^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Travel Insurance for Family Holidays

Whether it's a road trip around Australia, a cheap family holiday to Bali or the trip of a lifetime to North America or Europe, Budget Direct offers a wide range of travel insurance for families.

Our travel insurance policies can cover what's most important — your family’s health and safety — so you can get the most out of your next big adventure.

What's Covered by Family Travel Insurance?

  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Overseas dental expensesΔ
  • Amendment or cancellation costs (such as non-refundable, prepaid travel or accommodation)Δ
  • Luggage and personal effects (such as your clothes, suitcase, phone, smart watch or laptop)Δ
  • Activities including surfing, bungee jumping and zip lining
  • Some COVID-19 self-isolation expenses up to $2,500**
  • Amendment or cancellation costs due to COVID-19**
  • Optional cover variations such as Adventure Activities and Snow Sports**

What's Not Covered by Family Travel Insurance?

  • Mandatory quarantine or isolation order related to cross area, border, region or territory travel
  • Any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia
  • Loss of luggage or personal effects left unattended in a public place
  • Childbirth or costs relating to the health or care of a newborn child are not covered, irrespective of the stage of pregnancy when the child is born
  • Errors or omissions in your travel bookings
Get a Quote

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

ΔSub-limits apply.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
**Cover is available to buy via Options to vary cover. An additional premium applies.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.

Cover Multiple Trips for Frequent Travellers

Our Comprehensive, Essential and Domestic Travel Insurance plans are available for you to buy as a Single Trip or Annual Multi-Trip policy. With an Annual Multi-Trip policy, you can choose a maximum trip duration and be covered for an unlimited number of trips within 12 months to your chosen destinations, up to the chosen maximum trip duration for each trip.

Annual Multi-Trip

Choose Your Family Travel Insurance Policy

For an additional premium, add Snow Sports or Snow Sports+ Cover with any of these Travel Insurance policies.

Comprehensive Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $10,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $2,000
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs – Up to $10,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Rental vehicle excess – Up to $10,000
Get a Quote
Comprehensive Travel Insurance

Essential Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $5,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $1,000
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs – Up to $5,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Rental vehicle excess – Up to $4,000
Get a Quote
Essential Travel Insurance

Basic Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $2,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $500
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs
  • Rental vehicle excess
Get a Quote
Basic Travel Insurance

Domestic Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our Domestic Travel Insurance policy covers you for your travel within Australia and includes cover for cancellation and amendment fees, and luggage and personal effects.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $2,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs – Up to $5,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Rental vehicle excess – Up to $10,000
Get a Quote
Domestic Travel Insurance

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Compare Travel Insurance

Compare all Budget Direct Travel Insurance before you buy and get the cover you want.

Compare All Travel Insurance Policies

Benefits Included in Family Travel Insurance

COVID-19 Benefits

We cover $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses if you are diagnosed with COVID-19 during your trip.

Additional expenses up to $5,000 are also covered during your trip if you're diagnosed with COVID-19 and required to self-isolate and incur additional transport and accommodation expenses. Cover is $Unlimited* in the case where you require hospitalisation.

Please note that COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs cover is NOT automatically included but is available for you to buy as a separate option if you wish.

For claims related to COVID-19, sub-limits may apply.

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.

Amendment or Cancellation Costs

We provide cover for costs associated with rescheduling your trip or cancelling your non-refundable, non-recoverable prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses so that you're not left out of pocket.

Cover for rescheduling your trip is limited to the amount it would have cost to cancel your trip.

Please note that COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs cover is NOT automatically included but is available for you to buy as a separate option if you wish.

Existing Medical Conditions

You can still get travel insurance cover if you have a existing medical condition. Budget Direct travel insurance covers a range of existing medical conditions automatically (subject to the criteria).

For others, you can complete a health assessment at the same time you get your quote. If approved, an additional premium may apply.

Check the Combined FSG & PDS for more information about existing medical conditions and what the policy covers.

Rental Vehicle Insurance Excess

If you rent a car while you're travelling and it’s damaged or stolen, you'll be covered for the lower of the rental vehicle excess or the repair costs for the vehicle, which you become liable to pay.

This benefit is excluded from our Basic policy.

Luggage and Personal Effects

We can cover the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they're lost, stolen or damaged (limits and sub-limits apply).

Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.

Personal Liability

Personal legal liability provides cover if you accidentally damage or lose someone else's property or injure someone else during your trip and as a result of your negligent act, you become unintentionally legally liable to pay compensation.

For full details regarding Personal Liability cover, please read the Combined FSG/PDS. For example, there is no cover for personal liability claims arising from using a mechanically propelled vehicle such as a car or motorcycle.

Activities and Sports

We cover a range of adventure activities when you're travelling including surfing, bungee jumping and zip lining. This means you can experience the activities you love, while you're travelling overseas or interstate.

Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover. Optional cover is available for certain adventure activities, snow sports and motorcycle/moped riding.

Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you'll be covered for.

Cruise Cover

If you're taking a cruise holiday, our Travel Insurance policies can cover you during your cruise overseas or outside Australian Coastal Waters with Cruise Cover available on our international Comprehensive, Essential and Basic plans.

With Cruise Cover, we cover $Unlimited* medical expenses and up to $2,000 in dental expenses when you receive treatment onboard a cruise ship outside Australia by or on the advice of a qualified medical practitioner.

You'll also be covered for ship-to-shore emergency transportation, sea sickness cover, missed ports and shore excursions, and cabin confinement up to the specified policy limits.

And more

Compare All Benefits, Features, and Claim Limits

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of illness, injury or condition.

Not all benefits apply to all levels of cover.

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Overseas Medical Expenses and Emergency Assistance

With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a worldwide network of doctors, nurses, and case managers.

Depending on your needs, we can help you:

  • Find a medical facility and monitor your medical care
  • Pay medical bills (if your claim is approved)
  • Keep travelling or get home
  • Deal with lost passports, travel documents and credit cards
  • Change your travel plans
Overseas Emergency Assistance

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discount

Get a 2-minute Quote

Upgrade Your Family Travel Insurance Cover

For an additional premium, you can customise your Family Travel Insurance policy when you add one or more of the following optional covers to your policy:

Snow Sports Cover

There are two levels of Snow Sports Cover:

  1. Snow Sports Cover cover includes On-Piste snow skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing only.
  2. Snow Sports+ Cover cover includes everything covered in Snow Sports, plus Off-Piste snow skiing and snowboarding as well as heli-skiing/boarding.

See the full list of snow sports included in Snow Sports and Snow Sports+ cover.

Adventure Activities Cover

There are two levels of Adventure Cover:

  1. Adventure cover includes quad biking, sailing, water skiing and more.
  2. Adventure+ cover includes everything covered in Adventure, plus BMX riding, horse jumping, trekking the Kokoda track and more.

    3. See the full list of activities included in Adventure and Adventure+ cover.

COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs

If you or your travelling companion are diagnosed with COVID-19 before your trip and can't travel, optional COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs can cover costs associated with rescheduling your trip or cancelling non-refundable, non-recoverable prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel related expenses of up to a limit based on your policy.

You’ll also receive Amendment or Cancellation Costs cover during your trip if you or your travelling companion are diagnosed with COVID-19 and your trip is cancelled.

Additional scenarios are also included. Please read the Combined FGS/PDS to learn more about what you'll be covered for.

This benefit is excluded from our Basic policy.

Increase Cancellation Cover

You can increase the amount of your cancellation cover to cover things like particularly expensive flights or luxury travel arrangements. Select an increased amount from the options available when you get a quote.

Typically, people look to choose an amount that will, in total, cover all prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses, that are non-refundable in any other way, for all travellers on the policy.

This benefit is excluded from our Basic policy.

Please note that COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs cover is available for you to buy as a separate option if you wish.

Increase Luggage Item Limit

You can increase your luggage item limit on your travel insurance policy if you're carrying a valuable item that you want to insure for more (maximum limits apply). Make sure you also have receipts or valuations of that item on hand.

Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover

With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply.

How do I add these optional extras to my policy?

You can add one or more of these optional extras when you get a quote and buy a policy.

If you've already bought a policy and wish to add any of these covers, call us on 1300 792 001 (within Australia) or +61 2 8907 5079 (from overseas) to discuss your options.

Compare All Benefits, Features, and Claim Limits

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

How to Make a Claim

If your trip didn't go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your Budget Direct Travel Insurance, we're here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.

Make a Claim

24/7 Claims

With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.

Or you can call us at 1300 792 001 within Australia or +61 2 8907 5079 overseas.

Find Out More

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Product Disclosure Statement

Family Travel Insurance FAQs

How many people can be covered under one family travel insurance policy?

With Budget Direct, you can cover up to four adult travellers and up to 10 children travellers on the one travel insurance policy.

What are 'Accompanied Children'?

Budget Direct defines ‘Accompanied Children’ as children or grandchildren (including step, fostered or adopted children or grandchildren) who are:

  • under 21 years of age
  • financially dependent on you
  • not in full-time employment
  • named on your travel insurance policy.

Do the benefit limits apply to each family member (or travelling party member) or the family (or travelling party) as a whole?

The benefit limits are the most we’ll pay each insured person per trip but this does not include the Amendment or Cancellation limit which is per policy.

For example, if a family of five has Domestic cover and all five of them have their luggage stolen, we’ll pay them up to $5,000 each (minus the applicable policy excess and taking into account limits and sub-limits).

Are there age limits for travel insurance?

Yes, we have an age limit for each of our travel insurance policies. To qualify for Budget Direct Travel Insurance, you must be under a certain age:

  • Essential and Basic cover - Domestic and Comprehensive cover - must be 0 to 99 years old

Is pregnancy covered by travel insurance?

Pregnancy may be covered by your travel insurance policy. There are restrictions that apply to claims arising in any way from the pregnancy.

Restrictions pregnant travellers need to be aware of are:

  • Cover is only provided for serious, unexpected pregnancy complications that occur up until the 24th week of pregnancy i.e. up to 23 weeks, 6 days. (Gestational age is measured in weeks and days and is calculated from the last known date of your menstrual period or calculated from staging ultrasound.)
  • Childbirth is not covered.
  • Costs relating to the health or care of a newborn child are not covered, irrespective of the stage of pregnancy when the child is born.

Additionally, you may need to apply for cover for your pregnancy if:

You may need to apply for cover for your pregnancy if:

  • There have been complications with this pregnancy or a previous pregnancy;
  • You have a multiple pregnancy e.g. twins or triplets; or
  • The conception was medically assisted e.g. using assisted fertility treatment including hormone therapies or IVF.

Pregnant travellers should carefully read the Combined FGS/PDS to learn more about limitations that may apply to cover and determine if the product is appropriate for them.

How much does travel insurance cost?

The cost of travel insurance depends on a number of factors, including your:

  • Area of travel - higher risk areas cost more
  • Departure date and trip duration - the longer until you depart and the longer your trip duration, the higher the cost may be
  • Age - higher risk age groups cost more
  • Travel Insurance Plan - an international Comprehensive policy, which provides more cover, costs more than an international Essential or Basic policy or a Domestic policy
  • Excess - the higher the excess you choose, the lower the cost may be
  • Cruise cover - an additional premium applies
  • Cancellation cover - as an optional cover, you can choose your own level of cancellation cover and the more cancellation cover you require, the higher the cost may be
  • Cover for existing medical conditions and pregnancy (where available) - an additional premium may apply if a medical assessment is completed and we accept your cover
  • Upgrading to optional cover (where available) - an additional premium applies

Get a quote and see how much it would cost to insure your next trip.

See all Travel FAQs

Travel Insurance Knowledge Base

Travel Insurance Articles

Does Travel Insurance Cover Pregnancy?

Public Holidays

ACT Public Holidays
See all Travel Insurance Articles

Travel Research & Statistics

International Travel Wish List Survey and Statistics 2025

Adventure and Sporting Holiday Survey and Statistics 2024

Australian Domestic Holiday Survey and Statistics 2024

Best and Worst Cities in Australia to Visit – According to Aussies

Melbourne Tourism Statistics 2023

Australian Tourism Statistics 2023
See all Travel Research & Statistics

Travel Planning

6 Of The Most Unique Places To Celebrate Christmas

Top 10 Family Holiday Destinations

7 Tips For Organising Your Travel Money

Australia’s best hidden gems

A Handy Guide for Backpacking Adventurers

Overseas Travel Tips for Students
See all Travel Planning Guides

Travel Safety

6 Common Travel Scams to Avoid When Overseas

The Essential Guide to Travelling Alone

Remote and off-road travel safety tips
See all Travel Safety Guides

Make a claim

24/7 emergency contacts

smartraveller.gov.au

Packing list