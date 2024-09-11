UK Travel Guide: Everything You Need to Know

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

UK Travel Guide: Everything You Need to Know

2 young women smile for a photo outside of Buckingham Palace in London, United Kingdom
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

11 September 2024 | See disclaimer

Whether you’re hoping to rub elbows with royals or immerse yourself in rich history, the United Kingdom has something for every type of traveller.

Made up of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, visitors will experience several different cultures, historical landmarks and striking scenery in the United Kingdom.

While you’re there, explore the Scottish countryside, relax by the ocean in Wales, visit the royal monuments in England or enjoy the breathtaking vistas of Northern Ireland.

Here’s the travel advice you’ll need on your next trip to the United Kingdom.

UK Travel Tips

Local Laws

Penalties for possessing, using or trafficking illegal drugs are severe. Don’t use or carry illegal drugs.

If you require local police while you’re in the UK, for emergencies call 999, or 101 for non-emergencies.

Currency

The UK’s currency is the Great British Pound (GBP), also known as the pound sterling. Be aware of the currency conversion rate, as there’s quite a difference between the pound and the Aussie dollar and you don’t want to get caught out if you’re travelling on a budget.

The currency conversion rate can change depending on when you travel so it can be a good idea to keep an eye on its movements before you exchange cash to get the best rate.

To keep track of your expenditure, downloading a free app such as XE Currency Converter or Currency Converter Plus can come in handy during international travel.

Ecotourism

Image

England is home to unique natural flora which contributes to England’s green, countryside landscapes, rolling hills and stunning gorges. More than three dozen districts of England have even been officially designated as Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

There are 15 national parks in the UK, 16 national trails and a stunning coastline that provides plenty of natural exploration opportunities.

Temperature and Weather

Image

The weather in the UK can be unpredictable. The climate is categorised as temperate, meaning there are cool, wet winters and warm, wet summers.

However, not all parts of the United Kingdom have this same climate. You could expect anything from snow and rainy days to warmer temperatures and sunshine depending on when and where you travel. There’s something for everyone in the land of the UK.

Things to Do in the UK

Here are our top recommendations for when you travel abroad:

Buckingham Palace, London

Image

Buckingham Palace in London has historically received and entertained guests on state business and ceremonial affairs for the Royal Family.

Originally built in 1705 for the Duke of Buckingham, the palace still serves as the administrative headquarters of the monarch. Daily tours through its interior as well as its stunning gardens give visitors a peek into the British family’s royal lifestyle.

Northern Ireland

Image

For “Game of Thrones” fans, visiting Northern Ireland’s coastline is a must. Even if you’ve never seen the show, you’ll still enjoy this breathtaking backdrop.

Iconic filming locations include Downhill Strand, where the coastline scenes for Dragonstone are filmed, and Tollymore Forest Park, where the opening scenes were filmed.

Whether you go on a guided tour or explore the Causeway Coast on your own, the naturally beautiful landscape is a sight to be seen.

Scotland Whisky Trail

Image

Scotland’s Malt Whisky Trail is the ideal attraction for whisky lovers. As the only trail of its kind in the world, travellers have a unique opportunity to visit the region’s most renowned distilleries.

Your trip will take you through Scotland’s green rolling hills and you’ll arrive at one of the world’s best distilleries to sample some of the country’s best whisky.

Edinburgh

Image

And if whisky’s not your thing, Scotland still has plenty to offer in terms of arts, culture and entertainment. The festival calendar is buzzing with activity in Edinburgh, where you’ll find comedy shows, art exhibitions, kid’s activities and more.

You can also tour the magnificent Edinburgh Castle, a historic castle set on a mighty hill in the heart of the city. This impressive structure has been around since the Iron Age and is sure to captivate your imagination.

Wales

Image

Catch the scenic railway route to Wales. Not too far from London, Wales is more than worth the trip.

Home to more than 600 ancient castles, long stretches of pristine coastline (including the Gower Peninsula) and towering mountaintops (such as Brecon Beacons), there’s plenty to do for all types of travellers.

Getting Around in the UK

There are multiple public transport options in the UK including buses, trains, taxis and the tube - all with their own unique experience.

The Tube

Image

London’s renowned underground transport system, known as the Tube, consists of more than 270 stations and can take guests to and from essentially anywhere within Greater London.

The Tube is easy to navigate and fairly reasonable in price, but it’s best to research the line you’re taking before you head to the station to avoid missing your stop.

Red Double-Decker Buses

Image

For a thorough introduction to Greater London, jump aboard one of the big red double-decker buses. This is an iconic London experience that every visitor should try to have at least once.

London’s famous double-decker buses provide travellers with a comprehensive tour of the city, with the option to hop on and off at different locations. A double-decker is also one of the most efficient ways to see a range of important London landmarks.

Take a Road Trip

Image

If you want to get off the beaten track, consider hiring a car. You can tour the beautiful English countryside at your own pace and stop by charming villages and historic townships as you go.

Like Australia, driving is on the left-hand side of the road. If you’re travelling in the UK for less than 12 months, you can use your full Australian driver’s licence (not a probationary licence) and you won’t need an International Driving Permit (IDP).

However, if you plan on visiting other countries you might want to consider an IDP as these rules can change depending on where you’re travelling.

While the road rules in the UK are similar to Australia’s, when driving in unfamiliar territory, it’s important to adhere to local laws and exercise caution.

Accommodation in the UK

Whether you’re a backpacker on a budget or looking for the royal treatment, the UK has accommodation options to suit any traveller. These include:

  • Airbnb offers quirky homestays with both private and shared accommodation.

  • YHA (Youth Hostel Association) operates hostels in England and Wales. They are designed as low-cost accommodation options for travellers in both cities and rural areas.

  • There are luxurious hotel options in the countryside or the busy cities with Michelin-star restaurants and world-class service.

  • British pubs and inns are something of an institution. They are perfect for a scenic getaway where you can tour the countryside, enjoy a drink or pub meal, and stay in a room at the property.

Health and Safety on Your UK Visit

While Australia has a reciprocal healthcare agreement with the UK under the National Health Service (NHS), it’s still a good idea to have comprehensive travel insurance to cover overseas medical costs.

While some GP and hospital visits are free if you’re in the UK for a short period, if you’re not insured, you could face higher costs for medical treatment if you fall ill or get injured.

Travel Insurance UK

Health Risks

Medical facilities in the UK are of a high standard. However, before you travel you should:

  • Get up-to-date information on public health guidance

  • Check in with your local GP if you have any pre-existing health conditions that require medication for travel.

  • Arrange comprehensive travel insurance with your insurance provider.

Safety

You should exercise caution when travelling to the UK.

Make sure you follow the instructions of local authorities and be aware in crowded spaces.

Be aware of petty crime, pickpockets in tourist areas, at restaurants and bars and on transport. Also, take care when using ATMs and credit cards.

Travel Requirements

Although it’s a long trip, there are plenty of routes and flight options available from Australia to the UK.

Plus, if you’re travelling to the UK as a tourist for less than six months, you usually won’t need a visa.

At the UK border, authorities have the right to refuse entry if they suspect you are trying to enter the country for purposes other than tourism - such as working, volunteering or intentions to marry.

You’ll need a visa if you plan to do paid or unpaid work, volunteer or get married. Arrange this before you travel to the United Kingdom.

Visit the UK for Your Next Holiday

Enjoy everything from the stunning scenery to the booming culture of the United Kingdom on your next trip away.

Make sure you’re equipped with the right travel documentation, including your travel insurance, to ensure you have the best trip possible.

Buy Travel Insurance See More United Kingdom Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

Does Travel Insurance Cover Pregnancy?

6 Of The Most Unique Places To Celebrate Christmas

International Travel Wish List Survey and Statistics 2025