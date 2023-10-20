Holiday Costs Survey and Statistics 2023

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Holiday Costs Survey and Statistics 2023

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

20 October 2023 | See disclaimer

How much are Australians spending on domestic and overseas holidays?

We surveyed 1,000 Australians aged 18 years and over to find out about Australians’ attitudes and beliefs towards holiday costs in our latest survey.

We also compared these results to the Average Holiday Cost Statistics 2020 to understand trends from 2020 when a similar survey was conducted.

For insight into what Australians are spending on domestic and international holidays, check out our survey results below.

Quick Stats

  • The majority of Australians surveyed (85%) have been on holiday in the last five years.

  • More than 45% of 18-27 year olds surveyed said it’s fine if they go over their budget when planning a holiday.

  • 34% of respondents (who had not been on a holiday in the past five years) booked an international holiday more than a year in advance.

Holiday Costs in Australia

Australians are set to spend more than $9.1 billion on travel in 2023 as the tourism industry continues to rebuild as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. [1]

And an increase in holiday-related spending (on transport, hotels, cafes and restaurants) has also led to an increase in household spending year on year. [2]

With a record amount of annual leave saved, many Australians are choosing to travel internationally during peak holiday periods, especially in June, July and August throughout the summer months in the northern hemisphere. [3]

Holiday Costs Survey Results^

Have you been on a holiday in the past 5 years?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

A majority of Australians (85%) surveyed have been on a holiday in the last five years.

More than 90% of 18-27 year olds surveyed have been on holiday in the last five years.

How many holidays have you been on in the past 12 months, including domestic and international?*

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Nearly 35% of Australians surveyed have been on a holiday in the past 12 months.

Close to 40% of female respondents have been on holiday in the past year.

Nearly 14% of 18-27 year olds surveyed had been on 4 or more holidays in the last 12 months.

Do you stick to a budget when you plan a holiday?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Have you been on a holiday in the past five years?

YesNo
Yes, I only book within my budget33.00%43.00%
Yes, but it’s fine if I go over budget39.00%21.00%
No, but I don’t overspend23.00%23.00%
No, I just book what I want5.00%13.00%

More than 35% of Australian respondents say they stick to a budget when planning a holiday but it’s fine if they go over said budget.

More than 45% of 18-27 year olds surveyed say it’s fine if they go over their budget when planning a holiday.

More than 40% of respondents (who had not been on a holiday in the past five years) only booked within their budget.

What is your typical budget for a week-long domestic holiday per person?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Have you been on a holiday in the past five years?

YesNo
Less than $1,00032.00%56.00%
$1,000 - $5,00062.00%40.00%
$5,000 -$10,0005.00%3.00%
More than $10,0001.00%1.00%

Nearly 60% of Australian respondents typically budget between $1,000 - $5,000 per person for a week-long domestic holiday. This result is consistent with the average cost of a domestic trip from our previous survey in 2020. [4]

Out of the 18-27 year olds surveyed, 10% said they would budget between $5,000 - $10,000 per person for a week-long domestic holiday.

More than 55% of respondents (who had not been on holiday in the past five years), budget less than $1,000 per person for a week-long domestic holiday.

What is your typical budget for a week-long international holiday per person?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Have you been on a holiday in the past five years?

YesNo
Less than $1,00010.00%31.00%
$1,000 - $5,00056.00%43.00%
$5,000 -$10,00029.00%21.00%
More than $10,0005.00%5.00%

More than 50% of Australian respondents said they typically budget between $1,000 - $5,000 per person for a week-long international holiday. Nearly two-thirds of Australians would budget the same amount per person for a week-long domestic holiday.

Nearly 30% of Australians said they would budget between $5,000 - $10,000.

More than 30% of respondents (who had not been on a holiday in the past five years) said they would budget less than $1,000 per person for a week-long international holiday.

Which part of your holiday do you typically spend the most money on?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Have you been on a holiday in the past five years?

YesNo
Flights/Transport38.00%41.00%
Accommodation48.00%34.00%
Food7.00%9.00%
Activities6.00%7.00%
Other1.00%9.00%

Nearly 50% of Australian respondents said they spent the most on accommodation. This was closely followed by flights/transport.

More than 40% of respondents (who had not been on a holiday in the past five years) spent the most money on flights. While only 34% of respondents said they spent the most on accommodation. This is 14% less than respondents who went on a holiday in the past five years.

On average, how long do you save for a holiday?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Have you been on a holiday in the past five years?

YesNo
Less than a month6.00%6.00%
1-6 months28.00%5.00%
6-12 months32.00%17.00%
More than a year17.00%35.00%
I don’t save for holidays17.00%37.00%

Just over 30% of Australians surveyed spend 6-12 months saving for a holiday. While 20% of respondents don’t save for holidays at all.

More than 40% of 18-27 year old respondents save for 6-12 months.

Out of the respondents (who had not been on a holiday in the past five years), 35% saved for a holiday for more than a year compared to only 19% of Australians overall.

How far in advance do you book a domestic holiday?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Have you been on a holiday in the past five years?

YesNo
Less than a week4.00%9.00%
Less than a month20.00%21.00%
1-6 months61.00%39.00%
6-12 months13.00%14.00%
More than a year2.00%17.00%

Nearly 60% of Australians surveyed book a domestic holiday one to six months in advance.

Out of the respondents (who had not been on a holiday in the past five years), 17% booked a domestic holiday more than a year in advance.

How far in advance do you book an international holiday?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Have you been on a holiday in the past five years?

YesNo
Less than a week1.00%5.00%
Less than a month5.00%5.00%
1-6 months43.00%30.00%
6-12 months37.00%26.00%
More than a year14.00%34.00%

More than 40% of Australians surveyed booked an international holiday one to six months in advance, while 35% of Australian respondents booked 6-12 months in advance.

Nearly 10% of 18-27 year old respondents booked an international holiday less than a month in advance.

More than 45% of respondents from Western Australia booked an international holiday 6-12 months in advance.

Out of the respondents (who had not been on a holiday in the past five years) 34% booked an international holiday more than a year in advance.

What do you consider the most important factor when choosing a holiday destination?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Have you been on a holiday in the past five years?

YesNo
Cost35.00%49.00%
Relaxation/Leisure time21.00%11.00%
Activities/Sightseeing25.00%15.00%
Distance/Travel time10.00%11.00%
Visiting family/friends9.00%14.00%

Nearly 40% of Australian respondents said cost was the most important factor when choosing a holiday destination. This was followed by activities/sightseeing and relaxation/leisure time.

Out of the female respondents, 23% said the most important factor to them was relaxation/leisure time when choosing a holiday destination.

Nearly 30% of 18-27 year olds surveyed said the most important factor was activities/sightseeing in a holiday destination.

Nearly 50% of respondents (who had not been on a holiday in the past five years) said cost was the most important factor when choosing a destination.

Key Takeaways

Cost is the Most Important Factor

Nearly 40% of Australian respondents said that cost was the most important factor when choosing a holiday destination.

In this survey, the largest difference in respondents’ attitudes towards cost was between Australians who had been on holiday in the past five years and Australians who hadn’t.

Nearly 39% of respondents who travelled overseas in the last five years said they stick to a budget on holiday but are fine if they go over. Whereas 43% of respondents (who hadn’t been on a holiday in the last five years) stuck to their budget.

Australians who had travelled overseas in the last five years were more likely to allocate $1,000 - $5,000 for week-long domestic and international holidays whereas those who hadn’t were more likely to allocate less than $1,000 per person.

Younger Australians Value Travel Experiences

Younger Australians aged between 18-27 years old travel as a way to gain experience. Cost is the most important factor in making their travel decisions but is closely followed by travel experiences like activities or sightseeing.

Despite nearly half of young Australians saving for 6-12 months to go on holiday, 45% of 18-27 year olds said it was fine if they went over their budget when planning a holiday.

Nearly 10% of 18-27 year old respondents have booked an international holiday less than a month in advance. According to a report from YouGov, a quarter of travellers in this age group are more likely to wait for a last-minute deal rather than planning their holiday in advance. [5]

See More Research

Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. Roy Morgan, 2023, More Aussies plan to spend on travel this Easter - up $2 billion to $9.1 billion
  2. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2023, Holiday related spending leads household spending higher
  3. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2023, Overseas Arrivals and Departures, Australia
  4. Budget Direct, 2020, Average Holiday Costs Statistics 2020
  5. YouGov, 2022, Engaging Gen Z Travellers in APAC

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

Does Travel Insurance Cover Pregnancy?

6 Of The Most Unique Places To Celebrate Christmas

International Travel Wish List Survey and Statistics 2025