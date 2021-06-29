Top 5 Holiday Destinations for Australians

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Top 5 Holiday Destinations for Australians

29 June 2021 | See disclaimer

The latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics offers a better picture of where Australians travelled in 2019. Due to the pandemic, the ABS’s trend estimates were suspended in February of 2020 and therefore do not accurately depict which destinations were most visited by Australians this year.

In 2019, 11.3 million Australian residents returned from short-term trips overseas. [1] While the top ten countries Australians love to travel to hasn’t changed in the last few years, the order certainly has.

From this list, we’ve put together the top 5 holiday destinations for Australians.

See all of Budget Direct’s travel planning guides.

1. New Zealand

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New Zealand had 1.4 million visitors from 2018-2019.

Flight time from Sydney: 3 hrs 35 mins

Currently, local time in Auckland is two hours ahead of Sydney.

Its beautiful backdrops, close proximity and low costs makes New Zealand the top holiday destination for Australians in 2019.

There are plenty of things to do in New Zealand. Thrill seekers can enjoy extreme sports such as bungee jumping or rafting; movie buffs can see the sets for the beloved Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies, and foodies can visit award-winning wineries and farmers’ markets.

With so much to keep everyone entertained, there is little wonder that New Zealand is the number one tourist destination for Australians.

2. Indonesia

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Indonesia had 1.3 million visitors from 2018-2019.

Flight time from Sydney: 7hrs 20 mins

Currently, local time in Jakarta is 4 hours behind Sydney.

Indonesia is what’s known as an archipelago with five major islands and 30 smaller ones. Out of all the islands, Bali continues to be one of the most popular destinations for Australians to travel to.

While flying to Indonesia may cost more than a flight to New Zealand, stepping into an island paradise is the thing that keeps many Australians coming back for more. The collection of stunning beaches, beautiful waterfalls and dreamy rice paddies will make Indonesia the perfect contrast to the daily nine to five.

3. United States of America (USA)

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The USA had 1 million visitors from 2018-2019.

Flight time from Sydney: 17 hrs 53 mins

Currently, local time in New York is 16 hours behind Sydney.

With a vast array of places to visit we can understand why Australians choose to spend their holidays in the US year upon year. From the east coast to the west coast, the US has something for everyone.

Gaze at the natural wonder that is the Grand Canyon and marvel at the sights in New York City and Los Angeles. Visit the deserts of Arizona and the beaches of Florida or spend a few days experiencing the magic of Disney World.

The scenic road trips, diverse locations and awe-inspiring attractions are just some of the reasons why the USA has remained as one of the top holiday destinations for Australians in 2019.

4. United Kingdom (UK)

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The UK had 668,000 visitors from 2018-2019.

Flight time from Sydney: 21 hrs 37 mins

Currently, local time in London is 11 hours behind Sydney.

The United Kingdom is still one of Australia’s favourite holiday destinations. The UK is made up of four countries; England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Out of all the cities to visit, London continues to be one of the most popular travel destinations for Australians.

The extensive history, unique culture and scenic routes make the UK a must-see location. Whether you take a bus, train, plane or drive yourself a visit to the UK should include trips to Stonehenge, Buckingham Palace, the London Eye, and the Lake District.

5. China

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China had 611,000 visitors from 2018-2019.

Flight time from Sydney: 11 hrs 35 mins

Currently, local time in Shanghai is 3 hours behind Sydney.

This year China has advanced to the fifth most travelled destination for Australians in 2019 with Beijing, the capital of China is the most popular tourist destination in China every year.

While you’re there you can visit the Great Wall in Beijing, see the Terracotta Army in Xi’an or take a trip to Shanghai, Suzhou, and Hangzhou.

A mix of the traditional Chinese countryside and the bustling cities will help you truly experience all of the best parts of China.

If you’re looking to take the kids on holiday with you then try looking for family holiday destinations that have something for everyone.

See More Travel Planning Guides

References

  1. Michael Gebicki, 2020, Most popular countries for Australian tourists in 2019 named in ABS stats

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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