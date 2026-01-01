Yes, Budget Direct Travel Insurance plans (except Basic) can cover the cost of cancelling or amending your trip due to circumstances outside your control and unforeseeable at the time the policy was issued (for single-trip Travel Insurance) or at the first time at which any part of the relevant trip is paid for or the time at which the policy is issued, whichever occurs last (for Annual Multi-Trip policies).
Grab your lift pass and hit the slopes!
For an additional premium, you can add optional Snow Sports or Snow Sports+ Cover to your Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy for your upcoming snow trip.
Whether you're a seasoned skier, a snowboard enthusiast, or it's your first time at ski school, we can provide coverage for your favourite winter sports activities. From on-piste to back-country skiing, consider insuring yourself and your travel companions against any costly mishaps. Hit the ski slopes and carve out unforgettable memories. Your winter wonderland awaits, just don't forget to pack your snow and ski insurance with our Snow Sports and Snow Sports+ Cover.
What's covered by Snow Sports?
Note that we only cover amateur and recreational sports and activities.
What's covered by Snow Sports+?
Note that we only cover amateur and recreational sports and activities.
What's not covered by Snow Sports and Snow Sports+?
Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG & PDS for further details.
How to Get Snow and Ski Travel Insurance
Insure yourself and your travel companions against any costly mishaps if you plan to ski or snowboard on your overseas holiday or ski trip around Australia.
You can start by following these 3 steps:
1. Choose a Travel Insurance Policy
Get a quote for one of our international Travel Insurance plans - Comprehensive, Essential, Basic or Domestic for when you travel within Australia.
Snow Sports and Snow Sports+ Cover are also available if you choose to cover multiple trips with an Annual Multi-Trip policy.
2. Add Snow Sports or Snow Sports+ Cover
During the quote process, add Snow Sports or Snow Sports+ Cover to your policy before you buy it. An additional premium applies.
If you forget to add Snow Sports or Snow Sports+ Cover, you can do it after purchasing your policy by calling us on 1300 792 001.
3. Enjoy Your Winter Sports Cover
Enjoy your holiday on the slopes with our Snow Sports or Snow Sports+ Cover knowing you purchased the right coverage against loss or injury while doing the winter sports and activities that you love.
Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG & PDS for further details.
Snow and Ski Travel Insurance FAQs
Does travel insurance cover trip cancellation?
Which sports and activities does travel insurance cover?
All Budget Direct Travel Insurance includes cover for a range of sports and activities. Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover.
For other more adventurous activities, we have options for you: Adventure and Adventure+ Cover.
Adventurous spirits can obtain cover with our Adventure and Adventure+ Cover which help protect you against loss or injury while doing the adventure sports and activities that you love. Insure yourself and your travel companions against costly mishaps if you plan to take part in any adventure activities on your overseas holiday, or trip around Australia.
Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you’ll be covered for.
Does travel insurance cover skiing?
Yes, as long as you’ve added the optional Snow Sports Cover or Snow Sports+ Cover to your Travel Insurance policy for an additional premium.
There are two levels of Snow Sports Cover:
- Snow Sports Cover includes On-Piste snow skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing only.
- Snow Sports+ Cover includes everything covered in Snow Sports, plus Off-Piste snow skiing and snowboarding (conditions apply) as well as heli-skiing/boarding (conditions apply).
Does travel insurance cover medical and hospital expenses?
Yes, all of Budget Direct’s international Travel Insurance plans – Comprehensive, Essential and Basic – include an $Unlimited* cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of overseas medical expenses including:
- Emergency medical treatment
- Ambulance transportation
- Surgery and hospital costs
- Emergency repatriation/evacuation
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. There is no cover for any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia.
Does travel insurance cover medical expenses in Australia?
In contrast to our International Travel Insurance policies, our Domestic policy does not cover emergency medical or hospital expenses.
That’s because these expenses are claimable in Australia from Medicare and/or your private health fund.