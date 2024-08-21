USA Travel Guide: Everything You Need to Know

The United States is a country of captivating diversity, from the historical states of New England to the stark desert of Arizona.

Soak up the natural beauty of Wyoming’s glorious Yellowstone National Park or the vast wilderness in California’s Yosemite National Park. Or for something more fast-paced, explore America’s favourite big cities: New York City, Seattle, D.C., Chicago or Los Angeles.

The US offers much to experience. Equipped with a GPS, a travel insurance policy and a sense of adventure, you’re ready to have the American trip of your dreams.

This travel guide will help you plan your overseas excursion to the US so you can enjoy a safe, yet exciting and memorable trip.

USA Travel Tips

Local Laws

Federal law states the legal drinking age across all US states is 21.

Drug laws vary in the US, including the possession and use of marijuana. Check the relevant state laws before travelling.

If you are a dual citizen, the US will recognise dual nationality if you are travelling with both your passports.

Etiquette and Customs

Packing should be easy as Australian attire is typically acceptable in the US. Just make sure you know what season you’re packing for.

Tipping while dining at a restaurant is customary. If you pay with cash, you can leave the tip on the table once you leave. If you pay with card, you can add the tip to the cheque, write down the total and sign.

Be cautious of controversial topics while interacting with Americans. The discussion of politics, religion, homosexuality, racism, government and wealth can create tension.

Ecotourism

The US ecotourism industry is widespread and educates travellers on sustainable living. Plan an eco-friendly trip by staying at a hotel that follows local and national safety standards.

Ensure that service and accommodation efforts are environmentally sustainable. This includes recycling, use of local resources, eco-friendly transportation and outdoor, educational activities such as exploring national parks.

Transportation

Americans typically travel by air and car.

Public transport such as the train, subway and bus are more common in larger metros like New York City, Chicago and San Francisco. The Amtrak rail system offers both long-distance lines connecting cities nationwide and commuter trains for shorter routes.

Unless you’re visiting a major city, rental cars are most recommended, it might just take more planning.

Temperature and Weather

The best time of year to visit the US depends on what type of vacation you’re planning. December to February is the winter season. These weather conditions are ideal for snowboarders and ski bunnies to hit the slopes, for instance in Breckenridge in Colorado or Park City in Utah.

If it’s the full winter experience you’re after, make sure you’re covered with optional Snow Sports Cover.

During warmer months, discover cafés and microbrews in Portland, Oregon, relax on the sandy beach of Key West, Florida, or hike to the summit of Angels Landing in Zion National Park, Utah.

Autumn falls between September and November. This is when travellers can partake in traditional festivities including Oktoberfest, Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Things to Do in the USA

The beauty of this expansive country is its changing geography, landscapes, tempo, ways of life, and culture from one state to another.

Whether you want to hike into the Grand Canyon, get rowdy at the Kentucky Derby or enjoy fine wine at an east coast vineyard, the US has it all.

The Big Apple

New York City is the metropolitan heart of the US pulsating with culture, art, fashion and entertainment.

Aussie travellers can immerse themselves in some of the world’s best museums, hopping from the Met to MOMA to the Guggenheim. Stroll the cobblestone streets of the West Village or indulge in Grimaldi’s coal-fired pizza beyond the Brooklyn Bridge.

For a true NYC experience, add Staten Island Ferry, Times Square, Central Park, the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall and World Trade Center to the itinerary.

Head to Williamsburg, Brooklyn to check out the coolest night spots or the Meatpacking District for the trendiest restaurants and hottest nightclubs. And don’t forget to get tickets ahead of time for a world-class Broadway show like “The Book of Mormon” or “Wicked.”

Family Adventures

Give the kids the experience of a lifetime on a magical Disneyland (Anaheim, California) or Walt Disney World vacation (Orlando, Florida). In California, families travelling can check out Disney California Adventure Park and experience the amazing Cars Land.

Harry Potter fans can live the fantasy at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, a world-renowned destination not to be missed.

The Hogwarts Express travelling from King’s Cross Station to Hogsmeade brings to life the Harry Potter films. Kids can even wander down gloomy Knockturn Alley and shop for Dark Magic objects like Death Eater masks and skulls.

Life of the Party

Las Vegas, Miami and New Orleans are entertainment epicentres of the US offering enviable party scenes.

In Vegas, you can find luxe nightclubs, bustling casinos and amazing stage shows such as Cirque du Soleil.

Miami is where it really heats up, whether you want to hop on the dance floor in South Beach or soak up the sun lounging on Miami Beach.

If you’re up for a night out on the town under the glow of French Quarter street lamps, head south to New Orleans and move to the bluesy beats of a jazz band.

Outdoor Explorer

Can’t wait to take on an epic hiking trek? One of these excellent trails can give you the hiking adventure you’ve always dreamed of.

Appalachian Trail (Monson, Maine)

Mount Tom Traverse, Metacomet-Monadnock Trail (East Hampton/Holyoke, Massachusetts)

Beacon Heights (Linville, North Carolina)

The Hayduke Trail’s Hurrah Pass, Arches National Park (Moab, Utah)

Snowmass Wilderness, Maroon Bells (Aspen, Colorado)

John Muir Trail, Sierra Nevada Mountains (Yosemite Valley, California)

Black Elk Peak Trailhead (Keystone, South Dakota)

For an aquatic adventure, park yourself along the east coast in sunny California. From Santa Cruz to San Diego, you can surf, kayak, paddleboard, boat, snorkel, or scuba dive in the Pacific Ocean.

And if you’re looking to travel further offshore, the islands of Hawaii and the US Virgin Islands offer some of the most jaw-dropping scenery in the world.

Health and Safety on Your USA Visit

First and foremost, proper planning is requisite to avoid mishaps, disasters or run-ins with the local authorities. Safeguard and prepare for your trip to the States with the following travel advice:

Travel Documents

Aussies can be eligible to travel into the US for up to 90 days under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

To enter the US under the Visa Waiver Program, you must have travel authorisation under the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA). The ESTA determines eligibility to travel under the VWP.

All travellers must also have a valid passport for entry into the States.

If you’re travelling with kids, they must have their own passports or a Trusted Traveler Program document. The rules for travelling with children as air passengers can change depending on if they’re accompanied by a legal guardian, only one parent or travelling on their own, so it’s important you know the rules.

Travel Safety

Travelling to other countries can be daunting. Make sure you’re up to date with alerts provided by local authorities and the US Department of Homeland Security for nationwide travel advice.

Gun crime and other violent crime can be more common in parts of the US so ensure you stay alert, watch local media and take specific care in public events where possible.

Health Precautions

Not all medication is available in the US, so if you plan to bring medication with you on your trip, make sure it’s legal in the US and bring enough to last your entire trip.

Although medical care is at a similar standard to Australia, it can cost much more. Make sure your travel insurance will cover medical costs to save yourself from potentially being out of pocket thousands of dollars.

Some US authorities may still deny travellers showing signs of illness and may have rules based on vaccination status.

You can stay up to date with local health alerts for travellers by checking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

Travel Insurance Policy

The Australian Government’s DFAT also strongly recommends comprehensive travel insurance in the event of a health emergency or medical evacuation.

Without travel protection, medical costs from serious injury or illness can be the traveller’s full responsibility. If issues arise with pre-existing medical conditions or health issues such as COVID-19, the right travel policy can be incredibly helpful.

Proper insurance can also protect travellers from steep expenses as a result of trip cancellation or interruption, baggage delay or damage, or theft.

Identity Theft Protection

Distractions while travelling in a new country can lower your awareness, which can make you vulnerable to identity theft crimes.

For example, a thief can steal your personal information at an ATM by illegally using a skimmer, a small electronic device that collects credit card information.

Also, alert your credit card company about your travelling whereabouts and timeframe. Practice caution while using your credit card, use RFID protection and protect your documents in a hotel safe instead of carrying them with you.

Accommodation in the USA

Resorts, hotels and motels are the most common types of accommodation in the US. Hostels are available in all major cities, coastal areas and rural communities.

National parks even offer bunkhouses and hostel cabins in small mountain towns for an “off-the-grid” experience.

Accommodation options can include:

Airbnb where you can book any type of accommodation for any amount of time at any price point (e.g. apartments and villas).

Couchsurfing, also known as a hospitality exchange, is when nomadic travellers stay as a guest in a local’s home.

HomeExchange.com is a website that enables travellers to swap homes for free as an exchange vacation.

The HotelTonight app offers last-minute hotel deals for spontaneous tourists travelling to and from any city — New Orleans to Denver, Charleston to Phoenix, and more.

Visit the USA for Your Next Holiday

As you plan your trip abroad, zero in on a particular city, region or attraction to avoid becoming overwhelmed by the sheer size of the country.

DiscoverAmerica.com can help families, thrill-seekers, honeymooners, and solo travellers plan to identify what to explore, places to go and road trips to take.

Choose your American vacation destination, then gather your travelling essentials (including necessary travel authorisation, USA Travel Insurance and identity theft protection) to prepare for a once-in-a-lifetime Aussie-meets-America adventure.

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