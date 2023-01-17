Best road trips Australia

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Best road trips Australia

Changing a car tyre

17 January 2023 | See disclaimer

With over seven million kilometres to explore, Australia has plenty to offer when it comes to planning your next road trip. Whether you head out on a highway or take the scenic route, hitting the road is one of the best ways to see the country.

Here is a list of 10 popular road trips in Australia — from short weekend breaks to long-distance adventures.

Useful tool: Travel packing list

1. Sydney to Melbourne

8hr 49min | 1074km

The drive from Sydney to Melbourne will give you plenty of time to enjoy the beautiful south coast. This eight-day coastal drive covers relaxed seaside towns with national wildlife, beautiful beaches, and spectacular views.

Escape to a weekend getaway of restaurants, boutiques, markets and art galleries in Berry, swim in one of the many beaches dotted around Jervis Bay and visit Lake’s Entrance situated on the edge of Ninety Mile Beach where the Gippsland Lakes meets the Southern Ocean.

2. Brisbane to Cairns

19hr 10min | 1678km

The Pacific Coast Way is a road trip that spans the length of the Great Barrier Reef.

You can travel the length of the state in this eight-day road trip where you’ll uncover private beaches, private islands and one of the seventh wonders of the world.

Dive into the private beach at Seventeen Seventy, take a scenic flight to the Whitsundays and head inland to uncover one of the best food experiences in Queensland at the Atherton Tablelands.

3. Melbourne to Adelaide

8hr 10min | 961km

The ultimate road trip along the Great Ocean Road, Melbourne to Adelaide showcases Australia’s beautiful southeast coastline. This coastal trip offers the experience of a lifetime with crisp open air, beautiful beaches, and green natural surroundings.

Spend a whole day exploring the awe-inspiring Twelve Apostles, visit the beautifully vivid Blue Lake in Mount Gambier and go for a surf at one of Victor Harbour’s white sandy beaches.

4. Brisbane to Sydney

9hr 33min | 1000km

The road trip from Brisbane to Sydney covers is one of the most beautiful and sought-after drives along Australia’s Pacific coast. This scenic trip will take you through beautiful hinterlands, beautiful beaches, and vibrant national parks.

Make an overnight stop in the beautiful beachside town of Byron Bay, whale watching in Coffs Harbour and experience some of Australia’s best food and wine in the Hunter Valley wine region.

5. Byron Bay to Sydney

7hr 55min | 766km

This NSW road trip along Australia’s pacific coast is a shorter yet similar route to the Brisbane to Sydney road trip. This is typically a four-day drive however, it’s possible to fit all of the beachside towns, national parks and one of Australia’s major cities into as little as two days on this trip.

Take a long walk in Bouddi National Park, swim in some of the most beautiful beaches in Australia in Port Macquarie and explore one of Australia’s most well-known cities in Sydney.

Create a rest-stop plan for your next Australian road trip

6. Perth to Broome

22hr 37min | 2813km

As the longest trip on this list, there will be something for every type of traveller on this drive through Western Australia. Along the way discover spectacular underwater reefs, national parks, and picturesque beaches in one of Australia’s most untouched states.

Stare in awe at the pinnacles desert in Cervantes, swim with manta rays and turtles in Coral Bay and hike the lush gorges of the beautiful Karijini National Park.

7. Canberra to Melbourne

6hr 46min | 661km

The trip from Canberra to Melbourne is a scenic route from Australia’s capital to its cultural capital. If you’re looking to hike mountains, swim in lakes and stay at some of the region’s most beautiful beaches then this is the road trip you’ve been dreaming of.

Swim with dolphins at the Mornington Peninsula, take a dip into the beautiful Gippsland Lakes and hike the Snowy Mountains when visiting in the Summer.

8. Melbourne to the Great Ocean Road

2hr 38min | 400km

The road trip from Melbourne to the Great Ocean Road is a shorter route starting with Torquay as its first stop spanning to Apollo Bay. This route can act as a road trip or be combined as part of a Melbourne to Adelaide road trip.

Drive to the start of the Great Ocean Road in Torquay, admire the beachside town of Lorne and stroll along the cliff tops at Apollo Bay overlooking the most magnificent views.

9. Darwin to Uluru

19hr 55min | 1964km

This road trip from Darwin to Uluru provides a unique opportunity to experience the Australian Outback. The Northern Territory is home to a region called the Red Centre and at its centre is the cultural landmark known as Uluru.

Look out for crocodiles in Kakadu’s National Park, visit one of the NT’s geological wonders called “Karlu Karlu” on route to Alice Springs and catch a spectacular sunrise on the rock of Uluru.

10. Hobart to Launceston

2hr 30min | 200km

As the shortest road trip on this list, the Great Eastern Drive showcases the best of Tasmania’s long beaches, dramatic coastline, and laidback hinterland towns. Enjoy the best of the state’s quaint seaside villages, national parks, and fascinating wildlife on this short route.

Explore the white sand and turquoise water in the Freycinet Peninsula, enjoy the beautiful scenic views in the stunning arc of Wineglass Bay and walk amongst the wombats, wallabies, and even Tasmanian devils on the stunning Maria Island.

Don’t let a chip ruin your trip!

Driving for long periods means a greater chance that something may go wrong. Budget Direct gives you the option of adding a reduced window-glass excess to your comprehensive car insurance, which would lower your standard excess on window-glass only claims to only $40 and save you hundreds of dollars in the long run!

Protect yourself further with Windscreen and Window Glass Insurance.

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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