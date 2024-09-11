India is a vibrant country full of exquisite natural beauty and cultural spirit.

From major cities to rural and forested areas, India is home to sacred landmarks, monuments and ancient religious sites.

With so much on offer when you travel, planning an itinerary for India can be a daunting task. But if you start well in advance, including looking into safety and protective measures, transport and the things you want to do in India, then you’ll be set for the trip of a lifetime.

India Travel Tips

Local Laws

Always carry your passport and ensure you have a valid tourist visa.

Carrying or using a satellite phone without official permission is illegal.

Don’t use or carry illegal drugs.

Check local alcohol laws before you visit, laws on the legal drinking age may vary between states.

It’s illegal to import, possess or use e-cigarettes, vaporisers or their components.

It’s illegal to fly drones and other unmanned aircraft without official permission.

Local Customs

Indian customs are quite formal and they have strict dress and behaviour codes (especially at religious sites). Physical contact between men and women in certain areas might be considered inappropriate.

It’s customary to use a person’s professional title wherever possible, such as doctor or professor. You can use courtesy titles such as Mr, Mrs, or Miss for those without professional titles.

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan is observed in some populated and more rural areas of India. Travellers must respect religious and cultural customs and laws at this time.

Ecotourism

There are plenty of eco-friendly hotels in India that are dedicated to preserving the environment and supporting local communities. Many of these sustainable and responsible accommodation options are in India’s most popular locations.

These include homestay hideaways, beach villas, beach resorts, mountain retreats and more.

Temperature and Weather

The country’s weather can range from tropical in the south, snowy in the north and hot and dry in central India.

India has four official seasons:

Winter - From December to early April

Summer or pre-Monsoon - From April to June (April to July in North-Western India)

Monsoon or rainy - From June to September

Post-monsoon - From October to December

Things to Do in India

Here are some places you can visit on your next trip to India.

Delhi

Delhi, the nation’s capital, has a rich cultural history. During your trip to Delhi, you should add the Red Fort Complex to your itinerary to see the ancient walls of powerful Mughal emperors who once ruled India.

The Red Fort Complex’s innovative planning and architectural style and gardens have inspired later buildings and gardens in Rajasthan, Delhi and Agra.

In Delhi, you can also visit:

Jama Masjid - The largest mosque in India.

The Baha’i Temple - Also known as the Lotus Temple.

Qutab Minar - The red sandstone tower is over 70 metres tall.

Agra

Agra is home to the Taj Mahal, an architectural masterpiece and one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

The Taj Mahal was built by stone carvers, masons and artists from across India under a team of architects between 1632 and 1648 by order of the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.

The Taj Mahal’s arch, dome and mausoleum are built in white marble and framed by four minarets. It’s famously perfectly symmetrical and is often considered one of the most beautiful buildings ever created.

Udaipur

Udaipur is known as the “City of Lakes” and is surrounded by stunning lakes and rolling hills.

People travel to Udaipur for its palaces, historic forts, museums and gardens, architectural temples, traditional fairs and festivals.

Orchha

Orchha is an ancient mediaeval city, home to Rajput architecture including grand palaces and temples. For many years Orchha was one of the most important urban areas in this part of India and today most of these buildings remain unchanged.

In Orchha, you should visit:

Rajmahal Palace - A palace that’s been restored and turned into one of the world’s most beautiful hotels.

Jahangir Mahal - A citadel (little city) and garrison (home to a group of soldiers) in Orchha’s Fort Complex.

Chaturbhuj Temple - A 16th-century temple dedicated to the Hindu god Vishnu.

Jodhpur

Jodhpur is known as Rajasthan’s “Blue City” with a majority of public buildings (including palaces and temples) and residential homes built and painted in vivid shades of blue.

Generally, it’s believed that painting the outside of buildings blue helps keep the inside cool during the summer.

Going on a Jodhpur Heritage Walk with reputable and professional guides is a great way for you to seek local advice and see the city’s highlights and historical monuments.

Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, also known as the “Golden City” is near the Thar Desert also known as the Great Indian Desert.

The city is home to Jaisalmer Fort, one of the few forts in India where a portion of the city still lives inside its four walls.

Palolem Beach

Palolem Beach in Goa offers sandy shorelines and gorgeous scenic views. You could plan a beach day with friends and families or for a more unique travel experience you could stay overnight on the beach in one of the many colourful beach huts.

Palolem Beach is one of the safest swimming spots in all of Goa. It’s also a great spot for kayaking or paddle boarding for hours on end.

Darjeeling

Darjeeling in India’s West Bengal state attracts travellers from all over the world for its tea production methods. Darjeeling tea is renowned for its unique flavour, which can only be reproduced in this region.

Darjeeling is also known for Kanchenjunga, the third-highest mountain in the world. The Goechala trek (from the southeast face of the mountain) has become popular with tourists who want to see the icy mountain vistas, pristine forests, and wildlife.

If you go trekking in India however, keep in mind that no commercial mountain rescue services operate above 3,000 metres. This is why it’s important to take the right safety precautions.

Travelling in India

You can drive in India for up to three months if you have both:

An international driving permit

Your current Australian driver’s licence

Your licence must be valid for the type of vehicle you are driving. For instance, you need a motorcycle licence to drive a motorcycle in India.

Road Travel Advice

Be aware that travelling by road in India can be very dangerous and accidents are common.

To stay safe while driving in India you should:

Avoid driving at night

Avoid driving in fog

Motorcycles

If you plan on riding a motorcycle in India make sure to:

Check your travel insurance policy covers you

Be cautious especially in busy areas

Always wear a helmet

Taxis

If you plan on using taxis while travelling in India make sure you:

Only book taxis from hotels or taxi stands and avoid hailing taxis on the street.

Don’t use unmarked private cars as taxis.

Public Transport

Buses and train services can be very dangerous due to:

Overcrowding

Poor maintenance

Drivers without proper training

If you have to take a train you should find out where the emergency exits are located closest to you.

Health and Safety on Your India Visit

Vaccines and Medicines

You should strongly consider your mental and physical health before travelling, especially if you have an existing health condition.

You can seek medical advice at least eight weeks before travelling to:

Have a basic check-up

Ask how your travel plans could affect your health

Plan for any vaccinations

Health Risks

There are some health risks you should speak to your doctor about before you leave Australia.

To protect yourself from insect-borne diseases you should wear long, loose clothing that covers exposed skin. You can also use insect repellent and make sure you choose “insect-proof” accommodation.

This may mean staying in air-conditioned or screened rooms, or using a bed net if you’re sleeping outdoors.

You should always seek medical attention if you start showing signs of a fever.

Food and Drink

Be aware of what you eat and drink while travelling to prevent illness or disease.

Here’s what you can do to protect yourself:

Avoid drinking tap water

Stick to drinking treated water or bottled water with an intact seal

Avoid ice cubes

Avoid raw and undercooked food

Avoid swimming in freshwater

Avoid contact with dogs, monkeys and other animals

Medical Conditions

Medical facilities in major Indian cities have adequate medical treatment but they can be very limited in remote and rural areas.

If you need to be evacuated due to serious illness or injury it’s not wise to rely on a healthcare system that’s under a lot of stress. This is where travel insurance can help.

India Travel Insurance

Personal Safety

Due to the high threat of terrorist activity, civil unrest and crime, Smartraveller advises that you exercise a high degree of caution when travelling in India.

It’s currently recommended that you do not travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the India-Pakistan border due to the threat of terrorist attacks and violent demonstrations.

Smartraveller also recommends that you do the following while in India:

Avoid crowded places including large crowds at religious ceremonies and gatherings.

Don’t leave your food unattended or accept food or drink from a stranger.

Carry only what you need and pay attention to your personal belongings.

Scams are also common in India and can involve fake tour guides, ATM and credit card skimming and fraudulent access to government services.

If you become a victim of a scam, report it to the local authorities at the nearest police station and get an official report for your travel insurance.

You can also stay aware by paying attention to any public alert warnings issued by the Indian Government and continuing to monitor local media.

Visit India for Your Next Holiday

With so much to see and do in India, make sure your next holiday is as enjoyable as possible by preparing early.

Book in advance and take the proper safety precautions so you can ensure you’re experiencing all the wonders that India has to offer.

Buy Travel Insurance

See More India Guides