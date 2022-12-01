Car Running Costs in Australia 2022

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Car Running Costs in Australia 2022

Woman drives a car in Melbourne Australia

1 December 2022 | See disclaimer

There's a newer version of this article.

Car Running Costs Survey and Statistics 2023

Quick Stats

  • Australians spent an average of $18,715.32 on car running costs as of Q3 2022

  • Australians spend 14.9% of their income on transport costs (including public transport)

  • Sydney residents pay the most to keep their vehicles running throughout the year

1.0 Weekly Car Running Costs

Weekly car running costs vary greatly depending on where you live in Australia. On average Australians pay $359.90 on car transport costs per week.

Categories Weekly Car Running Costs ($AUD) % of Weekly Car Running Costs
Car loan payments $155.30 43.2%
Fuel $96.93 26.9%
Servicing & tyres $30.96 8.6%
Insurance $30.52 8.5%
Registration, CTP, & licensing $30.21 8.4%
Tolls $13.77 3.8%
Roadside Assistance $2.22 0.6%

Of weekly car running costs, 43.2% went to car loan payments and nearly a third (27%) went to fuel consumption. Roadside Assistance contributed to less than one percent of the weekly car running costs as of Q3 2022.

2.0 Yearly Car Running Costs

Across the country Australians have spent 14.9% of their income on transport costs (as of Q3 2022), paying $18,715.32 on car transport costs per year.

Categories Yearly Car Running Costs ($AUD) % of Yearly Car Running Costs
Car loan payments $8075.60 43.1%
Fuel $5040.36 27%
Servicing & tyres $1609.92 8.6%
Insurance $1587.04 8.5%
Registration, CTP, & licensing $1570.92 8.4%
Tolls $716.04 3.8%
Roadside Assistance $115.44 0.6%

Car loans account for the majority of car running costs. Therefore, if Australians want to save on car running costs, they might consider taking out a smaller car loan or buying a more affordable car.

3.0 Car Running Costs by Major City

Weekly Costs

Locations Car loan payments Fuel Servicing & tyres Insurance Registration, CTP, & licensing Tolls Roadside Assistance
Sydney $156.40 $93.95 $32.33 $33.89 $24.27 $92.52 $2.33
Brisbane $154.45 $93.21 $25.94 $36.55 $31.23 $57.00 $2.04
Melbourne $155.37 $95.35 $33.01 $40.20 $34.34 $57.00 $2.37
Perth $156.34 $90.53 $33.36 $18.92 $34.66 $0.00 $2.23
Canberra $155.05 $98.49 $41.66 $27.76 $40.69 $0.00 $2.33
Darwin $154.69 $98.93 $32.02 $40.23 $31.55 $0.00 $1.96
Adelaide $155.01 $89.52 $25.82 $42.00 $27.51 $0.00 $2.17
Hobart $154.95 $98.47 $30.24 $24.73 $23.12 $0.00 $2.42

Yearly Costs

Locations Car loan payments Fuel Servicing & tyres Insurance Registration, CTP, & licensing Tolls Roadside Assistance
Sydney $8132.80 $4885.40 $1681.16 $1762.28 $1262.04 $4811.04 $121.16
Brisbane $8031.40 $4846.92 $1348.88 $1900.60 $1623.96 $2964.00 $106.08
Melbourne $8079.24 $4958.20 $1716.52 $2090.40 $1785.68 $2964.00 $123.24
Perth $8129.68 $4707.56 $1734.72 $983.84 $1802.32 $0.00 $115.96
Canberra $8062.60 $5121.48 $2166.32 $1443.52 $2115.88 $0.00 $121.16
Darwin $8043.88 $5144.36 $1665.04 $2091.96 $1640.60 $0.00 $101.92
Adelaide $8060.52 $4655.04 $1342.64 $2184.00 $1430.52 $0.00 $112.84
Hobart $8057.40 $5120.44 $1572.48 $1285.96 $1202.24 $0.00 $125.84

Sydney residents paid the most ($22,655.88) for their car running costs throughout the year. In contrast, Hobart residents paid the highest percentage (17.6%) of their income on transport costs.

Across all major cities, car loan payments were the highest car running cost, with Sydney residents having to pay the most for car loan payments overall.

There are only toll roads in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne. Sydney residents paid the most in toll fees out of all three cities.

4.0 Car Running Costs by Regional Centre

Weekly Costs

Locations Car loan payments Fuel Servicing & tyres Insurance Registration, CTP, & licensing Tolls Roadside Assistance
Alice Springs $154.69 $111.19 $35.47 $42.99 $31.55 $0.00 $1.96
Launceston $154.95 $110.83 $24.20 $20.50 $23.12 $0.00 $2.42
Mount Gambier $155.01 $100.71 $25.93 $32.71 $22.75 $0.00 $2.17
Bunbury $156.34 $118.54 $36.11 $15.60 $34.66 $0.00 $2.23
Townsville $154.45 $73.00 $26.46 $29.93 $31.23 $0.00 $2.04
Geelong $155.37 $116.98 $31.56 $25.60 $32.18 $0.00 $2.37
Wagga Wagga $156.40 $64.28 $30.24 $26.16 $30.35 $0.00 $2.33

Yearly Costs

Locations Car loan payments Fuel Servicing & tyres Insurance Registration, CTP, & licensing Tolls Roadside Assistance
Alice Springs $8043.88 $5781.88 $1844.44 $2235.48 $1640.60 $0.00 $101.92
Launceston $8057.40 $5763.16 $1258.40 $1066.00 $1202.24 $0.00 $125.84
Mount Gambier $8060.52 $5236.92 $1348.36 $1700.92 $1183.00 $0.00 $112.84
Bunbury $8129.68 $6164.08 $1877.72 $811.20 $1802.32 $0.00 $115.96
Townsville $8031.40 $3796.00 $1375.92 $1556.36 $1623.96 $0.00 $106.08
Geelong $8079.24 $6082.96 $1641.12 $1331.20 $1673.36 $0.00 $123.24
Wagga Wagga $8132.80 $3342.56 $1572.48 $1360.32 $1578.20 $0.00 $121.16

Residents from Alice Springs spent $19,648 on car running costs and the most out of all the regional centres. In Bunbury, residents only paid $811.20 per year on car insurance, far less than the other regional centres mentioned.

5.0 Year on Year Comparisons

Fuel

Using the Transport Affordability report we can see that out of all capital cities Hobart consistently had the most expensive fuel from 2016-2020.

On the other hand, Darwin had the most expensive fuel in Q3 of 2022 at $98.93 per week. This is an increase of nearly $23 on Q3 of the previous year. Amongst the regional centres, Bunbury has had the most expensive fuel since 2017.

Registration, CTP & Licensing

Canberra has had the most expensive registration, CTP and licensing costs since 2018, while Sydney’s costs in this category peaked in Q3 2016 at $42.39, decreasing drastically over the next six years.

Amongst the regional centres, Bunbury had the most expensive registration, CTP and licensing costs since 2017.

Car Loan Payments

The cost of car loan payments peaked in 2021 with Perth having the most expensive car loans at $171.49 weekly. As of 2022 Perth has the second most expensive car loan payments next to Sydney.

From 2017-2020 car loan payments were the highest in Geelong and then in Bunbury when they spiked to a weekly cost of $171.49 in 2021 (the same amount as Perth)!

Insurance

Melbourne had the most expensive insurance from 2018-2021 only to be overtaken by Darwin and Adelaide in 2022.

The cost of insurance in Adelaide was fairly inexpensive until Q3 of 2019 when it increased to $27.23 per week, it has only peaked again in 2022 at a price of $42.

Alice Springs has the most expensive insurance after prices spiked in Q3 of 2022.

Servicing & Tyres

Since 2017, Canberra has consistently had the highest costs attached to servicing and tyres.

Similarly, Alice Springs has had the highest costs attached to servicing and tyres from 2017-2020 only to be overtaken in 2021 by Bunbury.

Tolls

The cost of tolls in Sydney is significantly higher than in Brisbane and Melbourne. At a cost of $92.52 per week drivers in Sydney are paying more than $30 more for tolls compared to other states.

Roadside Assistance

Since 2018 Roadside Assistance has cost the most in the capital city of Hobart and the Regional Centre of Launceston.

6.0 Running Costs by Car Type

The type of car you drive can also play a large part in your total weekly and yearly running costs.

The car sale price can determine how much you pay for fuel, the amount of maintenance you’ll need to pay, how much your tyres will cost to replace, how much it costs to insure your car and how much your car depreciates.

As of Q3 2022, here’s how much each car model can cost before applying any on-road costs:

Small Car

Small SUV

Medium SUV

Large SUV

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

7.0 Key Findings

Fuel prices have risen drastically in Darwin

In 2022, fuel prices were at an all-time high for North Territorians and impacted the cost of living in Darwin. With the majority of the fuel in the NT being sourced overseas, factors contributing to the retail price of fuel may include: [4]

  • Movements in the Australian dollar

  • Production and import costs

  • Wholesale prices of fuel

  • Transport costs associated with moving fuel across large distances

Sydney’s toll prices surge in 2022

In March 2022, inflation in Australia hit a 22-year high and in Q3, 2022, the cost of Sydney’s tolls surged to $92.52 per week [5]. And with 13 toll roads in New South Wales, this is bound to impact the cost of living in Sydney.

Adelaide’s insurance costs peak due to economic impacts

In Adelaide, car insurance was fairly inexpensive until Q3 2019 when it peaked at $27.23 per week in response to climate risks. Increased risk of fire, drought and flooding in Adelaide has left a rising number of homes virtually uninsurable.

In 2022 it peaked again at $42 per week, but this time in response to inflation. With inflation, the value of cars will rise, leading to higher insurance premiums to avoid underinsurance.

Explore Our Previous Car Running Costs Statistics

See More Research

Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. Ippei Naoi, 2022, Woman driving a car at sunset, Melbourne - stock photo
  2. Australian Automobile Association, 2022, Transport Affordability
  3. Chasing Cars, 2022, Car Reviews
  4. Northern Territory Economy, 2022, Retail fuel market
  5. Matt O’Sullivan and Tom Rabe, 2022, Inflation triggers surge in tolls for Sydney motorways

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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