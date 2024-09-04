Every year many Australians travel to Europe to escape Australia’s winter season and soak up the European summer.

Europe is full of historical landmarks, breathtaking architecture and busy cities. It also has some of the planet’s most spectacular landscapes and extraordinary natural beauty. This means there’ll be something interesting to see or do in most European countries you visit on your trip!

But, planning a European adventure is not a simple task. From narrowing down your must-see destinations and devising an itinerary to booking transport and buying travel insurance, travelling to Europe requires a lot of preparation.

We’ve broken down the basics, including the top destinations and attractions for your next European adventure.

Europe Travel Tips

European Etiquette and Customs

Despite countries being so close to one another, etiquette and customs can vary between different regions.

As a general rule, you should not assume that everyone in Europe speaks English.

Before you spend time in any country in Europe you should try to learn some basic phrases to help you get by.

Culturally, it’s normal to dress more formally in Europe when you’re heading out or even meeting friends at a café.

For instance in Italy, the term “bella figura” refers to the way you present yourself with self-respect and decency. Making a good impression is considered polite and is a highly valued part of Italian social etiquette.

Plus, if you’re visiting any churches, mosques or temples in Europe try to cover up as much as you can out of respect. This can include covering your shoulders, legs and chest.

Temperature and Weather

From Western Europe to Central Europe and Eastern Europe, there’s a range of diverse climates from subtropical temperatures to sub-arctic. The Summer season is from June until September, which is typically when most Australians will travel to Europe.

Winter is the peak season for tourism in alpine regions. Europe’s spring and autumn seasons (from April to mid-June and mid-September to October) bring in fewer crowds, which can make it a better time to travel due to off-peak airfares and hotel prices.

Things to Do on Your European Trip

If you’re looking to explore Europe on a larger scale, backpacking through multiple countries may be a good option. Alternatively, if you’re looking to take your time and live like a local, then you might prefer spending your holiday focussing on just two to three European countries.

According to the World Health Organisation, the European region is made up of more than 50 countries, which is why it can be a good idea to zero in on a few main travel destinations to avoid overwhelming your itinerary (and your budget).

Outside of some of the more popular European destinations such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Colosseum in Rome, here are some other top things to do and places to visit in Europe.

Jungfraujoch Rail Journey

Jungfraujoch is a breathtaking col (a pass between two mountain peaks) and a high-alpine snowy area between Jungfrau and Mönch regions in the Bernese Alps.

For more than 100 years, the Jungfrau railway has run up through a tunnel from Kleine Scheidegg to almost 4,000 metres above sea level at the UNESCO heritage site in the Swiss Alps Jungfrau-Aletsch.

The Scottish Highlands

The rolling hills, dramatic landscapes and fascinating history of the Scottish Highlands make it a must-visit location in Europe.

You could start by visiting Urquhart Castle and Loch Ness before travelling towards the Western Highlands and checking out Fort Williams, the Isle of Skye, Glen Nevis and Ben Nevis mountains along the way.

The Cairngorms National Park (the UK’s largest National Park) is another must-stop. From the west side of the park, Inverness is roughly 45 minutes away and from the east side of the park, Aberdeen is only an hour away by car.

Irish Castles

Tour through Ireland’s Mediaeval Castles and uncover architectural masterpieces with histories of thrilling adventures and daring battles.

With so many to choose from, we’d recommend visiting some notable Irish castles including Cahir Castle, Kilkenny Castle, and Dunguaire Castle.

One of the most famous and visited castles in Ireland is Blarney Castle near Cork. This castle is especially renowned for its vibrant gardens and underground dungeon and caves.

Porto, Portugal

Porto, known as the Cidade Invicta (the Undefeated City), is a commercial and industrial town, known for its charming architecture and rich history.

You can head to Vila Nova de Gaia to visit the world-famous port wine cellars or stop by the Church of São Francisco to view its extravagant gothic architecture.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

The Netherlands’ capital city Amsterdam is a must-see location. The city is largely known for its rich artistic heritage and historic canals which were first established in the 17th century. One of the best ways to explore the city is on a canal tour.

Take a trip to the Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam’s grandest classical museum full of Dutch art that dates back to the Golden Age. Just around the corner is the Van Gogh Museum which is dedicated to the works of Van Gough and has become the largest collection of his work in the world.

Spanish Cities

The great cities of Spain including Barcelona, Madrid and Seville will open your eyes to the revered Spanish architecture and awaken your senses to Spain’s incredible cultural landmarks.

On top of the architecture, you can taste delicious tapas, stroll through the Gothic Quarter in Barcelona, visit the legendary art museum Museo del Prado in Madrid and get lost in the charming streets of Santa Cruz in Seville.

Athens, Greece

Athens holds the title of “the historical capital of Europe” and rightfully so.

As the capital of Greece, Athens is home to the Acropolis, a monument that represents classical architecture and Greek civilisation. This is the most complete ancient Greek monument that still exists and provides the intellectual and spiritual foundation for the contemporary world and its values.

Since 1833, the Acropolis has operated as an archaeological site and is now UNESCO World Heritage-listed.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

In recent years, Dubrovnik (in Southern Croatia) has become a popular spot for beach-goers looking to spend some time in the Adriatic Sea.

You should make a stop to relax on some of the best beaches in Europe including Banje Beach, Uvala Lapad Beach, Copacabana Beach and Sveti Jakov Beach.

Italy’s Amalfi Coast

The Amalfi Coastline is a striking part of Italy with colourful towns perched on top of endless cliffs and winding roads leading down to the Mediterranean Sea.

With lots of things on offer here are some activities you could do on the Amalfi coast:

Spend the day in Ravello, a small but charming town with a beautiful piazza you can stroll around.

Spend the day in Capri with a boat tour into the Blue Grotto, take a chair lift to the top of Mount Solaro or relax in the Piazzetta.

Spend the day in Positano either relaxing by the beach or going on the “Path of the Gods” hike for stunning views of the town, beaches and coastline.

German Christmas Markets

Every November and December most European cities celebrate the holiday months with Christmas Markets. German Christmas Markets are renowned all over Europe for their traditional Christmas food including dried plums, candied toasted almonds and traditional Christmas cookies.

Here are some of the most well-known German Christmas markets:

Nuremberg is home to the largest Christmas Market in the world.

Dresden is believed to hold the oldest Christmas market in the world.

Konstanz is famous for its stunning location on the banks of Lake Constance with the Alps in the background.

Northern Lights in Iceland

Iceland has dark nights and clear skies. These are the best conditions to view the Northern Lights between September and April.

Also known as the Aurora Borealis, the best time to view the Northern Lights is in the first few weeks of Winter on a clear night (preferably moonless) outside of populated areas and the light pollution of Iceland’s capital.

Getting Around in Europe

Europe’s cross-country rail network of high-speed trains, night trains, express trains, scenic trains and airport transfers transport passengers travelling both locally and internationally.

Once you touch ground in Europe, trains will be one of the most efficient ways of getting around and crossing European country lines.

Europe’s high-speed trains often don’t have the baggage limitations and steep fares that can be hidden in the cost of a flight. The Channel Tunnel (or “Chunnel”) that links England and France carries the most sophisticated high-speed Eurostar or Eurotunnel trains in the world.

The European rail network runs trains locally and internationally, offering rail travellers flexibility with frequent departures and first-class amenities.

Night Trains

Night trains have sleeping compartments for first-class riders, couchettes for second-class riders and fares available for all price points. Popular night trains include the European Sleeper, Night Riviera and OBB Nightjet trains.

Scenic Trains

Journeying throughout Europe by train is one of the best ways to soak in the scenery along the way.

Aboard the Glacier Express, Bernina Express or Wilhelm Tell Express, tourists will experience the true beauty of Switzerland as they pass by snow-capped mountains, alpine landscapes and sparkling shorelines.

Cogwheel railways (like Norway’s Flåm Railway) showcase Norway’s magnificent natural brilliance, including the country’s majestic mountainsides and serene fjords.

InterCity Airport-Trains

Rather than hailing a taxi or riding a bus from city to city, train-to-city connections get you to your destination quickly and conveniently.

The following European airports have quality airport-train services:

Amsterdam Schiphol

Barcelona Prat

Berlin Schoenfeld

Birmingham

Brussels National

Copenhagen

Rail Europe can help plan your cross-country European excursions and find the best routes. This travel map serves as a helpful interactive tool for custom-planning your European journey by helping you book in advance, find fares, check out schedules, and make rail pass reservations.

Health and Safety on Your Europe Visit

No one wants their European trip to end abruptly due to illness, natural disaster or an emergency.

Due to varying standards of healthcare across Europe, you’ll want to protect yourself with travel insurance.

Travel insurance can be key if you’re looking to avoid hefty medical bills if you become seriously ill or injured overseas.

Europe Travel Insurance

It’s recommended that you keep important documents safe while travelling overseas. So before you leave on holiday to Europe you should get certified copies of your passport so that you have a record of it in case it’s lost or stolen.

Stay up to date with countries that are considered high risk for tourists and always exercise a high degree of caution when travelling around Europe.

You can also check Smartraveller for up-to-date European travel advice and the latest information for specific country or international issues.

Visit Europe for Your Next Holiday

From choosing your travel plan to creating a budget, there’s plenty that goes into preparing for your next trip to Europe.

But with snow-capped mountains, sparkling coastlines and historic architecture, the good news is that no matter what kind of traveller you are, there is something for everyone in the beautiful continent of Europe.

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