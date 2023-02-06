Sydney Tourism Statistics 2023

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Sydney Tourism Statistics 2023

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

6 February 2023 | See disclaimer

Sydney Tourism is showing strong signs of recovery since the pandemic. Home to the Sydney Opera House, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, Sydney remains one of Australia’s most exciting travel destinations.

We’ve sourced statistics from the NSW Government and Tourism Research Australia to show the current state of tourism in Sydney, and to understand new trends and changes in travel in the financial year ending June 2023.

Quick Stats

  • In the financial year ending in June 2023, there were 35.7 million domestic visitors who spent 30.1 million nights and $14.6 billion in Sydney. [2]

  • In the financial year ending in June 2023, there were 2.7 million international visitors who travelled overnight to New South Wales. [3]

  • There were 24.9 million domestic visitors who travelled to Sydney for a day trip. Overall, they spent $3.5 billion on day trips and, on average, $142 per visitor. [2] [4]

How many tourists stay in Sydney?

According to the International Visitor Survey conducted by Tourism Research Australia, in New South Wales, there were 105.4 million domestic and international visitors, who stayed 182.7 million nights and spent $48.6 billion. [1] [3]

In Sydney alone, 35.7 million domestic visitors stayed 30.1 million nights and spent $14.6 billion. [2] [4]

The New South Wales visitor economy is leading Australia’s tourism recovery efforts. The largest national increase of international visitors was recorded in New South Wales in the financial year ending in September 2023. This also included the number of nights spent in Sydney and how much was spent while visiting.

International Overnight Travel in Sydney

In the financial year ending in June 2023, there were 2.7 million international visitors who stayed overnight in New South Wales. [3]

They stayed 67.8 million nights in New South Wales and the average length of stay was 24.9 days. [3]

In total, international visitors spent $8.6 million on overnight travel and $127 per visitor per night. [3]

Domestic Overnight Travel in Sydney

Visitors

There were 10.7 million domestic visitors who travelled to Sydney and stayed overnight. Sydney was also the leading destination for domestic visitors in Australia. [2] [4]

Nights

Domestic overnight travellers spent 30.1 million nights in Sydney and the average length of stay was 2.8 nights. [2] [4]

Spend

In Sydney, domestic visitors spent $11.1 billion with an average spend of $369 per night and $1,035 per visitor. [2] [4]

Purpose of Visit

Visitors

About 43% of domestic visitors travelled to New South Wales for holiday. While a further 34.5% travelled to visit friends and relatives.

35% of NSW travellers visited Sydney to see friends and/or relatives and 31% went to Sydney for holiday. [4]

Nights

Nearly 46% of nights in New South Wales were spent on holidays.

There were also 32.7% of nights spent visiting friends and relatives in the state. While nearly 40% of nights were spent seeing friends and/or relatives in Sydney. [4]

Origin

Within NSW

Interstate

The most interstate visitors (38.3%) were from Victoria. This was followed by 34% of visitors from Queensland.

Age

Visitors

In the financial year ending June 2023, more than 24% of visitors (who stayed overnight) were between 15-29 years old.

This was also the largest age group to visit Sydney. [4]

Travel Party

Visitors

More than 30% of domestic tourists travelled to NSW alone. Similarly, 40% of visitors travelled alone to Sydney, followed by 23% of visitors who were adult couples. [4]

Top Five Activities

Visitors

Visitors in the year ending June 2023 (YOY) [3]
Eat out/dine at a restaurant and/or cafe22,211,000
Visit friends and relatives13,312,000
Pubs, clubs and discos etc9,574,000
Go to the beach9,222,000
Sightseeing/looking around8,178,000

Out of these activities, 22.2 million visitors preferred to eat out or dine at restaurants and/or cafes while travelling to NSW.

And nearly 70% of visitors preferred to dine out while they were visiting Sydney. [4]

Top Three Types of Accommodation

Nights

Nights in the year ending June 2023 (YOY) [3]
Friends’ or relatives property40,242,000
Standard hotel/motor inn19,830,000
Caravan park or commercial camping ground13,021,000

Out of these types of accommodation, 40.2 million nights in NSW were spent at a friend’s or relative’s property.

Amongst those visiting Sydney, 42% of nights were spent in a friend’s or relative’s property. [4]

Top Three Types of Transport

Visitors in the year ending June 2023 (YOY) [3]
Private vehicle or company car28,538,000
Aircraft5,221,000
Railway1,522,000

There were 28.5 million visitors who travelled in a private vehicle or company car while in New South Wales.

Domestic Day Trip Travel in Sydney

Visitors and Spend

According to the National Visitor Survey conducted by Tourism Research Australia, there were 66.5 million visitors who travelled to NSW for the day. These visitors spent $9.7 million on day trips and an average of $146 per day. [3]

There were 24.9 million domestic visitors who travelled to Sydney for a day trip. They spent $3.5 billion on day trips overall and (on average) $142 per visitor to Sydney. [4]

Main Purpose of Trip

Visitors

Nearly 50% of visitors spent the day in NSW on ‘holiday’.

While 45% of visitors were on ‘holiday’ in Sydney, of which 30% also spent the day visiting friends and/or relatives. [4]

Origin

Visitors

Nearly 47% of visitors who travelled to NSW for the day were from Sydney while 98% of visitors who spent the day in Sydney were from Regional NSW. [4]

There were nearly 7% of day trip visitors who travelled to New South Wales from another state.

Age

Visitors

Nearly a quarter of visitors (who spent a day trip in New South Wales) were between 15-29 years old. This was also the largest age group of visitors to Sydney. [4]

Top Five Activities

Visitors

Visitors in the year ending June 2023 (YOY) [3]
Eat out/dine at a restaurant and/or cafe30,214,000
Visit friends and relatives17,853,000
Go shopping for pleasure11,235,000
Sightseeing/looking around8,935,000
Go to the beach8,542,000

There were 30.2 million visitors who preferred to eat out or dine at restaurants and/or cafes on their day trips to NSW. While only 8.5 million visitors went to the beach.

Top Three Types of Transport

Visitors in 2022-23 [3]
Private vehicle or company car60,187,000
Railway4,179,000
Bus/Coach1,124,000

There were 60.2 million visitors who travelled to New South Wales for the day in a private vehicle or company car.

Key Findings

More Australians are visiting Sydney on holidays

There were 43% of domestic visitors travelled to New South Wales on holiday. Of those, a third of domestic visitors went on a holiday to Sydney. [4]

By the end of 2024 financial year, the number of domestic holiday nights in New South Wales is forecast to decrease by 2.9% (on average) over the next five years. [5]

More Australians are choosing to eat at restaurants and cafes

There were 22.2 million domestic overnight visitors who chose to eat out or dine at restaurants and/or cafes while they were in NSW.

And nearly 70% of visitors preferred to dine out at restaurants and/or cafes while they were visiting Sydney. [4]

See More Research

Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. NSW Government, 2023, NSW statistics Year Ending June 2023 (YOY)
  2. NSW Government, 2024, Sydney statistics
  3. NSW Government, 2023, Travel to New South Wales Year ended June 2023
  4. NSW Government, 2024, Sydney Visitor Profile Year Ending June 2023
  5. Tourism Research Australia, 2023, Tourism forecasts for Australia

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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