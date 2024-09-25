Exploring Japan (sometimes also known as the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’) is an incredible opportunity. From the quick pace of city life to the tranquil beauty of places such as Naoshima, it’s an incredible country that celebrates its ancient roots and advanced technology.

Immerse yourself in all Japan has to offer as you savour local cuisine and find inspiration from the people, culture and way of life.

You can use our travel guide to discover unique travel tips and understand what to expect when you visit Japan.

Japan Travel Tips

Local Laws

You must always carry your passport with you.

Japan has strict alcohol laws and the legal drinking age is 20.

Smoking on the street is illegal in Tokyo and some other cities.

Don’t use or carry illegal drugs.

There are strict rules about bringing medicine into Japan including some ingredients in ADHD and cold and flu medication. You can find out more information from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Etiquette and Customs

In Japan, it can be customary to take off your shoes before entering a house, inn or even a restaurant. You’ll be provided with slippers to wear but the slippers should be removed before stepping on a tatami mat - a type of straw-based flooring used in traditional Japanese rooms.

Bowing can also reflect a person’s social status and position and can be a way for Japanese people to greet one another.

A handshake is an acceptable greeting for foreigners. Also, saying “itadakimasu” (“I humbly receive it”) before eating expresses gratitude.

Ecotourism

Japanese people hold a deep respect for nature, so naturally, ecotourism is of high value. Ecotourism relates to tourist attractions that don’t harm the natural environment but allow visitors to enjoy nature and contribute to its growth and sustainability.

Okinawa is a great place to start if you’re interested in nature activities - some of which include whale and dolphin watching, forest hikes, wildlife tours and treehouse stays.

In Yakushima, a UNESCO World Heritage site, tourists can go canyoning, snorkelling, forest walking and take a two-day coastline drive to see stunning views and sea turtles.

Transportation

Japan’s modern and energy-efficient public transport is an accessible and convenient way to see the country. Bullet trains (known as Shinkansen) and a network of high-speed train lines connect most major cities in the main islands.

There are detailed railway guides on each line in the Shinkansen network, which include information about rail passes, Wi-Fi, bicycles, pets and luggage on board.

Local trains and buses also run in rural and metropolitan areas while Japanese islands are connected by ferries.

Temperature and Weather

Japan is a relatively temperate country. Autumn is between September and November, and December to February marks the winter season.

Spring, the months between March and May, is Japan’s high peak travelling season because of favourable temperatures, cherry blossom season and the national holidays celebrated during Golden Week.

Typhoon season normally lasts from May to November and can impact all regions of Japan. Stronger typhoons might impact your travel plans, so it’s a good idea to be aware of the weather patterns before jetting off.

Things to Do in Japan

Cherry Blossoms

Every year in spring, Japan celebrates the blooming of the iconic Cherry Blossom Trees, also known as ‘Sakura.’ Traditionally, this represents a time of renewal and beauty. The seasonal spectacle is marked with ‘Hanami’ (cherry blossom viewing) parties under the trees.

Japan is home to some of the best Cherry Blossom viewing in the world including:

Hirosaki Park Cherry Blossom Festival

Tsuruoka’s Cherry Blossom Festival

Mount Yoshinoyama

Meguro River, Tokyo

Tokyo

Tokyo is Japan’s capital city. It’s revered for its ultra-modern cultural cornerstones, high fashion and cutting-edge technology. In Tokyo, we’d recommend visiting the Tsukiji Outer Market, Meiji Shrine, Imperial Palace, Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden and the trendy neighbourhood Ebisu.

Kyoto

Kyoto is known for its traditional Japanese culture, dating back to when it was a former imperial city. The city’s Zen gardens, beautiful shrines and stunning palaces portray the traditional side of Japan. Meanwhile, the designer shops and trendy cafes showcase more of its contemporary side.

Explore the Kinkaku-ji Temple (or The Golden Pavilion), a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Gion District and the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove.

Nagano

Nagano is the capital city of Nagano Prefecture, where skiing and snow sports enthusiasts can enjoy visiting Nozawa Onsen (just don’t forget your ski insurance).

The quaint traditional Japanese village is located at the base of Mt. Kenashi and is known for its hot springs that date back to the eighth century. Tourists have been known to hit the slopes at Nozawa Onsen Ski Resort, and then take a dip in the relaxing hot spring baths.

Kumano Kodo

This network of ancient pilgrimage routes on Japan’s largest peninsula, Kii Hanto, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that leads to Kumano Sanzan, a sacred site of three Grand Shrines.

Taking a guided trek up the network of pilgrimage routes will take you through lush green forests and never-ending tea fields. The striking Nachi Falls in Kumano Nachi Taisha, is sure to capture your attention, before ending the day with a relaxing hot spring.

Mount Fuji

Climbing Mount Fuji is an experience for avid hikers. The traditional hike starts at Fujiyoshida and ascends through steep slopes and rocky terrain. Climbing season is between July and September and huts are available en route to the summit to provide accommodation and food, as long as you book in advance.

Nikko

Tourists travel to the pilgrim town Nikko to visit the shrine complex Toshogu, on top of Nikko National Park. You should also visit the Nikko Toshogu Museum of Art, Nikko Tamozawa Imperial Villa Memorial Park, and Kanmangafuchi Abyss - a riverside walking trail.

Nara

The ancient city of Nara was Japan’s first permanent capital. Established in the year 710 and lasting until 784, the Imperial Japanese government was at Nara.

Home to historic temples, monuments and shrines, Nara holds 8 UNESCO World Heritage Listings. Throughout the city and especially in Nara Park, you’ll find the friendly free-roaming deer which are very accustomed to patting and hand-feeding.

Japanese Food

Japan’s food culture and local cuisine are world-class and combine unique flavours with the beautiful presentation of dishes. Sushi, ramen and tempura are iconic Japanese dishes you’ll want to try, but traditional Japanese fare goes way beyond fish, rice and noodles.

Yakiniku (grilled meat), onigiri (stuffed rice balls), nabe (hot pot), soumen (cold soba noodles), nikujaga (stew), and tonkatsu (fried pork cutlets) are all great options for tourists who are visiting Japan.

Other Japanese specialities include:

Vegetables and tofu (soybean curd)

Okonomiyaki (mix between omelette and pancake) and takoyaki (fritters)

Sashimi (fresh raw meat, a Japanese delicacy)

Street fare like taiyaki (fish-shaped waffles), yakitori (grilled meat skewers), mitarashi dango (teriyaki rice flour mochi balls), sweet bread and Japanese crepes.

Japan is also well known for its convenience stores (or konbini) in major cities like 7-Eleven, Lawson, Family Mart, Ministop and NewDays.

Getting Around in Japan

Accommodation

Hotels are common and readily available but can get costly depending on where you’re staying. Capsule hotels tend to be on the cheaper end.

Airbnb is legal in Japan with some overarching rules. Under Japanese law, your host must record all information on each guest including their name, address, occupation, dates of stay, nationality and passport number when you check in.

Your host must also prove that they’re legally allowed to host before listing their home in Japan.

Health and Safety on Your Japan Visit

While medical facilities in Japan are of a high standard, the costs are much higher, which is why you should consider comprehensive travel insurance before travelling to Japan.

If you become seriously ill or injured and need to be medically evacuated, your travel insurance can help you deal with costs.

Japan Travel Insurance

Health

Travellers may be exposed to the following medical conditions:

Radiation - levels in most parts of Japan (including Tokyo) are within the normal range.

Japanese encephalitis is present in rural areas.

Outbreaks of measles and rubella.

Health officials recommend visiting your doctor to seek medical advice and any relevant vaccinations (for Japanese encephalitis, measles and rubella) at least four to six weeks before travelling.

Safety

While Japan has a low crime rate, petty theft at popular tourist attractions does occur. There’s also overcharging, credit card fraud, drink spiking and assault in bars and nightclubs.

Japan is at constant risk of weather impact including:

Typhoons from May-November

Heavy snowfalls and extremely low temperatures from December - March

Travel Requirements

Australian travellers can visit Japan visa-free for up to 90 days. You won’t need a tourist visa as long as you hold an Australian passport which remains valid during your stay and is still valid when departing Japan.

Visit Japan for Your Next Holiday

Immerse yourself in Japan’s rich and unique culture, from its traditional way of life to its high-tech industry.

Japan is sure to inspire you on your next trip. Make sure you have the right travel insurance cover when you jet off and enjoy all that this beautiful country has to offer.

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