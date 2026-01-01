^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Grab your lift pass and hit the slopes!

For an additional premium, you can add optional Snow Sports or Snow Sports+ Cover to your Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy for your upcoming snow trip.

Whether you're a seasoned skier, a snowboard enthusiast, or it's your first time at ski school, we can provide coverage for your favourite winter sports activities. From on-piste to back-country skiing, consider insuring yourself and your travel companions against any costly mishaps. Hit the ski slopes and carve out unforgettable memories. Your winter wonderland awaits, just don't forget to pack your snow and ski insurance with our Snow Sports and Snow Sports+ Cover.

What's covered by Snow Sports?

Note that we only cover amateur and recreational sports and activities.

  • On-Piste* snow skiing
  • On-Piste* snowboarding
  • On-Piste* snowmobiling
  • Cross country skiing
*On-Piste means on a marked trail or slope prepared for skiing or snowboarding within a boundary of the ski field or ski resort and user per any regulations.

What's covered by Snow Sports+?

Note that we only cover amateur and recreational sports and activities.

  • Everything in Snow Sports cover
  • Off-Piste snow skiing
  • Off-Piste snowboarding
  • Heli-skiing and heli-snowboarding (guided tour)

What's not covered by Snow Sports and Snow Sports+?

  • Snow Sports in a professional capacity
  • Racing
  • Going against local advice or warnings while skiing and snowboarding Off-Piste
  • Personal Liability claims arising from your use of a snowmobile

Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG & PDS for further details.

How to Get Snow and Ski Travel Insurance

Insure yourself and your travel companions against any costly mishaps if you plan to ski or snowboard on your overseas holiday or ski trip around Australia.

You can start by following these 3 steps:

1. Choose a Travel Insurance Policy

Get a quote for one of our international Travel Insurance plans - Comprehensive, Essential, Basic or Domestic for when you travel within Australia.

Snow Sports and Snow Sports+ Cover are also available if you choose to cover multiple trips with an Annual Multi-Trip policy.

2. Add Snow Sports or Snow Sports+ Cover

During the quote process, add Snow Sports or Snow Sports+ Cover to your policy before you buy it. An additional premium applies.

If you forget to add Snow Sports or Snow Sports+ Cover, you can do it after purchasing your policy by calling us on 1300 792 001.

3. Enjoy Your Winter Sports Cover

Enjoy your holiday on the slopes with our Snow Sports or Snow Sports+ Cover knowing you purchased the right coverage against loss or injury while doing the winter sports and activities that you love.

Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG & PDS for further details.

Snow and Ski Travel Insurance FAQs

Does travel insurance cover trip cancellation?

Yes, Budget Direct Travel Insurance plans (except Basic) can cover the cost of cancelling or amending your trip due to circumstances outside your control and unforeseeable at the time the policy was issued (for single-trip Travel Insurance) or at the first time at which any part of the relevant trip is paid for or the time at which the policy is issued, whichever occurs last (for Annual Multi-Trip policies).

Which sports and activities does travel insurance cover?

All Budget Direct Travel Insurance includes cover for a range of sports and activities. Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover.

For other more adventurous activities, we have options for you: Adventure and Adventure+ Cover.

Adventurous spirits can obtain cover with our Adventure and Adventure+ Cover which help protect you against loss or injury while doing the adventure sports and activities that you love. Insure yourself and your travel companions against costly mishaps if you plan to take part in any adventure activities on your overseas holiday, or trip around Australia.

Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you’ll be covered for.

Does travel insurance cover skiing?

Yes, as long as you’ve added the optional Snow Sports Cover or Snow Sports+ Cover to your Travel Insurance policy for an additional premium.

There are two levels of Snow Sports Cover:

  • Snow Sports Cover includes On-Piste snow skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing only.
  • Snow Sports+ Cover includes everything covered in Snow Sports, plus Off-Piste snow skiing and snowboarding (conditions apply) as well as heli-skiing/boarding (conditions apply).

Does travel insurance cover medical and hospital expenses?

Yes, all of Budget Direct’s international Travel Insurance plans – Comprehensive, Essential and Basic – include an $Unlimited* cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of overseas medical expenses including:

  • Emergency medical treatment
  • Ambulance transportation
  • Surgery and hospital costs
  • Emergency repatriation/evacuation

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. There is no cover for any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia.

Does travel insurance cover medical expenses in Australia?

In contrast to our International Travel Insurance policies, our Domestic policy does not cover emergency medical or hospital expenses.

That’s because these expenses are claimable in Australia from Medicare and/or your private health fund.

Make a claim

24/7 emergency contacts

smartraveller.gov.au