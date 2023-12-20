^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

International Travel Tips to Make Travelling Easier

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

20 December 2023 | See disclaimer

Whether it’s your first international trip or you’ve travelled abroad before, there are always ways you can make international travel easier.

From international flights to travel expenses and when you should be in touch with a family member or trusted friend, there’s always room for improvement when you travel internationally.

Now, you can prepare for your next destination with helpful tips to make international travel easier.

Check Passport, Visa and Entry Requirements

Valid Passport Requirements

If you’re looking to travel abroad, make sure you check when your passport expires. Many countries require at least six months of validity on your passport, after the date you plan to leave, or they won’t let you enter the country.

This is to prevent travellers from getting stuck in another country without a valid passport to get back to Australia. This is why you should check if you need to renew your passport before travelling abroad.

Entry Requirements

Before booking flights, you should check whether you meet all visa requirements and eligibility to enter your next destination. Most countries have strict entry and exit policies, so it’s best to plan ahead before you start applying for visas.

Seek Advice from Smartraveller

Whether you’re looking for international travel tips for first-time travellers or the next time you travel abroad, Smartraveller is a great place to start.

Smartraveller provides travel alerts on information such as:

  • Activities

  • Major Events

  • Health

  • Staying Safe

  • Laws

  • Destinations

Get Vaccinations for Travel

Your vaccinations and other preventative healthcare practices depend on your overseas travel destination.

You should research your destination and understand the health and financial risks if you become sick overseas.

You can research your destination’s health risks by:

  • Talking to your doctor

  • Seeking advice from the World Health Organisation

  • Checking travel guides and online travel resources

Organise Important Travel Documents

Before leaving home for your overseas trip, you should organise important travel documents to make it easier to keep track of any relevant information.

You should get certified copies of your passport, travel card, debit or credit cards and travel insurance documents. You can carry these copies to have a record in case any information is lost or stolen.

While you’re travelling or moving through an airport, the safest place to keep your passport and other important documents is on your person, ideally in a secure money belt (not in a carry-on bag or checked luggage) that’s easily accessible to you at any moment.

Organise Money Overseas

Knowing how to access your money (while overseas) should be part of your travel plans. Consider whether you’ll withdraw some cash before you arrive, rely on a combination of debit and credit cards or solely use a travel card.

Withdrawing Cash

You should exchange foreign currency at an Australian bank or specialist currency exchange before you fly overseas.

You should also aim for the highest exchange rate to get the most money back when you convert your money into foreign currency.

Travel Cards

When looking for a travel money card, you should try to choose a card without any transaction fees, overseas ATM fees and further fees to reload currency. Instead of travelling with only one card, it’s best to have a backup card if your main card is lost or stolen.

Debit Cards

Your best case scenario is to look for a low-fee or no-fee debit card with a lower exchange rate that won’t charge currency conversion fees.

Credit Cards

You should always be mindful of cash advance fees (from your credit card company) related to withdrawals. You should use a travel money card or a travel debit card to withdraw money instead.

If you take your credit or debit card overseas, you should notify your bank and relevant credit card companies. That way they will know where you are and won’t cancel your card.

Stay Safe While Travelling Abroad

The safer you are as you travel, the more you’ll enjoy your trip overseas. But staying up to date on how to stay safe while you travel internationally can mean many different things.

You should try to avoid any safety risks and dangerous situations in each country you visit.

Some of these include:

  • Political demonstrations

  • Natural Disasters

  • Theft or robbery

  • Scams

To stay up to date and avoid danger, check in with Smartraveller before you go and while you’re travelling from day to day. You should also stay in touch with trusted friends or family members and provide them with a copy of your itinerary.

Understand Local Laws and Cultural Differences

Local laws equally apply to travellers as well as locals. And while some cultural practices may seem unfair, you should still understand why they are in place.

You and your family should adhere to cultural differences such as religious customs, levels of alcohol consumption and medication bans (even if you have a prescription from Australia).

Even if the country is similar to Australia culturally, don’t assume that their laws are the same. So make sure you thoroughly research each foreign country before you arrive there.

Get Comprehensive Travel Insurance

Unexpected events can happen while you’re travelling overseas. An important travel tip you can use to protect yourself is purchasing travel insurance before you leave Australia.

Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers unlimited overseas medical expenses, overseas dental expenses, amendment or cancellation costs and luggage and personal items. T & Cs apply.

Buy Travel Insurance

See More Travel Planning Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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