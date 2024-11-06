Vietnam Travel Guide: Everything You Need to Know

Located in Southeast Asia, Vietnam is known for its beautiful beaches, amazing food, historical sites and friendly locals.

You can visit major cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and explore rural areas including Mekong Delta and Sapa to experience beautiful landscapes as well as the bustling sounds of city life.

So whether you’re visiting Vietnam to relax on a beach or you want to learn more about historical Vietnam war sites, we’ve got everything you need to know about travelling in Vietnam.

Vietnam Travel Tips

Local Laws

There are strict security and investigative measures to stop drug trafficking. This includes marijuana in any form, which is illegal.

It’s also illegal to:

Take photos at border crossings or military installations

Go too close to the border with China, Cambodia or Laos without previous written permission from local authorities.

Gamble, except in government-licensed casinos where foreign passport holders can gamble.

Vietnamese Customs

Vietnamese is the official and national language of Vietnam. However, English is increasingly favoured as a secondary language. Keep in mind social and cultural attitudes towards relationships can be conservative, especially in rural areas of Vietnam. In some cases, it can be smart to avoid public displays of affection.

Temperature and Weather

Northern Vietnam

Northern Vietnam has the normal four distinct seasons: summer, winter, autumn and spring. Expect cold, dry winters from December to February, hot and humid summer months from May to August and more mild weather from September to November (the best time to visit).

Central Vietnam

In Central Vietnam, the typhoon season generally takes place from August to November. The rainy season usually ends in February and travellers can enjoy warm summer days between February and August.

Southern Vietnam

Southern Vietnam experiences warm, pleasant temperatures all year round. The rainy season runs from June to November and whilst flooding can happen, rain rarely impacts travel.

Things to Do in Vietnam

Whether you’ve visited Vietnam before, or you’re visiting for the very first time, here are some of Vietnam’s must-see attractions.

Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City (formerly known as Saigon) is a bustling city full of colourful architecture, historical museums, landmarks and traditional culture.

To understand the history of the Vietnam War and its impact on Vietnamese citizens you can visit:

The War Remnants Museum

Ho Chi Minh City Museum (also known as the Revolutionary Museum)

The Cu Chi Tunnels

Or do a walking tour of the city to discover unique century-old buildings with French-inspired architecture including:

People’s Committee Building

Central Post Office

Municipal Theatre (Saigon Opera House)

If you’re looking to learn more about the culture we’d recommend visiting the Jade Emperor Pagoda (built in honour of the Taoist god the Jade Emperor) and the Giac Lam Pagoda which contains elements of both Taoism and Confucianism.

Mekong Delta

The Mekong Delta region in Southern Vietnam is home to a river of the same name. It is also known as the Nine Dragons River because nine smaller rivers flow into the larger Mekong Delta. This means the main mode of transport in this region is by boat.

The Mekong Delta is surrounded by rice paddies, fruit orchards and floating markets.

One of the biggest markets is the Cai Rang Floating Market. And with the amount of fresh produce that comes from this market and region, it’s no wonder the Mekong Delta is called “the rice bowl of Vietnam”.

You’ll see floating boats carry fresh fruit like watermelons and pineapples whilst locals trade produce with each other.

It’s recommended you visit this region of Vietnam from October to March when the river levels are at their highest and are at their best for boat markets and sailing trips.

Phu Quoc Island

Located near the south of Vietnam, Phu Quoc Island is known for its white sandy beaches, conservation efforts and cultural heritage.

You can soak up the sun and spend a day at the beach or explore the island’s forest in a daily tour uncovering waterfalls, rock pools and caves.

And if you want to learn more about the island’s cultural heritage then you can visit Ho Quoc Temple and Dinh Cau Rock (Cau Temple).

Hue

Hue is the capital of Thua Thien Hue province and is located in the centre of Vietnam. It is also home to The Complex of Hue Monuments which was recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage site.

Hue is a unique city and was previously the cultural and political centre of Vietnam during the Nguyen Dynasty.

Here are some places you can visit to learn more about Hue’s history:

The Imperial City (enclosed within the city of Hue)

The Kai Dinh Tomb (the 12th emperor of the Nguyen dynasty)

The Tu Duc Tomb

Minh Mang Tomb

Huyen Tran Princess Temple

Thien Mu Pagoda

Hue is also home to several beautiful beaches including Lang Co Beach and Thuan An Beach. These are some of the best spots to go for a swim, scuba dive and fish in the city.

Hoi An

Hoi An is located on the central Vietnam coast and was known as a Southeast Asian trading port from the 15th to the 19th century. This ancient town is well-preserved and showcases unique architecture with Chinese, Japanese and later European influences.

Also a popular spot for backpackers, Hoi An is well known for its local and nearby attractions including:

The Golden Bridge

Marble Mountains

My Son Sanctuary (UNESCO World Heritage site)

Hanoi

Hanoi, Vietnam’s capital is well-known for its rich 1000-year-old history. But despite the age of the city, Hanoi continues to evolve.

You can take a stroll through Hanoi’s Old Quarter to take a look at the shops and street vendors on offer or head on a tour to sample some street food. Check out the unique art scene when visiting the Vietnam Art Gallery or join the locals for a morning walk at Hoan Kiem Lake.

Ha Long Bay

Ha Long Bay can be found in Northern Vietnam and the area is mostly made up of limestone islands, rock formations and large caves.

Sung Sot Cave (also known as the Surprise Grotto) on Bo Hon Island is one of the bay’s biggest caves and is a favourite amongst visitors.

You can also take a boat tour around one of the many fishing communities, navigate a kayak around Ha Long’s beautiful seascape or go rock-climbing on Butterfly Island.

Sa Pa

Sa Pa is located in the northwest of Vietnam, surrounded by rice terraces and lush green mountains.

Sa Pa is an ideal location for avid hikers and mountain bikers. There is also the annual Vietnam Mountain Marathon that attracts thousands of competitors who run trails from 10 to 162 kilometres.

Many visitors also take a cable car to the summit of Mount Fansipan (the highest peak in the region). From the top, you’ll enjoy the expansive view nicknamed the “Roof of Indochina”.

Vietnamese Food

Vietnamese food is all based on the five fundamental tastes, sweet, salty, bitter, sour and spicy.

They use fresh ingredients, lots of leafy greens and fish, and they stick to minimal cooking times.

Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi are some of the best areas to sample delicious street food.

Keep an eye out for some tasty dishes including:

Banh da xuc hen (fried clams)

Banh Xeo (crispy crepes)

Bo Kho (beef stew)

Banh Canh Cua (Spring rolls)

Banh Mi (French-inspired sandwich)

Pho (beef noodle soup)

Bun cha (vermicelli with grilled pork)

Xoi (sticky rice)

Travelling in Vietnam

Domestic Flights

Taking domestic flights will save time, but if you plan to visit different locations, make sure you book your flights as early as possible so you can save some money. Domestic airline carriers include Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet and Bamboo Airways.

Overnight Buses

Whilst public buses aren’t popular with travellers in Vietnam, overnight sleeper buses are a cost-effective way to sleep and travel between Vietnamese cities. On an overnight sleeper bus, you are allocated a seat and the cost of a seat can be comparable to an overnight train.

Trains

Vietnam’s provinces are well-connected by a railway system that was established more than 100 years ago. And if you’re looking for an inexpensive trip from Northern Vietnam to Southern Vietnam then the train may be your best bet.

Overnight trains are also a great option for travellers who want to maximise the amount of travelling they do during the daytime and sleep during the night instead.

International Driving Permit

Unfortunately, non-Vietnamese citizens are only allowed to drive in Vietnam if they hold a temporary Vietnamese driver’s licence.

You must hold a valid Vietnamese residence permit with at least three month’s availability to convert an Australian driver’s licence into a temporary Vietnamese driver’s licence.

International driving permits issued in Australia and Australian driver’s licences aren’t recognised in Vietnam including for motorcycles with an engine 50cc or more.

Health and Safety in Vietnam

Medical facilities in Vietnam vary and some areas may only provide basic facilities and the standard of these facilities is generally lower than it is in Australia.

It’s important to remember that Australia and Vietnam don’t have a reciprocal health care agreement and you won’t receive health care. This is why you’ll likely need comprehensive travel insurance to cover expensive potential medical costs, accidents and emergencies whilst you’re in Vietnam.

Vietnam Travel Insurance

Medical Conditions

When travelling to Vietnam you may be at risk of:

Dengue

Japanese encephalitis

Malaria

Zika virus

Rabies

HIV/AIDS

Measles

Diphtheria

Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD)

Cholera

Hepatitis

Typhoid

Health officials recommend visiting your doctor to seek medical advice and any relevant vaccinations at least four to six weeks before travelling to Vietnam.

Safety

During the rainy season from June to November, floods, typhoons and severe weather can impact essential services.

Stay alert when you are travelling in a car or on a motorcycle. Road accidents are a major source of injury.

Look out for petty theft in tourist areas and crowded places, especially during the holidays. Make sure you carry a small number of valuable items and hold your bag in front of you when walking.

Travel Requirements

To enter Vietnam you must have either:

A visa

A visa exemption certificate

You can apply online for an eVisa for either tourism or business purposes. Once you’re approved you can stay for up to 90 days for single or multiple entries.

It’s also recommended that you print a hard copy of your visa approval document.

Keep in mind that entry and exit conditions can change at any time and you can contact the nearest embassy or consulate of Vietnam for more information about visas, currency, and customs in Vietnam.

Tourist Visa Extension

In Vietnam, visa extensions are only possible before the visa expiry date.

And when you apply to the Vietnamese Immigration Authorities your passport must be valid for at least another six months from when you make the application.

Visit Vietnam on Your Next Holiday

From beautiful beaches to bustling cities, there’s something for everyone who travels to Vietnam.

And there’s plenty to consider when planning your next holiday, so make sure you have all the necessary travel documents, Vietnam Travel Insurance and health precautions in place before your next trip.

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