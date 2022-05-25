Roadside Assistance Survey & Statistics 2022

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Roadside Assistance Survey & Statistics 2022

25 May 2022 | See disclaimer

There's a newer version of this article.

Roadside Assistance Survey and Statistics 2024

To find out how Australians prepare for the worst, and what breakdowns they’ve previously experienced, we surveyed 915 participants 18+ with driver’s licences and cars.

Quick Stats

  • 12% of participants weren’t sure if their car’s spare tyre was in good enough condition for use
  • Over 20% of those surveyed believe car batteries will last over 6 years (overestimating their average life)
  • 8% of participants have never checked the pressure in their tyres
  • 82% of respondents have previously experienced a breakdown or vehicle malfunction.

  1. Common Reasons for Roadside Assistance

  2. Budget Direct’s Roadside Assistance Statistics

  3. Roadside Assistance Survey Results

  4. Key Findings

Modern cars come with an array of systems to help safeguard against potential breakdowns. From the simplest, like a noisy alarm if you leave the headlights on, to the more sophisticated light-sensors to turn headlights on and off - cars are designed not to leave their owners stranded.

But for every safeguard, the odds are still alarmingly high of something going wrong. To understand just how prominent breakdowns still are, and what Australians are doing to prevent them, we surveyed 915 participants 18+ (who own a car, and have driver’s licences) through Pure Profile.

1.0 Common Reasons for Roadside Assistance

Flat Battery

Mechanical Issues

Flat Tyre

Batteries are by far the biggest culprits for breakdowns. Of all Budget Direct roadside callouts in 2021, 43% concerned flat batteries.

From electrical problems to alternator issues - mechanical problems triggered 29% of Budget Direct callouts in 2021.

Unsurprisingly, tyres were one of the most common causes for callouts, causing 13% of Budget Direct’s callouts in 2021.

2.0 Budget Direct’s Roadside Assistance Statistics

2.1 Callouts per Day of Week

MonTueWedThurFriSatSun
17.4%15.4%14.5%14.1%13.5%13.1%12.0%

Budget Direct’s own data show that Mondays were the most likely day for a roadside callout. This could correlate to drivers leaving lights on, or a car parked over a weekend or holiday, and finding a flat battery as they head to work.

2.2 Top 10 Australian Suburbs for Flat Batteries

RankSuburb
1stPoint Cook (Vic)
2ndTarneit (Vic)
3rdBlacktown (NSW)
4thParramatta (NSW)
5thEpping (NSW)
6thMelbourne (Vic)
7thReservoir (Vic)
8thAuburn (NSW)
9thRichmond (Vic)
10thBankstown (NSW)

Summarising the locations in Australia where Budget Direct Roadside Assistance was called, and Point Cook in Victoria takes the cake. In fact, our entire top 10 list makes up suburbs in Victoria and New South Wales.

3.0 Roadside Assistance Survey Results

3.1 Over 80% of survey participants have experienced a breakdown or vehicle malfunction

When was the last time you experienced a breakdown or vehicle malfunction when using your car?

Australia

By State

By Gender

An astonishing 20% of our survey participants have experienced a breakdown or malfunction in their car within the last 12 months. Over 50% have experienced at least one within the last 4 years. Only 18% of participants had never experienced a breakdown.

Going by state, South Australians seem to have the highest rates of having experienced breakdowns or malfunctions - with less than 10% of respondents having never experienced any. Over in Victoria, almost 23% of participants have never experienced a breakdown or malfunction.

Females responded has being far more likely to have never experienced a breakdown or malfunction. Over 22% of female participants have never experienced either, compared to less than 14% of male participants.

3.2 Matching Budget Direct’s data own callout data, our survey found batteries were the most common cause of breakdowns

Which of these situations has caused a car you were travelling in to be undriveable?*

Australia

Flat batteryBreakdown/mechanical failureFlat tyreOut of fuelLocked out of the carOther
51.0%39.2%31.6%7.6%6.8%5.6%

By Time Since Last Breakdown

Flat batteryBreakdown/mechanical failureFlat tyreOut of fuelLocked out of the carOther
<1 year44.0%47.8%27.2%9.8%8.7%5.4%
1-2 years48.2%35.8%31.4%3.6%3.6%6.6%
2-3 years57.6%35.9%37.0%6.5%5.4%2.2%
3-4 years61.5%36.9%23.1%3.1%9.2%1.5%
>4 years52.4%36.8%34.9%9.7%7.1%7.4%

*Participants who responded to Q3.1 with “I’ve never had a breakdown” were omitted from this question, so only participants who have experienced a vehicle malfunction or breakdown were included. Participants were able to select multiple answers, meaning results may add to more than 100%.

Matching findings sourced from Budget Direct’s own callout data, flat batteries were the most common reason for a car to be undriveable, followed by mechanical failures and flat tyres.

Interestingly, participants whose most recent breakdown was within the last 2 years were far less likely to have experienced a flat battery. Also, drivers whose last breakdown was 3-4 years ago were far more likely (than the average Australian participant) to have experienced a flat battery. This could indicate that batteries will typically fail every 3-4 years at a minimum, so it’s unlikely they will have failed within the 12 months of taking this survey. However, mechanical failures or breakdowns are less predictable by time, so experienced higher rates within those experiencing failures within the previous 12 months (due to less battery events saturating results).

3.3 Participants who have experienced a flat battery before were more likely to accurately select how long a battery should last for

How long would you expect a battery to last in a modern car?**

Australia

By Breakdown History

<2 years2-4 years4-6 years6-8 years8-10 years>10 years
I’ve never had a breakdown3.6%40.4%28.9%12.7%6.0%8.4%
Experienced a flat battery2.9%38.8%38.3%10.0%6.0%3.9%

*Participants who have “Experienced a flat battery” were those that selected “Flat battery” in Q3.2. Participants indicated by “I’ve never had a breakdown” were those that selected “I’ve never had a breakdown” in Q3.2.

Car batteries will generally last around 3-5 years, which aligns with around 75% of answers from our respondents. Over 10% believed that batteries in modern cars will last for at least 8 years.

Comparing those who have experienced flat batteries, and those who have never had any form of breakdown, some interesting trends emerge. 27% of those who have never had a breakdown believe that batteries will last over 6 years, compared to around 20% of those who have experienced a flat battery. Similarly, around 69% of those who have never had a breakdown believe batteries will last 2-6 years, compared to almost 80% of those who have had a flat battery.

These results indicate that respondents who have previously experienced flat batteries were more knowledgeable, and more likely to correctly select the right expected lifespan of a battery. Equally, those who have never had a breakdown were not as accurate at measuring the likely age of a battery, and could be less prepared for a battery malfunction.

3.5 8% of our survey participants have never checked the pressure in their tyres

When did you last check the pressure in your tyres?

Australia

By State

By Breakdown History

Almost 70% of participants 18+ (with licences and at least 1 registered car) have checked the pressure in their tyres within the last 6 months. Roughly 15% will check less frequently than once per year, and 8% had never checked their tyres’ pressures.

Tasmanians had the lowest rates of checking tyre air pressure, with almost 15% having never done it. Queenslanders seem the most alert of the air in their tyres, with over 81% of participants having checked within the last 6 months.

Again, a trend emerges between those that have never had breakdowns, and those that have experienced a flat tyre. Only 6.4% of participants who had experienced a flat tyre have never checked air pressure, compared to almost 14% of those who have never had a breakdown. This again indicates that participants who have previously never had a breakdown may not be performing the checks required to help keep cars safe and mobile on the road.

3.6 Over 10% of participants’ batteries could be nearing failure, based on a battery’s average lifespan

When did you last replace the battery in your car?

Australia

By State

By Breakdown History

Staggeringly, over 30% of participants couldn’t recall having ever changed the battery in their car, and another 6% have had their current battery for at least 4 years. While modern alternators can do a good job at reviving batteries while moving, the physical components of a battery will still decay, meaning their lifespan shouldn’t be overestimated.

Drivers who responded as having previously experienced a flat battery were the least likely to have never changed their battery. However, 20% of this population still believed they’d never changed the battery, indicating that either someone else changed it for them (and they selected “Never”), or their existing battery was recharged. Therefore, while it should be assumed that drivers who have not previously broken down due to a flat battery probably had younger, and less risky batteries, these results can’t be confirmed.

3.7 Participants aged 18-24 were the least comfortable with removing a car’s wheel, and attaching a spare

If a tyre burst in a car you were travelling in, how comfortable would you be removing that wheel, and attaching the car’s spare wheel?

Australia

National Average: 3.03

By Age

By State

By Gender

On a 5-point scale, Australians surveyed averaged 3.03 for their comfort changing a wheel following a tyre bursting. However several key variables impacted this average. Male respondents had an average nearly twice as high as women (3.97 and 2.11 respectively).

Tasmanians responded with the highest levels of comfort - which seems odd given they also had the highest rates of never checking their tyres’ air pressures. South Australian participants recorded the lowest average for comfort changing a wheel.

A clear correlation appeared between the age of a participant, and their likely comfort changing a wheel. Participants 18-24 were the least comfortable (averaging 2.59), compared to participants 55-64 and 65+ (each averaging over 3.1). This shows that younger drivers are less comfortable changing wheels. This could also correlate to younger drivers also having the highest rates of being unsure of the condition of their spare wheel.

4.0 Key Findings

Drivers Who Haven’t Broken Down Might Be More at Risk

In a lot of circumstances, drivers surveyed who haven’t previously had a breakdown weren’t as proactive with their car maintenance. Participants who have previously had a flat tyre had far higher rates of checking air pressure than those who haven’t ever had a breakdown. Similarly, they were more sure of the condition of their car’s spare tyre, and had higher rates of confidently indicating their spare was in good, drivable condition.

Younger Drivers Seem Less Confident with Cars

By recording both a lower average for comfort changing wheels, less idea of how long batteries will last, and less familiarity with the car’s spare, participants aged 18-24 seemed the least prepared for potential breakdowns.

Drivers’ Battery Behaviours Could Lead to More Breakdowns

A lot of our survey results indicated that the ages of people’s batteries are nearing their danger point, when breakdowns become more likely. Over 20% of participants overestimated how long batteries will last in cars, and over 42% couldn’t recall their car’s battery having been changed in the last 3 years. This all indicates that drivers may not know their battery is in trouble until the day their car doesn’t start.

See More Guides

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in April 2022. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 915, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+) who own a registered car, and have a valid Australian driver’s licence. All other data on this website are the latest available from the named sources in this article, and were obtained in May 2022. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

Family Road Trips Survey and Statistics 2025

8 simple ways to improve fuel efficiency

Roadside Assistance Buying Guide