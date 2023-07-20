Learner Driver Survey and Statistics 2023

Find out all about in-depth statistics, pass rates, errors and advice for learner drivers in our latest survey analysis and industry statistics.

Quick Stats

More than 70% of 18-27 year old participants held an automatic licence.

More than 60% of Australians surveyed were not required to complete a logbook of supervised driving hours to qualify for a provisional licence.

More than 70% of participants who held a manual licence were not required to complete a logbook of supervised driving hours.

Nearly 40% of 18-27 year olds admitted to exaggerating the number of hours recorded in their logbook.

Required Driving Hours for Learners - State by State

Under 25 Over 25 Under 25 Total Hours Night Hours ACT [1] 100 10 NSW [2] 120 20 NT [3] No minimum No minimum Qld [4] 100 10 SA [5] 75 15 Tas [6] 80 15 Vic [7] 120* 20 WA [8] 50 5 *This only applies to Victorian drivers under the age of 21. Over 25 Total Hours Night Hours ACT [1] 50 5 NSW [2] No minimum No minimum NT [3] No minimum No minimum Qld [4] No minimum No minimum SA [5] 75 15 Tas [6] 80 15 Vic [7] Not required* Not required WA [8] No minimum No minimum *Drivers aged 21 or older don’t need to fill out a log book or complete any minimum amount of supervised driving.

Learner Driver Statistics

Queensland’s Driving Test Pass Rates

Highest Driving Test Pass Rates (2016-21) Lowest Driving Test Pass Rates (2016-21) Highest Driving Test Pass Rates (2016-21) Rank LGA Pass Rate 1st Maranoa Regional Council 84.55% 2nd North Burnett Regional Council 81.34% 3rd Longreach Regional Council 80.11% 4th Barcaldine Regional Council 80.08% 5th Murweh Shire Council 79.50% 6th Western Downs Regional Council 75.87% 7th Banana Shire Council 75.07% 8th Isaac Regional Council 74.43% 9th Whitsunday Regional Council 73.93% 10th Hinchinbrook Shire Council 71.01% *Regions with less than 200 tests across the last 5 years were omitted from this table. Lowest Driving Test Pass Rates (2016-21) Rank LGA Pass Rate 1st Mareeba Shire Council 51.14% 2nd Cairns Regional Council 55.56% 3rd Brisbane City North 56.33% 4th Logan City Council 56.98% 5th Townsville City Council 57.02% 6th Brisbane City South 57.94% 7th Tablelands Regional Council 58.13% 8th Redland City Council 58.47% 9th Moreton Bay Regional Council 59.03% 10th Lockyer Valley Regional Council 60.29% *Regions with less than 200 tests across the last 5 years were omitted from this table.

Queensland Automatic vs Manual Tests

Number of Tests Pass Rates Number of Tests Pass Rates

From 2011-21 there has been a noticeable shift in car transmission preferences. During this time, more Queenslanders opted to get automatic licences over manual. There were more manual tests in 2014, but since then, drivers have preferred taking automatic tests instead.

Over the last ten years, there has been a consistent trend in pass rates. Those taking a Class C (manual) test have always had a higher pass rate than those taking a Class CA (automatic) test.

Queensland Pass Rates Booking Privately vs Through Driving School

Over the last 10 years, pass rates have been higher for Queensland learners who booked a test through a driving school over private bookings.

Learner Driver Survey Results^

What kind of driver’s licence do you hold?

Australia Gender Age State Australia Gender Age State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Over 60% of men surveyed held a manual licence.

More than 70% of 18-27 year old participants held an automatic licence.

Nearly 60% of South Australians surveyed held an automatic licence (10% more than respondents in 2021) [9], while nearly 65% of Queensland and Western Australian respondents held a manual licence.

Were you required to complete a logbook of supervised driving to qualify for a provisional licence?

Australia Gender Age State Type of Licence Australia Gender Age State Type of Licence

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 60% of Australians surveyed were not required to complete a logbook of supervised driving hours to qualify for a provisional licence. This has increased by 25% since our last survey on learner drivers in 2021. [9]

Over 90% of 18-27 year olds surveyed were required to complete a logbook to qualify for their P-plates. The amount of people who were required to fill out a logbook decreases with age.

Nearly 55% of participants from Western Australia were required to fill out a logbook with driving hours.

More than 70% of participants who held a manual licence were not required to complete a logbook of supervised driving hours. The amount of people who were not required to fill out a logbook increases with age.

When you were on your learner licence, did you ever exaggerate the time you drove for, to complete your required driving hours faster?

Australia Gender Age State Type of Licence Australia Gender Age State Type of Licence

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

*Only respondents who mentioned they were required to complete a logbook were asked this question.

Of the surveyed participants, who said they were required to fill in a log book, 27.56% said they exaggerated the time they drove to complete their driving hours faster. This result has increased by nearly 8% since 2021. [9]

Nearly 40% of 18-27 year olds surveyed admitted to exaggerating the number of hours recorded in their logbook.

More than 30% of Victorian respondents said they exaggerated the number of hours in their log book.

The number of surveyed drivers who held a manual licence, and admitted to exaggerating their logbook hours has increased by 10% since 2021. [9]

How many attempts did it take for you to pass your written road rules test to qualify for your learner licence?

Australia Gender Age State Type of Licence Australia Gender Age State Type of Licence

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly 80% of Australians surveyed only attempted their written road rules test once to qualify for their learner licence.

More than 80% of Victorian respondents only made one attempt before they passed the test while more than 25% of South Australians made two attempts before passing the written road rules test.

More manual licence holders surveyed passed their learner driving test on the first attempt compared to automatic licence holders.

How many attempts did it take for you to pass your practical driving test to qualify for your provisional licence?

Australia Gender Age State Type of Licence Australia Gender Age State Type of Licence

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 70% of Australians surveyed only attempted their practical driving test once to qualify for their provisional licence. While only 22% made two attempts to pass.

More than 80% of South Australians surveyed only attempted their practical driving test once before passing.

Which of the following (if any) critical errors did you record on your practical driving test?

Australia Gender Age State Type of Licence Australia Gender Age State Type of Licence

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 10% of Australians surveyed failed to look over their shoulder during their practical driving test. This result has decreased by nearly 9% since 2021. [9]

Nearly 23% of 18-27 year olds surveyed failed to look over their shoulder during the test.

And more than 12% of participants in New South Wales failed to look over their shoulder during the practical test. This has decreased by nearly 14% since 2021. [9]

Out of the participants surveyed who held an automatic licence, 12% of them failed to look over their shoulder during the driving test. This has decreased by 8% since 2021. [9]

Were you ever involved in a traffic accident while driving as a learner?

Australia Gender Age State Type of Licence Australia Gender Age State Type of Licence

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

While driving as a learner 3% of Australians surveyed were involved in an accident and also found at fault.

According to the survey, nearly 5% of 18-27 year olds were found at fault when they were involved in an accident as a learner.

Nearly 6% of South Australian drivers surveyed were involved in an accident as learners and found at fault.

To create safer drivers, what do you think would help improve the learner driver system or process?

Australia Gender Age State Type of Licence Australia Gender Age State Type of Licence

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 40% of Australians surveyed believe that recording mandatory log book hours in different weather conditions would help improve the learner driver process.

Key Takeaways

Learner Drivers Under 25

For insurers, your age is one of the most critical factors used to determine how much risk you pose to other drivers. And for those who are under 25, your inexperience driving may mean that you are considered “high-risk”.

Findings from this survey support this theory including:

Nearly 40% of 18-27 year olds surveyed admit to exaggerating the driving hours recorded in their logbook.

Nearly 5% of 18-27 year olds surveyed were found at fault when they were involved in an accident as a learner driver.

Creating Safer Drivers

Here’s what respondents believed would help the learner driver process:

Completing mandatory log book hours in different weather conditions (similar to mandatory night driving hours). Offer refresher courses for non-professional supervisors (like a parent) Improve the quality of driving instructors

Follow all learner driver restrictions across Australia

See More Research