^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Travel Insurance for Students

Whether you’re travelling in your gap year, backpacking around Australia or enjoying a short trip away, Budget Direct offers a wide range of travel insurance for students.

Your loved ones can stress less with our international travel insurance policies that offer $Unlimited* overseas medical cover to help you make the most out of your next big adventure.

What's Covered by Student Travel Insurance?

  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Overseas dental expensesΔ
  • Amendment or cancellation costs (such as non-refundable, prepaid travel or accommodation)Δ
  • Luggage and personal effects (such as your clothes, suitcase, phone, smart watch or laptop)Δ
  • Activities including surfing, bungee jumping and zip lining
  • Some COVID-19 self-isolation expenses up to $2,500**
  • Amendment or cancellation costs due to COVID-19**
  • Optional cover variations such as Adventure Activities and Snow Sports**

What's Not Covered by Student Travel Insurance?

  • Mandatory quarantine or isolation order related to cross area, border, region or territory travel
  • Any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia
  • Loss of luggage or personal effects left unattended in a public place
  • Childbirth or costs relating to the health or care of a newborn child are not covered, irrespective of the stage of pregnancy when the child is born
  • Errors or omissions in your travel bookings
Get a Quote

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

ΔSub-limits apply.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
**Cover is available to buy via Options to vary cover. An additional premium applies.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.

Cover Multiple Trips for Frequent Travellers

Our Comprehensive, Essential and Domestic Travel Insurance plans are available for you to buy as a Single Trip or Annual Multi-Trip policy. With an Annual Multi-Trip policy, you can choose a maximum trip duration and be covered for an unlimited number of trips within 12 months to your chosen destinations, up to the chosen maximum trip duration for each trip.

Annual Multi-Trip

Choose Your Student Travel Insurance Policy

For an additional premium, add Snow Sports or Snow Sports+ Cover with any of these Travel Insurance policies.

Comprehensive Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our most extensive international travel insurance policy will provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit amounts.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $10,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $2,000
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs – Up to $10,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Rental vehicle excess – Up to $10,000
Get a Quote
Comprehensive Travel Insurance

Essential Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $5,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $1,000
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs – Up to $5,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Rental vehicle excess – Up to $4,000
Get a Quote
Essential Travel Insurance

Basic Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $2,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $500
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs
  • Rental vehicle excess
Get a Quote
Basic Travel Insurance

Domestic Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our Domestic Travel Insurance policy covers you for your travel within Australia and includes cover for cancellation and amendment fees, and luggage and personal effects.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $2,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs – Up to $5,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Rental vehicle excess – Up to $10,000
Get a Quote
Domestic Travel Insurance

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Compare Travel Insurance

Compare all Budget Direct Travel Insurance before you buy and get the cover you want.

Compare All Travel Insurance Policies

Benefits Included in Student Travel Insurance

COVID-19 Benefits

We cover $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses if you are diagnosed with COVID-19 during your trip.

Additional expenses up to $5,000 are also covered during your trip if you're diagnosed with COVID-19 and required to self-isolate and incur additional transport and accommodation expenses. Cover is $Unlimited* in the case where you require hospitalisation.

Please note that COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs cover is NOT automatically included but is available for you to buy as a separate option if you wish.

For claims related to COVID-19, sub-limits may apply.

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.

Amendment or Cancellation Costs

We provide cover for costs associated with rescheduling your trip or cancelling your non-refundable, non-recoverable prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses so that you're not left out of pocket.

Cover for rescheduling your trip is limited to the amount it would have cost to cancel your trip.

Please note that COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs cover is NOT automatically included but is available for you to buy as a separate option if you wish.

Luggage and Personal Effects

We can cover the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they're lost, stolen or damaged (limits and sub-limits apply).

Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.

Rental Vehicle Insurance Excess

If you rent a car while you're travelling and it’s damaged or stolen, you'll be covered for the lower of the rental vehicle excess or the repair costs for the vehicle, which you become liable to pay.

This benefit is excluded from our Basic policy.

Activities and Sports

We cover a range of adventure activities when you're travelling including surfing, bungee jumping and zip lining. This means you can experience the activities you love, while you're travelling overseas or interstate.

Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover. Optional cover is available for certain adventure activities, snow sports and motorcycle/moped riding.

Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you'll be covered for.

Cruise Cover

If you're taking a cruise holiday, our Travel Insurance policies can cover you during your cruise overseas or outside Australian Coastal Waters with Cruise Cover available on our international Comprehensive, Essential and Basic plans.

With Cruise Cover, we cover $Unlimited* medical expenses and up to $2,000 in dental expenses when you receive treatment onboard a cruise ship outside Australia by or on the advice of a qualified medical practitioner.

You'll also be covered for ship-to-shore emergency transportation, sea sickness cover, missed ports and shore excursions, and cabin confinement up to the specified policy limits.

Existing Medical Conditions

You can still get travel insurance cover if you have a existing medical condition. Budget Direct travel insurance covers a range of existing medical conditions automatically (subject to the criteria).

For others, you can complete a health assessment at the same time you get your quote. If approved, an additional premium may apply.

Check the Combined FSG & PDS for more information about existing medical conditions and what the policy covers.

Personal Liability

Personal legal liability provides cover if you accidentally damage or lose someone else's property or injure someone else during your trip and as a result of your negligent act, you become unintentionally legally liable to pay compensation.

For full details regarding Personal Liability cover, please read the Combined FSG/PDS. For example, there is no cover for personal liability claims arising from using a mechanically propelled vehicle such as a car or motorcycle.

And more

Compare All Benefits, Features, and Claim Limits

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of illness, injury or condition.

Not all benefits apply to all levels of cover.

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Overseas Medical Expenses and Emergency Assistance

With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a worldwide network of doctors, nurses, and case managers.

Depending on your needs, we can help you:

  • Find a medical facility and monitor your medical care
  • Pay medical bills (if your claim is approved)
  • Keep travelling or get home
  • Deal with lost passports, travel documents and credit cards
  • Change your travel plans
Overseas Emergency Assistance

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discount

Get a Quote

Upgrade Your Student Travel Insurance Cover

For an additional premium, you can customise your Student Travel Insurance policy when you add one or more of the following optional covers to your policy:

Snow Sports Cover

There are two levels of Snow Sports Cover:

  1. Snow Sports Cover cover includes On-Piste snow skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing only.
  2. Snow Sports+ Cover cover includes everything covered in Snow Sports, plus Off-Piste snow skiing and snowboarding as well as heli-skiing/boarding.

See the full list of snow sports included in Snow Sports and Snow Sports+ cover.

Adventure Activities Cover

There are two levels of Adventure Cover:

  1. Adventure cover includes quad biking, sailing, water skiing and more.
  2. Adventure+ cover includes everything covered in Adventure, plus BMX riding, horse jumping, trekking the Kokoda track and more.

    3. See the full list of activities included in Adventure and Adventure+ cover.

How do I add these optional extras to my policy?

You can add one or more of these optional extras when you get a quote and buy a policy.

If you've already bought a policy and wish to add any of these covers, call us on 1300 792 001 (within Australia) or +61 2 8907 5079 (from overseas) to discuss your options.

Increase Luggage Item Limit

You can increase your luggage item limit on your travel insurance policy if you're carrying a valuable item that you want to insure for more (maximum limits apply). Make sure you also have receipts or valuations of that item on hand.

COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs

If you or your travelling companion are diagnosed with COVID-19 before your trip and can't travel, optional COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs can cover costs associated with rescheduling your trip or cancelling non-refundable, non-recoverable prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel related expenses of up to a limit based on your policy.

You’ll also receive Amendment or Cancellation Costs cover during your trip if you or your travelling companion are diagnosed with COVID-19 and your trip is cancelled.

Additional scenarios are also included. Please read the Combined FGS/PDS to learn more about what you'll be covered for.

This benefit is excluded from our Basic policy.

Increase Cancellation Cover

You can increase the amount of your cancellation cover to cover things like particularly expensive flights or luxury travel arrangements. Select an increased amount from the options available when you get a quote.

Typically, people look to choose an amount that will, in total, cover all prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses, that are non-refundable in any other way, for all travellers on the policy.

This benefit is excluded from our Basic policy.

Please note that COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs cover is available for you to buy as a separate option if you wish.

Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover

With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply.

Compare All Benefits, Features, and Claim Limits

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

How to Make a Claim

If your trip didn't go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your Budget Direct Travel Insurance, we're here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.

Make a Claim

24/7 Claims

With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.

Or you can call us at 1300 792 001 within Australia or +61 2 8907 5079 overseas.

Find Out More

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Product Disclosure Statement

Student Travel Insurance FAQs

Which sports and activities does travel insurance cover?

All Budget Direct Travel Insurance includes cover for a range of sports and activities. Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover.

For other more adventurous activities, we have options for you: Adventure and Adventure+ Cover.

Adventurous spirits can obtain cover with our Adventure and Adventure+ Cover which help protect you against loss or injury while doing the adventure sports and activities that you love. Insure yourself and your travel companions against costly mishaps if you plan to take part in any adventure activities on your overseas holiday, or trip around Australia.

Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you’ll be covered for.

How many people can be covered under one travel insurance policy?

With Budget Direct, you can get cover for up to 10 travellers on one policy.

When should I buy travel insurance?

It’s up to you exactly when to buy travel insurance. However, it should be purchased before your trip commences.

Otherwise, if you’ve left home and are already on your trip when buying the policy, your cover is subject to a 3-day no-cover period. This means the Period of Insurance will not commence until 3 days after the travel start date/policy issue date shown on your Certificate of Insurance.

By getting Budget Direct Travel Insurance as soon as you’ve booked and paid for some or all of your trip, you can be covered for things like your non-refundable, non-recoverable prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses if you’re forced to cancel your trip due to an insured event such as an unforeseen illness or injury.

Note: Our Basic Travel Insurance plan does not include the Amendment or Cancellation Costs benefit.

How long can I get travel insurance for?

You can get a Budget Direct single-trip policy for up to 12 months.

If you’re a frequent traveller, you might be interested in purchasing an Annual Multi-Trip policy. With this policy you can choose a maximum trip duration (15 or 30 days for domestic or 30, 45 or 60 days for International) and be covered for an unlimited number of trips within 12 months to your chosen destinations, up to the chosen maximum trip duration for each trip. Not available on Basic plans.

Does travel insurance cover mobile phones?

Yes, all Budget Direct Travel Insurance policies include cover for mobile phones. We can cover the cost of repairing, helping replace or reimbursing you for your mobile phone if it’s lost, stolen or damaged during your period of insurance (conditions, limits and sub-limits apply). Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.

For more details, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.

See all Travel FAQs

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