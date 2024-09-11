UK Travel Guide: Everything You Need to Know

Whether you’re hoping to rub elbows with royals or immerse yourself in rich history, the United Kingdom has something for every type of traveller.

Made up of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, visitors will experience several different cultures, historical landmarks and striking scenery in the United Kingdom.

While you’re there, explore the Scottish countryside, relax by the ocean in Wales, visit the royal monuments in England or enjoy the breathtaking vistas of Northern Ireland.

Here’s the travel advice you’ll need on your next trip to the United Kingdom.

UK Travel Tips

Local Laws

Penalties for possessing, using or trafficking illegal drugs are severe. Don’t use or carry illegal drugs.

If you require local police while you’re in the UK, for emergencies call 999, or 101 for non-emergencies.

Currency

The UK’s currency is the Great British Pound (GBP), also known as the pound sterling. Be aware of the currency conversion rate, as there’s quite a difference between the pound and the Aussie dollar and you don’t want to get caught out if you’re travelling on a budget.

The currency conversion rate can change depending on when you travel so it can be a good idea to keep an eye on its movements before you exchange cash to get the best rate.

To keep track of your expenditure, downloading a free app such as XE Currency Converter or Currency Converter Plus can come in handy during international travel.

Ecotourism

England is home to unique natural flora which contributes to England’s green, countryside landscapes, rolling hills and stunning gorges. More than three dozen districts of England have even been officially designated as Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

There are 15 national parks in the UK, 16 national trails and a stunning coastline that provides plenty of natural exploration opportunities.

Temperature and Weather

The weather in the UK can be unpredictable. The climate is categorised as temperate, meaning there are cool, wet winters and warm, wet summers.

However, not all parts of the United Kingdom have this same climate. You could expect anything from snow and rainy days to warmer temperatures and sunshine depending on when and where you travel. There’s something for everyone in the land of the UK.

Things to Do in the UK

Here are our top recommendations for when you travel abroad:

Buckingham Palace, London

Buckingham Palace in London has historically received and entertained guests on state business and ceremonial affairs for the Royal Family.

Originally built in 1705 for the Duke of Buckingham, the palace still serves as the administrative headquarters of the monarch. Daily tours through its interior as well as its stunning gardens give visitors a peek into the British family’s royal lifestyle.

Northern Ireland

For “Game of Thrones” fans, visiting Northern Ireland’s coastline is a must. Even if you’ve never seen the show, you’ll still enjoy this breathtaking backdrop.

Iconic filming locations include Downhill Strand, where the coastline scenes for Dragonstone are filmed, and Tollymore Forest Park, where the opening scenes were filmed.

Whether you go on a guided tour or explore the Causeway Coast on your own, the naturally beautiful landscape is a sight to be seen.

Scotland Whisky Trail

Scotland’s Malt Whisky Trail is the ideal attraction for whisky lovers. As the only trail of its kind in the world, travellers have a unique opportunity to visit the region’s most renowned distilleries.

Your trip will take you through Scotland’s green rolling hills and you’ll arrive at one of the world’s best distilleries to sample some of the country’s best whisky.

Edinburgh

And if whisky’s not your thing, Scotland still has plenty to offer in terms of arts, culture and entertainment. The festival calendar is buzzing with activity in Edinburgh, where you’ll find comedy shows, art exhibitions, kid’s activities and more.

You can also tour the magnificent Edinburgh Castle, a historic castle set on a mighty hill in the heart of the city. This impressive structure has been around since the Iron Age and is sure to captivate your imagination.

Wales

Catch the scenic railway route to Wales. Not too far from London, Wales is more than worth the trip.

Home to more than 600 ancient castles, long stretches of pristine coastline (including the Gower Peninsula) and towering mountaintops (such as Brecon Beacons), there’s plenty to do for all types of travellers.

Getting Around in the UK

There are multiple public transport options in the UK including buses, trains, taxis and the tube - all with their own unique experience.

The Tube

London’s renowned underground transport system, known as the Tube, consists of more than 270 stations and can take guests to and from essentially anywhere within Greater London.

The Tube is easy to navigate and fairly reasonable in price, but it’s best to research the line you’re taking before you head to the station to avoid missing your stop.

Red Double-Decker Buses

For a thorough introduction to Greater London, jump aboard one of the big red double-decker buses. This is an iconic London experience that every visitor should try to have at least once.

London’s famous double-decker buses provide travellers with a comprehensive tour of the city, with the option to hop on and off at different locations. A double-decker is also one of the most efficient ways to see a range of important London landmarks.

Take a Road Trip

If you want to get off the beaten track, consider hiring a car. You can tour the beautiful English countryside at your own pace and stop by charming villages and historic townships as you go.

Like Australia, driving is on the left-hand side of the road. If you’re travelling in the UK for less than 12 months, you can use your full Australian driver’s licence (not a probationary licence) and you won’t need an International Driving Permit (IDP).

However, if you plan on visiting other countries you might want to consider an IDP as these rules can change depending on where you’re travelling.

While the road rules in the UK are similar to Australia’s, when driving in unfamiliar territory, it’s important to adhere to local laws and exercise caution.

Accommodation in the UK

Whether you’re a backpacker on a budget or looking for the royal treatment, the UK has accommodation options to suit any traveller. These include:

Airbnb offers quirky homestays with both private and shared accommodation.

YHA (Youth Hostel Association) operates hostels in England and Wales. They are designed as low-cost accommodation options for travellers in both cities and rural areas.

There are luxurious hotel options in the countryside or the busy cities with Michelin-star restaurants and world-class service.

British pubs and inns are something of an institution. They are perfect for a scenic getaway where you can tour the countryside, enjoy a drink or pub meal, and stay in a room at the property.

Health and Safety on Your UK Visit

While Australia has a reciprocal healthcare agreement with the UK under the National Health Service (NHS), it’s still a good idea to have comprehensive travel insurance to cover overseas medical costs.

While some GP and hospital visits are free if you’re in the UK for a short period, if you’re not insured, you could face higher costs for medical treatment if you fall ill or get injured.

Travel Insurance UK

Health Risks

Medical facilities in the UK are of a high standard. However, before you travel you should:

Get up-to-date information on public health guidance

Check in with your local GP if you have any pre-existing health conditions that require medication for travel.

Arrange comprehensive travel insurance with your insurance provider.

Safety

You should exercise caution when travelling to the UK.

Make sure you follow the instructions of local authorities and be aware in crowded spaces.

Be aware of petty crime, pickpockets in tourist areas, at restaurants and bars and on transport. Also, take care when using ATMs and credit cards.

Travel Requirements

Although it’s a long trip, there are plenty of routes and flight options available from Australia to the UK.

Plus, if you’re travelling to the UK as a tourist for less than six months, you usually won’t need a visa.

At the UK border, authorities have the right to refuse entry if they suspect you are trying to enter the country for purposes other than tourism - such as working, volunteering or intentions to marry.

You’ll need a visa if you plan to do paid or unpaid work, volunteer or get married. Arrange this before you travel to the United Kingdom.

Visit the UK for Your Next Holiday

Enjoy everything from the stunning scenery to the booming culture of the United Kingdom on your next trip away.

Make sure you’re equipped with the right travel documentation, including your travel insurance, to ensure you have the best trip possible.

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