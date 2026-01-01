What changes can I make to my travel insurance policy?
Depending on the type of Budget Direct Travel Insurance you buy, you can change the following details in your policy at the following times:
|At the time of purchase
|Before your trip commences – and within 14 days of the purchase date
|After your trip has commenced
|Excess
|Yes
|No
|No
|Travellers on your policy
|Yes
|No
|No
|Departure Date
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Optional Extras
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Travel destinations
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Simply call us on 1300 792 001 or email budgetdirect@travelinsurancepartners.com.au and we’ll help you.
Can I increase the level of cover for my valuables?
With any of our Travel Insurance policies, for an additional premium, you can insure an item (or pair or set of items) for more than the standard benefit limit by adding ‘Increase Luggage Item Limit Cover’ to your policy.
This optional cover allows you to specify the item/s on your policy, with an individual description and value, up to a maximum of $4,000 per item and $6,000 in total.
Make sure you have receipts or valuations of that item on hand. If you bought the item more than two years ago, you’ll need to provide a valuation dated within the last two years, or depreciation applies per the PDS.
You can add an Increased Luggage Item Limit Cover when you get a quote and buy a policy.
If you’ve already purchased a policy, you can add this cover by calling us 1300 792 001 or email budgetdirect@travelinsurancepartners.com.au before your policy before your trip commences and within 14 days of the purchase date.
Note that if you have an Annual Multi-Trip policy, you must specify the item/s for each trip which you require the additional cover for.
Can I increase the level of cover for trip cancellations?
Yes, you can increase your cancellation cover when you purchase either an International Comprehensive, International Essential or Domestic policy for an additional premium.
When applying for cover, you’ll select an amount that will ideally cover all prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours, or other travel-related expenses.
How can I see my travel insurance policy details?
You can see your policy details on the Certificate of Insurance we sent you.
Or simply call us on 1300 792 001 or email budgetdirect@travelinsurancepartners.com.au and we’ll help you.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury. Limits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply. This is general advice only. Budget Direct Travel Insurance is arranged and promoted by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411), managed and administered by Travel Insurance Partners Limited (ABN 73 144 049 230, AFSL 360138), and issued by Zurich Australian Insurance Limited (ABN 13 000 296 640, AFSL 232507). Click to view or download a copy of the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement and Target Market Determination or contact us on 1300 792 001.