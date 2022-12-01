Car Running Costs in Australia 2022

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Quick Stats
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Australians spent an average of $18,715.32 on car running costs as of Q3 2022
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Australians spend 14.9% of their income on transport costs (including public transport)
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Sydney residents pay the most to keep their vehicles running throughout the year
1.0 Weekly Car Running Costs
Weekly car running costs vary greatly depending on where you live in Australia. On average Australians pay $359.90 on car transport costs per week.
|Categories
|Weekly Car Running Costs ($AUD)
|% of Weekly Car Running Costs
|Car loan payments
|$155.30
|43.2%
|Fuel
|$96.93
|26.9%
|Servicing & tyres
|$30.96
|8.6%
|Insurance
|$30.52
|8.5%
|Registration, CTP, & licensing
|$30.21
|8.4%
|Tolls
|$13.77
|3.8%
|Roadside Assistance
|$2.22
|0.6%
Of weekly car running costs, 43.2% went to car loan payments and nearly a third (27%) went to fuel consumption. Roadside Assistance contributed to less than one percent of the weekly car running costs as of Q3 2022.
2.0 Yearly Car Running Costs
Across the country Australians have spent 14.9% of their income on transport costs (as of Q3 2022), paying $18,715.32 on car transport costs per year.
|Categories
|Yearly Car Running Costs ($AUD)
|% of Yearly Car Running Costs
|Car loan payments
|$8075.60
|43.1%
|Fuel
|$5040.36
|27%
|Servicing & tyres
|$1609.92
|8.6%
|Insurance
|$1587.04
|8.5%
|Registration, CTP, & licensing
|$1570.92
|8.4%
|Tolls
|$716.04
|3.8%
|Roadside Assistance
|$115.44
|0.6%
Car loans account for the majority of car running costs. Therefore, if Australians want to save on car running costs, they might consider taking out a smaller car loan or buying a more affordable car.
3.0 Car Running Costs by Major City
Weekly Costs
|Locations
|Car loan payments
|Fuel
|Servicing & tyres
|Insurance
|Registration, CTP, & licensing
|Tolls
|Roadside Assistance
|Sydney
|$156.40
|$93.95
|$32.33
|$33.89
|$24.27
|$92.52
|$2.33
|Brisbane
|$154.45
|$93.21
|$25.94
|$36.55
|$31.23
|$57.00
|$2.04
|Melbourne
|$155.37
|$95.35
|$33.01
|$40.20
|$34.34
|$57.00
|$2.37
|Perth
|$156.34
|$90.53
|$33.36
|$18.92
|$34.66
|$0.00
|$2.23
|Canberra
|$155.05
|$98.49
|$41.66
|$27.76
|$40.69
|$0.00
|$2.33
|Darwin
|$154.69
|$98.93
|$32.02
|$40.23
|$31.55
|$0.00
|$1.96
|Adelaide
|$155.01
|$89.52
|$25.82
|$42.00
|$27.51
|$0.00
|$2.17
|Hobart
|$154.95
|$98.47
|$30.24
|$24.73
|$23.12
|$0.00
|$2.42
Yearly Costs
|Locations
|Car loan payments
|Fuel
|Servicing & tyres
|Insurance
|Registration, CTP, & licensing
|Tolls
|Roadside Assistance
|Sydney
|$8132.80
|$4885.40
|$1681.16
|$1762.28
|$1262.04
|$4811.04
|$121.16
|Brisbane
|$8031.40
|$4846.92
|$1348.88
|$1900.60
|$1623.96
|$2964.00
|$106.08
|Melbourne
|$8079.24
|$4958.20
|$1716.52
|$2090.40
|$1785.68
|$2964.00
|$123.24
|Perth
|$8129.68
|$4707.56
|$1734.72
|$983.84
|$1802.32
|$0.00
|$115.96
|Canberra
|$8062.60
|$5121.48
|$2166.32
|$1443.52
|$2115.88
|$0.00
|$121.16
|Darwin
|$8043.88
|$5144.36
|$1665.04
|$2091.96
|$1640.60
|$0.00
|$101.92
|Adelaide
|$8060.52
|$4655.04
|$1342.64
|$2184.00
|$1430.52
|$0.00
|$112.84
|Hobart
|$8057.40
|$5120.44
|$1572.48
|$1285.96
|$1202.24
|$0.00
|$125.84
Sydney residents paid the most ($22,655.88) for their car running costs throughout the year. In contrast, Hobart residents paid the highest percentage (17.6%) of their income on transport costs.
Across all major cities, car loan payments were the highest car running cost, with Sydney residents having to pay the most for car loan payments overall.
There are only toll roads in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne. Sydney residents paid the most in toll fees out of all three cities.
4.0 Car Running Costs by Regional Centre
Weekly Costs
|Locations
|Car loan payments
|Fuel
|Servicing & tyres
|Insurance
|Registration, CTP, & licensing
|Tolls
|Roadside Assistance
|Alice Springs
|$154.69
|$111.19
|$35.47
|$42.99
|$31.55
|$0.00
|$1.96
|Launceston
|$154.95
|$110.83
|$24.20
|$20.50
|$23.12
|$0.00
|$2.42
|Mount Gambier
|$155.01
|$100.71
|$25.93
|$32.71
|$22.75
|$0.00
|$2.17
|Bunbury
|$156.34
|$118.54
|$36.11
|$15.60
|$34.66
|$0.00
|$2.23
|Townsville
|$154.45
|$73.00
|$26.46
|$29.93
|$31.23
|$0.00
|$2.04
|Geelong
|$155.37
|$116.98
|$31.56
|$25.60
|$32.18
|$0.00
|$2.37
|Wagga Wagga
|$156.40
|$64.28
|$30.24
|$26.16
|$30.35
|$0.00
|$2.33
Yearly Costs
|Locations
|Car loan payments
|Fuel
|Servicing & tyres
|Insurance
|Registration, CTP, & licensing
|Tolls
|Roadside Assistance
|Alice Springs
|$8043.88
|$5781.88
|$1844.44
|$2235.48
|$1640.60
|$0.00
|$101.92
|Launceston
|$8057.40
|$5763.16
|$1258.40
|$1066.00
|$1202.24
|$0.00
|$125.84
|Mount Gambier
|$8060.52
|$5236.92
|$1348.36
|$1700.92
|$1183.00
|$0.00
|$112.84
|Bunbury
|$8129.68
|$6164.08
|$1877.72
|$811.20
|$1802.32
|$0.00
|$115.96
|Townsville
|$8031.40
|$3796.00
|$1375.92
|$1556.36
|$1623.96
|$0.00
|$106.08
|Geelong
|$8079.24
|$6082.96
|$1641.12
|$1331.20
|$1673.36
|$0.00
|$123.24
|Wagga Wagga
|$8132.80
|$3342.56
|$1572.48
|$1360.32
|$1578.20
|$0.00
|$121.16
Residents from Alice Springs spent $19,648 on car running costs and the most out of all the regional centres. In Bunbury, residents only paid $811.20 per year on car insurance, far less than the other regional centres mentioned.
5.0 Year on Year Comparisons
Fuel
Using the Transport Affordability report we can see that out of all capital cities Hobart consistently had the most expensive fuel from 2016-2020.
On the other hand, Darwin had the most expensive fuel in Q3 of 2022 at $98.93 per week. This is an increase of nearly $23 on Q3 of the previous year. Amongst the regional centres, Bunbury has had the most expensive fuel since 2017.
Registration, CTP & Licensing
Canberra has had the most expensive registration, CTP and licensing costs since 2018, while Sydney’s costs in this category peaked in Q3 2016 at $42.39, decreasing drastically over the next six years.
Amongst the regional centres, Bunbury had the most expensive registration, CTP and licensing costs since 2017.
Car Loan Payments
The cost of car loan payments peaked in 2021 with Perth having the most expensive car loans at $171.49 weekly. As of 2022 Perth has the second most expensive car loan payments next to Sydney.
From 2017-2020 car loan payments were the highest in Geelong and then in Bunbury when they spiked to a weekly cost of $171.49 in 2021 (the same amount as Perth)!
Insurance
Melbourne had the most expensive insurance from 2018-2021 only to be overtaken by Darwin and Adelaide in 2022.
The cost of insurance in Adelaide was fairly inexpensive until Q3 of 2019 when it increased to $27.23 per week, it has only peaked again in 2022 at a price of $42.
Alice Springs has the most expensive insurance after prices spiked in Q3 of 2022.
Servicing & Tyres
Since 2017, Canberra has consistently had the highest costs attached to servicing and tyres.
Similarly, Alice Springs has had the highest costs attached to servicing and tyres from 2017-2020 only to be overtaken in 2021 by Bunbury.
Tolls
The cost of tolls in Sydney is significantly higher than in Brisbane and Melbourne. At a cost of $92.52 per week drivers in Sydney are paying more than $30 more for tolls compared to other states.
Roadside Assistance
Since 2018 Roadside Assistance has cost the most in the capital city of Hobart and the Regional Centre of Launceston.
6.0 Running Costs by Car Type
The type of car you drive can also play a large part in your total weekly and yearly running costs.
The car sale price can determine how much you pay for fuel, the amount of maintenance you’ll need to pay, how much your tyres will cost to replace, how much it costs to insure your car and how much your car depreciates.
As of Q3 2022, here’s how much each car model can cost before applying any on-road costs:
Small Car
- Volkswagen Golf 2023 models start at $34,690 before on-road costs.
- Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2023 costs $37,990 before on-road costs.
- Audi RS3 2023 prices start at $91,391 before on-road costs.
- Volvo S60 2023 models cost $65,990 before on-road costs.
- Hyundai i30 N models start at $46,200 before on-road costs.
- Hyundai i20 N models start at $34,990 before on-road costs.
- Mini Resolute hatch 2022 models start at $48,500 before on-road costs.
Small SUV
- Nissan Qashqai 2023 models start at $33,890 before on-road costs.
- Lexus UX 2023 starts at $46,085 before on-road costs.
- Volkswagen T-Roc R 2023 costs $54,300 before on-road costs.
- Mercedes Benz EQA350 will be priced from $96,900 before on-road costs.
- Mitsubishi ASX models cost $24,990 before on-road costs.
- Hyundai Tucson 2022 models start at $34,900 before on-road costs.
Medium SUV
- Honda CR-V 2023 (Black Edition) are priced at $44,600 before on-road costs.
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 models are available from $69,900 before on-road costs.
- BMW X1 2023 costs $53,900 before on-road costs.
- Mazda CX-5 2022 starts at $32,190 before on-road costs.
- Nissan Pathfinder 2022 models will start from $54,190 before on-road costs.
- GWM Haval H6 GT 2022 starts at $40,990 before on-road costs.
- Ford Everest 2023 models start at $52,990 before on-road costs.
Large SUV
- Volvo XC90 2023 models now start from $92,990 before on-road costs.
- Subaru Outback XT costs $42,690 before on-road costs.
- Toyota HiLux 2023 costs begin at $24,225 before on-road costs.
- Genesis GV80 2023 costs $92,200 before on-road costs.
- Hyundai Palisade 2023 starts at $65,900 before on-road costs.
- Volvo V60 Cross Country 2022 costs $68,490 before on-road costs.
- Volvo XC60 2023 prices start from $72,990 before on-road costs.
- Hyundai Palisade 2022 costs $65,900 before on-road costs.
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2022 models start at $46,050 before on-road costs.
- Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series 2022 models start at $69,950.
- Subaru Forester 2023 models start at $37,890 before on-road costs.
- VW Tiguan Allspace Adventure 162TSI costs $51,990 before on-road costs.
Electric Vehicles
- Lexus ES 2023 starts at $62,140 before on-road costs.
- Tesla Model Y 2022 starts at $72,300 before on-road costs.
- Tesla Model Y 2023 starts at $68,900 before on-road costs.
- Mercedes Benz EQB 2022 starts from $87,800 before on-road costs for the EQB250 variant.
- Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2022 starts at $54,590 before on-road costs. This model has also been cited as one of the most fuel-efficient cars in Australia.
- Kia EV6 2022 models start at $72,590 before on-road costs.
Hybrid Vehicles
- Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2023 starts at $33,000 before on-road costs.
- Haval Jolion Hybrid costs $40,990 before on-road costs.
- Kia Niro hybrids start at $44,380 before on-road costs.
- Toyota Yaris Cross 2022 models start at $26,990 before on-road costs.
7.0 Key Findings
Fuel prices have risen drastically in Darwin
In 2022, fuel prices were at an all-time high for North Territorians and impacted the cost of living in Darwin. With the majority of the fuel in the NT being sourced overseas, factors contributing to the retail price of fuel may include: [4]
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Movements in the Australian dollar
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Production and import costs
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Wholesale prices of fuel
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Transport costs associated with moving fuel across large distances
Sydney’s toll prices surge in 2022
In March 2022, inflation in Australia hit a 22-year high and in Q3, 2022, the cost of Sydney’s tolls surged to $92.52 per week [5]. And with 13 toll roads in New South Wales, this is bound to impact the cost of living in Sydney.
Adelaide’s insurance costs peak due to economic impacts
In Adelaide, car insurance was fairly inexpensive until Q3 2019 when it peaked at $27.23 per week in response to climate risks. Increased risk of fire, drought and flooding in Adelaide has left a rising number of homes virtually uninsurable.
In 2022 it peaked again at $42 per week, but this time in response to inflation. With inflation, the value of cars will rise, leading to higher insurance premiums to avoid underinsurance.
Explore Our Previous Car Running Costs StatisticsSee More Research