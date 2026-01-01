Do I need travel insurance?

Travel insurance offers peace of mind to those who are travelling and experience an unexpected event. It’s up to you to decide whether you need travel insurance, although some countries may require some form of travel insurance.

For example, if you have to rearrange your trip before you leave home (and hold Comprehensive Travel Insurance with Budget Direct), we can cover up to $10,000 in cancellation costs for an insured event.

In this instance, your Travel Insurance policy can protect you financially.

How do I get travel insurance?

You can buy Budget Direct Travel Insurance online or over the phone (1300 792 001).

How much travel insurance do I need?

Your level of cover is determined by the type of policy you buy.

Budget Direct offers a range of plans to choose from for your travel insurance, featuring a varying range of benefits and differing ‘amounts insured’ (also known as ‘benefit amounts’ or ‘sums insured’).

Compare all our types of cover.

How much is travel insurance?

We consider a number of factors when calculating the total amount of cover.

These include:

Area - Higher-risk areas attract a higher premium.

- Higher-risk areas attract a higher premium. Departure date and trip duration - The longer you have before your departure and the longer your trip is, the higher the cost may be.

- The longer you have before your departure and the longer your trip is, the higher the cost may be. Age - Those in a higher-risk age group attract a higher premium.

- Those in a higher-risk age group attract a higher premium. Plan - A policy with more coverage (for example, Comprehensive) will cost more than an essential or basic policy.

- A policy with more coverage (for example, Comprehensive) will cost more than an essential or basic policy. Excess – On some policies you choose the excess amount.

– On some policies you choose the excess amount. Cruise cover - Additional premiums will apply.

- Additional premiums will apply. Cancellation cover - You can choose your amount of cancellation cover on International Comprehensive and Essential plans.

- You can choose your amount of cancellation cover on International Comprehensive and Essential plans. Pregnancies and existing medical conditions - Additional premiums may apply if you need to add cover for an existing health condition.

- Additional premiums may apply if you need to add cover for an existing health condition. Optional cover- Additional premiums will apply.

Get a quote to see how much it would cost to insure your next trip.

Are travel insurance premiums tax deductible?

No, even if you’re travelling for business, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) categorises travel insurance as a ‘private expense’ that is non-deductible.

This contrasts with other business-related travel expenses like airfares, car-hire fees, accommodation and meals, which the ATO says you may claim.

Please refer to the ATO or a registered tax professional for claiming a tax deduction for business travel expenses.

Are travel insurance quotes per person?

Travel insurance quotes can be per person, family, or travelling party.

With Budget Direct, you can insure up to a maximum of 10 travellers on one policy, depending on your needs.

When should I buy travel insurance?

It’s up to you exactly when to buy travel insurance. However, if you purchase a policy on your trip after leaving home, this cover is subject to a 3 day no-cover period.

By getting Budget Direct Travel Insurance as soon as you’ve booked and paid for some or all of your trip, you can be covered for things like your pre-paid travel and accommodation if you’re forced to cancel your trip due to an insured event (for example, an unforeseen illness or injury).

(This is unless you have a Basic policy, which does not include cancellation cover.)

If you’re a frequent traveller with an Annual Multi-Trip policy, you’re covered for an unlimited number of trips (up to the maximum duration you choose) for 12 months to your chosen destination/s.

Before each trip, you won’t need to let us know where you’re going – unless your destination is not one you selected originally, in which case you will need to contact us or log into your online account to discuss your options.

How long can I get travel insurance for?

You can get a Budget Direct single-trip policy for up to 12 months.

An Annual Multi-Trip policy is effective for 12 months. However, there is a maximum duration per trip that you can choose from 30, 45 or 60 days for international trips (with domestic trips also included), or 15 or 30 days when travelling domestically. (If you plan on taking a longer trip, you’ll need to purchase another, single-trip policy).

How many people can be covered under one travel insurance policy?

With Budget Direct, you can get cover for up to 10 travellers on one policy.

What are 'dependent children'?

Budget Direct defines ‘dependent children’ as children or grandchildren (including step, fostered or adopted children or grandchildren) who are:

Under 21 years of age

Financially dependent on you

Travelling with you for the journey, and

Named on your travel insurance policy.

How can I pay for my travel insurance?

You can pay for your Budget Direct Travel Insurance with a credit card (Visa or Mastercard).

Can non-residents buy travel insurance in Australia?

If you’re a non-permanent resident (for example, a 417 or 457 visa holder), you can buy Budget Direct Travel Insurance as long as you hold the following for the duration of your trip:

A valid Medicare card; or

Private health insurance; or

Overseas student travel insurance.

Whether you’re on a working holiday or travelling purely for pleasure, we’ve got a wide range of travel insurance for you to choose from.

Do I need travel insurance for domestic travel in Australia?

A Domestic Travel Insurance policy will give you peace of mind while travelling around Australia. However, it is not mandatory.

If you get sick during your travels, we include a benefit for up to $10,000 worth of additional expenses cover, including accommodation and transport. The cover is subject to the advice of a qualified medical professional.

In this instance, your Domestic Travel Insurance policy can cover additional expenses and help you feel at ease during an unexpected event.

Does my trip have to start in Australia?

Yes, for you to qualify for Budget Direct Travel Insurance, your trip has to start in Australia.

Can I get travel insurance for a one-way trip?

Yes, as long as you are a resident of Australia and returning to Australia, if your Budget Direct-insured trip originates in Australia, you can purchase a policy for up to 12-months.

Can't I get travel insurance through my credit card?

Some credit cards offer selected travel insurance benefits. Criteria to activate the insurance will differ per card and benefits, limits and inclusions vary. Always read your specific credit card’s PDS to see how to qualify for the travel insurance product and what you may be covered for.

Can I buy travel insurance after departure?

Yes you can. If you purchase a policy on your trip after leaving home, this cover is subject to a 3 day no-cover period.

Can you add travel insurance after booking a flight?

Yes, you can buy Budget Direct Travel Insurance after booking your flights.

By getting travel insurance as soon as you’ve booked and paid for some or all of your trip, you can be covered for things like your pre-paid travel and accommodation if you’re forced to cancel your trip due to an insured event (for example, an unforeseen illness or injury).

(This is unless you have a Basic policy, which does not include cancellation cover.)

Can I buy travel insurance at the airport?

Yes, you can buy Budget Direct Travel Insurance at any time before your trip commences. You can also purchase a policy on your trip after leaving home, this cover is subject to a 3 day no-cover period.

However, by getting travel insurance as soon as you’ve booked and paid for some or all of your trip, you can be covered for things like your pre-paid travel and accommodation if you’re forced to cancel your trip due to an insured event (for example, an unforeseen illness or injury).

(This is unless you have a Basic policy, which does not include cancellation cover.)

How do I buy travel insurance for a cruise?

Here’s how you can buy travel insurance for your next cruise:

Select an International Travel Insurance policy

Add Cruise Cover to the policy

Cruise Cover is mandatory for any ocean or sea going cruise two or more nights in length outside Australian Coast Waters. You won’t need to add Cruise Cover if you’re:

Travelling on a river cruise

Only on a cruise for one night

Only taking a ferry trip

Cruising in Australia or Australian coastal waters

Sailing (Note: Sailing is not covered in International Waters).

Learn more about Cruise Travel Insurance.

What insurance documents can I expect to receive?

Shortly after you’ve paid for your Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy, we’ll email you:

Your certificate of insurance, which will show all the details of your selected policy including the plan chosen, travel destination/s and more.

A product disclosure statement, which tells you everything you need to know about the product.

A link to access your online account, so you can manage your travel insurance policy at your convenience, 24/7.

If you have any questions or concerns about your policy, please contact us.

Where can I find my travel insurance documents?

You can view and manage many of your Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy details through your online account.

You can also see your policy details on the certificate of insurance we sent you (we also send our customers the Product Disclosure Statement and Financial Services Guide).

If you can’t find your certificate (or PDS or FSG), you can ask us to resend it to you.

Is travel insurance compulsory?

Wherever you’re travelling to, travel insurance can cover you in case something goes wrong and you suffer a financial loss you’re unable to cover on your own.

For example, if you get sick or injured and have to be hospitalised overseas, your medical bills could amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Some countries only allow you to enter them only if you have a travel insurance policy that includes adequate amounts of hospital and medical cover.

For example, to stay in the Schengen Area for more than 90 days, Australian travellers need a visa.

One of the visa requirements is travel insurance, which covers at least €30,000 worth of medical and repatriation costs.

For more information on why you should consider purchasing travel insurance, visit Smartraveller.