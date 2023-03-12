Working on Holidays Survey and Statistics 2023

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Working on Holidays Survey and Statistics 2023

Rachael Rosel

Rachael Rosel

Content Strategist

12 March 2023 | See disclaimer

Quick Stats

  • 70% of those who were surveyed say they check work emails or other communication channels when on a personal holiday.

  • The majority (43%) of those surveyed said they check their emails everyday while on holiday.

  • More than a quarter of those surveyed who said they worked on holiday did it to stay on top of their workload.

Going away on holiday usually means taking time off work.

But with an increasing reliance on technology and the rise of flexible working arrangements, it’s becoming more common for people to continue to work even if they’re away, on personal leave or enjoying a public holiday.

To help us understand the work and holiday habits of everyday Australians, we surveyed 922 Australians 18+ through Pure Profile and compared those findings to the results from the same Budget Direct survey conducted in 2018 to gauge what trends might have emerged in five years.

Hours Worked Statistics

Working habits have changed dramatically for Australians since the pandemic first hit in early 2020.

With ongoing lockdowns, many offices had to rely heavily on technology as working from home became the preference during lockdowns.

Amid the peak of the pandemic in August 2021, more than 40% of surveyed Australians regularly worked from home while 36% had an agreement to work flexible hours. [1]

Despite the change, Australians now seem to be working more than they were before the pandemic with the Australian Bureau of Statistics recording an 8.4% increase in the number of hours worked from March 2020 to February 2023. [2]

However, the research also found the proportion of people taking annual leave has now returned to pre-pandemic levels. [2]

International travel is also up significantly since the peak of the pandemic with overseas departures from Australia increasing from 99,500 in June 2021 to more than 1.3 million in January 2023. [3][4]

When looking at the rise in annual leave as well as the amount of overseas travel compared to the rise in hours worked, it’s time to explore how many Australians now work while they’re on holiday.

Working on Holidays Survey Results

Do you check your work email or any other communication channels (e.g. chat) when you’re on personal holiday?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Across the board, 69.6% of Australians who were surveyed said they checked their work emails or other communication channels while they were on a personal holiday.

There was no difference between the holiday habits of men and women with 70% of both genders surveyed saying they checked their work emails when on holiday.

This is up substantially from the results of the 2018 survey where just 53.4% of women and 51.4% of men surveyed said they check work emails while on holiday.

Meanwhile, younger participants aged 18 to 37 were more likely to check their work emails during a holiday (73.4%) compared to 60.4% of the older participants aged 58 to 67.

How often do you check your work email or any other communication channels (e.g. chat) when you’re on personal holiday?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

The majority of those who responded to the survey (43%) said they checked their work emails on every day of their holiday.

This was up from the 2018 survey where 31.9% of participants said they check everyday.

Women who were surveyed were more likely to check their emails only once, twice or three times during their holiday while almost half of all men surveyed who said they checked their emails on holiday said they did it everyday.

Younger demographics were less connected on holidays with a quarter of participants aged 18 to 27 saying they check their work emails everyday compared to more than half (58.3%) of those aged 58 to 67.

Meanwhile, the Western Australians surveyed were the most likely out of all states and territories to check emails regularly on holiday with more than half (51%) saying it was a daily event.

Have you ever deleted your access to work emails off your phone before or while on holiday?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Almost 70% of those surveyed said they’d never deleted access to their work emails off their phone before heading on holiday or while they were on holiday.

Compared to five years ago, more participants deleted access to their work email or thought about deleting it with 15.7% of respondents saying they’d considered it, which is up from 10.6% in 2018.

Those participants aged 68 to 77 were the least likely to delete access to their work emails off their phone with just 6% saying they’d done it before or during holidays.

Meanwhile, one in five of those surveyed aged 18 to 27 said they’d thought about deleting work emails from their phone.

Has your manager or colleague ever called, emailed or texted you while on holiday?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Almost two-thirds of those surveyed said a colleague or a manager had called, emailed or texted them while they were on holiday.

Employees surveyed in Tasmania and Queensland were the most likely states to be contacted by their colleagues or managers while on holiday with 76.2% and 65.5% respectively, saying it’s happened to them in the past.

Meanwhile, 69.1% of those surveyed aged 28 to 37 said they’d been contacted by colleagues or managers while they were on holiday, which was the largest percentage of all the age groups that participated.

What was the call, email or text for?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

More than half (56.3%) of those surveyed who were contacted by work while on holiday said their manager or colleague was calling to ask a question.

After that, the most common reasons participants were contacted by work while on holiday were due to someone asking about a specific project or task and an emergency or problem cropping up.

The women surveyed were more likely to be contacted to answer a question than men were with 65.9% of women compared to 44.1% of men.

Meanwhile, respondents aged 18 to 27 were the most likely to be contacted by their work to be asked a question with 64.6% saying this was the most common reason.

On your last personal holiday, did you connect with your office (manager or colleague) at some point?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

More than a third of those surveyed (38.9%) said they had connected with their office while on a personal holiday.

This was down slightly from the survey conducted in 2018 where the results found 40.2% of participants said they had contacted their office while on holiday.

The women surveyed were more likely to get in contact with their office while on holiday with 40.8% saying they’d done so, compared to 36.6% of men surveyed.

Meanwhile, participants in Western Australia were the least likely to connect with their office while on holidays (32.5%) compared to respondents in Tasmania and South Australia where around 42% in each state said they had.

Do you ever work when you’re on a personal holiday or supposed to take time off work?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

The majority of those who were surveyed (56.3%) said they had never worked on a personal holiday or while they were supposed to take time off.

This is up from the results gathered in 2018, where just over half (52.1%) of participants said they had never worked while on holiday.

Respondents aged 28 to 37 and those aged 68 to 77 were the most likely to work while on holiday with around 47% of each age group saying they’d done so.

Meanwhile, more Queenslander and Tasmanian participants than any other state or territory (48% and 47.6%) said they worked while on holiday or personal leave.

Why do you work when you’re on leave?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

The majority of those who were surveyed (42.2%) said working on holiday was usually circumstantial and just happened to sort something out that needed their attention.

The second most common reason respondents were working on holiday was to stay on top of their workload with 26.8% saying this was the main reason.

Only 5.7% of those surveyed said they worked on holiday because they enjoyed it.

In the 48 to 57 age range, 15.7% of participants said they only worked on holiday because they couldn’t rely on their team or colleagues to get something done.

Key Takeaways

More Australians check work emails while on holiday than before the pandemic

Almost 70% of those who were surveyed said they check their work emails while on a personal holiday, which is up from the same survey conducted in 2018 where just 52.4% said they did.

This seems to fall in line with the habits of other countries based on results from a United States study which found 66% of workers said they were still available to work even when they had time off. [5]

Younger respondents from 18 to 37 were more likely to check in with work compared to the older respondents from 58 to 67.

The majority of respondents check their emails everyday of their holiday

More than 40% of those surveyed who said they checked their work emails, said they checked them everyday while they were away.

Participants aged 68 to 77 were the most likely to check their work emails everyday on holiday with 77.8% admitting to doing so.

More than a quarter of people who work while on holiday do it to stay on top of their workload

More than a quarter of those surveyed who said they worked while on holiday said they did it to stay on top of their workload.

Meanwhile, only 5.7% of participants said they did it because they enjoyed their work.

See More Research

References

  1. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2022, Working arrangements
  2. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2023, Insights into hours worked, February 2023
  3. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2021, Overseas Travel Statistics, Provisional
  4. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2023, Overseas Arrivals and Departures, Australia
  5. Slack, 2022, Workers are struggling to disconnect during the holidays. Here’s how managers can help

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in March 2023. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 922, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+). Specific results from the Northern Territory and the Australian Capital Territory were omitted from survey analysis, due to less-than-optimal sample sizes. Ages 78+ were also omitted from the survey analysis due to less-than-optimal sample sizes. All other data on this website is the latest available from the named sources in this article, and was obtained in April 2023. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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