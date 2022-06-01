Speeding Survey & Statistics 2022

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  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
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§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

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  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Speeding Survey & Statistics 2022

Car speeding dangerously along road.

1 June 2022 | See disclaimer

There's a newer version of this article.

Speeding Survey and Statistics 2024

How common is speeding? Does the average Australian think our speed limits should be increased? We’ve conducted our own research to find out everything there is to know about speeding in Australia.

Quick Stats

  • 16% of respondents admitted that their regular driving speed is above the speed limit of the road they’re on

  • 9% of respondents have received a speeding fine in the past 12 months

  • 34% of participants said they would drive faster than they normally would if they needed the toilet.

As drivers, one of the first laws we become familiar with is the speed limit. We know that every road has a speed we can go, and you shouldn’t go over it. But as our survey results could indicate, are we forgetting the dangers of speeding?

It’s worth taking a moment to take our foot off the pedal, and consider the real implications of speeding. To help you understand everything there is to know about speeding in Australia, we’ve surveyed 953 Australians through Pure Profile 18+ (with driver’s licenses) to understand:

1.0 What counts as ‘speeding’?

2.0 The Risks of Speeding

3.0 Australian Survey Results

4.0 What You Should Consider on the Road

1.0 What counts as ‘speeding’?

There are two ways we can think about speeding. The first is in relation to the road’s speed limit, and the other concerns the conditions of the road.

Speed Limit

Once your car is travelling faster than the posted speed limit of the road, you’re classified as speeding. This is typically what police will use to determine the safety of your driving.

Road Conditions

Speeding can also occur when you drive faster than is safe. If you are faced with wet weather, fog, changed traffic conditions, roadworks or other interferences, it’s important to reduce your speed to suit the conditions.

2.0 The Risks of Speeding

2.1 Added Danger

It’s common knowledge that greater speeds carry greater dangers. This is because faster cars require greater distances to slow down, and the potential impacts themselves can be far more damaging.

Stopping Distances Required on Wet Roads

Chance of Survival for a Pedestrian Being Hit By a Car*

*Assuming the pedestrian is a young adult.

Speeders in Australia risk a combination of four different punishments if caught, namely – fines, demerit points, potential automatic licence suspensions or even imprisonment. For a more specific view of your state’s punishments, you can click the other state’s titles to remove them from the graphs below.

Fines

QLD1772664446221245
NSW1232854899352520
VIC207330454620826
WA1002004008001200
SA18040682515001690
TAS86172301731989
NT1503003006001000
ACT2974384387001841
+9km/h+19km/h+29km/h+39km/h+50km/h

Demerit Points

QLD13468
NSW13456
VIC13000
WA02367
SA23579
TAS23366
NT13346
ACT13346
+9km/h+19km/h+29km/h+39km/h+50km/h

*Above 25km/h in Victoria, they start issuing automatic licence suspensions.

Automatic Licence Suspensions

QLD00006
NSW00036
VIC003612
WA00000
SA00006
TAS00034
NT00000
ACT00000
+9km/h+19km/h+29km/h+39km/h+50km/h

Fines and licence penalties have been calculated assuming the driver does not have a provisional/learner licence, they are driving a regular car (under 2.5 tonnes), and they are not in a school zone.

3.0 Australian Survey Results

3.1 On a normal day, how fast would you drive (relative to the speed limit of the road you’re on)?

Australia

National Average: 2.90

By Age

Group

Average Score

18-24

2.99

25-34

3.03

35-44

3.04

45-54

2.91

55-64

2.83

65+

2.65

National Average

2.90

By State

Group

Average Score

NSW

2.92

Vic

2.83

Qld

2.88

WA

3.00

SA

2.90

Tas

3.05

National Average

2.90

by Class of Car

Group

Average Score

Sedan

2.89

SUV

2.98

Hatchback

2.82

4x4

3.03

Ute

3.00

Wagon

2.72

National Average

2.90

Combining all of our Australian respondents, we recorded an average result of 2.9 out of 5, indicating the Australian average is to drive ever-so-slightly below the speed limit. However, participants 25-34 and 35-44 recorded averages above 3, indicating their average is to drive marginally above the speed limit.

When comparing states, Tasmania had the highest average (3.05), indicating they were the most likely respondents to drive over the speed limit. Victorian respondents had the lowest average (2.83), suggesting they are the most likely to drive under the speed limit.

The class of car driven also seemed to correlate to interesting behaviours around speed. Drivers of 4-wheel-drives averaged the highest speeds (relative to speed limits) on a normal day, whereas wagon drivers registered the lowest average.

3.2 Have you received a speeding fine in the last 12 months?

Australia

By Age

By State

By Regular Driving Speed

8.6% of our Australian survey participants have received a speeding fine in the last 12 months. However, an obvious trend emerged between the age of a participant, and their likelihood of having received a fine. 17.7% of participants aged 18-24 received a speeding fine in the last year, with that percentage shrinking as our age cohorts grow older.

Tasmanian respondents had the lowest percentage (4.8%) of having received a speeding fine in the last 12 months, which is an interesting juxtaposition from the finding in Q3.1. Tasmanians responded as having the highest average tendencies toward speeding, yet have the lowest rate of fines. This could indicate that Tasmania is less stringent on speeding.

Less surprisingly, respondents who confessed in Q3.1 that their regular driving speed is over the limit had the highest rates of receiving speeding tickets (20.9%) in the past 12 months. Drivers who say they typically drive under the limit were the least likely to have recently received a speeding fine.

3.3 What do you think should happen to the speed limit on Australian highways, freeways, and motorways?

Australia

Gender

State

*”Non-binary” and “other” were options available to participants in this survey, however we did not record enough responses to accurately represent these groups in our discussion.

74% of Australians surveyed were happy with the current speed limits on highways, freeways and motorways. However, 23% would rather see limits increased.

Interestingly, Tasmanian respondents weren’t very dissimilar to the average Australian results, with 72% wanting to keep limits the same, and 24% wanting to see an increase. 27% of Victorian respondents wanted to see limits increase, making them the most eager state in Australia to see limits increase.

When comparing male and female respondents (the only gender profiles accruing enough participants to be considered in these results), another obvious trend emerges. 30% of male respondents want to see speed limits increased, compared to only 17% of female respondents.

3.4 Please select any situations that might cause you to drive faster than you normally would*

*Participants were able to select all that applied, but were also capable of progressing without selecting any results. Therefore, percentages may not add to 100%.

Over 50% of our participants admitted that they drive faster than they normally would when they’re unaware of their speed, or when they’re overtaking on a motorway or highway. Over a third (33.7%) of participants also admitted to driving faster than normal when they need the toilet.

Almost a third (32.0%) admitted that when they’re late for work or an appointment, they’ll drive faster than they normally would.

3.5 Does your driving change when you have a passenger in the car?

Australia

By Age

By Regular Speed

Almost 20% of Australians surveyed said they tend to drive slower when they have a passenger on-board, whereas over 80% said they would drive the same speed they usually would. Younger respondents (18-24) said they were more likely to change their behaviours, with only 65% driving the same rate, and another 33% saying they’d drive slower than they usually would.

Interestingly, respondents who said in Q3.1 that their regular driving speed is over the limit were the most likely to change their behaviour with a passenger. Almost 40% said they would drive slower with a passenger than they would on their own.

4.0 What You Should Consider on the Road

Speeding Doesn’t Save You As Much Time As You Think

In 2010, Associate Professor Eyal Peer published a study showing how speeders often think they’re saving far more time than they are. This effect was called the “time-saving bias”, where drivers think that their speeding is more effective than it really is[3]. In reality, you might shave a minute or two off a long drive – but nowhere near as much as you’d think.

A lot of this comes down to traffic lights. Say lights are on a sequence where they’re green for 45 seconds, then red for the next 90 seconds. Even if you were speeding along the road leading up to the traffic lights, you’re likely to arrive at a red light. But this also means that anyone driving at the speed limit is also likely to arrive at the same red light. So even if one driver was speeding, they end up in the same place at the same time.

People Make Mistakes

No matter how much attention we might be paying, humans make mistakes. Perhaps someone will pull out without properly looking, or maybe they’ll change lanes without checking their blind spot.

In our survey into distracted driving, we found that 12% of participants feel comfortable using their mobile phone while driving, and 65% of those surveyed never use their phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature when driving. There are known dangers of driving distracted, and the odds of making a mistake (and being in an accident) can skyrocket.

Quite often, it won’t be you that causes an accident. But if you’re speeding, you also might not be able to prevent it.

You Won’t Know What’s Dangerous Until it’s Too Late

Maybe you’re used to going 10-15km/h over the limit, and you’ve never felt in danger. That is, until the day that it’s a little damp, and suddenly your grip isn’t quite as good as it needs to be. All of a sudden, what should have been a safe turn sees you swerve off-road, or into oncoming traffic.

Or perhaps it’s around school pick-up time, and from seemingly nowhere, a young pedestrian strays out onto the road. Speed limits in school zones are designed to minimise stopping distances, but even at the road’s normal speed limit, you may not have enough time to stop the vehicle if someone strayed onto the road.

The risks of speeding are sadly all too well-known, and it’s worth considering that even if you’ve never felt the danger first-hand, it does exist. For the sake of saving a matter of minutes on your drive, it’s not worth it.

Want to use this data?

If you would like to use this data or if you would like to see the complete findings from this survey please contact media@autogeneral.com.au.

See More Research

References

  1. Queensland Government, 2016, Stopping distances on wet and dry roads.
  2. NSW Government, 2016, Speed and fatalities.
  3. Peer, 2010, Speeding and the time-saving bias: How drivers’ estimations of time saved in higher speed affects their choice of speed.

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in April 2022. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 953, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+) who have a valid Australian driver’s licence. All other data on this website are the latest available from the named sources in this article, and were obtained in May 2022. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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