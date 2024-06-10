^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

The most common callouts for roadside assistance, solved

Woman on the phone with broken down car

10 June 2024 | See disclaimer

There's a newer version of this article.

Common Roadside Callouts 2025

Given the temporary pause on air travel in the past 18 months, it’s not surprising that Aussies are turning to road trips for their getaways [1].

But this renaissance on the road has highlighted a prominent message — that it’s never been more important to have roadside assistance.

Budget Direct has been helping Australians get back on the road since 2004 and is proud to have assisted in over 80,000 roadside callouts in the last year alone.

And from all of that data*, we can share some of the common themes and issues, and help you stay safe on the road.

* Based on roadside assistance callouts between 08/2020 and 06/2021

Statistically, no one likes Mondays

The start of the week is the busiest day for roadside assistance, with peak callouts occurring between 8am-12pm. The data also reveal that as the week progresses, callouts for roadside assistance slowly decline, with Sundays the least busy day.

Interestingly, the spike in callouts is a result of what has happened over the weekend, with the majority of people who start their workweek on a Monday, only realising there’s a problem with their car at the beginning of the week.

The main culprit; flat batteries.

Our road trips are running flat

Whether it’s batteries or tyres, flats have made up more than 50% of callouts.

Batteries were the most requested roadside callout – triggering 43% of roadside services performed. This was followed by breakdowns (29%) and flat tyres (13%).

One of the most common causes for flat batteries is driver error. Little mistakes like leaving interior lights on, or the car door slightly ajar can easily drain your battery. Battery failure can also occur in cars that haven’t been used in while.

Budget Direct’s roadside data also highlighted that 1-in-13 callouts were for flat tyres — which either required a tow or fitting a spare tyre.

Before any road trip, it’s important that you check your tyres regularly for things like tread depth, PSI, and even flat spots, especially when your car has been parked stationary for too long.

From Broome to Byron

43% of Budget Direct callouts across Australia were for flat batteries. And from all those callouts, we can identify the top 10 suburbs that were charged up and back on the road:

Top 10 suburbs for flat batteries

RankSuburb

1st

Point Cook (Vic)

2nd

Tarneit (Vic)

3rd

Blacktown (NSW)

4th

Parramatta (NSW)

5th

Epping (NSW)

6th

Melbourne (Vic)

7th

Reservoir (Vic)

8th

Auburn (NSW)

9th

Richmond (Vic)

10th

Bankstown (NSW)

When it comes to flat batteries, Sydney has a wild west, with 5 of Budget Direct’s top 10 suburbs all located on Sydney’s west side, and all within driving distance of each other.

Otherwise, the top suburb across Australia for flat batteries for was Point Cook, a suburb south west of Melbourne.

Don’t let a breakdown interrupt your next adventure

A survey conducted by Budget Direct back in 2020 found that 1 in 3 Aussie’s fear the prospect of breaking down far from home, which is a good reason to invest in roadside assistance, should you ever need it.

Budget Direct offers 24/7 roadside assistance for your vehicle, regardless of when it breaks down. With over 2,500 service providers — including mobile mechanics, battery specialists, locksmiths, tow-truck operators, and tyre repairers, Budget Direct can help you save a handful of headaches on your next holiday.

Budget Direct also provides GPS tracking to callouts#, so you can follow your roadside contractor’s location and estimated time of arrival.

It’s not worth letting a flat flatten your next trip. Find out more about Budget Direct’s Roadside Assistance and become a member today.

#Tracking available in selected regions only.

For more details about Budget Direct Roadside Assistance, please read our terms and conditions.

Sources

[1] ABC Southern Qld, Tourism boom in Southern Queensland expected to last three to five years, 2020

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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