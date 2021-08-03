How to check and add oil to your car

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to check and add oil to your car

Changing a car tyre

3 August 2021 | See disclaimer

Regularly checking and adding oil to your car is just as important as any other maintenance check. But, knowing how much to add and what type of­ oil to use can be confusing, especially if you’ve never done it before.

We’ve provided a quick guide and some frequently asked questions on how to check and add oil to your car.

See more of Budget Direct’s roadside assistance guides.

How much oil do I put in my car?

Knowing how much oil to put in your car will not only help to prevent oil spillages but also help to ensure that your car stays up and running.

To understand how much oil you’ll need, pull the dipstick out from the engine. The space between the marks on the dipstick will usually represent 1 litre of oil. This means that if your oil was only half empty then you would only need 500 ml of oil instead of the full litre.

What type of oil should I use?

Once you know how much oil is required, find out what type of oil is recommended by your car’s manufacturer. This can be found in your vehicle’s manual or sourced from your local car dealer or an online repair manual that’s specific to your vehicle.

The type of oil or “weight” of the oil refers to the oil’s resistance to flow (or thickness). This measurement is normally in millilitres-litres and is often found on the front of the product’s packaging. The amount of oil you’ll need will vary based on the model and make of your car as well as the size of its engine.

How do I put oil in my car?

Checking your engine oil and topping it up should be a part of regular car maintenance and servicing checklists. This is something you can do outside of services, although you shouldn’t have to top it up every time you check it.

What you’ll need:

  • Rubber gloves
  • Kitchen towel
  • Engine oil
  • Funnel

Steps on how to put oil in your car:

  • Wait till your car is cool.
  • Park your car on flat ground – if your car is parked on a slope then the readings may not be accurate.
  • Locate the dipstick – look for a dipstick under the car bonnet that’s brightly coloured with a round or t-shaped handle. Once it’s found, remove the dipstick, wipe it clean and re-insert back into place.
  • Remove the dipstick again and check the oil level – there are two marks on a dipstick that help to indicate how much oil should be in the engine. Your engine oil level should sit somewhere between the two marks.
  • Fill up the oil using a funnel – locate the oil filler cap with the word “oil” on it in your engine bay. Then position your funnel at the top of the spout and pour your oil in. Pour the oil into the funnel slowly and hold the funnel while you are pouring to prevent any oil spillages.
  • Restore oil cap and re-test with a clean dipstick.

You’ll want to ensure that you don’t overfill your engine as an escape of oil can eventually lead to engine damage or potentially engine failure.

Even though you can still drive with an oil leak, you may not be covered under your car insurance policy for damage caused by oil spillage.

FAQs

How do you know if your engine oil is low?

Your engine oil may be low if you can smell burning oil, hear strange noises from the engine, have experienced a weaker performance, an overheating engine or seen that the oil pressure warning light is on.

How do you know if your engine oil is low?

When driving with thin, old, or poorly textured oil your engine may produce a knocking sound while in motion. If the oil has an improper texture then you may also hear a ticking noise as your engine warms up.

What should oil look like on the dipstick?

New, clean oil should look glossy, smooth, and slightly transparent on the dipstick. If the oil is too thick, dark or has particles of dirt in it then it’s time for an oil change.

See More Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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