^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Electric car sales 2020

12 October 2023 | See disclaimer

There's a newer version of this article.

Electric Car Sales in Australia 2022

Quick Stats

  • There are over 3 million electric cars operating globally
  • Electric vehicles make up only 0.2% of the total vehicle fleet in Australia
  • Australia has one of the lowest rates of electric car ownership in the OECD
  • 6718 fully electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars were sold in Australia in 2019

Historical Data

Since the introduction of the first electric car, the General Motors EV1, in 1996, electric cars have seen tremendous technological advances and a rise in popularity. The first viable electric car became available for purchase in 2008 with Tesla Motors. The Roadster was an all electric vehicle using lithium-ion battery cells. Electric car sales in Australia only started to gain traction from 2011 onwards coinciding with electric car model availability.

2019 saw a big year for electric car sales within Australia, with 6718 fully electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars sold. This only makes up 0.6% of total car sales within Australia in 2019.[1]

Unfortunately, Tesla do not release their official sales number making it hard to predict just how many Tesla cars are sold in Australia and the combined total of electric car sales.

Number of vehicles sold in Australia

Source: https://www.caradvice.com.au/824591/sales-of-electric-cars-triple-in-2019/

Total vehicles sold vs the total number of EV’s sold in Australia

YearTotal Vehicles SoldTotal Number of EV’s Sold% of EV’s Sold
20111,008,437490.004%
20121,112,0302530.023%
20131,136,2272930.026%
20141,113,22413220.12%
20151,155,40817710.15%
20161,178,13313690.12%
20171,189,11622870.19%
20181,153,11122160.3%
20191,062,86767180.6%

By state

Victoria has the highest numbers of electric car ownership across the country with 1324 vehicles bought from 2011-2017, closely followed by NSW with 1,238 vehicles in the same time period.

However when looking at the data from a market size perspective, the ACT and South Australia leads with 21 electric cars per 10,000 vehicles sold. Given the varying populations of each state, electric vehicle sales per 10,000 vehicles gives the best representation for which states are adopting electric vehicle technology.[2]

Electric vehicle sales (per 10,000 vehicles)

NSWVICQLDSAWATASNTACT
10972183121

International comparisons

Australia ranks very low internationally when comparing the total percentage that electric cars make up of total cars on the road. The three main factors that influence electric vehicle uptake in a country are consumer demand, pricing and incentives put in place by the country’s government.

When it comes to the percentage that electric vehicles make up of the total vehicle fleet in Australia, the results have been underwhelming compared to global leaders such as Norway and the USA. Of the 36 OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries, 32 of them have higher sales rates for electric vehicles than Australia. The only countries with lower electric vehicles sales rates were Mexico, Chile and Turkey which are classified as emerging economies[4].

Total percentage of electric cars on the road

For new car sales Australia ranks only slightly better with just 0.6% of new vehicles being electric vehicles.

Total percentage of new electric vehicles sales

Why Australia is lagging behind

Lack of incentives

The slow adoption of electric vehicles in Australia could be attributed to the lack of Government policies and monetary incentives rolled out in comparison to other countries. 30.9% of respondents in a consumer survey undertaken in 2018 said that they would be more willing to purchase an electric vehicle if there was more support, incentives and infrastructure in place.

Countries such as Norway that offer both financial and non-financial incentives for electric vehicle purchasing and maintenance have high rates of electric vehicle uptake.

Laws and regulations

Australian Parliament passed new regulations in December 2018 regarding the importation of vehicles Australia that will come into effect in December 2019 and will likely see more electric cars on Australian roads from 2020 onwards. The have made changes to the previous criteria for importing cars via the Specialist and Enthusiast Vehicle Scheme (SEVS). Now the only criteria are that the cars to be imported can not have been on sale in Australia, have been on sale for more than three months overseas and that the cars offer an ‘environmental performance significantly superior to mainstream vehicles in Australia’.

Lack of support

Infrastructure Australia identified a lack of charging stations as a significant barrier to wider adoption of electric vehicles in Australia.[3] Charging station adoption throughout the country is necessary in order to increase the range electric vehicles are able to travel around Australia.

As of July 2019, there are 1,930 charging locations available, equating to roughly one charging station for every six electric vehicles.

Number of charging stations by state

NSWVICQLDSAWATASNTACT
1612161627612221520

Price points

For new car sales Australia ranks only slightly better with just 0.6% of new vehicles being electric vehicles.

With the lack of monetary incentives for the public looking to purchase an electric car, the price point on the available models can act as a barrier to average Australians. It is the higher priced electric cars that are showing the greatest growth in the Australian market, indicating that people are primarily interested in electric vehicles as luxury vehicles. 19 of the 23 available electric models are priced at over $60,000, when the average car cost in Australia is $27,9943. 35.5% of respondents in a consumer survey undertaken in 2018 said they would be willing to buy an electric vehicle if they were the same price as petrol or diesel options.

A second-hand electric car market has yet to emerge, but with electric car sales on the rise, the second-hand car sales market should rise with it. Once a second-hand electric car market is established, pricing will act as less of a barrier for electric car sales in Australia.

Models available

Another contributing factor could also be the lack of vehicle models available in Australia. There are several new models soon to become available within Australia which could potentially see electric vehicle ownership increase.

Here is a snapshot of some of the electric cars available in Australia, as of February 2020:

  • BMW i3 (2019)
  • Hyundai Kona Electric (2019)
  • Hyundai Ioniq Electric (2020)
  • Nissan Leaf (2019)
  • Renault Zoe (2019)
  • Tesla Model 3 (2020)

For a more comprehensive breakdown of car availability in Australia, head over to our electric vehicle guide.

See More Research

References

  1. CarAdvice, 2019, Sales of electric cars triple in 2019
  2. Electric Vehicle Council, 2019, State of EVs in Australia 2019
  3. Infrastructure Australia, 2019, Australian Infrastructure Audit Key Findings

Disclaimer

Data on this website was obtained from the sources named in this article from the latest available data as at June 2020. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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