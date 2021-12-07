Australia Day road trips survey 2021

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Australia Day road trips survey 2021

Changing a car tyre

7 December 2021 | See disclaimer

New survey reveals Australians’ different attitudes and experiences regarding road trips.

Quick Stats

  • The majority of respondents (59.7%) are planning to stay home on Australia day this year.
  • Only 15% of Aussies will be taking a road trip longer than 2 hours this summer
  • Almost 1 in 3 Aussies fear having a car accident on their road trip, while another third are scared at the prospect of breaking down far from home
  • COVID-19 has impacted the way we prepare and pack for road trips.
  • 1 in 3 Australians are prevented from taking road trips because they can’t take time off work.

In December 2020 Budget Direct surveyed 558 responses from Australian adults addressing a series of questions about road trips.

Here’s what they told us:

Are you prepared to go on more road trips this summer compared to last summer?

42.2% of respondents said that they won’t be taking any road trips this summer. This answer doesn’t indicate whether this group of people went on more or less road trips last summer.

What’s the farthest from home you expect to travel on a road trip this summer?

36.3% of respondents said that the farthest they’re expected to travel on a road trip this summer is under 2 hours. While the smallest group (5.3%) said that the farthest they’re expected to travel is 8-10 hours on a road trip this summer.

NSW residents are the most keen to get out and drive over 10 hours for a road trip (32%) followed by Victorians (24.4%) and Queenslanders (21.8%).

Where will your road trip(s) take you this summer?

25.4% of respondents said that their road trip(s) will take them to the beach. However the largest group (27.1%) answered that none of the options given were the desired outcome of their road trip(s) this summer.

Older Australians aged 55-64 had the highest response rate for visiting friends and family (20.6%) while the beach was the most popular option for younger Aussies (14.8%).

How would you describe your last road trip experience?

39.9% of respondents said that their last road trip experience was really fun, and they can’t wait to do it again.

Men really enjoyed their last road trip (48.9%) compared to only 34.3% of women. Women were more likely to view road trips as “stressful, yet enjoyable” (45.9%) versus 36.1% of men.

How has COVID-19 changed how you’ll prepare and pack for road trips this summer?

COVID-19’s impact has made 23.4% of respondents pack hand sanitiser for road trip, 12.9% pack face masks, 10.3% of respondents stay home due to border closures and 8.9% stay home because they do not feel safe travelling.

Men are more likely to pack extra face masks (54.6%) compared to women (26%), and more likely to pack hand sanitiser and disinfectant wipes. Meanwhile, women would prefer to stay home due to border closures or not feeling comfortable travelling (8.8%) as opposed to 5.9% of men.

What prevents you from taking road trips?

33.1% of respondents can’t take time off work and that prevents them from taking road trips.

How do you feel while driving on a road trip?

42.5% of respondents feel relaxed while driving on a road trip and like being behind the wheel while 18.9% of respondents feel anxious and just want to get to the destination.

What is your greatest fear when taking a road trip?

The greatest fear for 28.7% of respondents is breaking down far from home while on a road trip.

Do you have Roadside Assistance cover?

30.7% of respondents have basic roadside assistance cover while 25.2% of respondents have premium roadside assistance cover.

Budget Direct’s roadside assistance offers a free breakdown tow up to 20km in metropolitan areas or up to 50km in rural and remote areas.

Where do you plan on being for Australia Day?

On Australia Day a majority (59.7%) of respondents are planning to stay home.

Contact details

For any questions or additional details on the survey and its data, please contact mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au.

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Disclaimer

This survey was conducted on behalf of Budget Direct in December 2020. All figures are from this research unless stated otherwise. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 558 weighted and representative of Australian adults (aged 18+).

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