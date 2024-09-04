Fiji is an extremely beautiful country made up of more than 300 islands located in the South Pacific Ocean off Australia’s east coast.

Escape to Fiji on a romantic getaway to soak up the tropical climate at a five-star resort, enjoy family holidays or trips with friends in a garden bungalow, go on a day hike through the rainforest or scuba dive among rainbow-coloured reefs.

No matter what you choose to do, check out our guide on what you should know before travelling in our Fiji travel guide.

Fiji Travel Tips

Local Laws

Don’t use or carry illegal drugs

Don’t be drunk or disorderly in public including at an airport or on a plane

Fiji recognises dual nationality. You should always travel using your Australian passport

If you are travelling from Australia to visit Fiji you do not need a tourist visa. If your stay is less than four months, authorities will issue a visa when you arrive.

Etiquette and Customs

When visiting someone’s home, it’s polite to remove your shoes and hat

Travel on island time, be patient and respectful and acknowledge people with a smile as you pass them

Fiji’s dress standards can be very conservative, particularly in villages, so ensure you’re dressing modestly in particular areas

Public displays of affection should be limited, especially in rural areas

Ecotourism

The island of Taveuni is one of Fiji’s top eco-tourism destinations, full of nature reserves, coral reefs and waterfalls. In Taveuni, eco-tourists can visit Waitabu Marine Park, Bouma National Heritage Park and the Lavena Coastal Walk.

Transportation

Local transport in Fiji includes taxis and buses, as well as passenger ferries and boats in areas with limited road systems. It’s important to only use licensed taxis and buses. You can spot these vehicles by the yellow registration plates and an LH or LT registration on the licence plate.

While domestic flights connect travellers between towns and outer islands, minibus services and complimentary shuttles are available to and from certain airports.

Wet Season - November to April

Watch out for Fiji’s wet season. With heavy local showers, tropical storms and most of Fiji’s rainfall for the year, this may not be the best time of year to visit if you’re looking to explore all of the islands.

But if you’re looking for cheaper accommodation periods and can’t wait to stay in a luxury hotel then this may be the best time to visit Fiji.

The upside of visiting Fiji during the wet season is that it’s not as busy and average accommodation prices are lower.

Dry Season - May to October

On the other hand, if you’re looking for warm summer days and bright blue skies then travelling to Fiji during the dry season is the best option.

While this time of year has some of the highest average prices for both flights and accommodation, there is plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures that rarely drop below 20 degrees Celsius. The dry season is a great time to scuba dive, hike, and explore the islands.

Fiji Islands

Viti Levu

Viti Levu is one of Fiji’s main islands, where aquatic adventurers can raft down the Navua River or snorkel in the Nananu-i-Ra reef. Fiji’s capital city Suva is also located on this tropical island.

Vanua Levu

Vanua Levu, also one of Fiji’s largest islands, is known for the natural rainforests of the Wasali Nature Reserve, Snake Temple tours and coral dives. Vanua Levu is also one of the cornerstones of the sugar cane industry in Fiji.

The Mamanucas

This string of 20 stunning islands is an established resort spot. Ride the waves in the famous surf spot CloudBreak or let loose on Beachcomber Island, where those who like a bigger party scene will want to hit. Visitors can also dive, parasail, windsurf and watch the dolphins play.

Yasawa Islands

The Yasawa Islands are a backpacker’s dream. With stunning secluded beaches, this escape from civilisation offers everything from affordable dormitories to luxury resort bungalows. The Yasawas also attract Aussie travellers who prefer to mingle with the locals and travel with other foreigners from North America, East Asia and New Zealand.

Pacific Harbour and Beqa Island

While these two locations are only a short boat ride from Fiji’s capital Suva, they both have unique attractions and are distinctly different.

Known as the adventure capital of Fiji, Pacific Harbour is a playground for adventurers who want to experience it all, from zip lining and diving to shark-feeding and surfing world-class waves at Frigates Passage.

Beqa is a known diving hub and is surrounded by one of the largest barrier reefs in the world. It is also the home of traditional Fijian fire-walking!

Things To Do In Fiji

Laying on the beachside isn’t the only way to get lost in Fiji’s natural beauty. Fiji also offers all sorts of activities from kayaking to shark diving for adrenaline junkies. The following activities are some of the crowd favourites.

Water Activities

Fiji is the perfect destination for surfing, parasailing, snorkelling, diving, kayaking, windsurfing, dolphin-watching, fishing and more.

Here are some top locations for water activities:

Pacific Harbour - Live life on the edge and head to Pacific Harbour for shark-feeding dives and jet skiing.

Kadavu - Scuba dive in the Great Astrolabe Reef, where you’ll see pristine hard corals and steep coral drop-offs. Adventurers can also swim with manta rays and explore remote bays.

Mamanuca Islands - Soar into the water of world-renowned diving points and surf breaks.

Viti Levu Highlands - Raft along the Upper Navua River to experience the deep rainforest, majestic waterfalls and formidable rapids.

Land Activities

You can also dry off and hike, trek or drive through the lush greenery of Fiji.

Here are some of our favourite locations for land activities:

Viti Levu - Hike the challenging steep climb of Mount Tomanivi, the highest peak in Fiji. During the ascent, hikers will encounter ridges, drops and astonishing views.

Yasawa Islands - Take a guided or solo trekking tour of one of these islands and don’t miss out on the rocky peak at Waya Lailai for the ultimate views.

Coral Coast - Take a look at Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park where you can enjoy hikes, walking trails and breathtaking panoramic views of Fiji.

Nadi - Ride the back roads on quad bikes, check out the stunning Garden of the Sleeping Giant or visit bright Hindu temples in this neck of the woods.

Tropical Islands

Live like a local in the island villages on your trip to Fiji.

Here are some notable tropical islands in Fiji:

Nadi - The main street is a tourist hub for shopping and restaurants serving Fijian, Indian and Chinese cuisine.

Suva - Fiji’s capital city is filled with shopping centres, farmer’s markets, places to eat and entertainment. Tourists can expect outdoor recreation, beautiful city gardens, walking tours and local markets selling jewellery, and arts and crafts.

Suncoast - This stretch of villages is filled with sugar cane fields and quaint market towns along Viti Levu’s western and northern shoreline. Check out historic sites such as the Church of St. Francis Xavier and Navatu Rock to learn more about Fiji’s diverse culture.

Lau and Lomaiviti islands - Levuka, the first capital of Fiji and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a town nestled among the Lomaiviti Islands. Tour Levuka, its colonial buildings, and other South Pacific villages to learn about the rich history of Fiji.

Fiji Accommodation

With lots of accommodation on offer, here are just some of the places you can choose to stay in Fiji:

Denarau Island - Located on the main island Viti Levu, Denarau is Fiji’s largest resort hub. Eight large resorts offer five-star designer suites, luxury villas, grand swimming pools and world-class dining.

Coral Coast - This tourist destination pampers visitors with resort-style authentic homestay villages.

Taveuni - Backpackers can retreat to budget-friendly campsites, cottages and holiday homes.

Pacific Harbour - Travellers can choose from a range of accommodations for any budget, from inexpensive apartments to Fiji’s finest hotels.

Kadavu - Some guest houses and upscale resorts are only accessible by boat, which creates a truly unique experience.

Lau Group - Head to one of the Lau Group’s affordable guesthouses on Vanua Balavu or Lakeba to enjoy peace and tranquillity.

Health and Safety

Medical facilities in Fiji often lack services, equipment and drugs, and medical care standards in Fiji often aren’t as high as in Australia. This is where having a comprehensive travel insurance policy might help.

Cruise ships also regularly travel through Fiji. It’s important to have the right insurance to cover you for whatever type of travel you plan on doing.

Similarly, having the right insurance for any adventure activities or water-based sports you might be partaking in is important to ensure you’re covered in certain situations.

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Vaccines and Medicines

Health officials recommend visiting your doctor to seek medical advice and any relevant vaccinations at least four to six weeks before travelling. Your doctor may speak to you about:

Measles – Fiji has experienced an outbreak of measles in the past. Make sure your vaccinations are up-to-date before you travel.

Meningococcal disease – This can be fatal. It’s important to get your vaccinations before travel and be aware of symptoms including high fevers, sensitivity to light and nausea.

Other health risks - including typhoid, hepatitis, tuberculosis, leptospirosis and mumps.

Travellers may also be susceptible to mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever and the Zika virus, so it’s important to protect against bug bites from mosquitoes, ticks and fleas to reduce the risk of disease while travelling.

Make sure you wear clothes that cover exposed skin and use insect repellent. You should stay in air-conditioned or screened rooms when sleeping, and use a bed net if you’re sleeping outdoors. Seek local advice and medical attention if there are any signs of a fever.

Safety

Crime in Fiji can include robbery, theft, assault and home invasions.

Credit card fraud and ATM card skimming can occur so you should regularly check your card and bank statements for fraud.

Although rare, you should avoid protests, street rallies and military activity areas. Follow local authorities’ advice and monitor the media for updates.

November to April is cyclone season, but cyclones can occur at other times.

Flooding is common, especially in downtown Nadi and on the Coral Coast.

Earthquakes and Tsunamis can also occur in Fiji.

It’s recommended that you also keep important documents safe while travelling overseas. Before you leave on holiday to Fiji you should get certified copies of your passport so you have a record of it in case it’s lost or stolen.

Travel Requirements

As an Australian, you do not need a tourist visa to fly to Fiji. If you stay for less than four months you will be given a visa from authorities on arrival.

To receive a tourist visa from Fijian authorities you must show proof of:

Booked accommodation

A return ticket back to Australia

Travellers must also have a valid passport, so make sure you check your passport’s expiry date before you travel.

Your Next Fiji Holiday

Plan to have the best trip imaginable but also take the necessary pre-trip precautions by purchasing travel insurance before travelling to Fiji.

Whether you’re planning on an adventure holiday or just relaxing on the beach for days on end, there is plenty to consider before you leave Australia.

Make sure you have your travel documents, Fiji travel insurance and health precautions in place for jetting off on your next big trip away.

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