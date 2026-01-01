^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
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Car Insurance in Northern Territory

Whether you're looking for a comprehensive policy or third party property, fire and theft, Budget Direct has a wide range of Car Insurance options for Northern Territory drivers.

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Comprehensive Car Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

Tailor-Made Cover

Lower your Car Insurance premium by choosing a Low Kilometres policy or restricting your policy to drivers over a certain age – the biggest range of any major insurer: 21+, 25+, 30+, 40+ or 50+.

Lifetime Guarantee

We're in this for the long run. Get a lifetime guarantee on authorised repairs for as long as you own the car.

New Car Replacement

With our Gold Comprehensive Car Insurance policy, if your brand-new car is written off within two years or 40,000 km (whichever comes first), we'll replace it with a new one.

24/7 Claims

A car accident can happen at any time of the day. That's why we've made sure you can lodge a claim over the phone or online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.

Low Kilometres Policy

Save more by driving less. Get a cheaper premium with our Low Kilometres Policy if you drive less than 10,000 km a year.

Towing Costs

If there's damage to your car making it unsafe to drive, we'll pay the cost of towing your car to the repairer or closest holding facility.

Hire Car Following a No Fault Accident or Theft

If you're in an accident where you're not at fault or if your car is stolen, you'll be eligible for a hire car once we accept your claim.

Not all benefits apply to all levels of cover. Compare Car Insurance cover

Car Insurance Cover Options

Comprehensive Car Insurance

Our Comprehensive Car Insurance policy covers loss or damage to your own car and the damage it causes to other people's cars and property.

Comprehensive Car Insurance can provide cover for:

  • Legal liability up to $20 million
  • Fire damage and theft, including towing
  • Hire car following a no fault accident
  • New car replacement
  • Accidental loss or damage to your car
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Read more

Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Cover Insurance

Our Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Insurance covers your legal liability for the accidental damage your car causes to other people's property. It also protects against loss or damage to your vehicle due to fire or theft.

Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Insurance can provide cover for:

  • Legal liability up to $20 million
  • Damage caused by an uninsured vehicle up to $5,000
  • Fire damage and theft, including towing
  • Hire car following a no fault accident
  • New car replacement
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Read more

Third Party Property Only Car Insurance

Our Third Party Property Only Insurance covers your legal liabilityfor accidental damage your car causes to other people's property, including their vehicles.

Third Party Property Only Insurance can provide cover for:

  • Legal liability up to $20 million
  • Damage caused by an uninsured vehicle up to $5,000
  • Fire damage and theft, including towing
  • Hire car following a no fault accident
  • New car replacement
Get a Quote
Read more

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what’s covered by Budget Direct Car Insurance.

Award-Winning Australian Car Insurance

We've won Money magazine's Best of the Best 2026 award for Best-Value Car Insurance 8 years in a row (2019-26); Finder's Insurer of the Year 2026 award, and WeMoney's Best for Value Car Insurance award for 2026. Plus, we have won the coveted Money magazine Insurer of the Year title ten years running (2017-2026), and Canstar's Insurer of the Year the past 5 years (2022-2026).

Money Magazine - Insurer of the Year
Money magazine - Best-Value Car Insurance
Canstar's Insurer of the Year 2026
WeMoney - Best for Value Car Insurance
Finder Insurer of the Year 2026

Assessments and Repairs

If your damaged vehicle is driveable, we’ll ask you to take it to one of the following to be assessed and fixed:

  • one of our network repairers
  • a local repairer (if there isn't a network repairer near you)

If your damaged car is not driveable, call us on 1300 885 996 and we’ll arrange for it to be towed.

After assessing your vehicle’s damage and authorising the repairs, we can appoint a repairer and manage the whole repair process on your behalf. You can also nominate your preferred repairer if you have selected the choice of repairer policy option.

Our repairs are guaranteed for as long as you own the car. Alternatively, you may be able to nominate your preferred repairer.

Why Choose Budget Direct Car Insurance?

If you choose Budget Direct Car Insurance, we'll make sure you and your car are protected with our range of benefits including:

24/7 Claims,
365 days a year

Award-winning,
flexible cover options

A lifetime guarantee
on authorised repairs

Cover that can be
tailored to you

What's covered by Car Insurance?

Budget Direct Comprehensive Car Insurance protects you against loss or damage to your car as well as liability for accidental damage your car causes to other people's cars and property. Comprehensive Car Insurance customers can be covered for:

  • Loss or accidental damage to your car (storm, flood, hail, fire, collision and attempted theft or malicious act)
  • New car replacement
  • Damage caused by an uninsured vehicle
  • Damage to someone else's car or property
  • Towing
  • Hire car following no fault accident or theft
  • Damage or theft of personal effects in your car
  • Replacement of stolen keys
  • Damage to caravan or trailer in a collision (excluding trailer's contents)
  • Emergency transport and accommodation
  • Damage or theft of child seat/baby capsule in your car

What’s not covered by Car Insurance?

Budget Direct Car Insurance does not cover you for loss or damage for every circumstance. There are exclusions such as:

  • Ridesharing or food delivery
  • Racing, contests or rallies
  • Unlawful use
  • Tyre damage (caused by punctures, cuts or bursts)
  • General wear and tear
  • Unexplained or ongoing mechanical, structural or electrical malfunctions or breakdowns
  • Using the wrong fuel
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Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what’s covered by Budget Direct Car Insurance.

Compulsory Third Party (CTP) Insurance

All vehicles in Australia must have CTP cover before they can be registered and legally driven on the road; Territorians pay for this cover as part of their vehicle registration fee.

In the Northern Territory, CTP insurance is administered by the Motor Accidents Compensation Commission (MACC).

For more information, visit the MACC website.

What's the right Car Insurance for me?

From third party property only to comprehensive cover, compare Car Insurance policies to find the right level of cover.

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Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

Get a Car Insurance quote online and you'll receive a 15% discount on your first year's premium for a new Comprehensive or Third Party insurance policy.

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How to Make a Claim

If you need to make a claim, we’re here to help you get back on the road as quickly and smoothly as possible.

24/7 Claims

With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online or over the phone at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.

Make a Claim

Manage Your Car Insurance Policy Online

Budget Direct customers can make a claim, view and edit their Car Insurance policies, and buy more insurance online.

Login to Policy Manager

Find Out More

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct car insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Product Disclosure Statement

Roadside Assistance

For just $89.95 a year – less than $1.75 a week – you can take advantage of our 24/7 nationwide Roadside Assistance service.

With our Australian network of more than 2,700 contractors, you’re never too far from help.

Roadside Assistance

Car Insurance FAQs

What are the different types of car insurance?

Budget Direct offers three types of car insurance:

  • Comprehensive Car Insurance covers the loss of, or damage to, your vehicle due to an accident (regardless of who’s at fault), vandalism, fire, weather, and theft. It also covers damage caused by your vehicle to other people’s property (e.g. their car and home).

  • Third Party Property Only covers damage caused by your vehicle to other people’s property (e.g. their car and home). It does not cover damage to your vehicle (unless it’s damaged in a no-fault accident with an uninsured driver, in which case you have limited cover).

  • Third Party Property, Fire and Theft provides the same protection as Third Party Property Only plus cover for loss or damage to your vehicle if it’s stolen or catches fire.

The type of cover you have is shown on your car Insurance Certificate

How can I get cheaper car insurance?

By not insuring unsafe drivers, we can keep our insurance premiums low for safer drivers like you.

Depending on the type of car insurance you choose, there are a number of ways you can reduce your premium even further, namely:

  • Select the right level of cover. Do you need comprehensive cover for your car, or would third party property insurance be enough?
  • Set a driver-age restriction. You can get a lower premium by restricting your policy to drivers over a certain age (21+, 25+, 30+, 40+, 50+).
  • Increase your excess. If you’re comprehensively insured and you increase your Basic Excess, we’ll reduce your premium.

How soon after buying my car must I insure it?

You’re responsible for your car as soon as you buy it; before driving it anywhere, it’s advisable to insure it.

All vehicles in Australia must have compulsory third party (CTP) insurance before they can be registered and legally driven on the road.

If the car you’re buying is already registered, the CTP insurance will be transferred to you – you won’t have to buy CTP insurance for the car until the current registration expires.

CTP insurance doesn’t cover loss or damage to your car or damage to other people’s property, unlike other types of car insurance.

What is a car insurance excess?

A car insurance excess is the fixed amount you pay towards a claim.

Depending on the circumstances of the incident that led to your claim, you may have to pay more than one excess: your Basic Excess plus any additional excesses that apply.

For example, if someone under the age of 21 causes an accident while driving your car, you’ll have to pay your Basic Excess (let’s assume it’s $600) plus an additional excess of $600 due to the driver’s age.

It means that, if the damage bill was $5,000, say, you would pay $1,200 and we would pay $3,800.

On top of that, an additional excess of $500 would also apply if the driver who caused the accident hasn’t held their full or open Australian licence for two or more years.

This means if both of these excesses were applied to a damage bill of $5,000, you would pay $1,700 and we would pay $3,300.

Your Basic Excess and the additional excesses are shown on your Insurance Certificate.

If you make a claim, we’ll tell you which excesses apply and when and how to pay them.

You won’t have to pay an excess if the accident is deemed a no-fault accident.

How are car insurance premiums calculated?

There are several factors that can influence your Budget Direct car insurance premium, including:

Your car: This includes its make, model, age, value, performance, and security features.

Where you keep your car: This covers where your car is usually garaged or parked overnight.

Your location: The area where your car is primarily kept, as some areas have higher risks of theft, accidents, or severe weather.

The drivers: Factors like the age, driving experience, and claims history of all listed drivers.

How you use your car: This includes how many kilometres you drive each year and whether you use your car for private or business purposes.

Your chosen excess: Generally, a higher excess means a lower premium, and vice-versa.

Optional covers: Any extra covers you choose to add to your policy.

Discounts, fees, and government charges: This includes any discounts that apply, administrative fees, and applicable government taxes or levies.

For more details, read our article about the cost of insurance.

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