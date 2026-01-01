Comprehensive Travel Insurance
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
Whether it's a road trip around Australia, a cheap family holiday to Bali or the trip of a lifetime to North America or Europe, Budget Direct offers a wide range of travel insurance for families.
Our travel insurance policies can cover what's most important — your family’s health and safety — so you can get the most out of your next big adventure.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
ΔSub-limits apply.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
**Cover is available to buy via Options to vary cover. An additional premium applies.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.
Our Comprehensive, Essential and Domestic Travel Insurance plans are available for you to buy as a Single Trip or Annual Multi-Trip policy. With an Annual Multi-Trip policy, you can choose a maximum trip duration and be covered for an unlimited number of trips within 12 months to your chosen destinations, up to the chosen maximum trip duration for each trip.Annual Multi-Trip
For an additional premium, add Snow Sports or Snow Sports+ Cover with any of these Travel Insurance policies.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our Domestic Travel Insurance policy covers you for your travel within Australia and includes cover for cancellation and amendment fees, and luggage and personal effects.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Compare all Budget Direct Travel Insurance before you buy and get the cover you want.Compare All Travel Insurance Policies
We cover $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses if you are diagnosed with COVID-19 during your trip.
Additional expenses up to $5,000 are also covered during your trip if you're diagnosed with COVID-19 and required to self-isolate and incur additional transport and accommodation expenses. Cover is $Unlimited* in the case where you require hospitalisation.
Please note that COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs cover is NOT automatically included but is available for you to buy as a separate option if you wish.
For claims related to COVID-19, sub-limits may apply.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
We provide cover for costs associated with rescheduling your trip or cancelling your non-refundable, non-recoverable prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses so that you're not left out of pocket.
Cover for rescheduling your trip is limited to the amount it would have cost to cancel your trip.
Please note that COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs cover is NOT automatically included but is available for you to buy as a separate option if you wish.
You can still get travel insurance cover if you have a existing medical condition. Budget Direct travel insurance covers a range of existing medical conditions automatically (subject to the criteria).
For others, you can complete a health assessment at the same time you get your quote. If approved, an additional premium may apply.
Check the Combined FSG & PDS for more information about existing medical conditions and what the policy covers.
If you rent a car while you're travelling and it’s damaged or stolen, you'll be covered for the lower of the rental vehicle excess or the repair costs for the vehicle, which you become liable to pay.
This benefit is excluded from our Basic policy.
We can cover the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they're lost, stolen or damaged (limits and sub-limits apply).
Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.
Personal legal liability provides cover if you accidentally damage or lose someone else's property or injure someone else during your trip and as a result of your negligent act, you become unintentionally legally liable to pay compensation.
For full details regarding Personal Liability cover, please read the Combined FSG/PDS. For example, there is no cover for personal liability claims arising from using a mechanically propelled vehicle such as a car or motorcycle.
We cover a range of adventure activities when you're travelling including surfing, bungee jumping and zip lining. This means you can experience the activities you love, while you're travelling overseas or interstate.
Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover. Optional cover is available for certain adventure activities, snow sports and motorcycle/moped riding.
Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you'll be covered for.
If you're taking a cruise holiday, our Travel Insurance policies can cover you during your cruise overseas or outside Australian Coastal Waters with Cruise Cover available on our international Comprehensive, Essential and Basic plans.
With Cruise Cover, we cover $Unlimited* medical expenses and up to $2,000 in dental expenses when you receive treatment onboard a cruise ship outside Australia by or on the advice of a qualified medical practitioner.
You'll also be covered for ship-to-shore emergency transportation, sea sickness cover, missed ports and shore excursions, and cabin confinement up to the specified policy limits.
Compare All Benefits, Features, and Claim Limits
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of illness, injury or condition.
Not all benefits apply to all levels of cover.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a worldwide network of doctors, nurses, and case managers.
Depending on your needs, we can help you:
Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discountGet a 2-minute Quote
For an additional premium, you can customise your Family Travel Insurance policy when you add one or more of the following optional covers to your policy:
There are two levels of Snow Sports Cover:
See the full list of snow sports included in Snow Sports and Snow Sports+ cover.
There are two levels of Adventure Cover:
See the full list of activities included in Adventure and Adventure+ cover.
If you or your travelling companion are diagnosed with COVID-19 before your trip and can't travel, optional COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs can cover costs associated with rescheduling your trip or cancelling non-refundable, non-recoverable prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel related expenses of up to a limit based on your policy.
You’ll also receive Amendment or Cancellation Costs cover during your trip if you or your travelling companion are diagnosed with COVID-19 and your trip is cancelled.
Additional scenarios are also included. Please read the Combined FGS/PDS to learn more about what you'll be covered for.
This benefit is excluded from our Basic policy.
You can increase the amount of your cancellation cover to cover things like particularly expensive flights or luxury travel arrangements. Select an increased amount from the options available when you get a quote.
Typically, people look to choose an amount that will, in total, cover all prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses, that are non-refundable in any other way, for all travellers on the policy.
This benefit is excluded from our Basic policy.
Please note that COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs cover is available for you to buy as a separate option if you wish.
You can increase your luggage item limit on your travel insurance policy if you're carrying a valuable item that you want to insure for more (maximum limits apply). Make sure you also have receipts or valuations of that item on hand.
With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply.
You can add one or more of these optional extras when you get a quote and buy a policy.
If you've already bought a policy and wish to add any of these covers, call us on 1300 792 001 (within Australia) or +61 2 8907 5079 (from overseas) to discuss your options.
Compare All Benefits, Features, and Claim Limits
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
If your trip didn't go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your Budget Direct Travel Insurance, we're here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.Make a Claim
With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.
Or you can call us at 1300 792 001 within Australia or +61 2 8907 5079 overseas.
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.Product Disclosure Statement
With Budget Direct, you can cover up to four adult travellers and up to 10 children travellers on the one travel insurance policy.
Budget Direct defines ‘Accompanied Children’ as children or grandchildren (including step, fostered or adopted children or grandchildren) who are:
The benefit limits are the most we’ll pay each insured person per trip but this does not include the Amendment or Cancellation limit which is per policy.
For example, if a family of five has Domestic cover and all five of them have their luggage stolen, we’ll pay them up to $5,000 each (minus the applicable policy excess and taking into account limits and sub-limits).
Yes, we have an age limit for each of our travel insurance policies. To qualify for Budget Direct Travel Insurance, you must be under a certain age:
Pregnancy may be covered by your travel insurance policy. There are restrictions that apply to claims arising in any way from the pregnancy.
Restrictions pregnant travellers need to be aware of are:
Additionally, you may need to apply for cover for your pregnancy if:
You may need to apply for cover for your pregnancy if:
Pregnant travellers should carefully read the Combined FGS/PDS to learn more about limitations that may apply to cover and determine if the product is appropriate for them.
The cost of travel insurance depends on a number of factors, including your:
Get a quote and see how much it would cost to insure your next trip.