New Zealand is located in the southern hemisphere (right next to Australia) and is home to breathtaking mountain ranges, adrenaline activities and active volcanoes. If you’re looking for adventure, you’ll find no shortage here.

With its dramatic landscapes and jaw-dropping scenery, it’s no wonder New Zealand served as the backdrop for Middle Earth in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ films.

New Zealand has something for all types of travellers, whether you’re looking for a lavish retreat or travelling on a tight budget.

In this New Zealand travel guide, you’ll find travel tips and recommendations to help you plan your next unforgettable journey.

New Zealand Travel Tips

Local Laws

Don’t use or carry illegal drugs

Carry an approved ID, including your current passport, a current New Zealand driver’s licence or a Kiwi Access Card, if you want to purchase alcohol or enter a licensed premises. Australian Driver’s Licences are not valid for buying alcohol under NZ law.

New Zealand has strict biosecurity laws. You’ll need to declare items for quarantine or face instant fines.

Etiquette and Customs

New Zealanders are known for being very welcoming and friendly people. As a traveller, it can be important to learn about the nation’s history and Māori culture - the Indigenous Polynesian people of mainland New Zealand.

The Māori people have a long and rich history. One place you can learn more during your trip is at Te Papa Museum - New Zealand’s National Museum in Wellington.

Ecotourism

New Zealand also has a number of environmental initiatives to preserve its biodiversity.

Eco-conscious visitors will enjoy the country’s lush landscape, natural beauty and unique wildlife. Eco-friendly tourist attractions like the Aranui Cave Tours, also known as the glow worm caves, in Waitomo also support these initiatives.

Currency

The New Zealand dollar is the official currency of New Zealand. If you’re travelling from Australia, the currency conversion rate is very similar.

Temperature and Weather

New Zealand’s climate is complex and varies from warm subtropical temperatures in the far north to cool temperate climates in the far south, with severe alpine conditions in the mountainous areas.

Weather can change quickly, so make sure you pack according to the regions you plan on visiting.

But with so much variety, there’s virtually no bad time to visit New Zealand so long as you follow local weather advice and make smart travel arrangements.

Things to Do in New Zealand’s South Island

Here are some of the best things to do on your trip to New Zealand’s South Island:

Queenstown

Queenstown is known as New Zealand’s adventure capital. Choose from bungy jumping, jet boating, skydiving, white water rafting, paragliding, quad biking and much, much more.

Queenstown is also home to four of New Zealand’s best ski fields including:

Milford Sound

Milford Sound, located within Fiordland National Park, is a must-see destination. It’s known for its serene landscape and remarkable natural environment and features dramatic fiords (a deep inlet of water between high cliffs), spectacular waterfalls and snow-capped peaks.

The Fox Glacier

The Fox Glacier is located in Westland Tai Poutini National Park on the West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island.

You can go on a Flying Fox Heli Hike with the family or ascend to the top of New Zealand’s highest peaks with a scenic helicopter flight.

Things to Do in New Zealand’s North Island

Here are some of the best things to do on your trip to New Zealand’s North Island:

Wellington

Wellington is New Zealand’s capital city, and although it has a smaller population than Auckland, it packs a punch. This compact city is nestled between a harbour and the hills and is conveniently walkable.

In Wellington, you’ll find a thriving arts and culture scene, nightlife, excellent dining, as well as stunning views.

Visit Hannah’s Laneway for a gourmet food fest, take a behind-the-scenes tour of the Wētā Workshop for a peek into film artistry or ride the Wellington cable car to enjoy panoramic views of the city.

Rotorua

Located near active volcanoes, the city of Rotorua is full of lakes, forests and geothermal areas. In Rotorua, guests can go on a scenic flight, hike trails or relax in the therapeutic hot mud pools.

Waiheke Island

Around a 35-minute ferry ride from downtown Auckland lies a wine-lovers paradise. Waiheke Island, also known as Wine Island, boasts world-class vineyards among vine-covered hillsides.

Tongariro National Park

In the centre of three volcanoes (Tongariro, Ngauruhoe and Ruapehu) sits Tongariro National Park. It became New Zealand’s first national park in 1887 and was awarded dual UNESCO World Heritage status for its significance to the Māori people.

The park includes emerald lakes, old lava flows, streaming craters, silica terraces and alpine gardens.

New Zealand Food

New Zealanders love their food and enjoy a diverse culinary culture ranging from fine dining to home-cooked favourites. On your trip, be sure to discover some foods that are quintessentially Kiwi.

Crayfish and Whitebait

With about 15,000 km of coastline, it’s no wonder New Zealand boasts some of the world’s best seafood. New Zealanders are renowned for their crayfish and whitebait, among other fresh catches.

Grilled or served as fritters (Whitebait fritters are something of a New Zealand delicacy), you won’t be disappointed.

Māori Hāngī

Māori Hāngī is a traditional earth-oven cooking method that is especially suited to feed large groups. Food, including chicken, pork, lamb and root vegetables are steamed underground using heated stones. The method produces a unique, authentic smoky-earthy flavour rarely found elsewhere.

You can enjoy an authentic Hāngī food experience across New Zealand including in Rotorua, Waitangi Treaty Grounds and even in the heart of busy Auckland.

Pavlova

There is some friendly competition between Australians and New Zealanders over who first invented the Pavlova dessert made with meringue, fresh cream and fruit toppings. But regardless of its true origin, this is a classic Kiwi favourite.

Accommodation

If you’re looking to unwind and take in the breathtaking scenery of New Zealand, there are accommodation options to suit your preferences and budget, whether you want a secluded escape or a luxurious retreat.

You might want to consider something unique, such as glamping to experience camping in style or a secluded cabin in the mountains.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to mingle and enjoy delicious food and drink, you get comfy hotel rooms in busy ski towns or cultural hubs such as Auckland or Wellington.

Getting Around in New Zealand

Car

One of the best ways to travel from the North Island to the South Island is by car. This way you can experience the New Zealand countryside at your own pace and in your own time.

You can drive with your Australian driver’s licence for up to 12 months. After this, you’ll need a local licence.

Beware of hazardous road conditions, especially in mountainous regions. Some areas are only accessible by 4WD and may require snow chains.

Because road rules are so similar to those in Australia, road-tripping across New Zealand in a campervan is a popular option for some tourists.

While it’s a great way to take in the expansive landscape, make sure you have the right licence and travel insurance to cover you for these adventures.

Motorcycles

Make sure to always wear a helmet and stay alert for dangerous road and weather conditions.

Taxis

Taxis and rideshares are of a similar standard to Australia and are generally reliable.

Tours

If you’d rather not drive, there is a wide range of guided coach tours available, from day trips to multi-day itineraries with included accommodation.

You can choose from backpacker-style tours that head to remote areas to luxury coaches with five-star accommodations in popular spots along the way.

Public Transport

For public transport options, New Zealand’s national bus network is InterCity, which operates regular daily services throughout the country and offers flexible passes and tour options too.

Health and Safety on Your New Zealand Visit

While Australia and New Zealand do have a reciprocal health care agreement, there are still some things it won’t cover.

This is why it can be a good idea to get travel insurance to help avoid potentially costly medical fees.

It’s also recommended that you keep important documents safe while travelling overseas. So before you leave on holiday to New Zealand you should get certified copies of your passport so that you have a record of it in case it’s lost or stolen.

New Zealand Travel Insurance

Health

Medical facilities and services are of a similar standard to healthcare settings in Australia. Due to the reciprocal healthcare agreement between the two countries, Australian citizens can access public medical facilities and care while travelling.

Safety

Weather conditions in New Zealand can change very quickly and severe weather can impact your travel plans. Monitor local media for updates on weather warnings and be aware of natural hazards in New Zealand including:

Earthquakes

Tsunamis

Volcanic activity

You can also check Smartraveller for any updates on natural disasters, emergencies or safety threats.

Travel Requirements

If you are an Australian citizen or permanent resident you can visit New Zealand without a visa unless you have a criminal record or have been deported from another country. If you are an Australian permanent resident you will need a New Zealand electronic travel authority (NZeTA).

You must have at least three months of validity of your passport after the date you plan to leave New Zealand. However, some governments and airlines can be inconsistent with this rule so to be safe, it’s a good idea to ensure your passport has at least six months validity from the date of departure.

On arrival in New Zealand, you must complete a New Zealand Traveller Declaration before passport control.

It’s free and travellers use it to answer questions about their trip and what they’re bringing into the country. A paper declaration form is available for travellers who cannot complete one online.

Visit New Zealand for Your Next Holiday

From stunning landscapes to rich cultural history, there’s something for every traveller in the vast land of New Zealand.

After deciding where you want to visit on your trip, make sure you prepare yourself with the right travel documentation, including travel insurance, to prepare yourself for the trip of a lifetime.

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