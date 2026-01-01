What can travel insurance cover?

Travel Insurance can cover the financial costs of a wide range of unforeseen accidents or incidents on your trip.

Among the most important benefits provided by Budget Direct Travel Insurance are:

$Unlimited* overseas medical and hospital expenses – cover for the cost of unforeseen emergency medical and hospital treatment overseas. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of illness, injury or condition.

– cover for the cost of unforeseen emergency medical and hospital treatment overseas. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of illness, injury or condition. COVID-19 expenses – $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses and the cost of additional expenses if you are hospitalised with COVID-19 (these additional expenses are capped at $5k unless hospitalisation occurs). Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of illness, injury or condition.

– $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses and the cost of additional expenses if you are hospitalised with COVID-19 (these additional expenses are capped at $5k unless hospitalisation occurs). Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of illness, injury or condition. Cancellation and amendment fees – choose your level of cover (from the options available) for cancellation and amendment costs. Typically, people look to choose an amount that will cover the cost of pre-paid travel such as flights or accommodation, hotel transfers, and more in case they’re forced to call off or reschedule their trip due to an insured event (for example, an unforeseen illness or injury). (Does not apply to Basic plan.)

– choose your level of cover (from the options available) for cancellation and amendment costs. Typically, people look to choose an amount that will cover the cost of pre-paid travel such as flights or accommodation, hotel transfers, and more in case they’re forced to call off or reschedule their trip due to an insured event (for example, an unforeseen illness or injury). (Does not apply to Basic plan.) Luggage and personal effects – the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they are lost, stolen or damaged ( sub-limits apply ).

– the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they are lost, stolen or damaged ( sub-limits apply ). Additional expenses– extra travel and accommodation – if your trip is disrupted or cut short due to an insured event.

For full details, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement.

See all Budget Direct Travel Insurance Benefits and Features

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset.

Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Which countries does Budget Direct travel insurance cover?

Which Countries Are Not Covered? We do not cover travel for the following: If the Australian Government declares a country as a Level 4, Do Not Travel destination we are unable to provide a policy for travel to that country. To find out the risk rating of your destination/s, visit the federal government's Smartraveller website.

Certain countries that are subject to an embargo or relevant sanctions from the UN Security Council, the Government of Australia, the UK or USA as well as any other applicable country or any international organisation Australia belongs to.

Countries involved in international or intra-national conflicts, acts of war or interventions involving the use of force or coercion; and

Countries in which we have limited operational servicing capacity.

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement.

Are stopovers outside of my selected countries covered?

Stopovers of up to 72 hours are permitted without the need to add these countries to your policy as a destination for your travel, provided they are necessary for transit purposes and are not a country that we do not cover.

What is travel insurance?

Travel insurance can provide protection for you against financial risks and losses that may arise unexpectedly while travelling. Subject to your chosen policy, some of these instances include medical expenses, dental expenses, amendment or cancellation costs, lost luggage or personal belongings, travel delays and personal liability.

Keep in mind your travel insurance coverage will vary depending on your policy.

Does travel insurance cover illness or injury abroad?

Yes, Budget Direct travel insurance can cover claims resulting from a sudden and serious illness or injury suffered by you, or any person listed on your travel insurance policy.

For example, you can lodge a claim for one or more of the following:

Overseas medical and hospital expenses

Cancellation and amendment fees (except in our Basic policy)

COVID-19 Benefits

Additional expenses

Cost of cutting your trip short (except in our Basic policy)

If your existing medical condition is not on the list in our Combined FSG and PDS (see page 16-18), it falls outside the criteria under the conditions we automatically cover, or you have a combination of conditions on the list and not on the list, you can complete a health assessment at the same time you get your quote. If approved an additional premium may apply.

Check the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement for more information about existing medical conditions and what your policy covers.

Does travel insurance cover death abroad?

Budget Direct travel insurance includes as a benefit, cover for claims resulting from your sudden death or the death of a person listed on your travel insurance policy.

For example, you can lodge a claim for one or more of the following:

Cost of returning your body or ashes to Australia

Funeral and cremation expenses in the country in which you die (outside of Australia)

Cancellation and amendment fees (except Basic policy)

Cost of cutting your trip short (except Basic policy)

Check the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement for more information about what your policy covers.

Does travel insurance cover medical and hospital expenses overseas?

Budget Direct International Travel Insurance policies (Comprehensive, Essential and Basic) include an $Unlimited* amount for overseas medical and hospital expenses up to 12 months from the onset of the illness, injury or condition, including:

Ambulance and emergency medical, surgical and hospital costs

Cost of your return to Australia earlier than planned if this is medically necessary and we authorise it

If you cannot return to Australia as you originally planned and if it is medically necessary and we authorise it, we will pay for reasonable travel and accommodation expenses: To allow you to return to Australia, and For someone to stay with you and travel home with you, or For one relative or friend to travel from Australia to stay with you and travel home with you (if deemed medically necessary)

The cost of returning your body or ashes to Australia (up to $20,000) or the cost of a funeral and burial in the country in which you die (up to $20,000).

This cover excludes any claims arising from existing medical conditions (other than the conditions we already cover).

Note that, if you suffer an illness or injury that requires emergency transportation, hospitalisation, repatriation and/or your medical expenses that will exceed $2,000, you (or someone else on your behalf) must contact us (our emergency assistance team) as soon as possible.

Our Domestic policy does not include cover for medical and hospital expenses, as these expenses should be covered in Australia from Medicare and/or your private health fund.

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset.

What happens if I’m bitten by an animal while travelling?

If you’re bitten by an animal on your trip, you should seek medical attention as soon as possible. If it’s an emergency you or your travelling companion, should contact our Emergency Assistance team for further direction and support.

If you don’t have a travel companion or next of kin listed on your policy, a tour guide or friend can still contact us, and we can help them arrange your treatment.

Does travel insurance cover prescription drugs?

If your prescription medication is lost, stolen or damaged during the Period of Insurance our International Travel Insurance policies can cover overseas medical and hospital expenses.

We will pay up to $500 for expenses incurred overseas to replace that prescription medication when possible.

For more information on travelling overseas with prescription medicines, please refer to Smarttraveller’s advice on travelling with medication and medical equipment.

Note that we do not cover any claims arising directly or indirectly from the consumption of drugs — other than those prescribed by your doctor.

Our Domestic policy does not include cover for medical and hospital expenses, as these expenses should be coverable in Australia from Medicare and/or your private health fund.

Does travel insurance cover dental treatment?

Our International Travel Insurance policies can cover overseas dental expenses.

We provide cover for usual and customary cost of emergency dental treatment, on the advice of a qualified medical practitioner or dentist up to the specified limit in the PDS*.

We do not cover elective or cosmetic dental treatment.

Our Domestic policy does not include cover for overseas dental expenses, as these expenses should be coverable in Australia from Medicare and/or your private health insurance.

*Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Does travel insurance cover medical expenses in Australia?

In contrast to our International Travel Insurance policies, our Domestic policy does not cover emergency medical or hospital expenses.

That’s because these expenses are claimable in Australia from Medicare and/or your private health fund.

Which sports and activities does travel insurance cover?

All Budget Direct Travel Insurance includes cover for a range of sports and activities. Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover.

For other more adventurous activities, we have options for you: Adventure and Adventure+ Cover.

Adventurous spirits can obtain cover with our Adventure and Adventure+ Cover which help protect you against loss or injury while doing the adventure sports and activities that you love. Insure yourself and your travel companions against costly mishaps if you plan to take part in any adventure activities on your overseas holiday, or trip around Australia.

Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you’ll be covered for.

Does travel insurance cover skiing?

Yes, as long as you’ve added the optional Snow Sports Cover or Snow Sports+ Cover to your Travel Insurance policy for an additional premium.

There are two levels of Snow Sports Cover:

Snow Sports Cover includes On-Piste snow skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing only.

includes On-Piste snow skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing only. Snow Sports+ Cover includes everything covered in Snow Sports, plus Off-Piste snow skiing and snowboarding (conditions apply) as well as heli-skiing/boarding.

Does travel insurance cover scuba diving?

We automatically include cover for Scuba Diving (up to 30 metres) under our Travel Insurance as long as you hold an open water diving licence or you are diving with a diving school or qualified instructor.

For an additional premium, you can upgrade to Adventure cover which covers deeper scuba diving adventures. See the Combined FSG & PDS for the full details.

Does travel insurance cover cruises?

Yes, Budget Direct Travel Insurance can cover cruises when you add Cruise cover to your policy.

Cruise cover can be added to International Comprehensive, Essential and Basic plans. You need to tell us when you are buying your policy, and add the relevant Cruise cover variation to your policy if you’re travelling for two or more nights on an ocean or sea cruise overseas or outside Australian Coastal Waters.

Cruise Cover benefits include:

On-board Medical and Dental cover

Ship to-Shore Medical Cover

Sea Sickness Cover

Cabin Confinement ($100 per day, up to $1,500)

Missed Port (embarkation)

Missed Shore Excursion

This type of cover includes overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses which, once your ship leaves Australian shores, are not covered by either Medicare or your private health insurer.

Read more about cruise travel insurance.

Does cruise travel insurance cover time on land?

Yes, shore excursions of up to 72 hours are automatically covered. For any longer, the stopover destination must be listed on your policy.

We recommend you list all destinations your cruise is scheduled to dock at.

Read more about cruise travel insurance.

Does travel insurance cover evacuation or repatriation?

Yes, subject to the terms and conditions of your policy and depending on your specific needs, Budget Direct can coordinate your evacuation to the nearest suitable medical facility or your repatriation back home to Australia – subject to an assessment and approval by us.

Read more about our overseas medical and emergency assistance service.

Does travel insurance cover gadgets?

All Budget Direct travel insurance policies can cover the cost to repair or replace (less depreciation) your damaged or lost gadgets and other valuables (see table below).

Luggage and personal effects (limit per item) Comprehensive Essential Basic Domestic TOTAL $10,000 $5,000 $2,000 $5,000 Phone or smartwatch $1,500 $1,000 $750 $1,000 Camera or video camera $4,000 $2,000 $1,000 $3,500 Laptop computer $3,000 $2,000 $1,000 $3,000 Tablet computer $3,000 $2,000 $1,000 $3,000 Drone (with or without camera) $1,000 $1,000 $750 $1,000 Medical device $1,000 $1,000 $750 $1,000 Jewellery, watch or other valuable items $1,000 $1,000 $750 $1,000

Does travel insurance cover mobile phones?

Yes, all Budget Direct Travel Insurance policies include cover for mobile phones. We can cover the cost of repairing, helping replace or reimbursing you for your mobile phone if it’s lost, stolen or damaged during your period of insurance (conditions, limits and sub-limits apply). Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.

For more details, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.

What happens if I lose an item that isn’t mine?

If you lose an item, you will need to provide proof of ownership and proof of purchase of the item. Therefore, losing an item that isn’t yours is not covered under your policy.

Does travel insurance cover cancelled flights?

All Budget Direct travel insurance policies, except Basic, can cover the cost of your pre-booked flights if you’re forced to cancel your trip before it begins due to an insured event (for example, an unforeseen illness or injury).

Read more about travel insurance and missed flights.

Does travel insurance cover delayed flights?

All Budget Direct travel insurance policies, except Basic, include Travel Delay as a benefit and can cover your reasonable additional accommodation expenses if your outward or return flight is delayed for at least 6 hours for circumstances outside your control. No cover is available for claims arising from pandemics, epidemics or insolvency of travel service providers under this benefit.

We can pay you up to $300 for every full 24 hours you’re held up beyond the initial 6 hour delay, up to $2,000 with a Comprehensive plan and up to $1,000 with an Essential or Domestic plan.

We can also pay for alternative transport to get you to a planned event (for example, a wedding, funeral, conference, or sports fixtures) you would otherwise miss due to your scheduled transport being delayed (or cancelled, shortened or diverted) (except Basic) due to an insured event. Limits apply.

Make sure you get a written statement from the relevant transport company or authority confirming the reason for the delay and how long it lasted.

Does travel insurance cover non-refundable deposits?

If you have to cancel your trip due to an unforeseen illness or injury, on all Budget Direct travel insurance policies, except Basic, you can choose a level of cancellation cover to cover your deposits and up-front payments if you cannot recover them.

For example, we can cover travel and accommodation expenses you have paid which the provider will not refund you.

We can also cover your non-refundable payments for excursions, tours, activities and visas up to your elected cancellation cover amount.

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For more information, please read the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement.

Does travel insurance cover natural disasters?

Yes, Budget Direct travel insurance can cover natural disaster claims for events (for example, floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions) that were unforeseeable at the relevant time.

Among the benefits you can claim are:

Overseas medical and hospital expenses

Additional Expenses

Cancellation and amendment fees due to cancellations or amendments caused by a natural disaster (except Basic policy)

Travel delay expenses if your outward or return trip by air or sea is delayed due to a natural disaster (except Basic policy).

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For more information, please read the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement.

Does travel insurance cover bad weather?

Budget Direct travel may provide cover for severe weather events. Depending on the cause of your claim and your policy, certain benefits may be available.

Does travel insurance cover lost or stolen credit cards?

Yes, we can pay you for the cost of replacing travel documents and credit cards lost or stolen on your trip. We can also pay for your legal liability arising from the illegal use of your credit cards. You must, however, comply with all the conditions of the issue of the document prior to and after the loss or theft.

With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of case managers and travel agents.

Depending on your needs, we can help you deal with lost passports, travel documents and credit cards. If you need assistance in contacting the issuer of the document or card, our emergency assistance team can help.

Does travel insurance cover stolen cash?

Yes, Budget Direct provides cover for cash that is lost or stolen from your person or from a locked safe or safety deposit box while you are on your journey. Budget Direct can replace up to $400 (Comprehensive) or up to $250 (Essential or Domestic) of your stolen cash, bank or currency notes, and postal or money orders.

You must report the loss to the responsible authority as soon as possible and within 7 days. Examples of responsible authorities below:

Police or security personnel;

Responsible Transport Provider (if your items are lost or stolen while travelling with a Transport Provider; or

Accommodation provider

If you are unable to provide us with a copy of the relevant report, you must provide us with a reasonable explanation and details of the time and place you made the report, including their contact details.

Our Basic policy does not cover the theft of cash.

Does travel insurance cover rental/hire cars?

All Budget Direct Travel Insurance policies, except Basic, include cover for rental car insurance excess.

The excess is the amount you’re required to pay as a result of any loss or damage to the rental car while it’s in your possession (it’s also known as a ‘damage liability fee’).

While it’s designed to limit your financial liability for the loss or damage, the excess can still be as much as several thousand dollars.

Our ‘Rental Vehicle Insurance Excess’ benefit — ranging from up to $4,000 (Essential) to up to $10,000 (Comprehensive or Domestic) — can provide cover for the excess you are liable to pay. Terms and conditions apply.

Even if you’re covered by us, your rental vehicle must have comprehensive motor vehicle insurance for the hire period and be aware of the terms, conditions and exclusions.

Does travel insurance cover scooters and motorbikes?

With Budget Direct Travel Insurance, you can add Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover to your policy for an additional premium. To ensure that you’re covered, you must wear a helmet (whether you are the driver or passenger) and must not race or participate in motocross or any other sport in a professional capacity.

There are two levels of cover to choose from:

Motorcycle/Moped Riding Your motorcycle engine capacity is 250cc or less.

You hold a valid Australian motorcycle rider’s licence or Australian motor vehicle driver’s licence.

The driver holds a valid licence for riding that vehicle (if you are the passenger) Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ Your motorcycle/moped is hired.

You have held an Australian motorcycle licence for the last 5 years.

You hold a valid Australian motorcycle rider’s licence.

In Australia, you are registered as the owner of a motorcycle with an engine capacity equal to or greater than the one you are hiring.

The driver holds a valid licence for riding the motorcycle (if you are the passenger)

Does travel insurance cover personal liability?

Budget Direct includes Personal Liability as a benefit. Cover is provided up to $5 million (Comprehensive), up to $2.5 million (Essential, Domestic) or up to $1 million (Basic).

What happens to my claim if I was under the influence of drugs or alcohol?

Drugs

Budget Direct will not pay for any claim which in any way relates to substance abuse, drug abuse or the ingestion of any non-prescription drug or substance.

Alcohol

We understand people like to have a drink or two on holiday. Before you go on your travels, you should make sure you’ve read the PDS to see what our policy can and can’t cover when it comes to alcohol.

General exclusions are indicated on pages 47-49 of the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement.

If I get into trouble overseas, will I be able to get help?

Yes, with Budget Direct international travel insurance, you get 24/7 access to a worldwide network of 75,000+ medical and emergency assistance providers.

These include multilingual medical and travel specialists, air ambulances and hospitals. Depending on your needs, we can:

Direct you to suitable medical facilities

Help coordinate your evacuation and repatriation.

Provide assistance if your luggage, travel documents, credit cards or other valuables are lost or stolen.

Put you in touch with the nearest Australian embassy, high commission or consulate or other authorities if you are robbed, assaulted, arrested, detained and/or need a lawyer.

Provide pre-trip advice, including what vaccinations you need to consider and the medical care available in your destination country.

Read more about our overseas medical and emergency assistance service.