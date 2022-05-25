Roadside Assistance Survey & Statistics 2022

To find out how Australians prepare for the worst, and what breakdowns they’ve previously experienced, we surveyed 915 participants 18+ with driver’s licences and cars.

Quick Stats

12% of participants weren’t sure if their car’s spare tyre was in good enough condition for use

Over 20% of those surveyed believe car batteries will last over 6 years (overestimating their average life)

8% of participants have never checked the pressure in their tyres

82% of respondents have previously experienced a breakdown or vehicle malfunction.

Modern cars come with an array of systems to help safeguard against potential breakdowns. From the simplest, like a noisy alarm if you leave the headlights on, to the more sophisticated light-sensors to turn headlights on and off - cars are designed not to leave their owners stranded.

But for every safeguard, the odds are still alarmingly high of something going wrong. To understand just how prominent breakdowns still are, and what Australians are doing to prevent them, we surveyed 915 participants 18+ (who own a car, and have driver’s licences) through Pure Profile.

1.0 Common Reasons for Roadside Assistance

Flat Battery Mechanical Issues Flat Tyre Batteries are by far the biggest culprits for breakdowns. Of all Budget Direct roadside callouts in 2021, 43% concerned flat batteries. From electrical problems to alternator issues - mechanical problems triggered 29% of Budget Direct callouts in 2021. Unsurprisingly, tyres were one of the most common causes for callouts, causing 13% of Budget Direct’s callouts in 2021.

2.0 Budget Direct’s Roadside Assistance Statistics

2.1 Callouts per Day of Week

Mon Tue Wed Thur Fri Sat Sun 17.4% 15.4% 14.5% 14.1% 13.5% 13.1% 12.0%

Budget Direct’s own data show that Mondays were the most likely day for a roadside callout. This could correlate to drivers leaving lights on, or a car parked over a weekend or holiday, and finding a flat battery as they head to work.

2.2 Top 10 Australian Suburbs for Flat Batteries

Rank Suburb 1st Point Cook (Vic) 2nd Tarneit (Vic) 3rd Blacktown (NSW) 4th Parramatta (NSW) 5th Epping (NSW) 6th Melbourne (Vic) 7th Reservoir (Vic) 8th Auburn (NSW) 9th Richmond (Vic) 10th Bankstown (NSW)

Summarising the locations in Australia where Budget Direct Roadside Assistance was called, and Point Cook in Victoria takes the cake. In fact, our entire top 10 list makes up suburbs in Victoria and New South Wales.

3.0 Roadside Assistance Survey Results

3.1 Over 80% of survey participants have experienced a breakdown or vehicle malfunction

When was the last time you experienced a breakdown or vehicle malfunction when using your car?

Australia By State By Gender Australia By State By Gender

An astonishing 20% of our survey participants have experienced a breakdown or malfunction in their car within the last 12 months. Over 50% have experienced at least one within the last 4 years. Only 18% of participants had never experienced a breakdown.

Going by state, South Australians seem to have the highest rates of having experienced breakdowns or malfunctions - with less than 10% of respondents having never experienced any. Over in Victoria, almost 23% of participants have never experienced a breakdown or malfunction.

Females responded has being far more likely to have never experienced a breakdown or malfunction. Over 22% of female participants have never experienced either, compared to less than 14% of male participants.

3.2 Matching Budget Direct’s data own callout data, our survey found batteries were the most common cause of breakdowns

Which of these situations has caused a car you were travelling in to be undriveable?*

Australia By Time Since Last Breakdown Australia Flat battery Breakdown/mechanical failure Flat tyre Out of fuel Locked out of the car Other 51.0% 39.2% 31.6% 7.6% 6.8% 5.6% By Time Since Last Breakdown Flat battery Breakdown/mechanical failure Flat tyre Out of fuel Locked out of the car Other <1 year 44.0% 47.8% 27.2% 9.8% 8.7% 5.4% 1-2 years 48.2% 35.8% 31.4% 3.6% 3.6% 6.6% 2-3 years 57.6% 35.9% 37.0% 6.5% 5.4% 2.2% 3-4 years 61.5% 36.9% 23.1% 3.1% 9.2% 1.5% >4 years 52.4% 36.8% 34.9% 9.7% 7.1% 7.4%

*Participants who responded to Q3.1 with “I’ve never had a breakdown” were omitted from this question, so only participants who have experienced a vehicle malfunction or breakdown were included. Participants were able to select multiple answers, meaning results may add to more than 100%.

Matching findings sourced from Budget Direct’s own callout data, flat batteries were the most common reason for a car to be undriveable, followed by mechanical failures and flat tyres.

Interestingly, participants whose most recent breakdown was within the last 2 years were far less likely to have experienced a flat battery. Also, drivers whose last breakdown was 3-4 years ago were far more likely (than the average Australian participant) to have experienced a flat battery. This could indicate that batteries will typically fail every 3-4 years at a minimum, so it’s unlikely they will have failed within the 12 months of taking this survey. However, mechanical failures or breakdowns are less predictable by time, so experienced higher rates within those experiencing failures within the previous 12 months (due to less battery events saturating results).

3.3 Participants who have experienced a flat battery before were more likely to accurately select how long a battery should last for

How long would you expect a battery to last in a modern car?**

Australia By Breakdown History Australia By Breakdown History <2 years 2-4 years 4-6 years 6-8 years 8-10 years >10 years I’ve never had a breakdown 3.6% 40.4% 28.9% 12.7% 6.0% 8.4% Experienced a flat battery 2.9% 38.8% 38.3% 10.0% 6.0% 3.9%

*Participants who have “Experienced a flat battery” were those that selected “Flat battery” in Q3.2. Participants indicated by “I’ve never had a breakdown” were those that selected “I’ve never had a breakdown” in Q3.2.

Car batteries will generally last around 3-5 years, which aligns with around 75% of answers from our respondents. Over 10% believed that batteries in modern cars will last for at least 8 years.

Comparing those who have experienced flat batteries, and those who have never had any form of breakdown, some interesting trends emerge. 27% of those who have never had a breakdown believe that batteries will last over 6 years, compared to around 20% of those who have experienced a flat battery. Similarly, around 69% of those who have never had a breakdown believe batteries will last 2-6 years, compared to almost 80% of those who have had a flat battery.

These results indicate that respondents who have previously experienced flat batteries were more knowledgeable, and more likely to correctly select the right expected lifespan of a battery. Equally, those who have never had a breakdown were not as accurate at measuring the likely age of a battery, and could be less prepared for a battery malfunction.

3.5 8% of our survey participants have never checked the pressure in their tyres

When did you last check the pressure in your tyres?

Australia By State By Breakdown History Australia By State By Breakdown History

Almost 70% of participants 18+ (with licences and at least 1 registered car) have checked the pressure in their tyres within the last 6 months. Roughly 15% will check less frequently than once per year, and 8% had never checked their tyres’ pressures.

Tasmanians had the lowest rates of checking tyre air pressure, with almost 15% having never done it. Queenslanders seem the most alert of the air in their tyres, with over 81% of participants having checked within the last 6 months.

Again, a trend emerges between those that have never had breakdowns, and those that have experienced a flat tyre. Only 6.4% of participants who had experienced a flat tyre have never checked air pressure, compared to almost 14% of those who have never had a breakdown. This again indicates that participants who have previously never had a breakdown may not be performing the checks required to help keep cars safe and mobile on the road.

3.6 Over 10% of participants’ batteries could be nearing failure, based on a battery’s average lifespan

When did you last replace the battery in your car?

Australia By State By Breakdown History Australia By State By Breakdown History

Staggeringly, over 30% of participants couldn’t recall having ever changed the battery in their car, and another 6% have had their current battery for at least 4 years. While modern alternators can do a good job at reviving batteries while moving, the physical components of a battery will still decay, meaning their lifespan shouldn’t be overestimated.

Drivers who responded as having previously experienced a flat battery were the least likely to have never changed their battery. However, 20% of this population still believed they’d never changed the battery, indicating that either someone else changed it for them (and they selected “Never”), or their existing battery was recharged. Therefore, while it should be assumed that drivers who have not previously broken down due to a flat battery probably had younger, and less risky batteries, these results can’t be confirmed.

3.7 Participants aged 18-24 were the least comfortable with removing a car’s wheel, and attaching a spare

If a tyre burst in a car you were travelling in, how comfortable would you be removing that wheel, and attaching the car’s spare wheel?

Australia By Age By State By Gender Australia National Average: 3.03 By Age By State By Gender

On a 5-point scale, Australians surveyed averaged 3.03 for their comfort changing a wheel following a tyre bursting. However several key variables impacted this average. Male respondents had an average nearly twice as high as women (3.97 and 2.11 respectively).

Tasmanians responded with the highest levels of comfort - which seems odd given they also had the highest rates of never checking their tyres’ air pressures. South Australian participants recorded the lowest average for comfort changing a wheel.

A clear correlation appeared between the age of a participant, and their likely comfort changing a wheel. Participants 18-24 were the least comfortable (averaging 2.59), compared to participants 55-64 and 65+ (each averaging over 3.1). This shows that younger drivers are less comfortable changing wheels. This could also correlate to younger drivers also having the highest rates of being unsure of the condition of their spare wheel.

4.0 Key Findings

Drivers Who Haven’t Broken Down Might Be More at Risk

In a lot of circumstances, drivers surveyed who haven’t previously had a breakdown weren’t as proactive with their car maintenance. Participants who have previously had a flat tyre had far higher rates of checking air pressure than those who haven’t ever had a breakdown. Similarly, they were more sure of the condition of their car’s spare tyre, and had higher rates of confidently indicating their spare was in good, drivable condition.

Younger Drivers Seem Less Confident with Cars

By recording both a lower average for comfort changing wheels, less idea of how long batteries will last, and less familiarity with the car’s spare, participants aged 18-24 seemed the least prepared for potential breakdowns.

Drivers’ Battery Behaviours Could Lead to More Breakdowns

A lot of our survey results indicated that the ages of people’s batteries are nearing their danger point, when breakdowns become more likely. Over 20% of participants overestimated how long batteries will last in cars, and over 42% couldn’t recall their car’s battery having been changed in the last 3 years. This all indicates that drivers may not know their battery is in trouble until the day their car doesn’t start.

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