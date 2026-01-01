^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How do I make a travel insurance claim?

To claim your Budget Direct travel insurance, please:

  • Complete an online claim and follow the prompts
  • Download, fill in and send us the relevant travel claim form
  • Send us the relevant documents to support your claim (the form will tell you which supporting documents are required).

Read more about making a travel insurance claim.

Will my travel insurance pay my hospital bills on my behalf?

In most cases, you will be asked by the hospital to pay some (or all) of your medical costs at the time of treatment. In other cases, you may be required to provide a guarantee of payment, which you will still need to resolve. Please contact our emergency assistance team if you are overseas and need assistance.

When you return to Australia, if you make a claim for your hospital bills and they are accepted, we will reimburse your medical expenses.

If you need any advice or help arranging your hospital expenses overseas, feel free to contact our team back in Australia.

Who should speak/act on my behalf if I become seriously injured or unwell overseas?

Other travellers listed on the same policy (such as your spouse or direct family) can act on your behalf if you come seriously injured/unwell overseas. If your next of kin is not travelling with you, our Emergency Assistance and Claims teams have processes in place to allow them to help in the situation.

When must I lodge my claim?

Budget Direct recommends travel insurance policyholders lodge their claims as soon as possible, ideally within 60 days of completing their trip.

The sooner you lodge your claim, the faster we can pay you any benefits you’re entitled to.

To make a claim, do I have to provide you with receipts?

When you make a claim, we’ll ask you to provide certain documents that support your claim.

Supporting documents include ones that:

  • Confirm the incident that led to your claim
  • Prove the ownership and value of any lost, stolen or damaged items
  • Show any costs you incurred.

They include:

  • Travel itinerary
  • Receipts
  • Invoices
  • Relevant credit card statements (redacting any instance of full credit card number)
  • Airline, tour operator and police reports
  • Valuation certificates
  • Medical accounts.

The relevant travel claim form will tell you which supporting documents you need to submit with the form.

How will my travel insurance claim be settled?

After calculating the amount payable for your claim, less any excess, we’ll settle it one of three ways:

  • We pay the cash value, repair cost or arrange replacement of lost/stolen/damaged item (after deducting depreciation where applicable)
  • We pay for the specified additional expenses
  • We pay you or the party to whom you are legally liable.

Can I choose my doctor if I become unwell overseas?

You can choose your own, subject to our approval. You can also contact us, and we can assist in arranging a medical professional for you to see.

The only notable thing to consider when looking at coverage for medical treatment overseas is if a reciprocal healthcare agreement is in place. Thankfully, some countries have access to free healthcare for Australians, which may negate the need to make a claim.

How long does a travel insurance claim take to process?

Once we have all the information from you that we require to assess your claim, we’ll make a decision on your claim within 10 business days. This decision may be that further information is required from you or a relevant third party before a final outcome can be confirmed.

Can I make more than one claim under one policy?

Yes, you can submit multiple claims if you experience various claimable incidents/events.

The only exception to this is cancellation cover. If you have to cancel your trip and make a claim, the policy will likely be voided, and another policy will need to be purchased for a new trip.

Do the benefit amount limits apply to each family member (or travelling party member) or the family (or travelling party) as a whole?

The benefit amount limits are the most we’ll pay each insured person per trip, except cancellation cover which applies per policy.

For example, if a family of five has Comprehensive cover and all five of them have their luggage stolen, we’ll pay them up to $10,000 each (minus an excess of $200).

How do I make a complaint about travel insurance?

If you’re unhappy with any of our products, services, decisions, or actions, please let us know.

The first step is to tell one of our consultants what you’re unhappy about – they’ll try to resolve your complaint immediately.

If they can’t, they’ll refer you to our complaint resolution process.

Read more about Budget Direct’s complaints process.

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury. Limits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply. This is general advice only. Budget Direct Travel Insurance is arranged and promoted by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411), managed and administered by Travel Insurance Partners Limited (ABN 73 144 049 230, AFSL 360138), and issued by Zurich Australian Insurance Limited (ABN 13 000 296 640, AFSL 232507). Click to view or download a copy of the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement and Target Market Determination or contact us on 1300 792 001.

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Other Travel Insurance FAQs

What Travel Insurance Covers What Travel Insurance Does Not Cover Trip Cancellation Cover Buying Travel Insurance Managing Your Travel Insurance Travel Insurance Excesses Cancelling Your Travel Insurance Existing Medical Conditions and Travel Insurance