Yes, shore excursions of up to 72 hours are automatically covered. For any longer, the stopover destination must be listed on your policy.
We recommend you list all destinations your cruise is scheduled to dock at.
If you want to be covered when cruising overseas for more than two nights, add Cruise Cover on to our International Comprehensive, Essential and Basic Travel Insurance policies. An additional premium applies.
Compare our Budget Direct travel insurance cover before you buy and get the cover you want for your next cruise.
If you are travelling outside Australian Coastal Waters for more than two nights, you need to select Australia - Domestic Cruise when applying for cruise travel insurance.
Australian Coastal Waters extends 12 nautical miles (approximately 22 kilometres) from the coast.
If you are on a cruise, you may still need medical cover as Medicare is not available in Australian waters.
You do not need to add cruise cover for one night cruises or for river cruises.
We cover $Unlimited overseas medical expenses (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) when you receive treatment onboard a cruise ship outside Australian Coastal Waters on the advice of a qualified medical practitioner.
$Unlimited means no dollar capped sum insured. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness.
We also provide limited cover for emergency dental treatment received on board a cruise ship.
We cover the $Unlimited cost of emergency transport provided outside Australia to evacuate you to the nearest onshore medical facility on the advice of a qualified medical practitioner. “$Unlimited” means no dollar capped sum insured.
If you suffer from sea sickness while on board a cruise ship we'll cover the cost of medical treatment you receive outside Australia on the advice of a qualified medical practitioner.
Cover for up to $100 per day (up to $1,500) if you are confined to your cruise cabin due to injury, sickness, or disease. If you are confined for at least 24 hours, you can receive this benefit.
Keep in mind this benefit does not cover cabin confinement due to COVID-19 (regardless of whether you are diagnosed with COVID-19).
If you miss your cruise departure to or from Australia, we will pay the costs you incur (up to $1,000) for you to take alternative public transport to catch up with your itinerary.
And if you miss a prepaid shore excursion, we’ll pay for the non-refundable cost of the unused, prepaid ticket (up to $1,000).
Keep in mind this benefit does not cover claims caused by COVID-19 (regardless of whether you are diagnosed with COVID-19).
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply.
For full details, please read the Combined FSG & PDS.
With our Budget Direct International Travel Insurance cover, you will have direct access to a worldwide network of medical professionals and case managers to assist your needs.
With this cover, we can help you:
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG & PDS.
Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement
Yes, shore excursions of up to 72 hours are automatically covered. For any longer, the stopover destination must be listed on your policy.
We recommend you list all destinations your cruise is scheduled to dock at.
On all Budget Direct travel insurance policies, except Basic, you choose the level of cancellation cover to be included on your policy. This amount will be the total amount of cover available should you need to cancel or amend your trip due to an insured event.
Yes, for you to qualify for Budget Direct Travel Insurance, your trip has to start in Australia.
Yes, all Budget Direct policies except Basic, can pay up to $4,000 in travel agent cancellation fees.