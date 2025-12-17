How to Check Tyre Tread

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Check Tyre Tread

A close up of a car tyre tread with pattern
Tom Stefanou

Tom Stefanou

SEO & Content Strategist

17 December 2025 | See disclaimer

There’s nothing quite like the freedom of the open road, but safe driving starts from the ground up. Your tyres play a crucial role in keeping your car stable, responsive and safe and one of the simplest ways to look after them is by checking their tread.

Tyre Tread is the patterned rubber on the surface of your tyres or the part that touches the road. It’s made up of grooves, tread blocks, ribs and tiny slits, all working together to give your vehicle grip.

The rule of thumb is simple: the more tyre tread you have, the better your driving and the lower your risk of accidents, which is why it’s essential to measure your car tyres regularly for wear and tear.

How to Measure Tyre Tread Depth

A tyre fitter measures the tread wear using an indicator

Measuring your tyres is surprisingly easy and only takes a couple of minutes.

Every car tyre has its own Tread Wear Indicator (TWI). This is a small, raised section moulded into the grooves of the tyre, usually marked by the letters “TWI” on the sidewall.

Once your tread depth wears down to the same level as that bar, it’s time to invest in new tyres.

You can also grab an Aussie 20-cent coin and slip it into one of the main grooves. If the tread doesn’t reach the platypus’ bill, you’ve got less than 3 mm of tread left, which is a good indicator those tyres need to be changed. A tyre tread gauge or ruler will also do the job.

For the most accurate check, take a few readings across the inner, centre and outer edges of each tyre. Tread wear can sneak up on you, especially if your wheels are out of alignment or your tyres aren’t properly inflated.

How to get the ideal tyre pressure for your car

Tread Wear & Safety Standards

Tread is your tyre’s secret weapon for staying in control, especially on wet roads. Those grooves disperse water away, allowing more rubber to stay in contact with the ground, assisting with steering and braking performance.

As those grooves become shallower, your tyres lose that ability. Less tread means less grip, which in turn reduces steering control, braking ability and hydroplaning resistance.

To keep drivers safe, all tyre designs must comply with strict legal requirements in Australia. These rules ensure every tyre meets minimum safety and performance standards.

When To Replace Your Tyres

The law requires you to service your tyres when tread depth reaches 1.6 mm, which is the minimum tread depth in Australia.

Most experts recommend replacing worn tyres when their tread depth drops below 3mm to keep braking performance and hydroplaning resistance at optimal levels.

It is important to remember older tyres should be replaced even if they haven’t reached the wear limit. This is because rubber hardens with age, limiting its ability to grip onto a surface, especially in certain conditions.

Tyre Tread Pattern Design

A car tyre that has a zigzag grippy tread

Tyre tread patterns aren’t just for decoration; every factor has a job to do. Tread blocks support traction and acceleration. Grooves encourage water dispersal in wet weather. Sipes add flexibility on slippery surfaces. Ribs contribute to stability and even wear.

All of these features are designed into patterns tailored to suit different driving needs. Whether you’re road-tripping to your favourite coastal town, tackling snow conditions during winter or cruising the highway into the city, each pattern affects the noise, performance and comfort of your journey.

How Different Tread Patterns Affect Performance

Tyre patterns are much alike shoes. If you were headed to the mountains, you’d put on your hiking boots, but if you’re going to the city, you might choose stilettos or boots. This is because each pattern changes how your vehicle behaves.

  1. Symmetrical tyres are the same tread across the whole tyre, reliable, versatile and usually quieter on the ground. Great for consistent performance and easy rotation.

  2. Directional tyres are practical for pumping water away in wet conditions and reducing hydroplaning on all driving surfaces.

  3. Asymmetrical tyres are a hybrid of patterns for maximum traction and handling across different road conditions.

Keeping patterns consistent across all four tyres helps rotation, keeps handling balanced and avoids lack of traction when braking or cornering. Get your tyres fitted correctly and you’ll stay safer.

Maintaining Tyre Health

It is recommended to maintain good habits to keep tyre tread working as designed and to avoid costly surprises. So, remember to:

  1. Check your pressure regularly: Under or over-inflated tyres cause uneven wear and tread surface. Our tyre pressure for cars guide shows you the ideal pressure for your vehicle.

  2. Rotate every 10,000 km. Moving tyres front to back spreads the wear evenly. Never changed a tyre? Check out our how to change a tyre guide.

  3. Get your wheels aligned. Misalignment scrubs tyre tread off quickly and can make your vehicle pull to one side.

  4. Do a quick visual check. Look for cuts, bulges or anything stuck in the grooves when you’re filling up or washing your car.

  5. Get your vehicle serviced regularly. Don’t wait for a tyre to hit the minimum legal limit, see our car servicing and maintenance guide.

See More Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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