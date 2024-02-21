^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Common Travel Insurance Claims and How to Prevent Them

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

21 February 2024 | See disclaimer

Accidents can happen, and as much as we try to prevent them, things can still go wrong. Without precautions, one setback can affect your entire trip, turning a relaxing and well-earned escape into something far more stressful.

While a travel insurance policy can make potential issues much easier to deal with, you can also prevent accidents in the first place by preparing ahead of time.

To help you prepare for your next holiday, we’ve compiled a list of the most common travel insurance claims and how to prevent them.

Lost Luggage

It’s hard not to feel nervous when waiting for your luggage at the airport carousel.

If you’re worried about losing your bag, here’s how you can help prevent this from happening:

  • Tag your items and put your name and details inside and outside every bag.
  • Remove all older and unnecessary destination stickers from your luggage to prevent confusion.
  • Take photos of your luggage with your smartphone – both what is inside and the luggage itself. It may come in handy if you need to describe lost luggage.
  • Claim your bag quickly when you land.

If your luggage is missing, report it immediately to airport personnel. They’ll be able to supply you with a missing luggage report to attach to your insurance claim. A loss report can help you salvage the worst of the situation and allow you to be reimbursed for your belongings.

Lost or Stolen Money

When you travel, managing your finances can be much more difficult when it comes to accidents or theft.

Your wallet should be in a safe place, inside a zipped-up pocket close to your body. If you use public transport, make sure you secure all bags and purses on your lap and avoid areas where you feel uncomfortable or too crowded.

You should separate credit and debit cards and cash or lock them in a hotel safe while travelling.

Ideally, you should carry at least three cards, two credit cards and one debit card. This way, you can hire a car using a credit card as security or check into a hotel without a hold on your debit card. You’ll also have at least one source of money to rely on if someone steals one of your cards or cash.

You should have photocopies or photos of your credit card information and travel documents to support any travel insurance claims.

Medical Claims

You’re always at risk of getting sick while travelling. And if uninsured, this can lead to unforeseen emergency medical or hospital expenses. However, it can help you stay healthy while travelling by being prepared ahead of time.

How to stay healthy while travelling:

  • Research where you’re going ahead of time and follow recommended guidelines regarding water and food
  • Talk to your doctor about any vaccinations you may need and schedule them a few weeks in advance to allow for any adverse allergic reactions.
  • Bottled water is always a better choice than tap water.
  • Make sure to take the right amount of medication with you while travelling.
  • Keep medication in its original packaging and be able to present authorities with a letter from your doctor explaining why you need it.

Sometimes, despite our best efforts, accidents can still happen. This is when Comprehensive, Essential and Basic Travel Insurance can help, with coverage including unlimited overseas medical expenses instead of costly medical bills. T&Cs apply.

Flight Cancellations and Delays

It may take a short (or much longer) time for your flight to be rescheduled if it’s cancelled.

You should check your flight status ahead of time. You can go online, use an app or contact the airline directly a few days before the departure date to be sure of any changes. And confirm again on the day to be sure that there have not been any last-minute cancellations.

Make sure you meet all packing restrictions and get to the airport well in advance so you don’t miss your flight.

How to Make a Travel Insurance Claim

You should always be honest when making a travel insurance claim and disclose pre-existing medical conditions (when you first purchase your policy). You also need to know the details of your policy beforehand and take its exclusions and limits into account for your destination.

You must keep every relevant receipt and document to support your claim:

  • Medical treatments - Supply the original receipt and other documents obtained from the hospital.
  • Stolen belongings - Provide supporting proof of ownership and the original police report.
  • Lost luggage - Supply a lost baggage report and proof of ownership.

You must be as detailed as possible in your claim and try to answer every question with as much information as possible.

Preparing for your next holiday will help you minimise the risk surrounding these common claims and allow you to enjoy your trip even more.

See More Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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