Electric Car Sales in Australia 2022

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Electric Car Sales in Australia 2022

Grandfather and grandson charge electric car
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

20 January 2023 | See disclaimer

Quick Stats

  • Battery electric vehicles accounted for 3.1% of sales in 2022 [3]

  • In 2021, electric vehicle sales tripled leading to 20,665 plug-in electric vehicles sold. [4]

  • Currently, transport is Australia’s second largest source of national emissions at 19%. [9]

1.0 Electric Car Sales in Australia

2.0 Electric Vehicle Incentives in Australia

3.0 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

4.0 National Electric Vehicle Strategy

5.0 Electric Car Discount

1.0 Electric Car Sales in Australia

Year Number of Electric Vehicles Sold
2011 49
2012 253
2013 293
2014 1,322
2015 1,771
2016 1,369
2017 2,287
2018 2,216
2019 6,718
2020 6,900
2021 20,665

Electric car sales only started to gain traction in Australia from 2011 onwards; coinciding with electric car models increasing in availability. 6,718 fully electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars were sold in 2019, 0.6% of car sales within Australia in that year. [2]

Sales of electric vehicles tripled in 2021 with 20,665 plug-in electric vehicles sold due to increased model availability, lower prices and state and government electric vehicle incentives [3]. As of 2022, battery electric vehicles accounted for 3.1% of all motor vehicle sales. [4]

With many of these incentives introduced in the later part of 2021, the impact on total electric car sales was limited. However, in the ACT 5% of all sales were attributed to electric cars, due to the ACT’s incentive being in place for the entirety of 2021. [3]

When it comes to EV models it was Tesla’s Model 3 that accounted for nearly 60% of electric vehicle sales [3]. The second most popular model was the MG ZS EV and the third was Mitsubishi’s Outlander PHEV (plug-in electric vehicle).

The increasing number of electric vehicles sold in 2022 indicates that Australians are committed to decarbonising their transport choices. And with rising sales, consumer demand will continue to increase despite the long wait times and supply constraints due to fuel efficiency standards.

2.0 Electric Vehicle Incentives in Australia

In 2022, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia incited new Electric Vehicle Incentives.

Queensland

In Queensland, the state government announced a $55 million incentive for electric vehicle drivers.

The package offers $3,000 grants for electric vehicles under $58,000 and a further $10 million towards electric vehicle charging infrastructure and zero emission vehicles into the Queensland Government’s fleet. [5]

These incentives may provide an opportunity for more families and road users to own an electric vehicle in Queensland.

Victoria

In Victoria, the state government has put forward $7.2 million in electric vehicle subsidies; 2,600 subsidies at $3,000 per vehicle. [6]

The additional incentive supports the Victorian government’s expansion of charging infrastructure and is an extra push for motorists who were not sure whether they should move to an electric vehicle.

Western Australia

In 2022, the Western Australian government announced that $60 million of funding had been allocated to support the adoption of electric vehicles. This includes 10,000 rebates of $3,500 for Western Australians who purchase a new electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. [7]

The package also includes funding for new charging infrastructure and is the next step towards electrifying Western Australia’s road network.

3.0 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

Further investment in infrastructure for electric vehicles supports ongoing initiatives to reduce Australia’s emissions, create a cleaner vehicle fleet and ensure that the automotive industry is sustainable.

New South Wales

In 2022, New South Wales announced a further $38 million towards electric vehicle charging infrastructure. [8]

The aim is to build 500 kerbside charging points and equip 125 apartment buildings with new EV charging upgrades on top of ultra fast charging stations and charging opportunities at regional businesses and tourist locations that were previously announced.

By continuing to invest in EV infrastructure, this will enable further accessibility to electric vehicles from the wider general public and encourage further emission reduction from Australia’s automotive fleet.

4.0 National Electric Vehicle Strategy

In 2022, the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water published the National Electric Vehicle Strategy: consultation paper seeking views on proposed goals, objectives and actions for said strategy.

The consultation paper raises a number of key issues including, vehicle price, model, availability, battery supply, emission reduction, and further support for road users when considering the development of charging infrastructure and purchase incentives.

The department proposed these goals:

  • Make EVs more affordable

  • Expand EV uptake and choice

  • Reduce emissions

  • Save Australians money on fuel

  • Increase local EV manufacturing

And these objectives:

  • Encourage rapid increase in demand for EVs

  • Increase supply of affordable and accessible EVs to meet demand across all segments

  • Establish the systems and infrastructure to enable the rapid uptake of EVs.

And once those objectives are achieved then barriers to EV uptake will address the following:

  • Limited availability of affordable EV models across all vehicle types

  • Range anxiety due to gaps in EV charging networks and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure Information for consumers.

5.0 Electric Car Discount

On 25 November 2022, the Treasury Laws Amendment (Electric Car Discount) Bill 2022 was passed in Federal Parliament.

This bill removes import tariffs for electric vehicles beneath the Luxury Car Tax Threshold ($84,916) and aims to exempt low and zero emission cars from Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT). [9]

This law not only supports the National Electric Vehicle Strategy but also provides a financial incentive for road users looking to purchase an electric vehicle.

While there is more to do, this is a great first step towards challenging Australia’s policy settings to support Australia’s goal to decarbonise the light vehicle fleet.

See More Research

Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. Westend61, 2022, Happy senior man and grandson charging electric car
  2. Mike Costello, 2020, Sales of electric cars triple in 2019
  3. Electric Vehicle Council, 2022, State of Electric Vehicles
  4. Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, 2023, FCAI releases 2022 new car sales data
  5. Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, 2022, FCAI welcomes Queensland Government electric vehicles incentives
  6. Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, 2022, FCAI welcomes further EV subsidies for Victorians
  7. Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, 2022, FCAI welcomes Western Australia’s Electric Vehicle package
  8. Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, 2022, FCAI welcomes NSW investment in EV infrastructure
  9. Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, 2022, Car makers welcome electric car discount

Disclaimer

Data on this website was obtained from the sources named in this article from the latest available data as at December 2022. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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