Car Running Costs in Australia 2022

Quick Stats

Australians spent an average of $18,715.32 on car running costs as of Q3 2022

Australians spend 14.9% of their income on transport costs (including public transport)

Sydney residents pay the most to keep their vehicles running throughout the year

1.0 Weekly Car Running Costs

Weekly car running costs vary greatly depending on where you live in Australia. On average Australians pay $359.90 on car transport costs per week.

Categories Weekly Car Running Costs ($AUD) % of Weekly Car Running Costs Car loan payments $155.30 43.2% Fuel $96.93 26.9% Servicing & tyres $30.96 8.6% Insurance $30.52 8.5% Registration, CTP, & licensing $30.21 8.4% Tolls $13.77 3.8% Roadside Assistance $2.22 0.6%

Of weekly car running costs, 43.2% went to car loan payments and nearly a third (27%) went to fuel consumption. Roadside Assistance contributed to less than one percent of the weekly car running costs as of Q3 2022.

2.0 Yearly Car Running Costs

Across the country Australians have spent 14.9% of their income on transport costs (as of Q3 2022), paying $18,715.32 on car transport costs per year.

Categories Yearly Car Running Costs ($AUD) % of Yearly Car Running Costs Car loan payments $8075.60 43.1% Fuel $5040.36 27% Servicing & tyres $1609.92 8.6% Insurance $1587.04 8.5% Registration, CTP, & licensing $1570.92 8.4% Tolls $716.04 3.8% Roadside Assistance $115.44 0.6%

Car loans account for the majority of car running costs. Therefore, if Australians want to save on car running costs, they might consider taking out a smaller car loan or buying a more affordable car.

3.0 Car Running Costs by Major City

Weekly Costs

Locations Car loan payments Fuel Servicing & tyres Insurance Registration, CTP, & licensing Tolls Roadside Assistance Sydney $156.40 $93.95 $32.33 $33.89 $24.27 $92.52 $2.33 Brisbane $154.45 $93.21 $25.94 $36.55 $31.23 $57.00 $2.04 Melbourne $155.37 $95.35 $33.01 $40.20 $34.34 $57.00 $2.37 Perth $156.34 $90.53 $33.36 $18.92 $34.66 $0.00 $2.23 Canberra $155.05 $98.49 $41.66 $27.76 $40.69 $0.00 $2.33 Darwin $154.69 $98.93 $32.02 $40.23 $31.55 $0.00 $1.96 Adelaide $155.01 $89.52 $25.82 $42.00 $27.51 $0.00 $2.17 Hobart $154.95 $98.47 $30.24 $24.73 $23.12 $0.00 $2.42

Yearly Costs

Locations Car loan payments Fuel Servicing & tyres Insurance Registration, CTP, & licensing Tolls Roadside Assistance Sydney $8132.80 $4885.40 $1681.16 $1762.28 $1262.04 $4811.04 $121.16 Brisbane $8031.40 $4846.92 $1348.88 $1900.60 $1623.96 $2964.00 $106.08 Melbourne $8079.24 $4958.20 $1716.52 $2090.40 $1785.68 $2964.00 $123.24 Perth $8129.68 $4707.56 $1734.72 $983.84 $1802.32 $0.00 $115.96 Canberra $8062.60 $5121.48 $2166.32 $1443.52 $2115.88 $0.00 $121.16 Darwin $8043.88 $5144.36 $1665.04 $2091.96 $1640.60 $0.00 $101.92 Adelaide $8060.52 $4655.04 $1342.64 $2184.00 $1430.52 $0.00 $112.84 Hobart $8057.40 $5120.44 $1572.48 $1285.96 $1202.24 $0.00 $125.84

Sydney residents paid the most ($22,655.88) for their car running costs throughout the year. In contrast, Hobart residents paid the highest percentage (17.6%) of their income on transport costs.

Across all major cities, car loan payments were the highest car running cost, with Sydney residents having to pay the most for car loan payments overall.

There are only toll roads in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne. Sydney residents paid the most in toll fees out of all three cities.

4.0 Car Running Costs by Regional Centre

Weekly Costs

Locations Car loan payments Fuel Servicing & tyres Insurance Registration, CTP, & licensing Tolls Roadside Assistance Alice Springs $154.69 $111.19 $35.47 $42.99 $31.55 $0.00 $1.96 Launceston $154.95 $110.83 $24.20 $20.50 $23.12 $0.00 $2.42 Mount Gambier $155.01 $100.71 $25.93 $32.71 $22.75 $0.00 $2.17 Bunbury $156.34 $118.54 $36.11 $15.60 $34.66 $0.00 $2.23 Townsville $154.45 $73.00 $26.46 $29.93 $31.23 $0.00 $2.04 Geelong $155.37 $116.98 $31.56 $25.60 $32.18 $0.00 $2.37 Wagga Wagga $156.40 $64.28 $30.24 $26.16 $30.35 $0.00 $2.33

Yearly Costs

Locations Car loan payments Fuel Servicing & tyres Insurance Registration, CTP, & licensing Tolls Roadside Assistance Alice Springs $8043.88 $5781.88 $1844.44 $2235.48 $1640.60 $0.00 $101.92 Launceston $8057.40 $5763.16 $1258.40 $1066.00 $1202.24 $0.00 $125.84 Mount Gambier $8060.52 $5236.92 $1348.36 $1700.92 $1183.00 $0.00 $112.84 Bunbury $8129.68 $6164.08 $1877.72 $811.20 $1802.32 $0.00 $115.96 Townsville $8031.40 $3796.00 $1375.92 $1556.36 $1623.96 $0.00 $106.08 Geelong $8079.24 $6082.96 $1641.12 $1331.20 $1673.36 $0.00 $123.24 Wagga Wagga $8132.80 $3342.56 $1572.48 $1360.32 $1578.20 $0.00 $121.16

Residents from Alice Springs spent $19,648 on car running costs and the most out of all the regional centres. In Bunbury, residents only paid $811.20 per year on car insurance, far less than the other regional centres mentioned.

5.0 Year on Year Comparisons

Fuel

Using the Transport Affordability report we can see that out of all capital cities Hobart consistently had the most expensive fuel from 2016-2020.

On the other hand, Darwin had the most expensive fuel in Q3 of 2022 at $98.93 per week. This is an increase of nearly $23 on Q3 of the previous year. Amongst the regional centres, Bunbury has had the most expensive fuel since 2017.

Registration, CTP & Licensing

Canberra has had the most expensive registration, CTP and licensing costs since 2018, while Sydney’s costs in this category peaked in Q3 2016 at $42.39, decreasing drastically over the next six years.

Amongst the regional centres, Bunbury had the most expensive registration, CTP and licensing costs since 2017.

Car Loan Payments

The cost of car loan payments peaked in 2021 with Perth having the most expensive car loans at $171.49 weekly. As of 2022 Perth has the second most expensive car loan payments next to Sydney.

From 2017-2020 car loan payments were the highest in Geelong and then in Bunbury when they spiked to a weekly cost of $171.49 in 2021 (the same amount as Perth)!

Insurance

Melbourne had the most expensive insurance from 2018-2021 only to be overtaken by Darwin and Adelaide in 2022.

The cost of insurance in Adelaide was fairly inexpensive until Q3 of 2019 when it increased to $27.23 per week, it has only peaked again in 2022 at a price of $42.

Alice Springs has the most expensive insurance after prices spiked in Q3 of 2022.

Servicing & Tyres

Since 2017, Canberra has consistently had the highest costs attached to servicing and tyres.

Similarly, Alice Springs has had the highest costs attached to servicing and tyres from 2017-2020 only to be overtaken in 2021 by Bunbury.

Tolls

The cost of tolls in Sydney is significantly higher than in Brisbane and Melbourne. At a cost of $92.52 per week drivers in Sydney are paying more than $30 more for tolls compared to other states.

Roadside Assistance

Since 2018 Roadside Assistance has cost the most in the capital city of Hobart and the Regional Centre of Launceston.

6.0 Running Costs by Car Type

The type of car you drive can also play a large part in your total weekly and yearly running costs.

The car sale price can determine how much you pay for fuel, the amount of maintenance you’ll need to pay, how much your tyres will cost to replace, how much it costs to insure your car and how much your car depreciates.

As of Q3 2022, here’s how much each car model can cost before applying any on-road costs:

Small Car

Small SUV

Medium SUV

Large SUV

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

7.0 Key Findings

Fuel prices have risen drastically in Darwin

In 2022, fuel prices were at an all-time high for North Territorians and impacted the cost of living in Darwin. With the majority of the fuel in the NT being sourced overseas, factors contributing to the retail price of fuel may include: [4]

Movements in the Australian dollar

Production and import costs

Wholesale prices of fuel

Transport costs associated with moving fuel across large distances

Sydney’s toll prices surge in 2022

In March 2022, inflation in Australia hit a 22-year high and in Q3, 2022, the cost of Sydney’s tolls surged to $92.52 per week [5]. And with 13 toll roads in New South Wales, this is bound to impact the cost of living in Sydney.

Adelaide’s insurance costs peak due to economic impacts

In Adelaide, car insurance was fairly inexpensive until Q3 2019 when it peaked at $27.23 per week in response to climate risks. Increased risk of fire, drought and flooding in Adelaide has left a rising number of homes virtually uninsurable.

In 2022 it peaked again at $42 per week, but this time in response to inflation. With inflation, the value of cars will rise, leading to higher insurance premiums to avoid underinsurance.

Explore Our Previous Car Running Costs Statistics

See More Research