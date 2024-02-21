Accidents can happen, and as much as we try to prevent them, things can still go wrong. Without precautions, one setback can affect your entire trip, turning a relaxing and well-earned escape into something far more stressful.

While a travel insurance policy can make potential issues much easier to deal with, you can also prevent accidents in the first place by preparing ahead of time.

To help you prepare for your next holiday, we’ve compiled a list of the most common travel insurance claims and how to prevent them.

Lost Luggage

It’s hard not to feel nervous when waiting for your luggage at the airport carousel.

If you’re worried about losing your bag, here’s how you can help prevent this from happening:

Tag your items and put your name and details inside and outside every bag.

Remove all older and unnecessary destination stickers from your luggage to prevent confusion.

Take photos of your luggage with your smartphone – both what is inside and the luggage itself. It may come in handy if you need to describe lost luggage.

Claim your bag quickly when you land.

If your luggage is missing, report it immediately to airport personnel. They’ll be able to supply you with a missing luggage report to attach to your insurance claim. A loss report can help you salvage the worst of the situation and allow you to be reimbursed for your belongings.

Lost or Stolen Money

When you travel, managing your finances can be much more difficult when it comes to accidents or theft.

Your wallet should be in a safe place, inside a zipped-up pocket close to your body. If you use public transport, make sure you secure all bags and purses on your lap and avoid areas where you feel uncomfortable or too crowded.

You should separate credit and debit cards and cash or lock them in a hotel safe while travelling.

Ideally, you should carry at least three cards, two credit cards and one debit card. This way, you can hire a car using a credit card as security or check into a hotel without a hold on your debit card. You’ll also have at least one source of money to rely on if someone steals one of your cards or cash.

You should have photocopies or photos of your credit card information and travel documents to support any travel insurance claims.

Medical Claims

You’re always at risk of getting sick while travelling. And if uninsured, this can lead to unforeseen emergency medical or hospital expenses. However, it can help you stay healthy while travelling by being prepared ahead of time.

How to stay healthy while travelling:

Research where you’re going ahead of time and follow recommended guidelines regarding water and food

Talk to your doctor about any vaccinations you may need and schedule them a few weeks in advance to allow for any adverse allergic reactions.

Bottled water is always a better choice than tap water.

Make sure to take the right amount of medication with you while travelling.

Keep medication in its original packaging and be able to present authorities with a letter from your doctor explaining why you need it.

Sometimes, despite our best efforts, accidents can still happen. This is when Comprehensive, Essential and Basic Travel Insurance can help, with coverage including unlimited overseas medical expenses instead of costly medical bills. T&Cs apply.

Flight Cancellations and Delays

It may take a short (or much longer) time for your flight to be rescheduled if it’s cancelled.

You should check your flight status ahead of time. You can go online, use an app or contact the airline directly a few days before the departure date to be sure of any changes. And confirm again on the day to be sure that there have not been any last-minute cancellations.

Make sure you meet all packing restrictions and get to the airport well in advance so you don’t miss your flight.

How to Make a Travel Insurance Claim

You should always be honest when making a travel insurance claim and disclose pre-existing medical conditions (when you first purchase your policy). You also need to know the details of your policy beforehand and take its exclusions and limits into account for your destination.

You must keep every relevant receipt and document to support your claim:

Medical treatments - Supply the original receipt and other documents obtained from the hospital.

Stolen belongings - Provide supporting proof of ownership and the original police report.

Lost luggage - Supply a lost baggage report and proof of ownership.

You must be as detailed as possible in your claim and try to answer every question with as much information as possible.

Preparing for your next holiday will help you minimise the risk surrounding these common claims and allow you to enjoy your trip even more.

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