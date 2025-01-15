Roadside Assistance Survey and Statistics 2024

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Roadside Assistance Survey and Statistics 2024

Man looks underneath the bonnet of his car while talking on his mobile phone.

15 January 2025 | See disclaimer

Australia is a vast and diverse country, featuring everything from open coastal roads to congested inner cities. Australians do their fair share of driving and with that can come the risk of mishaps - from an unexpected flat battery to accidentally locking your keys in the car.

That’s why roadside assistance can play a role in making sure you have someone to call in case something goes wrong.

Budget Direct has gathered data from over 1,000 participants aged 18 and over, to provide an in-depth analysis of Australian driving habits.

We also compared our results to Budget Direct Roadside Assistance Survey & Statistics from 2022 to see how trends are changing over time.

Quick Stats

  • There were 80% of respondents who have previously experienced a breakdown or vehicle malfunction.
  • A quarter of Australians surveyed said they were extremely uncomfortable changing a car tyre on their own.
  • Half of all participants were most likely to fuel up their vehicle in the last quarter of a tank.
  • Over a quarter of respondents have replaced their car battery within the last 1-2 years.

Roadside Assistance Survey Results

When was the last time you experienced a breakdown or a vehicle malfunction when using your car?

Australia

Gender

Age

18-2223-2728-3233-3738-4243-4748-5253-5758-6263-6768-70
<12 months20.5%28.0%24.4%19.7%17.8%19.6%16.2%19.0%22.3%20.2%18.6%
1-2 years28.2%24.0%15.7%12.8%15.9%22.6%21.0%12.6%8.5%11.9%7.0%
2-3 years7.7%9.0%13.9%12.0%17.8%17.7%18.1%8.4%10.6%9.5%9.3%
3-4 years2.6%7.0%11.3%5.1%7.5%2.9%6.7%5.3%11.7%14.3%7.0%
>4 years0.0%8.0%14.8%20.5%19.6%19.6%23.8%40.0%36.2%29.8%39.5%
I’ve never had a breakdown41.0%24.0%20.0%29.9%21.5%17.7%14.3%14.7%10.6%14.3%18.6%

State

There were 80% of Australian respondents who have encountered a breakdown or vehicle malfunction at some point while using their cars. Among these, more than 20% reported experiencing issues in the past 12 months, with the age group of 23 to 27 being the most affected.

On the other hand, 20% of all respondents stated that they have never experienced a breakdown or vehicle malfunction.

Overall, there has been a slight increase in the percentage of drivers experiencing a breakdown or vehicle malfunction on Australian roads since the same survey was conducted in 2022.

Which of these situations has caused a car you were travelling in to be undriveable?

Australia

Gender

Age

18-2223-2728-3233-3738-4243-4748-5253-5758-6263-6768-70
Flat battery26.1%48.7%40.2%40.2%47.6%47.6%60.0%45.7%52.4%55.6%45.7%
Breakdown/mechanical failure47.8%40.8%33.7%37.8%34.5%36.9%23.3%39.5%23.8%25.0%28.6%
Flat tyre47.8%29.0%37.0%37.8%33.3%25.0%32.2%37.0%33.3%19.4%45.7%
Out of fuel13.0%9.2%15.2%12.2%8.3%8.3%8.9%9.9%3.6%4.2%8.6%
Locked out of car4.4%10.5%8.7%6.1%6.0%6.0%12.2%8.6%7.1%4.2%5.7%
Other0.0%4.0%2.2%1.2%4.8%3.6%8.9%2.5%9.5%18.1%14.3%

State

*Respondents were able to select more than one response, values may not add up to 100%.

In Australia, the primary reason a car became undriveable for those surveyed was due to a flat battery, impacting nearly 50% of all participants. The second most common reason was a mechanical breakdown, and thirdly, a flat tyre.

Only 17% of our respondents indicated their main reason was due to running out of fuel or being locked out of their vehicle.

How long would you expect a battery to last in a modern car?

Australia

Gender

Age

18-2223-2728-3233-3738-4243-4748-5253-5758-6263-6768-70
<2 years7.7%1.0%4.4%2.6%1.9%3.9%1.9%3.2%4.3%2.4%0.0%
2-4 years25.6%36.0%27.0%29.9%37.4%35.3%39.4%37.9%33.0%27.4%34.9%
4-6 years25.6%31.0%45.2%41.0%27.1%39.2%32.7%28.4%43.6%50.0%39.5%
6-8 years20.5%19.0%13.9%11.1%14.0%10.8%14.4%11.6%10.6%10.7%16.3%
8-10 years7.7%9.0%7.8%8.6%13.1%3.9%5.8%10.5%3.2%4.8%9.3%
>10 years12.8%4.0%1.7%6.8%6.5%6.9%5.8%8.4%5.3%4.8%0.0%

State

The highest percentage of the people we surveyed believe that a car battery lasts between 4 to 6 years. This is a shift from last year’s results, where the highest percentage of participants estimated the lifespan to be between 2 to 4 years.

In general, car batteries typically last between 1 to 5 years, which corresponds with about 70% of the responses we received. [1]

Only about 3% of participants thought a car battery would last less than 2 years, and 6% believed they would last more than 10 years.

When did you last check your tyre pressure?

Australia

Gender

Age

18-2223-2728-3233-3738-4243-4748-5253-5758-6263-6768-70
Within the past six months43.6%44.0%51.3%49.6%55.1%58.8%65.7%61.1%78.7%76.2%69.8%
6-12 months25.6%27.0%23.5%31.6%23.4%25.5%15.2%22.1%14.9%15.5%16.3%
1-2 years12.8%20.0%13.9%12.8%15.9%7.8%8.6%5.3%2.1%2.4%4.7%
2-3 years0.0%2.0%2.6%1.7%1.9%1.0%1.0%1.1%2.1%0.0%2.3%
Over 3 years2.6%3.0%3.5%1.7%1.9%2.0%3.8%4.2%1.1%0.0%2.3%
Never15.4%4.0%5.2%2.6%1.9%4.9%5.7%6.3%1.1%6.0%4.7%

State

Nearly 60% of participants reported checking their tyre pressure within the past six months. Of all the age groups, those between the ages of 58 and 62 were the most likely to check their tyre pressure within the past six months.

However, that’s not to say those under the age of 50 aren’t also embracing the task. Almost 44% of 18 to 22-year-olds surveyed have also checked their tyre pressure in the past six months.

Only around 5% of participants reported that they have never checked their tyre pressure.

When did you last replace your battery?

Australia

Gender

Age

18-2223-2728-3233-3738-4243-4748-5253-5758-6263-6768-70
<12 months23.1%17.0%17.4%14.5%20.6%18.6%17.1%20.0%19.2%19.1%14.0%
1-2 years15.4%24.0%30.4%24.8%29.0%29.4%34.3%19.0%18.1%26.2%23.3%
2-3 years23.1%20.0%21.7%25.6%13.1%21.6%16.2%20.0%17.0%15.5%16.3%
3-4 years7.7%7.0%7.0%8.6%10.3%8.8%7.6%12.6%19.2%8.3%7.0%
>4 years0.0%8.0%6.1%8.6%8.4%7.8%8.6%12.6%7.5%13.1%16.3%
Never30.8%24.0%17.4%18.0%18.7%13.7%16.2%15.8%19.2%17.9%23.3%

State

Over a quarter of participants surveyed replaced their car battery within the last 1 to 2 years.

When comparing results to the previous survey, there is a reduction in the percentage of respondents who have never changed their car battery, from 32% in 2022 to 17% in 2024.

Those aged 48 to 52 who were surveyed were the most likely to have replaced their battery in the last 1 to 2 years. While respondents aged between 18 and 22 were the most likely to have never replaced their car battery.

Respondents from Western Australia were the most likely to replace their car battery in the last 1 to 2 years, followed closely by Queenslanders. Meanwhile, participants from South Australia were the most likely to have never replaced a car battery.

How comfortable would you be changing a car tyre on your own?

Australia

Gender

Age

18-2223-2728-3233-3738-4243-4748-5253-5758-6263-6768-70
Extremely uncomfortable10.3%23.0%18.3%22.2%41.1%22.6%28.6%26.3%22.3%31.0%18.6%
Uncomfortable23.1%20.0%27.8%33.3%19.6%21.6%23.8%20.0%11.7%19.1%20.9%
Neutral28.2%21.0%15.7%18.0%15.0%19.6%10.5%12.6%13.8%4.8%11.6%
Comfortable23.1%24.0%27.0%19.7%17.8%23.5%21.0%27.4%26.6%20.2%30.2%
Extremely comfortable15.4%12.0%11.3%6.8%6.5%12.8%16.2%13.7%25.5%25.0%18.6%

State

A quarter of Australians surveyed feel extremely uncomfortable changing a car tyre on their own. In contrast, 14% are extremely comfortable with the task.

South Australians and Victorians surveyed were most likely to say they feel extremely uncomfortable changing a tyre on their own. Whereas, Western Australians and Queenslanders surveyed were the most comfortable when confronted with a flat tyre.

For those on the west coast, 19% said they would be extremely comfortable changing a tyre on their own. Across the country, the most confident age group for changing a car tyre were the 58 to 62 year-olds while the least confident age group were those between 38 to 42 years old.

The general consensus is that females are significantly less comfortable changing a tyre on their own compared to males. Only around 18% of females said they were either comfortable or extremely comfortable while 60% of males said they were comfortable or extremely comfortable changing a tyre.

Just over a quarter of respondents in 2022 said they were extremely comfortable changing a tyre on their own, compared to 14% of respondents in 2024.

Have you ever locked your keys in your car or lost your car keys?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Almost a third of respondents said they have locked their keys in their car or lost their car keys. These results are quite consistent regardless of gender where 33% of women answered yes compared to 29% of men.

By state comparison, the highest percentage of individuals locking keys in the car was in South Australia, while the lowest percentage was found in New South Wales.

When are you most likely to fuel up your vehicle?

Australia

Gender

Age

18-2223-2728-3233-3738-4243-4748-5253-5758-6263-6768-70
On empty or when the fuel light is on23.1%19.0%15.7%17.1%18.7%12.8%13.3%11.6%8.5%8.3%0.0%
In the last quarter of the tank53.9%54.0%49.6%56.4%51.4%40.2%41.9%48.4%54.3%45.2%55.8%
At half a tank10.3%11.0%15.7%8.6%12.2%16.7%17.1%14.7%17.0%19.1%18.6%
At more than half a tank2.6%1.0%4.4%4.3%3.7%7.8%5.7%1.1%6.4%4.8%2.3%
Whenever fuel is the cheapest7.7%11.0%9.6%12.8%11.2%18.6%17.1%17.9%11.7%19.1%18.6%
Whenever it’s the most convenient2.6%4.0%5.2%0.9%2.8%3.9%4.8%6.3%2.1%3.6%4.7%

State

Almost overwhelmingly, Australians are most inclined to fill up their vehicle in the last quarter of the tank, according to the survey results. Nearly 50% of all participants surveyed said they fill up in the last quarter, compared to 15% at half the tank, and 14% said they fill up when fuel is the cheapest.

Do you know what the air pressure of your car’s tyres should be?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Knowing the optimal air pressure in your car’s tyres is important so as to maintain adequate grip on the road and increase the lifespan of your tyres. Australians appear to be on top of this with 64% of respondents answering yes, they do know the correct pressure levels, while 26% answered no and just over 10% were unsure.

Age also appears to play a factor, with the most knowledgeable category being those aged between 58 to 62 years old. In this age group, 83% of respondents knew what their tyre pressure should be and only 6% were unsure.

By state comparison, Western Australians were the most likely to know their tyre pressure, closely followed by Queenslanders at 69%.

See More Guides

Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. Supercheap Auto, 2024, How to Replace a Battery

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in October 2024. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1,000, weighted and representative of all Australian adults aged 18 to 70. Specific results from Northern Territory, Australian Capital Territory and Tasmania were not included in the survey analysis, due to less than optimal sample sizes. All other data on this website are the latest available from the named sources in this article and were obtained in October 2024. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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