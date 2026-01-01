^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Choose Your International Cruise Insurance Policy

If you want to be covered when cruising overseas for more than two nights, add Cruise Cover on to our International Comprehensive, Essential and Basic Travel Insurance policies. An additional premium applies.

Compare our Budget Direct travel insurance cover before you buy and get the cover you want for your next cruise.

Compare all travel insurance

Australian Domestic Cruises

If you are travelling outside Australian Coastal Waters for more than two nights, you need to select Australia - Domestic Cruise when applying for cruise travel insurance.

Australian Coastal Waters extends 12 nautical miles (approximately 22 kilometres) from the coast.

If you are on a cruise, you may still need medical cover as Medicare is not available in Australian waters.

You do not need to add cruise cover for one night cruises or for river cruises.

What's Covered by Cruise Cover?

Onboard Medical and Dental Costs

We cover $Unlimited overseas medical expenses (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) when you receive treatment onboard a cruise ship outside Australian Coastal Waters on the advice of a qualified medical practitioner.

$Unlimited means no dollar capped sum insured. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness.

We also provide limited cover for emergency dental treatment received on board a cruise ship.

Ship to Shore Medical Cover

We cover the $Unlimited cost of emergency transport provided outside Australia to evacuate you to the nearest onshore medical facility on the advice of a qualified medical practitioner. “$Unlimited” means no dollar capped sum insured.

Sea Sickness Cover

If you suffer from sea sickness while on board a cruise ship we'll cover the cost of medical treatment you receive outside Australia on the advice of a qualified medical practitioner.

Cabin Confinement

Cover for up to $100 per day (up to $1,500) if you are confined to your cruise cabin due to injury, sickness, or disease. If you are confined for at least 24 hours, you can receive this benefit.

Keep in mind this benefit does not cover cabin confinement due to COVID-19 (regardless of whether you are diagnosed with COVID-19).

Missed Port Cover and Missed Shore Excursions

If you miss your cruise departure to or from Australia, we will pay the costs you incur (up to $1,000) for you to take alternative public transport to catch up with your itinerary.

And if you miss a prepaid shore excursion, we’ll pay for the non-refundable cost of the unused, prepaid ticket (up to $1,000).

Keep in mind this benefit does not cover claims caused by COVID-19 (regardless of whether you are diagnosed with COVID-19).

What's not covered by Cruise Cover?

  • Cabin confinement from or caused by COVID-19
  • Any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply.

For full details, please read the Combined FSG & PDS.

How does Budget Direct Help With Emergency Assistance?

With our Budget Direct International Travel Insurance cover, you will have direct access to a worldwide network of medical professionals and case managers to assist your needs.

With this cover, we can help you:

  • Sort problems regarding lost luggage, passports, credit cards or other valuables
  • Connect you with relevant authorities if you run into a serious issue
  • Locate appropriate medical facilities for any of your health concerns
  • Provide advice and resources specific to your travel destination before departure

Read more about Overseas Medical Expenses

Find out more

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG & PDS.

Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement

Travel Insurance FAQs

Does cruise travel insurance cover time on land?

Yes, shore excursions of up to 72 hours are automatically covered. For any longer, the stopover destination must be listed on your policy.

We recommend you list all destinations your cruise is scheduled to dock at.

Read more about cruise travel insurance.

Does travel insurance cover trip cancellation?

On all Budget Direct travel insurance policies, except Basic, you choose the level of cancellation cover to be included on your policy. This amount will be the total amount of cover available should you need to cancel or amend your trip due to an insured event.

Does my trip have to start in Australia?

Yes, for you to qualify for Budget Direct Travel Insurance, your trip has to start in Australia.

Does travel insurance cover travel agents' cancellation fees?

Yes, all Budget Direct policies except Basic, can pay up to $4,000 in travel agent cancellation fees.

See all Travel FAQs