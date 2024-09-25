Singapore is a bustling metropolitan city with top-of-the-line shopping, nightlife and culture. Surrounded by lush and tropical terrain, Singapore is both beautiful and modern.

This city is a leading global financial hub while also maintaining traditional values and customs.

There can be plenty to plan if you’re travelling to Singapore, from finding a place to stay and deciding what to do, to learning local etiquette. Here are our top travel tips for exploring the beautiful city-state of Singapore.

Singapore Travel Tips

While Singapore may seem strict with its local laws and etiquette compared to some other countries, it is incredibly tourist-friendly. It is also considered one of the safest countries in the world for travellers.

Local Laws

Don’t use or carry illegal drugs.

It’s illegal to drink in public between 10:30 pm and 7 am, or in Liquor Control Zones.

Vaping is illegal in Singapore. You can be fined for purchasing, owning and using an electronic vaporiser or e-cigarette.

There are also strict laws around spitting in public, smoking in non-designated areas, chewing gum (with some exceptions), jaywalking and littering. You could face hefty fines for non-compliance with any of these rules.

It’s illegal to take photos of official buildings when there are signs banning photos.

Etiquette and Customs

Singapore is a very clean city and holds a high value for public decency. Swearing, littering and being drunk in public can carry penalties.

There is also a high-honour culture when it comes to respect for elders in the community. In group settings it’s polite to greet the oldest person first, where a handshake and slight bow could be appropriate.

Transportation

Public transport in Singapore includes trains and buses. The train system is the fastest transit, and most destinations are within walking distance of a station.

Taxis are a good option if you don’t want to take the train or bus. They are metered and may have surcharges, so always check in with your driver about the fares. Rideshare services are also commonly used in Singapore.

Bus routes also cover most of Singapore. You can buy a Singapore Tourist Pass which will allow you unlimited bus travel for several days, depending on the level of pass you pay for.

Driving is also a good option for exploring Singapore as the road conditions can be similar to Australia’s. In order to drive in Singapore, you need to be over the age of 18 and hold both an Australian driver’s licence and an international driving permit.

Currency

The Singapore dollar is the official currency. Singapore is a very card-friendly city, but it’s always handy to carry some spare local change, especially if visiting markets or hawker centres.

Ecotourism

The Singapore government has invested in sustainable structures throughout the city. Trees, shrubs, plants and flowers have been seamlessly integrated into the city to add feng shui and protect the local habitat.

There are also some reserves including Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and Central Catchment Nature Reserve where you can enjoy picturesque trails and forestry.

Temperature and Weather

Because Singapore is very close to the equator, it doesn’t have four distinct seasons. Instead, it offers a tropical climate that can be hot and humid all year long.

There’s a “dry” season from March to August and a “wet” season from September to February. Monsoons can also occur during these periods from December to March and from June to September.

Things to Do in Singapore

Singapore has a wide variety of activities and places to visit. From family-friendly fun to shopping, food and nightlife, Singapore has something for everyone.

Changi Airport

Changi Airport is more than simply a transit zone. Ranked as one of the top airports in the world, Changi Airport is worth exploring for its cutting-edge technology and design. Inside you’ll find the world’s largest indoor waterfall known as The Rain Vortex.

Orchard Road

This is a premium shopping destination in Singapore that’s comparable to Fifth Avenue in New York and Ginza in Tokyo.

The bustling shopping belt is said to have come from humble beginnings as a fruit orchard before transforming into a dominant retail space with shopping centres, restaurants and hotels.

Mandai Wildlife Reserve

The Mandai Wildlife Reserve (also known as the Singapore Zoo) is home to more than 300 different species. The animals roam in the tropical Mandai rainforest and each visit helps the park protect and care for wildlife.

There’s plenty to explore on this incredible stretch of nature. The reserve is home to the world’s first nocturnal wildlife park as well as Asia’s first river-themed wildlife park.

Marina Bay

If you want to experience Singapore like a local, you should consider a trip to Marina Bay. Here you can get a birds-eye view of the city, enjoy a river taxi around the bay, stroll along the waterfront promenade and walk the Helix, a curved double-helix bridge.

Singapore Cable Car

Take the cable car between Mount Faber and Sentosa Island. It’s a great and budget-friendly way to get a 360-degree view of the harbour, Sentosa Island, Mount Faber and even Singapore’s southern islands.

Hawker Centres

Singapore is home to over 100 hawker centres that offer travellers a variety of dishes from local cuisine. These centres are a key part of the Singapore way of life and specialise in signature dishes including chilli crab, the ever-popular chicken rice and cuttlefish.

It’s hard to pick a favourite hawker centre, but Tiong Bahru Market, Maxwell Street Hawker Centre, Lau Pa Sat and the Tekka Centre in Little India are all extremely popular with locals.

Supertree Grove

Nature meets technology with these towering 25-50 metre structures. These vertical gardens are designed to be eco-friendly, capturing rainwater for irrigation and fitted with solar panels to create a brilliant evening light show.

Located in the famous Gardens of the Bay, these incredible structures are one-of-a-kind. Suspended between two Supertrees is the OCBC Skyway - a viewing platform from which you can capture that perfect shot of the surrounding gardens.

Accommodation in Singapore

Singapore is a popular tourist destination and hotels can fill up quickly. Depending on your budget, you should book your hotel well in advance. Here are some of your options:

Budget properties - There are some areas in Singapore where you can find budget accommodation, however, it’s recommended you book quickly as they are very popular. These areas include Little India and Bugis.

Mid-range hotels - These properties are located by the western end of the Singapore River. Some boutique spots include Chinatown and Tanjong Pagar.

Airbnb - As a platform, Airbnb remains legal in Singapore. However, local laws and regulations may apply to individual properties, but this depends on the property type so it’s important to do your research before booking.

Healthcare and Safety on Your Singapore Visit

While medical facilities are of a high standard, the costs of medical coverage can be much higher, which is why you should still consider comprehensive travel insurance before travelling to Singapore.

Travel insurance can be important if you experience unforeseen accidents on your trip including if you become seriously ill or injured and need to be medically evacuated.

Singapore Travel Insurance

Healthcare

Travellers to Singapore should be aware of the potential risk of insect-borne diseases including dengue fever, Zika virus and Japanese encephalitis.

Health officials recommend visiting your doctor to seek medical advice and any relevant vaccinations four to six weeks prior to travelling.

Safety

Smartraveller recommends you exercise normal safety precautions in Singapore. However, you should still keep an eye out for:

Petty crimes such as theft and pickpocketing in tourist areas and on public transport

Cyber security crimes or being hacked when connecting to free, public Wi-Fi

Travel Requirements

In most cases, Australian citizens holding a valid Australian passport do not need a visa to enter Singapore.

However, some conditions of entry include:

Your passport must be valid for at least 6 months

Sufficient funds for the length of your intended stay

A confirmed onward or return ticket

If you are eligible for entry, you will receive a Visit Pass which will indicate the period of stay granted.

More information on visa requirements can be found on the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

There are no longer any COVID-19 entry requirements in place for travellers to enter Singapore. This means that vaccination status and traveller profiles are no longer required.

Travellers should refer to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) website for the latest information on travelling to and from or transiting through Singapore as information can change on short notice.

All travellers need to complete and submit an electronic Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) before arriving in Singapore. This excludes those who are catching connecting flights, as well as Singapore residents or permanent residents.

Visit Singapore for Your Next Holiday

Whether you’re a foodie, a nature-lover, an avid shopper or all of the above - Singapore is sure to impress.

As with any holiday, it’s always good to prepare for the unexpected by having comprehensive travel insurance.

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