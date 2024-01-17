Top Tips for Booking Cheap Accommodation

Booking a holiday can be anything but a holiday. From airfares and activities to sorting out who’s going to take care of things at home, there’s plenty to wrap your head around.

If you’re working to a holiday budget, then one of the most important parts of organising a trip is booking cheap accommodation that is still comfortable and high quality. However, without the right experience or knowledge, it can be tricky to find decent accommodation for a good price.

Thankfully, there are some simple ways to score yourself a better deal on your stay. To help ease the planning process, we’ve put together our top tips for finding and booking cheap hotel rooms on your next trip away.

Research

Before looking at hotel booking sites, you can start by researching where you’re going and what times of the year are likely to be the most expensive to travel.

Generally, school holidays, summer breaks and winter breaks are likely to cause hotel prices to rise in most tourist areas, while off-peak seasons could be where you score a better deal.

Other than the cost of flights and accommodation, finding the right time to travel can also depend on the weather, what events are on and how busy the destination usually is.

It’s also worth considering where you want to stay. If you’re looking to be within walking distance of the city centre, you might have to pay slightly more. But if that’s not a priority, you could get a much cheaper hotel booking just by heading further away from the prime location.

Just remember that staying further away from tourist areas might mean you end up paying extra to get around town, especially if you’re also further from public transport.

Compare Prices

An easy way to find cheap hotels is to compare a whole bunch of options all at once. Comparison websites such as Skyscanner and Booking.com can help you get the best deal by including the overall price as well as the extras on offer such as a free breakfast or free cancellation.

You can also use these sites to quickly compare hotel reviews to get an understanding of what the hotel really offers.

Once you’ve found hotel deals online, one of the best hotel booking tricks is to call the accommodation directly to see if they can beat what’s offered on comparison sites.

Some hotel chains generally pay a fee for bookings that come through a third-party comparison service, so chances are they might undercut the best quote to avoid the fee.

Be Flexible

While it’s not always possible, being flexible with your dates can be an easy way to get cheaper hotel rates. Even just changing the days of the week or moving to a different date entirely can save precious pennies.

This likely won’t work if you’ve already chosen your flights or are heading for a specific event. But where possible, booking your accommodation and your flights at the same time can help you get the best deal on both ends and pay less in the long run.

Weekends are often the busiest times in hotels, for obvious reasons. So booking during the week, or specifically on a Sunday, could potentially give you the same hotel room for cheaper.

Use What You Already Have

Snagging a cheap hotel room can be easier if you use what you already have on hand. For instance, if you work for a large company, you can ask your employer if there are any contracted rates on offer with hotel chains.

Contracted rates can be fairly flexible in how they’ll be offered and can be booked through the hotel directly.

You can also try joining hotel rewards or loyalty programs like Starwood or IHG for potential offers and hotel discounts. As a member, you might also get to take advantage of handy benefits like free breakfast, free internet or even a free night stay.

Sound Like a Pro

Simply calling the front desk before booking could get you the same hotel room for a much more affordable price. But it’s all about knowing what to say.

When dealing with hotel bookings you can try asking for the ‘cheapest non-refundable rate’ to potentially get to the accommodation’s lowest rate before negotiating even further.

However keep in mind that the cheapest non-refundable price generally means you’ll have to pay up front and have no option to cancel.

Plan for the Length of Your Stay

While a four or five-star hotel might be a tempting choice, it likely won’t be the cheapest – especially for a long-term stay.

Higher-rated options might mean that you’re paying for extras you don’t want or need. For instance, a 24-hour reception desk or a pool and gym might not be necessary for the type of holiday you’re planning to have.

The same can be said for amenities inside the room. In some cases, having a bath rather than just a shower could be more expensive, while a room with a double bed might be cheaper than a twin bed.

Book Early

Getting a room booked early in the planning process is one of the easiest ways to make sure you get the best hotel deals. Most hotel rooms can get more expensive as it gets closer to the booking date, but the prices can continue to fluctuate each week.

Start your hotel search early so you can jump on the best hotel deal when it pops up. But make sure you keep an eye on prices even after you’ve booked as some discount hotels can drop their prices closer to the date. This means you might be able to revise your price and potentially get a better rate even after you’ve reserved the room.

With some research, a bit of legwork and some follow-up, booking your next trip away is likely to be a breeze.

And of course, it’s worth considering taking out cover for the next time you travel. Do your research on travel insurance before you go and make sure you’re covered for all the adventures you want to have.

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