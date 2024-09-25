Thailand Travel Guide: Everything You Need to Know

Thailand, located in Southeast Asia, is home to white sand beaches, lush mountain jungles, beautiful historical landmarks and delicious street food.

It has a strong cultural heritage based on historic cities that were religious and commercial centres, home to Buddhist monasteries, shrines devoted to Hinduism and Buddhism, trade networks, cultural art and architecture.

Thailand’s affordability and closeness to Australia make it an ideal holiday location. Whether you want to relax and experience Thailand’s culture or spend most of your holiday in major cities and busy tourist areas, Thailand has something for you.

Here’s our travel guide on what to expect when visiting Thailand.

Thailand Travel Tips

Local Laws

Penalties for carrying illegal drugs in Thailand are extremely severe.

E-cigarettes, e-baraku, vaporisers, smoking on some beaches and travelling without carrying identification is illegal.

Ecotourism

In Thailand, there are programs that regularly welcome conservation volunteers to care for Thailand’s elephants in their natural habitat.

They allow volunteers to feed, wash and assist Thai elephants. If you’re interested in travelling to Thailand to be in one of these programs, make sure you do the research to ensure it’s a reputable organisation.

Temperature and Weather

Thailand is a tropical location that has warmer temperatures year-round. However, the weather can generally be defined by three distinct seasons:

Hot Season - March to May

Wet Season - May to October

Cool Season - November to February

Things to Do in Thailand

Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand is home to Chiang Mai, known for its jungle terrain, sacred temples and national parks.

You can start by visiting one of the many Buddhist temples in Chiang Mai including Wat Lok Moli, Wat Chiang Man or Wat Phra Singh.

Next, you can explore one of Chiang Mai’s beautiful national parks including Doi Inthanon National Park and Doi Pha Hom Pok National Park.

You can also make a trip from Chiang Mai to discover the border countries of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand in a spot also known as the “Golden Triangle”.

Northeastern Thailand

The Northeastern region of Thailand, also known as Isan, runs along the Mekong River and offers visitors access to spectacular monuments like the ancient Khmer ruins.

If you visit this region of Thailand, make sure you stop at the breathtaking Pha Taem National Park overlooking the Mekong River and Laos.

Eastern Thailand

Eastern Thailand is best known for its beautiful beaches and seaside resorts. Even though there aren’t as many provinces in the East, there are just as many locations to visit as in other parts of Thailand.

You could visit the Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Marine Park, swim at Pattaya Beach or experience Koh Chang’s white sand beaches, beautiful waterfalls and lush jungles.

Central Thailand

Central Thailand is home to Thailand’s capital city, Bangkok. Bangkok is a busy, bustling city with plenty of tourist attractions and delicious food on every corner.

You can take a day trip to the Historical City of Ayutthaya, visit the Temple of Dawn (also known as Wat Arun) or take a tour of the royal Grand Palace.

And if you’re interested in some of Bangkok’s marketplaces you can take a tour of the Maeklong Railway Market and the Chatuchak Weekend Markets to shop for food and clothing.

Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand has many beautiful beaches and islands, such as Phuket, Koh Samui, Koh Phi Phi, Koh Lipe, and Koh Tao.

Phuket is a popular tourist destination. You can spend some time in the busy Bangla Road district, swim at one of Phuket’s many beaches or visit the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park for an extra special experience.

And if you’re in Koh Samui, you can also scuba dive at the beach, and visit the Fisherman’s Village night markets and the Wat Phra Yai (also known as the Big Buddha).

Thai Food

Thailand is well known for its cuisine and one of its most popular dishes is Pad Thai.

Pad Thai is an iconic Thai dish made with flat rice noodles, traditionally combined with seafood, eggs, sauces and vegetables including bean sprouts and shallots. The dish is then served with fresh herbs, chilli and roasted peanuts.

Some other well-known dishes from Thailand include:

Pad See Ew (fried flat noodles with soy sauce)

Tom Ka Gai (coconut soup with chicken)

Tom Yung Goong (sweet and sour soup with prawns)

Khao Pad (fried rice)

Khao Soi (curried noodle soup)

In some areas of Thailand, you can also take cooking classes to learn how to make these dishes (and others) and understand the Thai approach to cooking.

Blue Elephant is a reputable cooking school located in Bangkok and Phuket. They offer discovery cooking classes that let you cook like a Thai chef, preparing four or five recipes in only half a day. After each class, you’ll receive a certificate and get to take your dishes home.

Travelling in Thailand

You’ll need to have an International Driving Permit (IDP) and your Australian driver’s licence if you plan on driving a car or motorcycle in Thailand. And if you’re driving a motorcycle you’ll need a valid motorcycle licence.

Road Safety

Driving in Thailand can be dangerous and road accidents are common in busy areas such as Phuket, Pattaya and Koh Samui. If you’re riding a motorcycle, it’s important to always wear a helmet, even as a passenger.

Make sure you’re extra careful during holidays in Thailand as there can be more congestion on the roads during these times.

Taxis, Tuk-tuks and Motorcycle Taxis

Generally metered taxis are a safe and convenient way to travel in Thailand. If you get into an unmetered taxi, tuk-tuk or motorcycle taxi then make sure you agree on a route and price first.

Health and Safety When You Visit Thailand

Medical treatment in Thailand can be poor and you should avoid discounted medical services and uncertified medical facilities.

Before you head to Thailand, make sure you have a comprehensive travel insurance policy that can help you when you might need it.

Thailand Travel Insurance

Health Risks

When travelling in Thailand you may be at risk of catching certain diseases from insects or animals.

Here’s how to protect yourself from insect-borne diseases:

Make sure your accommodation is insect-proof

Use insect repellent

Wear long, loose, light-coloured clothing

Consider taking medicine to prevent malaria

Get vaccinated to protect yourself against Japanese encephalitis

Before visiting Thailand, you should discuss travel plans, vaccinations and any pre-existing medical conditions you may have with a travel doctor.

And make sure to research all public hospitals and private hospitals in Thailand before you receive any medical services.

Smoke Haze and Air Pollution

There are higher levels of air pollution in Thailand, specifically in major cities such as Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

These environmental changes can impact travellers with existing conditions. Make sure you check with your travel doctor before travelling to Thailand.

Safety

You should try to stay safe when visiting tourist destinations.

To stay safe you can:

Avoid large crowds

Follow local laws

Protect your belongings when travelling in public

Report any incidents to the Thai authorities

It’s important to research destinations before jetting off. In particular, Smartraveller recommends you should strongly reconsider travelling to border areas near the Thai-Cambodia border, the Thai-Myanmar border and the Thailand-Malaysia border.

Travel Requirements

You can get a visa exemption for up to 60 days from when you arrive. The visa exemption is only for tourism and is restricted to only two entries into Thailand per calendar year (by land or sea).

Before travelling you must have a valid passport with more than six months validity before entering Thailand.

You can visit your local Thai embassy or Thai Consulate for additional information on Thai law, Thai National IDs and passports.

Visit Thailand for Your Next Holiday

Experience the best of Thai culture in local cities and rural areas on your next holiday. You can start by booking tours to eat delicious Thai food or by scuba diving off one of Thailand’s many beautiful islands.

But before entering Thailand make sure to have the right travel documents, including your travel insurance, accommodation details and passport. Having these documents can help to ensure you have a smooth travel experience.

Buy Travel Insurance

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