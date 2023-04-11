Annual Leave Survey and Statistics 2023

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Annual Leave Survey and Statistics 2023

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

11 April 2023 | See disclaimer

Find out Australians’ attitudes and beliefs about annual leave from Budget Direct’s latest survey.

Quick Stats

  • Over 60% of Australians did not take all of their annual leave days last year.

  • Over 50% of Australians wanted to save their leave instead of taking it. Half of this group wanted to save specifically for a bigger holiday.

  • Over 60% of Australians do not think four weeks of paid leave is enough time off during the year.

Annual Leave Insights

In February 2023 the number of people who took annual leave returned to pre-pandemic levels [1]. While all full-time and part-time employees get four weeks of paid annual leave in Australia [2], it was the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic which led to many Australians accruing more annual leave than ever before. [3]

Heading into the 2021-22 Summer break Australians had a record amount of annual leave saved up [3]. In February 2022, there were only 116,670 Australian residents who travelled overseas for a short-term holiday* and in February 2023 this number ballooned to 566,900. [4]

Annual Leave Survey Results

Do you feel restricted by work commitments for when you can take annual leave?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Nearly two-thirds (58.18%) of Australians surveyed feel restricted by work commitments when they could take annual leave.

Over 60% of female participants feel restricted by work commitments at times when they could take annual leave.

Nearly 70% of participants aged 18-27 feel restricted by work commitments.

In the last five years, 5% more Australian participants have felt restricted by work commitments.

Last year, did you take all the paid annual leave days you earned?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Two-thirds (61.62%) of Australians surveyed did not take all of their earned annual leave days from last year.

More than two-thirds of female participants did not take all the paid annual leave days they earned.

Over 65% of participants aged 18-27 did not take all their paid annual leave days.

In 2023, the number of Australian respondents who took all of their annual leave decreased by 10% from 2018.

What was the main reason for not taking your annual leave days last year?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

A quarter (26.36%) of Australians surveyed wanted to save their annual leave days from last year. Another quarter (25.58%) of Australians wanted to specifically save for a long holiday.

Nearly 20% (18.75%) of participants aged 68-77 did not take annual leave because they did not want the time off. And 9% of participants aged 18-27 did not take annual leave days because they felt guilty.

In 2023, the number of Australians surveyed who wanted to save their leave has increased by nearly 7%. However, the number of participants who wanted to save their annual leave for a bigger holiday decreased by about 4%.

Have you ever had to take forced leave (e.g. Christmas shutdown)?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Nearly 55% (54.51%) of Australians surveyed were forced to take leave.

Two-thirds (60.94%) of participants aged 28-37 were forced to take annual leave.

Over the last five years, 4% more Australian respondents were forced to take annual leave.

Do you think four weeks of paid leave in Australia is sufficient to take all intended trips or time off for the year?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Over 60% (64.29%) of Australians surveyed don’t think four weeks of paid leave is enough time off during the year.

Over 70% (71.91%) of female participants don’t think four weeks is enough paid leave.

More than 75% of participants aged 18-27 do not think four weeks is enough. The percentage of participants who agreed with this statement decreased with age.

The number of Australian respondents who think four weeks is enough paid leave for the year decreased by 6.5% from 2018-23.

Are you able to completely switch off from work when you’re on personal holidays?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Nearly 60% (57.40%) of Australians surveyed can completely switch off from work on a holiday.

Over 60% (63.08%) of male participants can switch off while they are away.

More than 50% of participants aged 18-27 couldn’t switch off while on holiday.

Key Takeaways

Australians are more likely to save their annual leave instead of using it

Over 50% of Australians surveyed want to save their leave instead of taking it. And over 25% of Australians in this group wanted to specifically save for a long holiday. Even in a post-pandemic world, Australians seem to be more likely to continue saving their leave for travel or other occasions, instead of taking it throughout the year.

Australians’ opinions on annual leave are likely to change based on their age

Australians’ opinions on annual leave will likely vary depending on their age. More than 75% of participants aged 18-27 don’t think four weeks is enough annual leave compared to only 35% of participants aged 68-77.

It should be noted that annual leave and paid sick leave were only gradually introduced into federal awards from 1935-1970’s until 10 days of sick leave and four weeks of annual leave became standard [7].

See More Research

References

  1. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2023, Insights into hours worked, February 2023
  2. Fair Work Ombudsman, 2023, Annual Leave
  3. Roy Morgan, 2021, It’s official: Australians have more annual leave due than ever before
  4. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2023, Overseas Arrivals and Departures, Australia
  5. Budget Direct, 2018, Is forced annual leave impacting your holiday plans?
  6. Budget Direct, 2018, Is 4 weeks annual leave enough? Most surveyed Aussies don’t think so
  7. Fair Work Ombudsman, 2022, Australia’s industrial relations timeline

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in April 2023. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 899, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+). All other data on this website are the latest available from the named sources in this article, and were obtained in April 2023. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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