Thailand Travel Guide: Everything You Need to Know

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Thailand Travel Guide: Everything You Need to Know

Young woman holds a camera as she walks past the Wat Phra Kaew temple in Bangkok, Thailand.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

25 September 2024 | See disclaimer

Thailand, located in Southeast Asia, is home to white sand beaches, lush mountain jungles, beautiful historical landmarks and delicious street food.

It has a strong cultural heritage based on historic cities that were religious and commercial centres, home to Buddhist monasteries, shrines devoted to Hinduism and Buddhism, trade networks, cultural art and architecture.

Thailand’s affordability and closeness to Australia make it an ideal holiday location. Whether you want to relax and experience Thailand’s culture or spend most of your holiday in major cities and busy tourist areas, Thailand has something for you.

Here’s our travel guide on what to expect when visiting Thailand.

Thailand Travel Tips

Local Laws

  • Penalties for carrying illegal drugs in Thailand are extremely severe.
  • E-cigarettes, e-baraku, vaporisers, smoking on some beaches and travelling without carrying identification is illegal.

Ecotourism

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In Thailand, there are programs that regularly welcome conservation volunteers to care for Thailand’s elephants in their natural habitat.

They allow volunteers to feed, wash and assist Thai elephants. If you’re interested in travelling to Thailand to be in one of these programs, make sure you do the research to ensure it’s a reputable organisation.

Temperature and Weather

Thailand is a tropical location that has warmer temperatures year-round. However, the weather can generally be defined by three distinct seasons:

  • Hot Season - March to May
  • Wet Season - May to October
  • Cool Season - November to February

Things to Do in Thailand

Northern Thailand

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Northern Thailand is home to Chiang Mai, known for its jungle terrain, sacred temples and national parks.

You can start by visiting one of the many Buddhist temples in Chiang Mai including Wat Lok Moli, Wat Chiang Man or Wat Phra Singh.

Next, you can explore one of Chiang Mai’s beautiful national parks including Doi Inthanon National Park and Doi Pha Hom Pok National Park.

You can also make a trip from Chiang Mai to discover the border countries of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand in a spot also known as the “Golden Triangle”.

Northeastern Thailand

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The Northeastern region of Thailand, also known as Isan, runs along the Mekong River and offers visitors access to spectacular monuments like the ancient Khmer ruins.

If you visit this region of Thailand, make sure you stop at the breathtaking Pha Taem National Park overlooking the Mekong River and Laos.

Eastern Thailand

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Eastern Thailand is best known for its beautiful beaches and seaside resorts. Even though there aren’t as many provinces in the East, there are just as many locations to visit as in other parts of Thailand.

You could visit the Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Marine Park, swim at Pattaya Beach or experience Koh Chang’s white sand beaches, beautiful waterfalls and lush jungles.

Central Thailand

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Central Thailand is home to Thailand’s capital city, Bangkok. Bangkok is a busy, bustling city with plenty of tourist attractions and delicious food on every corner.

You can take a day trip to the Historical City of Ayutthaya, visit the Temple of Dawn (also known as Wat Arun) or take a tour of the royal Grand Palace.

And if you’re interested in some of Bangkok’s marketplaces you can take a tour of the Maeklong Railway Market and the Chatuchak Weekend Markets to shop for food and clothing.

Southern Thailand

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Southern Thailand has many beautiful beaches and islands, such as Phuket, Koh Samui, Koh Phi Phi, Koh Lipe, and Koh Tao.

Phuket is a popular tourist destination. You can spend some time in the busy Bangla Road district, swim at one of Phuket’s many beaches or visit the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park for an extra special experience.

And if you’re in Koh Samui, you can also scuba dive at the beach, and visit the Fisherman’s Village night markets and the Wat Phra Yai (also known as the Big Buddha).

Thai Food

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Thailand is well known for its cuisine and one of its most popular dishes is Pad Thai.

Pad Thai is an iconic Thai dish made with flat rice noodles, traditionally combined with seafood, eggs, sauces and vegetables including bean sprouts and shallots. The dish is then served with fresh herbs, chilli and roasted peanuts.

Some other well-known dishes from Thailand include:

  • Pad See Ew (fried flat noodles with soy sauce)
  • Tom Ka Gai (coconut soup with chicken)
  • Tom Yung Goong (sweet and sour soup with prawns)
  • Khao Pad (fried rice)
  • Khao Soi (curried noodle soup)

In some areas of Thailand, you can also take cooking classes to learn how to make these dishes (and others) and understand the Thai approach to cooking.

Blue Elephant is a reputable cooking school located in Bangkok and Phuket. They offer discovery cooking classes that let you cook like a Thai chef, preparing four or five recipes in only half a day. After each class, you’ll receive a certificate and get to take your dishes home.

Travelling in Thailand

You’ll need to have an International Driving Permit (IDP) and your Australian driver’s licence if you plan on driving a car or motorcycle in Thailand. And if you’re driving a motorcycle you’ll need a valid motorcycle licence.

Road Safety

Driving in Thailand can be dangerous and road accidents are common in busy areas such as Phuket, Pattaya and Koh Samui. If you’re riding a motorcycle, it’s important to always wear a helmet, even as a passenger.

Make sure you’re extra careful during holidays in Thailand as there can be more congestion on the roads during these times.

Taxis, Tuk-tuks and Motorcycle Taxis

Generally metered taxis are a safe and convenient way to travel in Thailand. If you get into an unmetered taxi, tuk-tuk or motorcycle taxi then make sure you agree on a route and price first.

Health and Safety When You Visit Thailand

Medical treatment in Thailand can be poor and you should avoid discounted medical services and uncertified medical facilities.

Before you head to Thailand, make sure you have a comprehensive travel insurance policy that can help you when you might need it.

Thailand Travel Insurance

Health Risks

When travelling in Thailand you may be at risk of catching certain diseases from insects or animals.

Here’s how to protect yourself from insect-borne diseases:

  • Make sure your accommodation is insect-proof
  • Use insect repellent
  • Wear long, loose, light-coloured clothing
  • Consider taking medicine to prevent malaria
  • Get vaccinated to protect yourself against Japanese encephalitis

Before visiting Thailand, you should discuss travel plans, vaccinations and any pre-existing medical conditions you may have with a travel doctor.

And make sure to research all public hospitals and private hospitals in Thailand before you receive any medical services.

Smoke Haze and Air Pollution

There are higher levels of air pollution in Thailand, specifically in major cities such as Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

These environmental changes can impact travellers with existing conditions. Make sure you check with your travel doctor before travelling to Thailand.

Safety

You should try to stay safe when visiting tourist destinations.

To stay safe you can:

  • Avoid large crowds
  • Follow local laws
  • Protect your belongings when travelling in public
  • Report any incidents to the Thai authorities

It’s important to research destinations before jetting off. In particular, Smartraveller recommends you should strongly reconsider travelling to border areas near the Thai-Cambodia border, the Thai-Myanmar border and the Thailand-Malaysia border.

Travel Requirements

You can get a visa exemption for up to 60 days from when you arrive. The visa exemption is only for tourism and is restricted to only two entries into Thailand per calendar year (by land or sea).

Before travelling you must have a valid passport with more than six months validity before entering Thailand.

You can visit your local Thai embassy or Thai Consulate for additional information on Thai law, Thai National IDs and passports.

Visit Thailand for Your Next Holiday

Experience the best of Thai culture in local cities and rural areas on your next holiday. You can start by booking tours to eat delicious Thai food or by scuba diving off one of Thailand’s many beautiful islands.

But before entering Thailand make sure to have the right travel documents, including your travel insurance, accommodation details and passport. Having these documents can help to ensure you have a smooth travel experience.

Buy Travel Insurance See More Thailand Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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