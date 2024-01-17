Top Tips for Booking Cheap Accommodation

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Top Tips for Booking Cheap Accommodation

Rachael Rosel

Rachael Rosel

Content Strategist

17 January 2024 | See disclaimer

Booking a holiday can be anything but a holiday. From airfares and activities to sorting out who’s going to take care of things at home, there’s plenty to wrap your head around.

If you’re working to a holiday budget, then one of the most important parts of organising a trip is booking cheap accommodation that is still comfortable and high quality. However, without the right experience or knowledge, it can be tricky to find decent accommodation for a good price.

Thankfully, there are some simple ways to score yourself a better deal on your stay. To help ease the planning process, we’ve put together our top tips for finding and booking cheap hotel rooms on your next trip away.

Research

Before looking at hotel booking sites, you can start by researching where you’re going and what times of the year are likely to be the most expensive to travel.

Generally, school holidays, summer breaks and winter breaks are likely to cause hotel prices to rise in most tourist areas, while off-peak seasons could be where you score a better deal.

Other than the cost of flights and accommodation, finding the right time to travel can also depend on the weather, what events are on and how busy the destination usually is.

It’s also worth considering where you want to stay. If you’re looking to be within walking distance of the city centre, you might have to pay slightly more. But if that’s not a priority, you could get a much cheaper hotel booking just by heading further away from the prime location.

Just remember that staying further away from tourist areas might mean you end up paying extra to get around town, especially if you’re also further from public transport.

Compare Prices

An easy way to find cheap hotels is to compare a whole bunch of options all at once. Comparison websites such as Skyscanner and Booking.com can help you get the best deal by including the overall price as well as the extras on offer such as a free breakfast or free cancellation.

You can also use these sites to quickly compare hotel reviews to get an understanding of what the hotel really offers.

Once you’ve found hotel deals online, one of the best hotel booking tricks is to call the accommodation directly to see if they can beat what’s offered on comparison sites.

Some hotel chains generally pay a fee for bookings that come through a third-party comparison service, so chances are they might undercut the best quote to avoid the fee.

Be Flexible

While it’s not always possible, being flexible with your dates can be an easy way to get cheaper hotel rates. Even just changing the days of the week or moving to a different date entirely can save precious pennies.

This likely won’t work if you’ve already chosen your flights or are heading for a specific event. But where possible, booking your accommodation and your flights at the same time can help you get the best deal on both ends and pay less in the long run.

Weekends are often the busiest times in hotels, for obvious reasons. So booking during the week, or specifically on a Sunday, could potentially give you the same hotel room for cheaper.

Use What You Already Have

Snagging a cheap hotel room can be easier if you use what you already have on hand. For instance, if you work for a large company, you can ask your employer if there are any contracted rates on offer with hotel chains.

Contracted rates can be fairly flexible in how they’ll be offered and can be booked through the hotel directly.

You can also try joining hotel rewards or loyalty programs like Starwood or IHG for potential offers and hotel discounts. As a member, you might also get to take advantage of handy benefits like free breakfast, free internet or even a free night stay.

Sound Like a Pro

Simply calling the front desk before booking could get you the same hotel room for a much more affordable price. But it’s all about knowing what to say.

When dealing with hotel bookings you can try asking for the ‘cheapest non-refundable rate’ to potentially get to the accommodation’s lowest rate before negotiating even further.

However keep in mind that the cheapest non-refundable price generally means you’ll have to pay up front and have no option to cancel.

Plan for the Length of Your Stay

While a four or five-star hotel might be a tempting choice, it likely won’t be the cheapest – especially for a long-term stay.

Higher-rated options might mean that you’re paying for extras you don’t want or need. For instance, a 24-hour reception desk or a pool and gym might not be necessary for the type of holiday you’re planning to have.

The same can be said for amenities inside the room. In some cases, having a bath rather than just a shower could be more expensive, while a room with a double bed might be cheaper than a twin bed.

Book Early

Getting a room booked early in the planning process is one of the easiest ways to make sure you get the best hotel deals. Most hotel rooms can get more expensive as it gets closer to the booking date, but the prices can continue to fluctuate each week.

Start your hotel search early so you can jump on the best hotel deal when it pops up. But make sure you keep an eye on prices even after you’ve booked as some discount hotels can drop their prices closer to the date. This means you might be able to revise your price and potentially get a better rate even after you’ve reserved the room.

With some research, a bit of legwork and some follow-up, booking your next trip away is likely to be a breeze.

And of course, it’s worth considering taking out cover for the next time you travel. Do your research on travel insurance before you go and make sure you’re covered for all the adventures you want to have.

See More Travel Planning Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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