. If you’re ever out and lose your keys, you risk providing a thief with not only an address but a way into the property. Once they’re in, they can load your belongings into your own car, and simply drive away with it.

3.0 Car theft survey results

Just how well are Australians protecting themselves against car theft? And do we know the real risks and methods used by thieves? We surveyed 878 people to properly gauge how car theft is affecting everyday Australians.

3.1 Have you ever had a car stolen, and/or had belongings stolen from a car you’ve owned?

Australia Age Gender Australia Age No, I’ve never had a car stolen, or any belongings from my car. Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car (the car wasn’t stolen) Yes, I’ve had a car stolen Yes (both), I’ve had a car stolen, and had belongings stolen from my car 18-24 85.2% 14.8% 0.0% 0.0% 25-34 80.5% 12.3% 2.6% 4.5% 35-44 69.9% 21.1% 4.3% 4.8% 45-54 62.5% 22.4% 7.9% 7.2% 55-64 65.1% 17.8% 11.0% 6.2% 65+ 65.3% 17.4% 12.6% 4.7% Gender No, I’ve never had a car stolen, or any belongings from my car. Yes, I’ve had belongings stolen from my car (the car wasn’t stolen) Yes, I’ve had a car stolen Yes (both), I’ve had a car stolen, and had belongings stolen from my car Female 71.7% 16.7% 6.7% 4.9% Male 65.7% 20.3% 8.4% 5.7%

Nearly 70% of Australians have never had their car or any belongings from their car stolen. However, 18.2% of Australians had their belongings stolen from their car compared to 7.4% of Australians who just had their car stolen.

With less experience driving and exposure to car theft, 80% of respondents aged 18-24 years have never had their car or any belongings in their car stolen.

Men were more likely than women to have their belongings stolen from their car, which may be attributed to women typically storing their car keys out of sight, in handbags. [3]

3.2 Which methods do you think car thieves are most likely to use to steal a car?

Australia State Car Theft History Australia State Hot-wiring the car (starting the engine without the key) Stealing the spare keys from the owner’s home Car-jacking (taking the vehicle from the driver) Finding dropped/lost keys in a public area NSW 46.7% 27.9% 15.1% 10.3% Vic 41.5% 38.0% 16.6% 3.9% Qld 31.1% 57.6% 9.6% 1.7% WA 34.4% 50.0% 12.2% 3.3% SA 38.8% 44.8% 14.9% 1.5% Tas 59.1% 27.3% 9.1% 4.5% Car Theft History Hot-wiring the car (starting the engine without the key) Stealing the spare keys from the owner’s home Car-jacking (taking the vehicle from the driver) Finding dropped/lost keys in a public area No Theft 35.4% 42.7% 16.3% 5.6% Yes (Both) 63.0% 32.6% 4.3% 0.0% Yes (Car) 73.8% 21.5% 3.1% 1.5% Yes (Belongings) 40.6% 41.9% 11.3% 6.3% Yes (all respondents) 52.4% 35.4% 8.1% 4.1%

40.7% of Australians believe that ‘hotwiring’ is the most common method thieves will use to steal a car. However, according to the NMVTRC advances in security technology have made it impossible to ‘hotwire’ a modern car [2].

While 40.4% of Australians believe that stealing spare keys from the owner’s home was the most common method of car theft. NMVTRC has confirmed that half of all stolen keys are taken from the home including from driveways, carports and garages [2].

More than half of the respondents from Queensland believe that stealing spare keys from the owner’s home was the most common method of car theft.

Despite advances in security technology, respondents who had their car stolen were most likely to believe that ‘hotwiring’ was the most common method of car theft. However, 42.7% of respondents (who hadn’t experienced car theft) correctly identified the most common way cars were stolen.

3.3 Do you personally know anyone (other than yourself) who has had a car stolen in the last 2 years?

Australia State Age Car Theft History Australia State Age Car Theft History

In Australia, a car is stolen every 11 minutes [2]. Despite this, the majority of Australians did not know someone (other than themselves) who’d had their car stolen in the last two years.

In 2020-21 nearly a third of all car thefts occurred in Queensland - the most of any state or territory in Australia [2]. And from this survey, we found that a quarter of respondents from Queensland knew someone who’d also had their car stolen.

Younger Australians (aged 18-24 years) were the most likely to know someone whose car had been stolen in the last two years.

Respondents who had both their car and the belongings in their car stolen were most likely to know someone else who’d had their car stolen in the last two years.

3.4 How did the thief gain access to the car?

Australia Car Theft History Decade of Manufacture Australia Car Theft History They broke a window/door and gained entry They picked the lock It was unlocked, and they opened the door They stole the keys Other No Theft - - - - - Yes (Both) 26.1% 56.5% 4.3% 8.7% 4.3% Yes (Car) 29.2% 46.2% 3.1% 10.8% 10.8% Yes (Belongings) 51.9% 21.3% 18.8% 3.1% 5.0% Yes (all respondents) 42.1% 33.2% 12.5% 5.9% 6.3% Decade of Manufacture They broke a window/door and gained entry They picked the lock It was unlocked, and they opened the door They stole the keys Other 1980s 40.3% 35.5% 9.7% 1.6% 12.9% 1990s 41.5% 44.6% 9.2% 3.1% 1.5% 2000s 33.3% 25.4% 20.6% 14.3% 6.3% 2010s 59.1% 15.9% 15.9% 4.5% 4.5% 2020s 60.0% 20.0% 0.0% 20.0% 0.0%

According to NMVTRC, 70% of cars are stolen with the driver’s own keys by thieves who will sneak into homes by taking advantage of unlocked doors or windows . Despite this, 42.1% of Australians’ cars were stolen using a broken window or door to gain entry to their car, and only 5.9% of Australians had their car keys stolen.

Unfortunately, 12.5% of Australians left their cars unlocked and thieves gained access to their vehicles by opening the unlocked door. It’s important to note that while having a car stolen is often stressful and inconvenient it is also preventable.

You can prevent car theft by putting your keys in an enclosed pocket or a bag with a zipper so that they are out of sight and ensuring that all windows and doors are locked before you get out of the car.

51.9% of the respondents had their belongings stolen, and their car window or door was broken to gain entry. While 42.6% of respondents had the lock picked on their car before it was stolen.

If respondents owned a car manufactured in the 1990s then it was more likely that the lock on the car was picked, but if they owned a car manufactured in the 2000’s it was more likely that someone broke a window or door to gain entry to the car.

3.5 What year was the theft-affected car manufactured?

Australia Car Theft History Australia Car Theft History 1980s 1990s 2000s 2010s 2020s No Theft - - - - - Yes (Both) 21.7% 37.0% 23.9% 10.9% 0.0% Yes (Car) 29.2% 21.5% 18.5% 9.2% 1.5% Yes (Belongings) 20.6% 21.3% 25.0% 20.6% 2.5% Yes (all respondents) 22.9% 24.0% 23.2% 16.2% 1.8%

Nearly a quarter of Australians had a car that was stolen and manufactured in the 1990s. But according to the NMVTRC, more than 40% of the passenger/light commercial vehicles stolen were manufactured in the 2010s. It’s also important to note that the number of theft-affected cars from the 2020s will be significantly lower given that we are only 2 years into the decade.

We found that cars manufactured in the 1980s were more likely to be stolen but belongings were more likely to be stolen from a car manufactured in the 2000s. However, as time progresses so do the advancements in car security and this is reflected in the decreasing number of theft- affected cars throughout the decades.

3.6 Did insurance cover your theft event?

Australia State Age Car Theft History Australia State Age Car Theft History Yes No, I didn’t make a claim, or my claim wasn’t accepted No, I didn’t have insurance No Theft - - - Yes (Both) 56.5% 17.4% 26.1% Yes (Car) 66.2% 15.4% 18.5% Yes (Belongings) 23.1% 59.4% 17.5% Yes (all respondents) 39.1% 41.7% 19.2%

Contrary to popular belief insurance companies don’t always cover the cost of theft and on average car theft, victims are left $5000 out of pocket [2]. We found that 40% of Australians either did not make a claim after their car was stolen or if they did make a claim then it wasn’t accepted.

Of all participants surveyed, Western Australians were most likely to have a theft event covered by their insurance. Whereas South Australians were most likely to not make a claim, not have their claim accepted and not have insurance.

Half of 18-24-year-old respondents didn’t have insurance. Younger drivers on average pay more in comprehensive premiums than older drivers, with drivers under 25 paying the highest amount in premiums [5].

Respondents who had their car stolen were more likely to be covered by their insurance than respondents who had their belongings stolen from their car. As part of our Comprehensive Car Insurance Policy Budget Direct covers up to $500 for damage or theft of personal belongings in your car.

3.7 Did you recover the vehicle/belongings stolen?

Australia Car Theft History Australia Car Theft History

Over 70% of Australians never received anything back after their vehicle or belongings were stolen.

More than 40% of respondents who had their car stolen also had it returned. According to the NMVTRC, the majority of thefts are stolen for short-term purposes and are opportunistic in nature. These types of activities may include joyriding, temporary transportation or the car may be used to commit another crime. This has led to 80% of stolen cars being recovered by the police and the other 20% disappearing [2].

4.0 Key Findings

It’s impossible to ‘hotwire’ a modern car

Ongoing advancements in car security have meant that thieves can no longer hotwire cars made after the 1990s. Modern cars have ignition immobilisers that prevent the engine from starting unless it’s started using the correct key.

In 2021 nearly 90% of passenger and light commercial vehicles were stolen also had an Australian Standard immobiliser [1] leading us to believe that these cars were stolen using spare keys from the car owner’s homes, through carjacking or using keys that were lost or dropped in public.

More thieves gained entry to cars when they broke a window or door

We found that over 40% of cars were stolen by thieves who gained entry by breaking a car window or door. Thieves are known to sneak into homes by taking advantage of unlocked doors and windows and stealing cars from driveways, carports and garages. [2]

Only 50% of young drivers have car insurance

Alarmingly only half of the drivers aged 18-24 have car insurance. Drivers under the age of 25 are 60% more likely to be involved in a serious car crash than their older counterparts [6]. With less driving experience also comes a higher risk to insurers. But, with Car Insurance drivers under 25 are covered for loss or damage to their car, if it was stolen.

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