Known for its incredible beaches, lush rainforests and evergreen rice terraces, the Indonesian island of Bali is located in South East Asia and is the perfect retreat for all travellers.

Offering world-class nightlife, dining, amenities and entertainment, Bali attracts visitors from around the world.

The once laid-back surfer getaway is now a booming tourist hot spot complete with all-inclusive resorts, challenging golf courses and high-fashion shopping centres. Still, Bali’s distinct culture and history remain the main attraction.

So whether you’re visiting Bali to relax and recharge or you want to learn about Balinese culture, we’ve got everything you need to know to make the trip of a lifetime.

Bali Travel Tips

Local Laws

Drugs are illegal and penalties can include heavy fines and long prison sentences.

Cannabis-based products like cannabis oil and cream, hemp, CBD, THC, hash and edibles remain illegal in Indonesia, including for medicinal purposes.

Gambling is illegal

Not all medication available over the counter or by prescription in Australia is available in Bali and may be considered illegal with a prescription. It’s important to travel with your prescription if you require medication while travelling.

Cultural Etiquette and Customs

Bahasa Indonesia is the official and national language of Indonesia, spoken across the islands.

While the majority of Indonesian islands are Muslim, natives of Bali mostly identify as Hindu.

Balinese natives follow a unique form of Hinduism, making religion and heritage very important in their day-to-day life. Although Bali natives encourage guests to share in their culture, it’s important to remember the significance when visiting sacred religious sites.

While in a temple, you should dress modestly. This means making sure your shoulders and upper arms are fully covered and your legs and waist concealed, which can be done by wrapping a sarong around yourself.

It’s tradition for locals to make canang sari offerings each day which are little packages of woven palm leaves, flowers and herbs. These gifts are placed on streets, sidewalks and stairs so it’s important to watch your step as crushing one can be deeply offensive to locals.

Standards of dress and behaviour can be very conservative in many parts of Indonesia, including Bali in more traditional or rural areas, so it’s important to know the rules and customs of where you’re travelling.

Ecotourism

Bali has an abundance of natural land and wildlife, making it a potential hotspot for ecotourism. Sustainable travel is still in its infancy in Indonesia as a whole, but Bali proves to be at the centre of the movement with tourist attractions like the Jatiluwih Rice Terrace.

Transport

You can get around Bali by hotel shuttle, private cars with local drivers, metered blue bird taxis, scooters, bikes or motorbike taxis. You can also use ferries and flights to visit nearby islands.

Exercise caution when driving or taking public transport as Balinese roads can become very crowded and chaotic. If you plan to drive a motor vehicle, you must either have an Indonesian licence or an International Driving Permit (IDP).

When it comes to getting around, phone reception isn’t always reliable in parts of Bali. So if you’re planning to use Google Maps or other online navigation services, make sure to download directions ahead of time so you can use them offline.

Dry Season - May to September

If you visit Bali during the dry season you can expect less humidity, better surfing conditions (especially on the West Coast) and great weather for walks and trekking.

The disadvantages are obvious — everyone else wants to visit Bali during this time — so expect high-season rates for airlines and restaurants, larger crowds at all the tourist attractions and packed beaches.

And if you can, visit outside of the school holiday schedule for a more relaxed trip.

Rainy Season - November to April

With warm temperatures and increased rainfall, Bali during the wet season is humid and can be very uncomfortable. However, the upside is that it’s less crowded and restaurants, airlines and hotels become much cheaper.

If you’re travelling on a budget, and you want to avoid the majority of the wet season, then the best time to visit Bali would be October. At this time of year, you can benefit from a drop in rates for accommodation and cheap flights and the weather hasn’t hit the heights of the wet season just yet.

Things to Do in Bali

Whether you’re new to the scene or you’ve visited Bali before, here are some of Bali’s best must-see attractions.

Terraced Rice Paddies

The Tegallalang Rice Terraces in Ubud are well known for their beautiful bright green rice paddies, amongst a truly scenic view that spreads down before you and away to the far side of the valley.

Tanah Lot

This ancient seaside temple is located northwest of popular Kuta and Seminyak and is a popular tourist destination in Bali. Part of the temple’s allure lies in its location; perched atop ocean rock, with the sea crashing at its base.

Nusa Dua

Nusa Dua is a small Balinese island located on the eastern side of the Bukit peninsula. While Nusa Dua is well known for its luxury resorts, hotels and private villas, it’s the scenic beachfront that has caught the public’s eye.

Mount Batur

This active volcano has proven to be a very popular trek for tourists. It surrounds Batur Lake and those who are interested can take the road down to the lakeshore to experience the collection of natural hot springs.

Getting Around in Bali

Bali’s main roads skirt around the island and run into smaller trails that venture into the island’s rural sectors.

But figuring out where to go on the island is the hardest part, and depending on your travel style you may enjoy some regions more than others.

South Bali

As the most developed region on the island, this area is considered Bali’s tourist hub. A hot spot for partygoers, you can head to Kuta’s white-sand beaches for dancing, drinking and a bustling nightlife scene. And if you’re seeking a more refined source of entertainment, Seminyak offers upscale beachside resorts, fine dining and chic boutique bars.

Central Bali

At the centre is Ubud, a retreat away from partygoers in South Bali. From museums and galleries to temples and historical sites, this area is filled with activities for arts and cultural enthusiasts. Here, visitors can also enjoy shopping for unique artisan-crafted goods and clothing.

East Bali

An adventure seeker’s dream, East Bali is filled with activities for all types of outdoor sporting enthusiasts. Setting the scene is Bali’s renowned Gunung Agung, or “Holy Mountain.” This stratovolcano is the highest point on the island and towers over East Bali.

You’ll find the best dive spots off the coast of East Bali, complete with incredible reef dives as well as scenic snorkelling areas for non-divers.

Hikers will find everything from leisurely trails to more advanced climbing excursions. Thrill-seekers can even opt to move through large canyons and waterfalls in an activity called canyoning to uncover Bali’s natural beauty.

North Bali

For a retreat from crowded tourist areas on the island, head to North Bali. Providing a quiet and laid-back getaway, this section of the island is marked by calm black sand beaches, stunning waterfalls and natural hot springs.

Health and Safety

Medical facilities in Indonesia only provide basic facilities and the standard of these facilities is generally lower than it is in Australia.

It’s important to remember that Australia and Indonesia don’t have a reciprocal health care agreement and you won’t receive health care. This is why you’ll likely need comprehensive travel insurance to cover expensive potential medical costs, accidents and emergencies while you’re in Bali.

Bali Travel Insurance

Medical Conditions

When travelling in Bali you may be at risk of:

Insect-borne diseases

Dengue

Zika virus

Malaria

Japanese encephalitis and filariasis

Drink and food poisoning (commonly known as Bali belly)

Rabies

Legionnaires’ disease

Polio

Measles

Nipah Virus and Yellow Fever

HIV/AIDs - take precautions if you engage in high-risk activities

You may also be at risk of other waterborne, foodborne, parasitic and infectious diseases including:

Cholera

Hepatitis

Tuberculosis

Typhoid

It’s best to discuss your travel plans, preventative measures and any pre-existing medical conditions you may have with a doctor before you travel to Bali.

Vaccines and Medicines

Health officials recommend visiting your doctor to seek medical advice and any relevant vaccinations at least four to six weeks before travelling.

These vaccinations include:

Dengue

Japanese encephalitis and filariasis

Rabies

Polio

Measles

Nipah Virus and Yellow Fever

Safety

There’s an ongoing risk of terrorist attacks in Indonesia. Smartraveller advises that you exercise a high degree of caution when travelling in Indonesia. Stay alert to possible threats and follow the advice of local Indonesian authorities.

Petty and violent crimes occur regularly in Indonesia. These can include drinks being spiked or mixed with toxic substances, crimes involving taxis and taxi drivers, and crimes that could occur in crowds, bars and nightclubs.

Natural disasters such as floods, landslides, earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunamis can also occur.

Women’s Safety

Women can be at higher risk if they’re travelling alone. It’s recommended that all women travelling in Bali:

Avoid travelling alone - even in major tourist sites

Avoid travelling on foot and public transportation at night, as well as arriving and departing at night

Travel Requirements

The Balinese Government has a tourist levy for foreigners travelling to Bali. The tourist levy is different from the e-Visa and the Visa required on arrival.

The tourist levy costs approximately $15 AUD and payment can be made online prior to travel or on arrival.

Aussie travellers also need to apply for an e-Visa on Arrival (e-VOA) no later than 48 hours prior to travelling to Indonesia. When travelling to Bali, you can also apply for a regular Visa on Arrival (VOA) if you don’t apply for the e-Visa. This will cost approximately $50 AUD, with the e-VOA charging a small online fee as well.

The visa is only valid for 30 days. The visa can be extended once for an additional 30 days at an immigration office within Indonesia.

To apply for a regular VOA you must have the following:

Your ordinary passport with six months validity from the date you plan to travel to and from Indonesia.

A return flight booking to Australia or an onward flight booking to another country

Visit Bali for Your Next Holiday

From glorious beaches and outdoor adventures to pumping nightlife and delicious food, there’s something for everyone in Bali.

But there’s plenty to consider when planning your next holiday to Bali so make sure you have all the necessary travel documentation, Bali Travel Insurance and health precautions in place before jetting off on the trip of a lifetime.

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