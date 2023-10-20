Holiday Costs Survey and Statistics 2023

How much are Australians spending on domestic and overseas holidays?

We surveyed 1,000 Australians aged 18 years and over to find out about Australians’ attitudes and beliefs towards holiday costs in our latest survey.

We also compared these results to the Average Holiday Cost Statistics 2020 to understand trends from 2020 when a similar survey was conducted.

For insight into what Australians are spending on domestic and international holidays, check out our survey results below.

Quick Stats

The majority of Australians surveyed (85%) have been on holiday in the last five years.

More than 45% of 18-27 year olds surveyed said it’s fine if they go over their budget when planning a holiday.

34% of respondents (who had not been on a holiday in the past five years) booked an international holiday more than a year in advance.

Holiday Costs in Australia

Australians are set to spend more than $9.1 billion on travel in 2023 as the tourism industry continues to rebuild as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. [1]

And an increase in holiday-related spending (on transport, hotels, cafes and restaurants) has also led to an increase in household spending year on year. [2]

With a record amount of annual leave saved, many Australians are choosing to travel internationally during peak holiday periods, especially in June, July and August throughout the summer months in the northern hemisphere. [3]

Holiday Costs Survey Results^

Have you been on a holiday in the past 5 years?

Australia Gender Age State Australia Gender Age State

A majority of Australians (85%) surveyed have been on a holiday in the last five years.

More than 90% of 18-27 year olds surveyed have been on holiday in the last five years.

How many holidays have you been on in the past 12 months, including domestic and international?*

Australia Gender Age State Australia Gender Age State

Nearly 35% of Australians surveyed have been on a holiday in the past 12 months.

Close to 40% of female respondents have been on holiday in the past year.

Nearly 14% of 18-27 year olds surveyed had been on 4 or more holidays in the last 12 months.

Do you stick to a budget when you plan a holiday?

Australia Gender Age State Have you been on a holiday in the past five years? Australia Gender Age State Have you been on a holiday in the past five years? Yes No Yes, I only book within my budget 33.00% 43.00% Yes, but it’s fine if I go over budget 39.00% 21.00% No, but I don’t overspend 23.00% 23.00% No, I just book what I want 5.00% 13.00%

More than 35% of Australian respondents say they stick to a budget when planning a holiday but it’s fine if they go over said budget.

More than 45% of 18-27 year olds surveyed say it’s fine if they go over their budget when planning a holiday.

More than 40% of respondents (who had not been on a holiday in the past five years) only booked within their budget.

What is your typical budget for a week-long domestic holiday per person?

Australia Gender Age State Have you been on a holiday in the past five years? Australia Gender Age State Have you been on a holiday in the past five years? Yes No Less than $1,000 32.00% 56.00% $1,000 - $5,000 62.00% 40.00% $5,000 -$10,000 5.00% 3.00% More than $10,000 1.00% 1.00%

Nearly 60% of Australian respondents typically budget between $1,000 - $5,000 per person for a week-long domestic holiday. This result is consistent with the average cost of a domestic trip from our previous survey in 2020. [4]

Out of the 18-27 year olds surveyed, 10% said they would budget between $5,000 - $10,000 per person for a week-long domestic holiday.

More than 55% of respondents (who had not been on holiday in the past five years), budget less than $1,000 per person for a week-long domestic holiday.

What is your typical budget for a week-long international holiday per person?

Australia Gender Age State Have you been on a holiday in the past five years? Australia Gender Age State Have you been on a holiday in the past five years? Yes No Less than $1,000 10.00% 31.00% $1,000 - $5,000 56.00% 43.00% $5,000 -$10,000 29.00% 21.00% More than $10,000 5.00% 5.00%

More than 50% of Australian respondents said they typically budget between $1,000 - $5,000 per person for a week-long international holiday. Nearly two-thirds of Australians would budget the same amount per person for a week-long domestic holiday.

Nearly 30% of Australians said they would budget between $5,000 - $10,000.

More than 30% of respondents (who had not been on a holiday in the past five years) said they would budget less than $1,000 per person for a week-long international holiday.

Which part of your holiday do you typically spend the most money on?

Australia Gender Age State Have you been on a holiday in the past five years? Australia Gender Age State Have you been on a holiday in the past five years? Yes No Flights/Transport 38.00% 41.00% Accommodation 48.00% 34.00% Food 7.00% 9.00% Activities 6.00% 7.00% Other 1.00% 9.00%

Nearly 50% of Australian respondents said they spent the most on accommodation. This was closely followed by flights/transport.

More than 40% of respondents (who had not been on a holiday in the past five years) spent the most money on flights. While only 34% of respondents said they spent the most on accommodation. This is 14% less than respondents who went on a holiday in the past five years.

On average, how long do you save for a holiday?

Australia Gender Age State Have you been on a holiday in the past five years? Australia Gender Age State Have you been on a holiday in the past five years? Yes No Less than a month 6.00% 6.00% 1-6 months 28.00% 5.00% 6-12 months 32.00% 17.00% More than a year 17.00% 35.00% I don’t save for holidays 17.00% 37.00%

Just over 30% of Australians surveyed spend 6-12 months saving for a holiday. While 20% of respondents don’t save for holidays at all.

More than 40% of 18-27 year old respondents save for 6-12 months.

Out of the respondents (who had not been on a holiday in the past five years), 35% saved for a holiday for more than a year compared to only 19% of Australians overall.

How far in advance do you book a domestic holiday?

Australia Gender Age State Have you been on a holiday in the past five years? Australia Gender Age State Have you been on a holiday in the past five years? Yes No Less than a week 4.00% 9.00% Less than a month 20.00% 21.00% 1-6 months 61.00% 39.00% 6-12 months 13.00% 14.00% More than a year 2.00% 17.00%

Nearly 60% of Australians surveyed book a domestic holiday one to six months in advance.

Out of the respondents (who had not been on a holiday in the past five years), 17% booked a domestic holiday more than a year in advance.

How far in advance do you book an international holiday?

Australia Gender Age State Have you been on a holiday in the past five years? Australia Gender Age State Have you been on a holiday in the past five years? Yes No Less than a week 1.00% 5.00% Less than a month 5.00% 5.00% 1-6 months 43.00% 30.00% 6-12 months 37.00% 26.00% More than a year 14.00% 34.00%

More than 40% of Australians surveyed booked an international holiday one to six months in advance, while 35% of Australian respondents booked 6-12 months in advance.

Nearly 10% of 18-27 year old respondents booked an international holiday less than a month in advance.

More than 45% of respondents from Western Australia booked an international holiday 6-12 months in advance.

Out of the respondents (who had not been on a holiday in the past five years) 34% booked an international holiday more than a year in advance.

What do you consider the most important factor when choosing a holiday destination?

Australia Gender Age State Have you been on a holiday in the past five years? Australia Gender Age State Have you been on a holiday in the past five years? Yes No Cost 35.00% 49.00% Relaxation/Leisure time 21.00% 11.00% Activities/Sightseeing 25.00% 15.00% Distance/Travel time 10.00% 11.00% Visiting family/friends 9.00% 14.00%

Nearly 40% of Australian respondents said cost was the most important factor when choosing a holiday destination. This was followed by activities/sightseeing and relaxation/leisure time.

Out of the female respondents, 23% said the most important factor to them was relaxation/leisure time when choosing a holiday destination.

Nearly 30% of 18-27 year olds surveyed said the most important factor was activities/sightseeing in a holiday destination.

Nearly 50% of respondents (who had not been on a holiday in the past five years) said cost was the most important factor when choosing a destination.

Key Takeaways

Cost is the Most Important Factor

Nearly 40% of Australian respondents said that cost was the most important factor when choosing a holiday destination.

In this survey, the largest difference in respondents’ attitudes towards cost was between Australians who had been on holiday in the past five years and Australians who hadn’t.

Nearly 39% of respondents who travelled overseas in the last five years said they stick to a budget on holiday but are fine if they go over. Whereas 43% of respondents (who hadn’t been on a holiday in the last five years) stuck to their budget.

Australians who had travelled overseas in the last five years were more likely to allocate $1,000 - $5,000 for week-long domestic and international holidays whereas those who hadn’t were more likely to allocate less than $1,000 per person.

Younger Australians Value Travel Experiences

Younger Australians aged between 18-27 years old travel as a way to gain experience. Cost is the most important factor in making their travel decisions but is closely followed by travel experiences like activities or sightseeing.

Despite nearly half of young Australians saving for 6-12 months to go on holiday, 45% of 18-27 year olds said it was fine if they went over their budget when planning a holiday.

Nearly 10% of 18-27 year old respondents have booked an international holiday less than a month in advance. According to a report from YouGov, a quarter of travellers in this age group are more likely to wait for a last-minute deal rather than planning their holiday in advance. [5]

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