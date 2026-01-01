Can travel insurance be cancelled?
Yes. If you cancel your policy within a cooling-off period of 21 days after you purchase your policy, you will be given a full refund of the premium you paid, provided you haven’t started your journey, have not made a claim or intend on making a claim. If you cancel after the cooling-off period, a proportion of the premium for the unexpired period of cover will be refunded.
How do I cancel my travel insurance?
Simply call us on 1300 792 001 or email budgetdirect@travelinsurancepartners.com.au and we’ll help you.
Is there a cooling-off period for travel insurance?
Yes, all Budget Direct Travel Insurance policies have a cooling-off period that starts the moment you buy your policy and lasts for 21 days.
If you change your mind within that time, you can cancel your policy and – as long as your trip has not started and you have not made a claim – get your money back.
Can I cancel my policy and get a refund?
If you cancel your Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy within the cooling-off period of 21 days of buying it,you’ll receive a full refund of your premium payment, as long as:
- Your trip has not commenced, and/or
- You have not made a claim or do not want to make a claim.
If you cancel after the cooling-off period, we will refund a proportion of the premium. Once you have started your journey, you are no longer entitled to a refund.
Can travel insurance be cancelled for any reason?
Yes, the reason you’re cancelling your Budget Direct cover makes no difference.
Can my policy be cancelled if I make a misrepresentation when answering the insurer’s questions?
Yes, we will ask you questions and your answers will help us decide whether to insure you and on what terms. Each question we ask you is important.
You have a legal duty under the Insurance Contracts Act to take ‘reasonable care not to make a misrepresentation’ to us. This means you must answer all our questions fully, accurately, and honestly.
If you’ve made a misrepresentation to us, we may cancel your contract or reduce the amount we will pay you if you make a claim, or both. If your misrepresentation is fraudulent, we may refuse to pay a claim and treat the contract as if it never existed.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury. Limits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply. This is general advice only. Budget Direct Travel Insurance is arranged and promoted by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411), managed and administered by Travel Insurance Partners Limited (ABN 73 144 049 230, AFSL 360138), and issued by Zurich Australian Insurance Limited (ABN 13 000 296 640, AFSL 232507). Click to view or download a copy of the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement and Target Market Determination or contact us on 1300 792 001.